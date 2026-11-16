Disrupted lung immune landscapes and alveolar macrophage dysfunction in CF models. Both βENaC-overexpressing mice, which develop airway surface dehydration and mucus obstruction (30), and CFTRΔF508 mice, which carry the most common CF-causing CFTR mutation in lungs (31), have been widely used as models of CF; however, each model has important limitations. To combine both sets of deficiencies in these models, also found in patients with CF and bronchiectasis, we crossed the ENaC and CFTR mice and generated CFTR/ENaC mice, which carry both the CFTRΔF508 mutation and βENaC overexpression. As previously documented (30), ENaC mice exhibit mucus overproduction, as do the CFTR/ENaC mice, while the CFTR mutation alone does not increase mucus production (Figure 1, A and B) but has other pronounced deficiencies (discussed later). To characterize the immune landscape in the alveolar spaces of these mice, we collected BALF from adult mice for flow cytometric analysis. Immune cells were significantly elevated in the alveolar spaces of both ENaC and CFTR/ENaC mice, primarily due to increased neutrophils (from less than 100 to more than 30,000 cells in the CFTR/ENaC group) (Figure 1, C–E). Eosinophils also increased but to a lesser degree than neutrophils. A negligible increase in B cells was noted (Figure 1, F and G). Although AM numbers were comparable across all mouse strains (Figure 1D), AMs from ENaC and CFTR/ENaC mice exhibited a subtle but significantly lower expression of the AM identity markers Siglec-F and CD11c, alongside a small but significant increase in the activation marker CD11b, suggesting some fundamental changes in AMs in these 2 strains of mice. In contrast, AMs from CFTR mice showed no changes in the expression of these surface markers compared with WT mice (Figure 1, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI205523DS1).

Figure 1 Characterization of alveolar macrophages in wild-type and CF mouse models. (A) Representative bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) samples collected from wild-type (WT) control, CFTR, ENaC, and CFTR/ENaC mice. (B) Turbidity of BALF samples. (C–G) Numbers of total immune cells, alveolar macrophages (AMs), neutrophils, eosinophils, and B cells in the BALF. (H–J) Surface protein expression of Siglec-F, CD11c, and CD11b on AMs. gMFI, geometric mean fluorescence intensity. (K) PKH26 was administered to adult mice to label AMs before lung intravital microscopy (IVM) imaging. (L) AM displacement and total migration distance over 2 hours. Data show mean ± SEM with individual data shown as dots. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test and statistical significance: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Each data point represents an individual mouse from 1 representative experiment except L, where each dot represents an AM from 4 mice. Independent experiments yielded similar results and are representative of N ≥ 2 experiments. K was created in BioRender. Qin, W. (n.d.) https://BioRender.com/yajdzlp.

AMs are the predominant patrolling immune cells in healthy WT alveoli, where their efficient movement is essential for effective clearance of pathogens and debris (15). To investigate AM behavior within the distinct alveolar microenvironments of these CF models, AM motility was quantified using intravital imaging (Figure 1K). Compared with WT mice, AM movement, displacement, and total migration distance over 2 hours were significantly reduced in CFTR/ENaC mice, a phenotype prevalent in the CFTR and much less obvious in the ENaC single-mutant mice. (Figure 1L). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that ENaC mice had increased mucus production while the CFTR–/– mice had impairment in AM behavior. The CFTR/ENaC mice exhibited both deficiencies.

Planktonic P. aeruginosa fails to establish chronic lung infection in all strains of mice. When fluorescent planktonic P. aeruginosa was injected into the lungs of WT mice, where AMs and neutrophils were fluorescent, intravital imaging revealed that AMs were able to crawl to and efficiently phagocytose essentially all the bacteria within 2 hours, while neutrophils, which reside in the capillaries of the lung, remained in this compartment and did not contribute to the bacterial eradication (Supplemental Video 1). When we delivered 1 million bacteria oropharyngeally, we observed an increase in neutrophil recruitment, and the majority of bacteria were gone by 24 hours and completely eradicated in all mice, except a few remnant bacteria left in ENaC/CFTR mice at 48 hours (Figure 2, A, B, and D), suggesting this strain had the greatest difficulty clearing P. aeruginosa. This aligned with significantly more neutrophil counts (Figure 2, C and E). Although CFTR/ENaC mice did show impaired capacity to eradicate P. aeruginosa, they eventually did clear the infection, failing to develop chronic infections. Clearly, planktonic delivery of P. aeruginosa failed to recapitulate the chronic disease seen in patients with bronchiectasis and CF. In an attempt to develop a chronic model of P. aeruginosa, we increased the infectious dose, but mice began succumbing by day 2 (Figure 2F). Notably, a subset of mice survived the high-dose infection, and these mice harbored variable bacterial burdens in the lungs at the experimental endpoint (Figure 2G). Thus, in these CF mouse models using planktonic infection, bacteria were either cleared rapidly or expanded uncontrollably at higher doses, leading to early mortality. Together, these findings demonstrate that planktonic delivery of P. aeruginosa fails to recapitulate the persistent infection characteristic of bronchiectasis and CF.

