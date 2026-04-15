GSDME–IL-18 pyroptotic axis prevents myosteatosis by expanding tissue-resident macrophages to promote muscle regeneration

Sex as a biological variable. Human muscle samples included both male and female patients; however, sex was not used as a stratification variable in the analysis. All mechanistic animal experiments were performed in male mice to reduce variability associated with sex hormone fluctuations and to maintain consistency in skeletal muscle injury models. While the human data suggest general relevance across sexes, this study was not designed to systematically evaluate sex-specific differences.

Animals. WT C57BL/6J mice were purchased from Sino-British SIPPR/BK Lab Animal Ltd. Gsdme-KO mice and GsdmeS/S mice were described in our previous study (18, 20). Lysm-Cre mice [B6.129P2-Lyz2tm1(cre)Ifo/J, #004781] and Pdgfra-Cre mice [C57BL/6-Tg(Pdgfra-cre)1Clc/J, #013148] mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. GsdmeS/S Lysm-Cre and GsdmeS/S Pdgfra-Cre mice were generated by crossbreeding GsdmeS/S mice with Lysm-Cre mice or Pdgfra-Cre mice, respectively. Heterozygotes were crossed to each other to produce littermates either homozygous for the KO allele or the WT allele. Only male mice were used in the present study. All mice were kept under specific pathogen–free conditions and were housed in a temperature-controlled (23°C ± 2°C) and humidity-controlled (40% ± 5%) environment with access to water and diet, under a 12 h light/12 h dark cycle.

Human skeletal muscle samples. Thirty patients with abdominal surgery were enrolled between 2022 and 2024 at the Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital affiliated with Naval Medical University. During abdominal surgery, a small amount of rectus abdominis (<0.5 g) was isolated and stored at –80°C.

Mouse model and treatments. For CTX-induced muscle injury, mice were anesthetized with i.p. injection of ketamine-xylazine in combination (10 mg/kg:2 mg/kg) and subsequently were injected with 50 μL of 10 μM CTX (Naja pallida, Latoxan Laboratory, L8102-1MG) in gastrocnemius muscle. In the Sham group, the same volume of saline was injected. Injured tissues were collected at D4, D7, and D14 time points for biochemical analysis. For pharmacologic blockade of CCR2 signaling, mice received daily injections of the CCR2 antagonist CVC (Biorbyt, orb402001, 20 mg/kg, i.p.) for 14 days as described previously (35). Vehicle controls received matched solvent alone. For in vivo cytokine injections, IL-18 (R&D Systems, catalog 9124-IL, 1 μg per injection) was administered i.p. individually. For neutralization of IL-1β or IL-18, anti–IL-18 antibody (Bio X Cell, BE0237, 200 μg) and anti–IL-1β antibody (Bio X Cell, BE0246, 200 μg) were administered i.m. coincident with CTX injection. To inhibit KLF4 and c-Jun signaling pathways, Kenpaullone (MedChemExpress, HY-12302, 10 mg/kg) and T-5224 (MedChemExpress, HY-12270, 3 mg/kg) were administered i.m. at the injury site concurrently with CTX injection and every other day thereafter. Vehicle controls matched solvent compositions. The same quantity of matched IgG was used as control.

Voluntary wheel running activity. Mice were individually housed in a cage with a running wheel as described previously (60). Mice were individually run in 8 separate cohorts at a time. No formal acclimation period was provided. At D14 after injury, running wheel activity was recorded twice. Data were collected on total distance, average speed, and the max speed.

Grip strength test. A grip strength meter (Bioseb, model BIO-GS3) was used to measure the hind limb grip strength of the mice. The strength meter was reset to 0 g after stabilization in each test. The metronome was used to give a beat of 3 s (3 s is sufficient to prepare for the next test round and compress the recovery time of the muscle). The mouse’s tail was pulled back at a constant speed after it grasped the grid during a measurement within 3 s. The peak force in grams was recorded at the time the mouse released its paws from the grid in each measurement. Five minutes later, the recording was repeated. The test was performed twice in 2 days, and the average numerical value was used. The order of mice tested on each day was randomized. All the tests were operated by 1 person to ensure reliability.

