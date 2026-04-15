Gasdermin E: a missing link in muscle regeneration

Building on their observation that GSDME gene expression was increased during muscle regeneration after injury in humans, the authors systematically assessed the muscle-specific effects of global Gsdme knockout in mice (4). In healthy muscle, following an acute sterile injury, myeloid immune cells peak at 2–3 days and initiate the process of repair and regeneration. FAPs and fibroblasts then peak 5–7 days after injury, contributing to matrix remodeling that supports satellite cell activation into MuSC proliferation and differentiation, leading to complete muscle regeneration within approximately 14 days after injury (5). In aging and chronic diseases such as muscular dystrophies, this well-coordinated process of muscle repair and regeneration becomes impaired, leading to the fatty and fibrotic replacement of muscle fibers.

In Cao et al.’s study (4), cardiotoxin injury in the global Gsdme knockouts resulted in delayed regeneration of muscle tissue and a switch from oxidative metabolism to lipid storage and adipogenesis, resulting in pathological fat accumulation. The role of GSDME in fat metabolism was further assessed by an elaborate experiment consisting of time-series transcriptomic analyses and an endpoint mass spectrometry untargeted lipidomic analysis after muscle injury comparing WT mice with the Gsdme-knockout mice. These analyses further confirmed that GSDME deficiency leads to enhanced myosteatosis.

The authors then began to determine molecular mechanisms downstream from GSDME in muscle regeneration. GSDME was expressed at the highest levels in mononuclear cells within the muscle regeneration microenvironment, identified as macrophages and FAPs. GSDME-initiated pyroptosis after muscle injury was confirmed by the canonical release of IL-18 and IL-1β from the N-terminal pores, including higher expression in CCR2+ monocyte–derived macrophages. Reexpression of GSDME in myeloid cells, but not FAPs from Gsdme-knockout mice, prevented myosteatosis and improved muscle function and all indicators of normal regeneration after injury. Neutralizing antibody treatment and single-cell transcriptomics were used to demonstrate that IL-18, but not IL-1β, release from monocyte-derived macrophages activates the transcriptional regulators KLF4 and JUN to maintain tissue-resident macrophages (TRMs) and prevent skewing of FAPs toward adipogenic states.

Since muscle regeneration is known to be impaired in aging, Cao et al. then investigated samples from young and aged patients. They showed reduced GSDME gene expression in muscles from aged patients (>70 years) undergoing abdominal surgery compared with young patients (<45 years). The cleaved forms of GSDME and IL-18 were also reduced in injured muscles from old compared with young mice. IL-18 administration partially improved the aging-related muscle regeneration abnormalities in old mice. However, IL-18 has been found to be increased in sarcopenic compared with nonsarcopenic aged individuals and decreased after interventions to improve muscle mass (6), suggesting that IL-18 may play different roles in muscle wasting and regeneration. Further investigations will be needed to thoroughly understand any potential benefit of IL-18 in specific clinical circumstances.