Figure 2 Planktonic P. aeruginosa fails to establish chronic lung infection in WT and CF mouse models. (A–E) WT, CFTR, ENaC, and CFTR/ENaC mice were infected with 1 × 106 CFU P. aeruginosa for 24 or 48 hours. Mice were then sacrificed, and BALF was collected to assess bacterial burden and neutrophil influx. (F and G) WT, CFTR, ENaC, and CFTR/ENaC mice were infected with 4 × 106 CFU P. aeruginosa for 72 hours. Mice that reached humane endpoints were sacrificed and recorded as deaths. Survival (F) and lung bacterial burden in surviving mice (G) were quantified. A was created in BioRender. Qin, W. (2026) https://BioRender.com/0ki5t78 (B–E and G) Data are presented as mean ± SEM, with individual dots representing individual mice from 1 representative experiment. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (F) Survival curves were analyzed using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Independent experiments yielded similar results and are representative of ≥2 experiments.

Induction of persistent infection with P. aeruginosa beads. Next, we embedded P. aeruginosa into agarose beads and imaged their location after oropharyngeal inoculation into mouse lungs. These bacterial beads dispersed evenly throughout the lungs such that similar numbers of beads were seen near the pleural surface and deeper within the lung (Figure 3, A and B). Notably, most agarose beads remained intact, releasing minimal individual bacteria by day 3 postinfection (Figure 3, A and B). The bacterial beads persisted in lungs at least until day 7 postinfection, where we could now see microcolonies emanating from the beads and disseminating throughout the lung, a chronic feature of human disease (Figure 3C). To determine biofilm formation on the P. aeruginosa agarose beads and within infected lungs, Psl, a major biofilm component, was stained using an anti-Psl–specific antibody. Psl was observed on the surface of agarose beads harboring WT PA01 but not Psl-deficient P. aeruginosa in vitro (Figure 3D) and was visualized surrounding the agarose beads within lung tissues at 5 days postinfection (Figure 3, E and F), confirming biofilm formation both in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 3 Establishment of a chronic P. aeruginosa infection model. WT mice were infected with P. aeruginosa agarose beads. The distribution of P. aeruginosa beads (shown in bright green) imaged by confocal microscope from the lung surface (A) and within deep lung tissues (B) at 3 days postinfection (dpi). Scale bars: 1,000 μm. (C) Detecting of P. aeruginosa beads (bright green) by confocal microscope imaged from the lung surface at 7 dpi. Magnified insets highlight the detailed structure of bacterial beads. Magnification: 1,000 μm. Scale bar (inserts): 50 μm. (D) Immunostaining of biofilm matrix polysaccharide Psl (blue) on GFP-expressing P. aeruginosa agarose beads (green) in vitro. Psl-deficient bacterial beads were used as controls to determine the specificity of the Psl antibody. Magnification: 30 μm. (E and F) Catchup mice, in which neutrophils express tdTomato (red), were infected with GFP-expressing P. aeruginosa agarose beads (green) for 5 days, followed by intranasal administration of Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated anti-Psl antibody (white) 1 hour before lung IVM imaging to visualize biofilm formation in vivo. Scale bars: 10 μm. (G and H) Mice infected with P. aeruginosa beads received tobramycin treatment every 24 hours starting 6 hours postinfection 3 times, and bacterial burden in lung tissues was measured at 72 hours postinfection. (I–K) Mice infected with P. aeruginosa beads containing 1 × 106 CFU were monitored for (I) bacterial burden, (J) body weight, and (K) lung weight over 7 days postinfection. (L) IVM imaging of AMs (blue), neutrophils (red), and P. aeruginosa (green) in lung tissue for 2 hours at 7 days postinfection with P. aeruginosa beads. The complete time-lapse sequence is provided in Supplemental Video 2. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H, I, and K) Data are presented as mean ± SEM, with individual dots representing individual mice from 1 representative experiment. Statistical significance was determined using an unpaired 2-tailed t test (H) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (K); ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (J) Data are presented as mean ± SEM from 5 mice in 1 representative experiment. Independent experiments yielded similar results and are representative of ≥2 independent experiments. E and G were created in BioRender. Qin, W. (2026) https://BioRender.com/0ki5t78

