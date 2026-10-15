ISG15+ Müller glial subtype contributes to early blood–retinal barrier breakdown in diabetic retinopathy

Sex as a biological variable. Male mice were used because male C57BL/6J mice show more consistent susceptibility to STZ-induced diabetes under the dosing regimen used in this study, whereas female C57BL/6J mice are relatively resistant to the diabetogenic effects of STZ and may require higher STZ doses to achieve comparable hyperglycemia. Previous work has shown that, once comparable STZ-induced diabetes is established, male and female mice develop broadly similar retinal oxidative stress and capillary degeneration (46). However, because female mice were not examined in the present study, whether the specific mechanisms identified here are conserved across sexes remains to be determined.

Animals. WT C57BL/6J male mice were purchased from Shanghai Model Organisms Center. Isg15fl/fl mice were established by the Shanghai Model Organisms Center on a C57BL/6J background. Mice expressing a Müller glial cell–specific Cre recombinase [C57BL/6-Tg(Pdgfra-cre)1Clc/J] were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (stock 013148).

The Isg15fl/fl mice were then crossed with Pdgfra-Cre mice, which have been used to direct Cre activity to retinal Müller glia. Pdgfra-Cre+ Isg15fl/fl mice were designated as Isg15MG-KO mice. Littermate Isg15fl/fl mice without Cre expression were used as controls. Genotyping was performed using PCR analysis of genomic DNA extracted from mouse tail biopsies. The following primer sequences were used: Isg15 flox: forward, 5′-TGTGGATCAGAGGAGAAAGCAG-3′, reverse, 5′-GAGTGCTTTGTCTGTCCACAG-3′; Pdgfra-Cre: forward, 5′-GCGGTCTGGCAGTAAAAACTATC-3′, reverse, 5′-GTGAAACAGCATTGCTGTCACTT-3′.

To induce diabetes, 8-week-old male mice received intraperitoneal STZ (Sigma-Aldrich, 50 mg/kg) for 5 consecutive days, and mice with fasting blood glucose > 250 mg/dL 7 days after the final injection were considered diabetic. For microglial depletion, mice were fed a PLX5622-containing diet (1,200 ppm; Research Diets) starting 14 days before STZ administration and were maintained on this diet throughout the experimental period; control animals received matched AIN-76A chow (Research Diets). Unless otherwise indicated, all retinal phenotypic, histological, and molecular analyses were performed 6 months after STZ induction. Baseline characterization of the genetic model, including validation immunostaining and fundus imaging, was performed in 8-week-old mice before STZ administration.

Reanalysis of published scRNA-seq data. A published scRNA-seq dataset from control and STZ-diabetic mouse retinas (GSE178121) was reanalyzed in Seurat (version 5.4.0). Cells were filtered using standard quality control criteria (200 < nFeature_RNA < 6,000, nCount_RNA > 500, and mitochondrial transcripts < 20%). The data were normalized using LogNormalize, followed by principal component analysis–based dimensionality reduction, clustering, and UMAP visualization. Parent retinal clusters were annotated on the basis of canonical marker genes. Clusters 0 and 12 were identified as Müller glia by expression of Glul and Rlbp1, together with lack of enrichment for markers of other major retinal populations, and were therefore selected for Müller-focused reclustering.

The Müller subset was reprocessed using the same general workflow and reclustered at resolution of 0.50 to resolve Müller glial heterogeneity. Subcluster marker genes were identified using the Seurat differential expression pipeline. Interferon-related transcriptional activity was assessed by calculating an IFN/ISG module score with Seurat:AddModuleScore using an a priori defined panel of canonical interferon-stimulated genes (Isg15, Ifit1, Ifit2, Ifit3, Stat1, Stat2, Irf7, Irf9, Usp18, Mx1, Mx2, Bst2, Oas1a, Oas1g, Oasl2, Ifi27l2a, Ifi44, and Ifi47); only genes present in the expression matrix were included in the final score calculation. IFN/ISG module scores were visualized at the cell level within Müller subcluster 5 from control and STZ-diabetic retinal samples.

Isolation of Müller glial culture. Primary Müller glia were isolated from P5–P7 mice, following previously described protocols with minor adjustments (47). After enucleation, retinas were carefully dissected and enzymatically dissociated using the Papain Dissociation System (Worthington) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The resulting single-cell suspension was seeded onto culture dishes precoated with 0.1% gelatin (Sigma-Aldrich). Cells were maintained in DMEM (Gibco) containing 10% FBS (Gibco) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco). The culture medium was refreshed every other day. After reaching confluence, cells were passaged and allowed to grow for an additional 7 days. The adherent cell population consisted predominantly of Müller glia, as verified by immunocytochemical staining for Müller glial markers and potential contaminating cell markers, including GS, CRALBP, IBA-1, GFAP, and CD31 (Supplemental Figure 1).