Transmission electron microscopy. Transmission electron microscopy was performed as described previously (61). Tissues were fixed with 2% paraformaldehyde and 2% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 mol/L phosphate buffer (pH 7.4), followed by postfixation for 8 h in 1.5% osmium tetraoxide. After dehydration with graded alcohols, samples were dehydrated in a graded ethanol series and embedded in epoxy resin. Samples were sectioned (80 nm), counterstained with uranylacetate and lead citrate, and observed with a transmission electron microscope (Hitachi H-800). Images were acquired digitally from a randomly selected area, and the number of membrane pore formations was calculated.

Histology and IHC. Muscle tissues were fixed in 4% PFA and paraffin embedded. Sections (8 μm) were stained with H&E, Oil Red O, or SDH using standard protocols. For IHC, sections underwent antigen retrieval in sodium citrate buffer. After blocking endogenous peroxidase and nonspecific binding, primary antibodies were applied for 4 h, followed by incubation with biotinylated secondary antibodies and HRP streptavidin. Signal was developed with DAB and counterstained with hematoxylin. All slides were imaged using an Olympus BX51 microscope. The antibodies used in IHC are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Tyramide signal amplification–based multiplex IHC analysis. Muscle slices were treated in 0.03% H 2 O 2 for 15 min to quench endogenous peroxidase activity, permeabilized, and blocked with 0.3% Triton X-100/5% BSA in PBS. Then, the slices were incubated with the first primary antibody followed by incubating with corresponding second antibody. After being washed thoroughly, signal amplification was achieved using specific tyramide signal amplification dye and terminated using PBS. Then, the slices were subjected to eluent solution to remove unbound antibodies and reblocked. Next, the slices were stained with the second primary antibody, followed by restaining with other antibodies repeatedly. After several rounds of staining, antifluorescence quenching sealing tablets were added with DAPI for 10 min, and imaging was performed using a Pannoramic MIDI (3DHISTECH Ltd.). The quantitative analysis was performed by HALO (Indica Labs). Detailed dilution and incubation times are provided in the figure legends.

Seahorse metabolic analysis. OCR and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) were measured using an XFe24 Extracellular Flux Analyzer (Seahorse Bioscience) as described in our previous study (62). Extracts from muscle samples were seeded on a Seahorse 24-well analyzer and tested using XFe 24 assay with the Seahorse XF Real-Time ATP Rate Assay Kit (Agilent). OCR was measured in basal conditions and in response to 2 μM oligomycin (ATP synthase inhibitor), 2 μM rotenone (Complex I inhibitor) and 2 μM antimycin A (Complex III inhibitor). ECAR was measured during the entire experiment. The proportions of ATP contents produced by OXPHOS or glycolysis were calculated. Analysis was performed using Seahorse Wave Desktop Software (Agilent).

O2K metabolic analysis. The assessment of mitochondrial respiration in myofibers isolated from control mice and CTX injury mice was performed using an Oroboros O2K high-resolution fluororespirometer (Oroboros Instruments; data were recorded with Data Lab 7.4 software from Oroboros Instruments) at 37°C in 2 mL of buffer. Five milligrams (wet weight) of myofibers was weighed and added to the respiration chamber. The following substrates were added sequentially: 10 mM glutamate, 5 mM malate (G + M), 2 mM ADP, 10 mM succinate, and 400 μM antimycin A. Respiration rates were normalized as nanomoles of dioxygen per minute per milligram of wet muscle mass. The oxygen consumption was analyzed with the software (Oroboros Instruments).