Clinically, tobramycin is an important antipseudomonal antibiotic widely used for eradication and chronic suppressive therapy in CF and non-CF bronchiectasis (32, 33). While highly effective in complete clearance of bacteria during acute, 6-hour infection (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), tobramycin treatment significantly reduced but failed to completely clear bacterial burden from lung tissues infected with agarose bead–embedded bacteria even at 72 hours (Figure 3, G and H). In this model, bacterial load decreased over 7 days, but significant bacterial persistence was still observed at 7 days (Figure 3, C and I) and at 14 days (not shown). Mice experienced initial weight loss over 2 days, followed by gradual recovery to baseline by day 7 (Figure 3J). Infection led to significant increase of lung weight at day 1 and lasted until 7 days (the latest time point examined) (Figure 3K). Importantly, no mice reached humane endpoint or succumbed to infection when inoculated with agarose beads containing 0.5 million CFU of P. aeruginosa. AMs efficiently phagocytosed free P. aeruginosa when administered planktonically during the first 2 hours of infection such that within 2 hours the majority of P. aeruginosa had disappeared (Supplemental Figure 4C and Supplemental Video 1). By contrast, imaging agarose beads at day 7 for 2 hours revealed free microcolonies emanating from the beads with no AMs or neutrophils phagocytosing the bacteria. These findings suggest that the recruitment of both AMs and neutrophils to sites of bacterial persistence is largely lost by day 7 in the chronic infection (Figure 3L and Supplemental Video 2).

Collectively, these data indicate that infection of mice with P. aeruginosa agarose beads successfully establishes a chronic infection characterized by persistent bacterial colonization, biofilm formation, antibiotic resistance, and immune evasion.

AM dynamics during P. aeruginosa chronic infection. AMs are the predominant immune sentinel cells patrolling the alveoli to protect lung tissue from infections (13, 14). A previous study has suggested that the patrolling efficiency of AMs plays a crucial role in eliminating pathogens from the lungs (15). To characterize the dynamic behavior of AMs during chronic P. aeruginosa infection, we employed intravital microscopy to image AMs at multiple time points following infection with P. aeruginosa agarose beads. Soon after infection, AMs rapidly moved toward the bacterial beads, often touching the beads (Figure 4A and Supplemental Video 3). Six hours postinfection, bacterial beads were partially surrounded by a limited number of AMs, while additional AMs from greater distances continued to migrate toward the beads (Figure 4B and Supplemental Video 4). By 24 hours postinfection, AMs had tightly encircled the bacterial beads, but no further recruitment of distant AMs was observed. Notably, AMs ceased their patrolling activity and were all stationary at this time point (Figure 4C and Supplemental Video 5). By day 3 postinfection, the number of AMs around the beads was markedly reduced. Furthermore, the AM ring that had formed on day 1 was no longer apparent, and no AMs were observed migrating toward the bacterial beads at this time (Figure 4D and Supplemental Video 6). At 7 days postinfection, AMs’ movement had halted, and they failed to effectively phagocytose P. aeruginosa bacterial microcolonies that grew out of the beads (Figure 4E and Supplemental Video 7).

Figure 4 Characterization of the dynamic behavior of AMs during chronic P. aeruginosa infection in mice. AMs in WT mice were labeled with PKH26 at 5 days before infection with P. aeruginosa agarose beads. AM (blue) migration and P. aeruginosa beads (green) were visualized by lung IVM at 0.5 hours (A), 6 hours (B), 24 hours (C), 72 hours (D), and 168 hours (E) postinfection. Panel E focuses on the interaction between AMs and P. aeruginosa–containing beads at 7 days postinfection and was adapted from Figure 3L. The lines in panels A and B trace representative examples of AM migration paths. (F–I) Flow cytometric analysis of AM numbers (F), surface expression of Siglec-F (G) and CD11b (H), and enumeration of monocyte-derived macrophages (Lung MoM) (I) in lung tissues. (J) Ms4a3-CreERT Ai14 mice were administered tamoxifen daily by intraperitoneal injection for 4 consecutive days before infection with P. aeruginosa beads. Ms4a3+ cells (red) and P. aeruginosa beads (green) in the lung tissues were visualized by IVM at 5 days postinfection (dpi). Mice were treated with clodronate liposomes (CL) prior to infection with P. aeruginosa beads (K). AM numbers (L) and bacterial burden (M) were quantified at the time of infection and at 3 days postinfection, respectively. Mouse survival was monitored following infection (N). (F–I, L, and M) Data are presented as mean ± SEM, with individual dots representing individual mice from 1 representative experiment. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (F–I) or an unpaired t test (L and M); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (N) Survival curves were analyzed using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Independent experiments yielded similar results and are representative of ≥2 independent experiments. (K) was created in BioRender. Qin, W. (2026) https://BioRender.com/0ki5t78