Isolation of primary retinal microglia. Primary retinal microglia were prepared from P5–P7 mice using a mixed retinal glial culture approach adapted from a published method, with minor modifications. After enucleation, retinas were dissected and dissociated using the Papain Dissociation System according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The resulting cell suspension was transferred to culture flasks containing DMEM supplemented with GlutaMAX (Gibco), 10% FBS, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. Mixed retinal glial cultures were maintained for 2–3 weeks, with medium replacement every 2–3 days, until a confluent adherent layer had formed. Microglia were then collected from the mixed cultures by orbital shaking at 200 rpm for 6 hours, replated, and used for subsequent experiments. Primary retinal microglial cultures were assessed by immunocytochemical staining for microglial markers and potential contaminating cell markers, including IBA-1, TMEM119, GS, GFAP, and CD31 (Supplemental Figure 1).

Cell culture and treatment conditions. Primary Müller glia and HEK293T cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. HEK293T cells were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection and cultured under the same conditions. Primary retinal microglia were cultured in DMEM supplemented with GlutaMAX, 10% FBS, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. HRMECs (Cell Systems) were maintained in endothelial cell medium (ScienCell). Before formal stimulation experiments, all cells were switched to their corresponding serum-free basal media for 24 hours and were maintained in serum-free basal media throughout the subsequent treatment period unless otherwise indicated. To mimic diabetic or inflammatory conditions, cells were exposed to NG (5.5 mM) or HG (30 mM). When indicated, cells were treated with TNF-α (PeproTech), IL-1β (PeproTech), IFN-γ (PeproTech), or IFN-β (R&D Systems) at 20 ng/mL unless otherwise indicated; LPS (Sigma-Aldrich) was used at 100 ng/mL, and PBS served as the vehicle control for IFN-β treatment. For IFN-β dose–response experiments, Müller glia were treated with the indicated concentrations of IFN-β. IFNAR signaling was inhibited by pretreating cells for 1 hour with anti-mouse IFNAR1 antibody (10 μg/mL; clone MAR1-5A3, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or an isotype control (10 μg/mL; clone P3.6.2.8.1, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Conditioned media preparation and perturbations. Primary microglia were cultured under NG or HG conditions for 24 hours and then switched to NG medium for an additional 24 hours. The resulting MCM was collected and applied to Müller glia. MGCM was generated from primary Müller glia under the indicated genotype or siRNA conditions. For UBA7 knockdown, 60%–70% confluent Müller glia were transfected with UBA7 siRNA (Silencer Select, s92367, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or scrambled siRNA (4390843, Thermo Fisher Scientific) using HyperFect (Qiagen). All MGCM generation steps were performed in serum-free basal medium. At 48 hours after transfection, the medium was replaced; cells were treated the next day with IFN-β (20 ng/mL) or PBS vehicle control for 24 hours and then switched to fresh serum-free basal medium. MGCM was collected 24 hours later, clarified, mixed 1:1 with endothelial cell medium, and applied to HRMECs.

Protein stability assays and pathway inhibition. To assess protein stability and degradation, Müller glia were pretreated with IFN-β (20 ng/mL) for 24 hours before the addition of CHX (100 μg/mL; S7418, Selleck). For pathway inhibition, IFN-β–pretreated cells were incubated with CHX together with MG132 (25 μM; S2619, Selleck) or CQ (25 μM; S6999, Selleck) for 6 hours to block proteasomal or lysosomal degradation, respectively.

Plasmid transfection. For ectopic expression experiments, HEK293T cells were transfected with pcDNA3.1(+)-FLAG-PRDX6, pcDNA3.1(+)-HA-ISG15, pcDNA3.1(+)-His-UBA7, or pcDNA3.1(+)-Myc-UBE2L6 expression constructs (Obiosh Biotechnology) using Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen). Corresponding empty vectors served as controls. For degradation pathway analysis, 24 hours after transfection, cells were treated with CHX alone or together with MG132 or CQ for 6 hours before immunoblot analysis.

Oxidative stress and antioxidant enzyme assays. Retinal tissues and primary Müller glia lysates were collected, rinsed in cold PBS, and homogenized according to the manufacturer’s instructions for each assay. Total protein concentration was determined using a bicinchoninic acid protein assay kit (Sigma-Aldrich). SOD and CAT activities were measured using commercial colorimetric assay kits (S0101S and S0051; Beyotime). Lipid peroxidation was assessed by quantifying MDA using a dedicated assay kit (ab118970, Abcam). Redox status was determined by measuring GSH and GSSG using a glutathione ratio detection kit (ab138881, Abcam). Absorbance or fluorescence values were recorded on a microplate reader and normalized to total protein content.