Deep learning–based muscle segmentation and quantification. We calculated the average CSA of myofiber using a customized workflow. Brieﬂy, the muscle sections were stained with H&E to visualize myofibers. First, the whole cross section was detected through a Gaussian-blurred version of the laminin signal (Σ = 5 μm), followed by an absolute threshold (threshold value: 5). Then, these images were processed through the Cellpose deep-learning algorithm (63), a general tool used to automatically segment individual fibers from extracellular matrix.

Magnetic activated cell sorting. Magnetic activated cell sorting was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Miltenyi Biotec). Brieﬂy, injured muscles were harvested and mechanically and enzymatically digested with 3 mL sCelLive tissue dissociation solution (Singleron) in a Singleron PythoN tissue dissociation system at 37°C for 30 min. Cells were isolated using the CD11b MicroBead Kit (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-097-142) or PDGFRa MicroBead Kit (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-101-502).

FACS. Single-cell suspensions were prepared as described above. Cells were washed twice with HBSS and then stained with Zombie Violet viability dye (BioLegend) for 15 min at room temperature in the dark. Subsequently, cells were incubated for 30 min at 4°C with a cocktail of fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies diluted in Brilliant Stain Buffer (BD Biosciences). The antibody panel included anti-CD45, anti-CD11b, anti-F4/80, and anti-CCR2. Following staining, cells were washed and resuspended in ice-cold sorting buffer. Macrophages were isolated as live (Zombie Violet–) CD45+CD11b+F4/80+ cells, while CCR2+ recruited macrophages were isolated as live CD45+CD11b+F4/80+CCR2+ cells using a BD FACSAria III cell sorter (BD Biosciences).

Multiplex flow cytometry and high-dimensional analysis. Single-cell suspension was preincubated with 0.025 μg of TruStain FcX anti-CD16/32 antibody (BioLegend) for 10 min on ice to block Fc receptors. Then, the cells were stained with appropriate antibodies at 4°C in the dark for 45 min. Dead cells were excluded using LIVE/Dead (Thermo Fisher Scientific L34981) staining. The cells were clustered using multiplexing flow cytometry with antibodies (1:50 dilution), as shown in Supplemental Figure 7A, for 30 min at 4°C. When assessing intracellular markers, cells were first washed in PBS and then incubated with LIVE/Dead for 45 min at 4°C, protected from light before following the approach detailed above. After the final wash step, cells were subsequently fixed and permeabilized using the Transcription Factor Staining Buffer Set (eBioscience), and intracellular staining was performed using antibodies detailed in Supplemental Table 2. Samples were acquired using a CytoFLEX LX (Beckman) and subjected to high-dimensional analysis using an unbiased nonlinear dimensionality reduction algorithm (UMAP) in FlowJo software (version 10; BD Biosciences). The quality control of events was managed using FlowAI (version 2.3.2; BD Bioscience). The manual gating strategy is presented in Supplemental Figure 7B. FACS was performed on a BD FACSAria III system controlled by FACSDiva software (v8.0.2).

Immunoblotting. Skeletal muscle tissue and cultured cells were lysed in RIPA buffer containing protease/phosphatase inhibitors. Protein extracts were separated on 8%–12% SDS-PAGE gels and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes. After blocking with 5% nonfat milk, membranes were incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies. Following washes, membranes were incubated with IRDye 800CW-conjugated secondary antibodies. Blots were imaged using an Odyssey system and analyzed with ImageJ. The catalog numbers of antibodies are listed in the Supplemental Table 2.

qPCR. RNA was extracted using TRIzol reagent, and its quality was verified by a NanoDrop spectrophotomer (Thermo Fischer Scientific) at a 260/280 nm ratio (1.8–2.0). Following reverse transcription with a gDNA removal kit, qPCR was performed on a Bio-Rad CFX96 system using SYBR Green. GAPDH served as the internal control, and all samples were run in duplicate. Primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Ct values were recorded, and the ΔΔCT method was used to quantify fold changes of genes.