CD11b and AM canonical marker Siglec-F have been widely used to distinguish resident AMs from monocyte-derived macrophages (MoMs) by flow cytometry (34). To further validate this gating strategy, Ms4a3 Cre Rosa TdT mice, which report on MoMs, were given CellVue Claret Far Red dye prior to infection (to label all AMs). Then the 2 macrophage populations were tracked throughout the 7 days of infection. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, the Siglec-F–high population consisted exclusively of PKH26-positive cells, suggesting no contribution from MoMs. In contrast, the CD11b-high population was predominantly tdTomato (Ms4a3) positive and largely lacked PKH26 labeling, consistent with newly recruited monocyte-derived AMs. Therefore, the 2 macrophage populations can be distinguished based on their surface expression of Siglec-F and CD11b. Using this approach, we observed a significant decrease in AM numbers within the first 24 hours postinfection, followed by a gradual return to baseline levels by day 7 (Figure 4F). Additionally, the surface expression of Siglec-F significantly decreased within the first 3 days postinfection but began to recover by day 7 (Figure 4G). Conversely, CD11b, indicative of AM activation, progressively increased postinfection, peaking on day 3 and remaining elevated until day 7 (Figure 4H). It is well established that monocytes are recruited to the lung during infection and differentiate into MoMs. In line with this, we observed a significant increase in MoM numbers starting 24 hours after infection (Figure 4I).

To assess the localization of the MoMs within the infectious nidus, we used the Ms4a3 CreERT2 Rosa TdT mice, in which the Ms4a3TdT reporter mediates tdTomato expression upon tamoxifen administration, thereby excluding any MoMs that were in the lung prior to infection (35). At 5 days postinfection, we found many tdTomato-traced cells in the lung, but most of them were not found in direct contact with either the bacterial beads or individual microcolonies (Figure 4J). The very large red cells are the MoMs whereas the much smaller red cells that are also labeled with tdTomato in the reporter system are neutrophils. At day 5 neither cell type was interacting with the bacteria, suggesting that MoMs were not phagocytosing the bacteria, which is consistent with a previous report indicating that monocyte recruitment to the lung does not significantly influence P. aeruginosa colonization or bacterial clearance (36). To assess the role of AMs in controlling infection, AMs were depleted using intratracheal clodronate liposomes prior to infection (Figure 4K). This treatment reduced AM numbers by approximately 85% (Figure 4L), resulting in a significantly increased bacterial burden at day 3 postinfection and significantly elevated mortality (Figure 4, M and N), thereby demonstrating a critical role for AMs in bacterial clearance. Since this approach did not affect the monocytes or MoMs, this further supports the view that these cells were not able to clear the persistent P. aeruginosa biofilm. These observations suggest that AMs rapidly respond to P. aeruginosa beads by migrating toward them shortly after infection and becoming activated, accompanied by changes in their cellular identity, and play a significant role in preventing the bacteria from killing the host. Intravital imaging further revealed that AM antimicrobial behavior does tend to wane with time during the course of the persistent biofilm infection, ultimately leading to reduced pathogen uptake efficiency at later stages.