Intracellular ROS levels in primary Müller glia were measured using CM-H 2 DCFDA (C6827, Invitrogen). Cells were washed with PBS and incubated with 5 μM CM-H 2 DCFDA at 37°C for 30 minutes in the dark. ROS fluorescence was quantified by flow cytometry, and mean fluorescence intensity was analyzed using FlowJo.

Immunofluorescence. Retinal cryosections were prepared as previously described (48). Cell coverslips were prepared and fixed according to established protocols (47).

Samples were blocked in 5% donkey serum and 0.3% Triton X-100 for 1 hour at room temperature and incubated overnight at 4°C with the following primary antibodies: anti-ISG15 (ab315281, Abcam), anti-CRALBP (ab15051, Abcam), anti-GS (OB-PRT016, Oasis Biofarm), anti-GFAP (Z0334, Dako), anti-TMEM119 (PA5-119902, Thermo Fisher Scientific), anti-CD31 (AF3628, R&D Systems), anti–IBA-1 (OB-PGP049, Oasis Biofarm), anti-LAMP1 (14-1071-82, Thermo Fisher Scientific), anti-PRDX6 (MA5-49212, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and anti-TOM20 (11802-1-AP, Proteintech). After washing, samples were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with the appropriate Alexa Fluor–conjugated secondary antibodies (Jackson ImmunoResearch). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI for 5 minutes before mounting. Fluorescent images were acquired using a confocal microscope under identical settings across experimental groups.

Müller-associated ISG15+ signal was quantified using ImageJ software (version 1.53a; NIH). Briefly, the neural retina was manually outlined as the region of interest, and the GS+ area within this region was used to define the Müller glial compartment. The ISG15+ area overlapping with the GS+ mask was measured and expressed as ISG15+GS+ area/GS+ area (%). Identical imaging settings and thresholding criteria were applied across groups.

RNAscope in situ hybridization combined with immunofluorescence. Retinal Ifnb1 mRNA was detected using the RNAscope Multiplex Fluorescent Reagent Kit v2 (Advanced Cell Diagnostics) with the RNAscope Probe-Mm-Ifnb1 (406531, Advanced Cell Diagnostics) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After signal amplification, Ifnb1 signals were visualized using TSA Vivid Fluorophore 650 (323273, Advanced Cell Diagnostics). Sections were then processed for IBA-1 immunofluorescence, counterstained with DAPI, and imaged by confocal microscopy.

DHE staining. Retinal oxidative stress was assessed using DHE. Fresh cryosections were incubated with DHE (5 μM in PBS) at 37°C for 30 minutes in the dark. Sections were rinsed with PBS, mounted using an antifade medium, and imaged by confocal microscopy to detect oxidized DHE emission (~594 nm).

Western blot. Retinal tissues were homogenized in a protein extraction buffer containing protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Sigma-Aldrich). Protein concentrations were determined by the bicinchoninic acid assay. Equal amounts of protein were separated by SDS-PAGE and transferred to PVDF membranes. After blocking with 5% BSA for 1 hour at room temperature, membranes were incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies, including anti-ISG15 (ab315281, Abcam), anti–4-HNE (ab46545, Abcam), anti-Occludin (33-1500, Thermo Fisher Scientific), anti-Claudin-5 (35-2500, Thermo Fisher Scientific), anti-PRDX6 (MA5-49212, Thermo Fisher Scientific), anti-UBA7 (sc-390097, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), anti-FLAG (F7425, Sigma-Aldrich), anti-HA (3724, Cell Signaling Technology), and anti–β-actin (4967, Cell Signaling Technology), each diluted 1:1,000. After washing, membranes were incubated with horseradish peroxidase–conjugated secondary antibodies (1:10,000; Cell Signaling Technology). Immunoreactive bands were visualized using enhanced chemiluminescence (Millipore) and quantified using ImageJ under consistent exposure conditions. For co-IP, VeriBlot IP detection reagents (Abcam) were used to minimize IgG heavy- and light-chain signals.

Co-IP. Protein–protein co-IP was performed using the Pierce Classic Magnetic IP/Co-IP Kit (88804, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Lysates were prepared from Müller glia or HEK293T cells. For IP, cell extracts were incubated with antibodies against PRDX6 (MA5-49212, Thermo Fisher Scientific), FLAG (F7425, Sigma-Aldrich), or HA (3724, Cell Signaling Technology), with normal mouse or rabbit IgG serving as negative controls. Immune complexes were captured using magnetic beads, washed, and eluted for subsequent immunoblot analysis.