Neutrophil dynamics during P. aeruginosa chronic infection. Neutrophils are rapidly recruited to sites of bacterial infection, where they serve as a critical first line of defense in the innate immune response (37). To visualize the dynamics of neutrophils during P. aeruginosa chronic infection, we imaged neutrophil behavior by IVM at multiple time points in Catchup mice, whose neutrophils are fluorescently labeled by tdTomato expression under the control of the Ly6G promoter (38), after P. aeruginosa bead administration. Neutrophils were not significantly recruited in the first 3 hours after infection (Figure 5A and Supplemental Video 8). Between 3 and 6 hours, neutrophils rapidly recruited and accumulated around bacterial beads, tightly surrounding them by 4 hours postinfection, with continued recruitment at 6 hours (Figure 5B and Supplemental Video 9). By 24 hours after infection, neutrophils entirely enveloped the beads, with no further new recruitment observed (Figure 5C and Supplemental Video 10). At day 3, neutrophils still colocalized with bacterial beads (Figure 5D and Supplemental Video 11). By day 7, using IVM imaging, we saw the majority of neutrophils were now located within the vasculature and not in the parenchyma (Supplemental Video 12). They were no longer associating with bacterial beads or microcolonies (Figure 5E and Supplemental Video 12). Consistent with the intravital imaging, flow cytometric analysis confirmed rapid neutrophil recruitment in the lung tissues, which peaked at 24 hours (10 million neutrophils), declined 5-fold by day 3 (to 2 million), and further decreased (to 200,000) by day 7 postinfection (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 Characterization of the dynamic behavior of neutrophils during chronic P. aeruginosa infection in mice. Catchup mice were infected with P. aeruginosa agarose beads. Neutrophil migration (red) and P. aeruginosa beads (green) were visualized in the lungs by intravital microscopy (IVM) at 15 minutes (A), 3 hours (B), 24 hours (C), 72 hours (D), and 168 hours (E) postinfection. Panel E focuses on the interaction between neutrophils and P. aeruginosa–containing beads at 7 days postinfection and was adapted from Figure 3L. (F) Neutrophil numbers in lung tissues were quantified by flow cytometry. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance: *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Tukey`s post hoc test. Each data point represents an individual mouse from 1 representative experiment. Independent experiments yielded similar results and are representative of N ≥ 2 experiments.

The roles of Psl and PcrV in P. aeruginosa chronic infection and gremubamab-mediated protection in mice. Psl and PcrV are 2 key virulence factors conserved in the majority of P. aeruginosa strains, including those chronic isolates from patients with CF or bronchiectasis (28, 39). To validate the role of Psl and PcrV in infection, mice were infected for 3 days, a period characterized by peak inflammation and maximal body weight loss, with agarose beads embedded with WT, Psl-deficient (ΔPsl), or PcrV-deficient (ΔPcrV) P. aeruginosa (Figure 6A). Mice infected with WT or ΔPsl strains experienced body weight loss over the first 3 days. In contrast, mice infected with ΔPcrV bacteria exhibited significantly less body weight loss and began regaining weight by day 3 (Figure 6, B and C). Bacterial burden was significantly reduced in lungs infected with ΔPcrV agarose beads but was unchanged in those infected with ΔPsl beads, compared with WT-infected controls (Figure 6D). Lung weights followed a similar trend, with lower weights in ΔPcrV- and ΔPsl-infected mice, though not statistically significant for the ΔPsl group (Figure 6E). Flow cytometric analysis revealed total immune cell and neutrophil counts were lower, whereas AMs were significantly more abundant in lungs infected with ΔPcrV beads (Figure 6, F–H). These findings suggest that PcrV plays a crucial role, while Psl has a more subtle role in persistent P. aeruginosa biofilm infection, perhaps because other molecules such as Pel may compensate (16). Nevertheless, attaching an antibody that could be recognized by myeloid cells to the surface of the biofilm could help these immune cells recognize and internalize this pathogen.

Figure 6 The role of Psl and PcrV in chronic P. aeruginosa infection in mice. (A) WT mice were infected with bacterial beads containing WT P. aeruginosa (PA WT), ΔPsl mutant (PAΔPsl), or ΔPcrV mutant (PAΔPcrv). Mice were then sacrificed at 72 hours postinfection. Changes in body weight over 3 days (B) and body weight loss at day 3 (C). Bacterial burden in lung tissues (D) and lung weight (E) at 72 hours postinfection. (F–H) Flow cytometric quantification of total CD45+ immune cells, AMs, and neutrophils (Neu) in lung tissues. (I) Mice were treated with control IgG, anti-Psl, anti-PcrV, or gremubamab antibody (GMA) via intraperitoneal injection 24 hours before infection with P. aeruginosa beads and sacrificed at 72 hours postinfection. Quantification of bacterial load (J), total Neu numbers (K), and AM numbers (L) in lung tissues. The expression of Siglec-F (M), CD11c (N), and CD11b (O) on AMs and CD11b expression on neutrophils (P). (Q) AMs in Catchup mice were labeled with CellVue Claret Far Red Fluorescent dye (PKH) 5 days before infection and administered GMA intraperitoneally 1 day prior to infection with GFP-expressing P. aeruginosa beads. Lung tissues were imaged by IVM at 5 days postinfection. (R) Representative IVM image of lung tissue at 5 days postinfection showing AMs (blue), Neu (red), and P. aeruginosa beads or individual bacteria (green). Scale bar: 50 �m. (S) Quantification of the proportion of individual bacteria unassociated or associated with AMs or neutrophils. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. (T) Survival curves of mice infected with 2 × 106 CFU P. aeruginosa beads and treated with control IgG, anti-Psl, anti-PcrV, or GMA antibody. (B and S) Data are presented as mean ± SEM from 4 mice in 1 representative experiment. (C–H and J–P) Data are presented as mean ± SEM, with individual dots representing individual mice from 1 representative experiment. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (T) Survival curves were analyzed using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Independent experiments yielded similar results and are representative of ≥2 independent experiments. A, I, and Q were created in BioRender. Qin, W. (2026) https://BioRender.com/0ki5t78

To evaluate the efficacy of targeting Psl or PcrV in chronic infection in CF mice, anti-PcrV antibody (αPcrV), anti-Psl antibody (αPsL), an isotype control antibody (Iso α), as well as the bispecific antibody (for both Psl and PcrV), gremubamab, were given, and then P. aeruginosa agarose beads were instilled (Figure 6I). Both αPcrV and gremubamab, but not αPsL, significantly reduced bacterial burden and neutrophil infiltration compared with controls (Figure 6, J and K). Additionally, gremubamab-treated mice — and to a lesser extent, αPcrV-treated mice — showed increased numbers of AMs accompanied by higher expression of AM identity markers Siglec-F and CD11c (Figure 6, L–N), suggesting that neutralizing PcrV provided some protection to these AMs. AM activation, reflected by CD11b expression, was enhanced in αPsL- or gremubamab-treated mice (Figure 6O). Neutrophil activation (indicated by CD11b expression) was also significantly elevated in αPsL- and gremubamab-treated mice (Figure 6P). To further evaluate the effects of gremubamab treatment on AM and neutrophil behavior, we imaged infected lungs at 5 days postinfection (Figure 6Q). Consistent with previous findings (Figure 3), few AMs and neutrophils were observed surrounding bacterial beads at this later time point, and more bacterial microcolonies were now present in the isotype antibody–treated lungs. The majority of the microcolonies were not phagocytosed by either AMs or neutrophils (Figure 6, R and S). However, in gremubamab-treated lungs, more AMs and fewer microcolonies emanating from the beads were detected, with a greater proportion of bacteria associated with AMs compared with control antibody–treated lungs (Figure 6S). In a separate set of experiments, a lethal dose (2 × 106 CFU) of P. aeruginosa beads was administered, and treatment with αPcrV or gremubamab significantly improved mouse survival following infection with this higher dose of P. aeruginosa (Figure 6T). Thus, neutralizing PcrV or dual targeting of Psl and PcrV with gremubamab effectively protects mice from persistent P. aeruginosa bead infection by modulating AM and neutrophil responses and helping eradicate bacteria.

CFTR deficiency compromises defense against chronic P. aeruginosa infection, and gremubamab confers protection. Although CFTR mutations underlie CF, CFTR-knockout (CFTR) mice typically do not show increased susceptibility to acute P. aeruginosa infection as seen in human patients (Figure 2). Since AMs normally migrate toward bacterial beads within the first few hours (Figure 4), we hypothesized that AMs in CFTR mice are functionally impaired in this process, as their migration in naive CFTR mice is significantly slower than that observed in WT controls. To test this, mice were infected with P. aeruginosa agarose beads for 6 hours, after which their lungs were imaged (Figure 7A). Consistent with this hypothesis, fewer AMs were found surrounding the beads in the lungs of CFTR mice (Figure 7, B and C). To further evaluate pulmonary immune defense during persistent infection, CFTR mice were infected with P. aeruginosa agarose beads for 3 days (Figure 7D). Compared with WT controls, CFTR mice exhibited significantly increased lung weight and bacterial burden (Figure 7, E and F). Using higher concentrations of bacterial biofilm showed reduced survival rates in CFTR mice (Figure 7G), indicating impaired pulmonary defense against persistent infection.