RT-qPCR analysis. Total RNA was extracted from primary Müller glia or retinal tissues using TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen), and 1 μg RNA was reverse transcribed using the PrimeScript RT kit (Takara). RT-qPCR was performed with TB Green Premix Ex Taq (Takara) on a QuantStudio 6 Flex system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) under the following conditions: 95°C for 30 seconds, followed by 40 cycles of 95°C for 5 seconds and 60°C for 30 seconds. Actb served as the internal reference. Primer sequences were as follows: Uba7 forward, 5′-CTACGAGCGACTCCATATACCT-3′, and reverse, 5′-TACACACAGGGTAGGGAGCAT-3′; Prdx6 forward, 5′-CCTGGGAGATTCGACATCAATG-3′, and reverse, 5′-CAAGGTCCCTGCCCTTATCA-3′; Ifnb1 forward, 5′-AGCTCCAAGAAAGGACGAACA-3′, and reverse, 5′-GCCCTGTAGGTGAGGTTGATCT-3′; and Actb forward, 5′-GAGTCCTACGACATCATCGCT-3′, and reverse, 5′-CCGACATAGTTTGGGAAACAGT-3′. Relative mRNA expression was calculated using the 2–ΔΔCt method.

ELISA. Cytokine concentrations in cell culture supernatants were determined using ELISA kits for TNF-α, IL-1β, IFN-γ, and IFN-β (MTA00B, MLB00C, MIF00, and MIFNB0; R&D Systems). Supernatants were collected after the indicated treatments, clarified by centrifugation, and assayed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Fundus imaging. Fundus photographs were obtained from 8-week-old mice before STZ administration using a Micron IV fundus camera for small animals (Phoenix Research Labs) after pupil dilation and anesthesia.

ERG. ERG was performed 6 months after STZ induction. After overnight dark adaptation, mice were anesthetized, with pupils dilated and corneas anesthetized before recording. Ground, reference, and corneal contact electrodes were placed in the standard configuration. Recordings were obtained using the Phoenix Ganzfeld System (Phoenix Research Labs) at stimulus intensities of 1.0–4.0 log 10 cd·s/m2. Scotopic a- and b-wave amplitudes were quantified for the indicated groups.

Retinal trypsin digestion. Retinal vasculature was isolated using standard trypsin digestion. Whole eyes were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, and retinas were removed and incubated in 3% trypsin at 37°C for approximately 30–60 minutes. The vascular networks were mounted on slides and stained using a PAS staining kit (Abcam). Acellular capillaries were quantified by imaging 3 high-magnification fields in each retinal quadrant.

Evans blue leakage measurement. Evans blue dye (45 mg/kg) was administered to mice via tail vein injection and allowed to circulate for 2 hours. For qualitative assessment of vascular leakage, a subset of eyes were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 30 minutes, and retinas were then dissected, flat-mounted, and examined by fluorescence microscopy.

For quantitative evaluation, mice were anesthetized and perfused trans-cardially with PBS to remove intravascular dye. Retinas were isolated, dried for 2 hours, and weighed. Evans blue was extracted by incubating each retina in formamide at 70°C overnight. After centrifugation, absorbance was measured at 620 nm using 740 nm as the reference wavelength. Dye concentration was determined from standard curves and normalized to retinal dry weight.

Cell migration assay. HRMECs were cultured to approximately 90% confluence, and a linear scratch was introduced using a sterile 200 μL pipette tip. Detached cells were removed by gentle PBS rinsing. Images of the wound area were captured at 0 and 6 hours using an inverted microscope. Gap closure was quantified in ImageJ.

Tube formation assay. For in vitro angiogenic analysis, HRMECs (2 × 104 per well) were seeded onto a Matrigel-coated 96-well plate (ibidi). After 6 hours, endothelial network formation was imaged under an inverted microscope. Tube length and branching were quantified using the Angiogenesis Analyzer plug-in in ImageJ.

Statistics. Data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism 10.1.1 (GraphPad Software) and are presented as mean ± SD. Normality was assessed using the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. Comparisons between 2 groups were performed using a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Comparisons among 3 or more groups were performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. For CHX chase assays, data were analyzed using ordinary 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. For ERG analyses involving multiple stimulus intensities, data were analyzed using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. A P value < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Sample sizes (n) are provided in the corresponding figure legends.

Study approval. All animal procedures were approved by the Shanghai General Hospital Clinical Center Laboratory Animal Welfare and Ethics Committee (approval no. 2024AWS262) and adhered to the ARVO Statement for the Use of Animals in Ophthalmic and Vision Research.

Data availability. The scRNA-seq dataset reanalyzed in this study is publicly available in the Gene Expression Omnibus under accession number GSE178121. Data values for all graphs and reported means are provided in the Supporting Data Values file. Additional materials and analytic code are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request.