Figure 7 CFTR deficiency compromises defense against chronic P. aeruginosa infection, and gremubamab confers protection. (A) AMs in WT and CFTR-deficient mice were labeled with PKH26 at 5 days prior to infection with P. aeruginosa agarose beads. Lung IVM was performed at 6 hours postinfection (hpi). (B) Representative IVM images showing AMs (red) and P. aeruginosa beads (green). Scale bar: 50 �m. (C) Quantification of AMs surrounding a single bacterial bead in the lungs of WT and CFTR mice at 6 hpi. (D) WT and CFTR mice were infected with P. aeruginosa beads for 72 hours, after which lungs were collected for analysis. (E) Lung bacterial burden, (F) lung weight, and (G) survival rate. (H) CFTR mice were treated with gremubamab (GMA) or an isotype control antibody 24 hours prior to P. aeruginosa bead infection and analyzed 72 hours later. (I) Changes in body weight over 3 days (left) and body weight loss at day 3 (right). (J) Lung weight, (K) total CD45+ immune cells, (L) Neu, and (M) AMs in lung tissues were quantified. (N) Surface CD11b expression on lung neutrophils and (O) Siglec-F and CD11c expression on AMs were evaluated by flow cytometry. (P) Lung bacterial burden at 72 hpi. (C) Data are presented as mean ± SEM, with individual dots representing the number of AMs surrounding individual bacterial beads imaged from 5 mice in 1 representative experiment. (E and F, right panel of I, and J–P) Data are presented as mean ± SEM, with individual dots representing individual mice from 1 representative experiment. Statistical significance was determined using an unpaired t test; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. (G) Survival curves were analyzed using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (I, left panel) Data are presented as mean ± SEM from 4 mice in 1 representative experiment. Independent experiments yielded similar results and are representative of ≥2 independent experiments. A, D, and H were created in BioRender. Qin, W. (2026) https://BioRender.com/0ki5t78

Given gremubamab’s potential efficacy against chronic P. aeruginosa infection in WT mice, its protective capability was further assessed in CFTR mice. CFTR mice received gremubamab treatment 24 hours prior to infection with P. aeruginosa agarose beads (Figure 7H). Gremubamab treatment significantly mitigated body weight loss and prevented an increase in lung weight among CFTR mice by day 3 postinfection (Figure 7, I and J). It reduced the accumulation of total immune cells and neutrophils in the lungs while preserving AM populations (Figure 7, K–M). Additionally, gremubamab enhanced neutrophil activation, evidenced by increased CD11b expression, and maintained AM identity as it preserved Siglec-F and CD11c levels (Figure 7, N and O). Moreover, gremubamab significantly decreased lung bacterial burden relative to isotype antibody-treated controls (Figure 7P). Therefore, these data demonstrate that CFTR mice exhibit defects in controlling chronic P. aeruginosa infection and highlight the prophylactic potential of gremubamab in a CFTR-deficient context.

Gremubamab mitigates persistent P. aeruginosa infection in ENaC mice. Next, ENaC mice were infected with P. aeruginosa agarose beads (Figure 8A). Following infection, ENaC mice exhibited pronounced body weight loss, increased lung weight, and altered immune cell infiltration compared with WT controls (Figure 8, B–D). A significant neutrophil accumulation and a significant depletion of AMs were noted (Figure 8, E and F), indicating substantial immune dysregulation during persistent biofilm infection. Consistent with this, bacterial burden was significantly higher in ENaC mice than in WT counterparts (Figure 8G). When ENaC mice received gremubamab treatment and P. aeruginosa agarose beads (Figure 8H), gremubamab significantly reduced bacterial burden and neutrophil accumulation in the lung (Figure 8, I and J) while restoring AM numbers (Figure 8K). In a separate set of experiments, gremubamab treatment significantly improved survival following a high-dose P. aeruginosa infection in the ENaC mice (Figure 8L).

Figure 8 ENaC mice exhibit increased susceptibility to chronic P. aeruginosa infection and improved outcomes following gremubamab treatment. (A) WT and ENaC mice were infected with P. aeruginosa–laden agarose beads and analyzed 72 hours postinfection. (B) Changes in body weight over 3 days. (C) Lung weight, (D) total CD45+ immune cell numbers, (E) neutrophils (Neu), and (F) AMs in lung tissues at 72 hours postinfection. (G) Bacterial burden in the lungs. (H) ENaC mice were treated with gremubamab (GMA) or an isotype control antibody 24 hours prior to infection and analyzed 72 hours later. (I) Lung bacterial burden, (J) Neu, and (K) AMs were quantified. (L) Survival rate of mice following infection with a higher dose of P. aeruginosa beads (5 × 105 CFU). (B) Data are presented as mean ± SEM from 3 mice in 1 representative experiment. (C–G and I–K) Data are presented as mean ± SEM, with individual dots representing individual mice from 1 representative experiment. Statistical significance was determined using an unpaired t test. (L) Survival curves were analyzed using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Independent experiments yielded similar results and are representative of ≥2 independent experiments. A and H were created in BioRender. Qin, W. (2026) https://BioRender.com/0ki5t78

To further mimic the cystic fibrotic lung microenvironment, CFTR/ENaC mice were chronically infected with P. aeruginosa beads (Figure 9A). Similar to ENaC or CFTR mice, CFTR/ENaC mice exhibited impaired pulmonary defense, characterized by elevated bacterial burden (Figure 9B), increased total immune cell influx, and reduced AM numbers (Figure 9, C and D). Notably, AMs from CFTR/ENaC mice displayed decreased expression of the identity marker Siglec-F and elevated expression of the activation marker CD11b (Figure 9, E and F). These mice also exhibited greater neutrophil accumulation, accompanied by a reduction in the activation marker CD11b on neutrophil surfaces (Figure 9, G and H). Consistent with the impaired immune defense, CFTR/ENaC mice showed higher mortality following high-dose P. aeruginosa infection (Figure 9I). Administration of gremubamab 24 hours prior to infection (Figure 9J) significantly improved outcomes in CFTR/ENaC mice, including a reduced bacterial burden, decreased lung weight, attenuated immune cell infiltration and neutrophil accumulation, and preserved AM populations (Figure 9, K–O). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that CFTR/ENaC mice exhibit impaired immune responses to chronic P. aeruginosa infection, effectively modeling CF-associated lung pathology. Importantly, gremubamab treatment restored pulmonary host defense and ameliorated persistent infection in all 3 strains of mice having various lung impairments.

Figure 9 CFTR/ENaC mice exhibit increased susceptibility to chronic P. aeruginosa infection and improved outcomes following gremubamab treatment. (A) WT and CFTR/ENaC mice were infected with P. aeruginosa agarose beads and analyzed 72 hours postinfection. (B) Lung bacterial burden was quantified. (C–H) Flow cytometric analysis of total CD45+ immune cells (C), AMs (D) and their surface expression of Siglec-F (E) and CD11b (F), as well as neutrophils (Neu; G) and their surface CD11b expression (H). (I) Survival rate of mice following infection with a higher dose of P. aeruginosa beads (5 × 105 CFU). (J) CFTR/ENaC mice were treated with gremubamab or an isotype control antibody 24 hours prior to P. aeruginosa bead infection and analyzed after 72 hours. (K) Lung bacterial burden, (L) lung weight, (M) total CD45+ immune cells, (N) Neu, and (O) AMs were quantified. (B–H and K–O) Data are presented as mean ± SEM, with individual dots representing individual mice from 1 representative experiment. Statistical significance was determined using an unpaired t test. (L) Survival curves were analyzed using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Independent experiments yielded similar results and are representative of ≥2 independent experiments. A and J were created in BioRender. Qin, W. (2026) https://BioRender.com/0ki5t78

Therapeutic administration of gremubamab after establishment of P. aeruginosa infection reduces bacterial burden and improves survival. To assess the therapeutic efficacy of gremubamab in a clinically relevant setting, WT mice were infected with P. aeruginosa–containing agarose beads and treated 24 hours later, thereby modeling the initiation of therapy after infection had already been established. Mice received control antibody, tobramycin, gremubamab, or a combination of gremubamab and tobramycin (Figure 10A). Analysis of lung bacterial burden on day 3 postinfection revealed that treatment with gremubamab alone or in combination with tobramycin significantly reduced bacterial loads compared with control antibody–treated mice (Figure 10B). In contrast, tobramycin alone did not significantly improve bacterial clearance. Furthermore, the addition of tobramycin did not provide further reduction in bacterial burden beyond that achieved by gremubamab alone (Figure 10B). Despite the reduction in bacterial burden, total lung leukocyte numbers, neutrophils, and AMs were not significantly altered among treatment groups (Figure 10, C–E). This might be expected, since immune cell numbers were already changed when treatment was initiated. To determine whether gremubamab retains therapeutic efficacy in a CF-relevant setting, CFTR mice were infected with P. aeruginosa beads and treated with gremubamab 24 hours after infection (Figure 10F). Therapeutic administration of gremubamab significantly reduced lung bacterial loads compared with control-treated mice at day 3 postinfection (Figure 10G). Total leukocyte, neutrophil, and AM numbers showed a trend toward improvement in gremubamab-treated mice, though these differences did not reach statistical significance (Figure 10H). However, therapeutic administration of gremubamab significantly improved survival compared with control-treated mice when the CFTR mice were challenged with a higher inoculum of P. aeruginosa beads (Figure 10I). Together, these findings demonstrate that gremubamab remains effective when administered after infection has been established, reducing pulmonary bacterial burden and improving survival in both WT and CFTR mice.