ChIP-qPCR. ChIP was performed based on a previously published protocol (64). Single cells isolated from injured muscle were cross-linked with DTBP/DSP (3.3 and 1 mg/mL, respectively) for 15 min, followed by 4% paraformaldehyde fixation for another 15 min at room temperature. After quenching with glycine, nuclei were isolated, lysed, and sonicated using a microtip probe (30% power, 10 cycles of 30 s on/45 s off). Chromatin was precleared with IgG and Protein A/G beads, and equal aliquots were incubated overnight at 4°C with 10 μg of anti-LYVE1, anti-CD163, or control rabbit IgG. Immunoprecipitated DNA was eluted and purified by phenol/chloroform extraction. Promoter regions of LYVE1 and CD163 were amplified by qPCR (SYBR Green) using specific primers (Supplemental Table 2). Fold enrichment relative to IgG control was calculated from input-standardized Ct values and normalized to GAPDH. The results are expressed as the fold change in pull-down samples relative to the IgG control.

RNA-seq. Two batches of RNA-seq were performed. In the first batch, the total RNA was extracted from the injured gastrocnemius muscle and the contralateral non-injury muscle (n = 3 per group) at 24 h after injury. In the second batch, the total RNA was isolated from the injured gastrocnemius of injured WT or KO mice at 4 different time points (D1, D4, D7, and D14, n = 3 per group at every time point) using TRIzol reagent according the manufacturer’s instructions (Invitrogen), and genomic DNA was removed using DNase I (TaKara). Then, RNA quality was determined with a 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent) and quantified using the ND-2000 spectrophotometer (NanoDrop Technologies). Libraries were size selected for cDNA target fragments of 300 bp on 2% low-range ultra agarose followed by PCR amplification using Phusion DNA polymerase (New England Biolabs) for 15 cycles. After quantification by the TBS-380 fluorometer (Turner BioSystems), the paired-end RNA-seq library was sequenced with the Illumina HiSeq 4000 sequencer.

Lipidomic analysis. The lipid analysis of injured muscle tissue from 10 mice (n = 5 per group) was performed using liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry as described previously (65). Approximately 5 mg of tissue was homogenized in 200 μL water and 480 μL MTBE/MeOH (5:1, with internal standard). After vortexing, samples underwent 3 cycles of homogenization (35 Hz, 4 min) and sonication (5 min, ice bath), followed by incubation at –40°C for 1 h and centrifugation (1,000g 15 min, 4°C). Supernatants were vacuum-dried, reconstituted, clarified by centrifugation, and subjected to liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry analysis with the following parameters: mobile phase A, 40% water/60% acetonitrile with 10 mM ammonium formate; mobile phase B, 10% acetonitrile/90% isopropanol with 10 mM ammonium formate; gradient, 40%→100% B (1.0–12.0 min), hold 100% B (12.0–13.5 min), reequilibrate to 40% B (13.5–18.0 min); column temperature, 55°C; autosampler, 4°C; and injection volume, 2 μL. Mass spectrometry data were acquired on a Q Exactive Orbitrap mass spectrometer (UPLC-QE-Orbitrap-MS, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in DDA mode (MS1, 70,000; MS2, 17,500; NCE 15/30/45). Raw files were converted to mzXML (ProteoWizard) and processed in XCMS (CentWave; minfrac, 0.5; cutoff, 0.3). Lipids were annotated by spectral matching against the LipidBlast database (https://fiehnlab.ucdavis.edu/projects/LipidBlast).

scRNA-seq. Single cells were prepared from the injured skeletal muscle tissue of WT and KO mice (n = 5 per group) as mentioned above and subjected to scRNA-seq (NovelBio Bio-Pharm Technology Co.) as described in our previous study (66). Cells were passed through a 40 μm cell strainer and enumerated by the Cellometer 2000 immediately before loading onto a 10x Chromium controller for cell capture (targeting 5,000 cells per sample) using the Chromium Single Cell 5′ Reagent Kit (v2 Chemistry Dual Index) (10x Genomics, catalog 1000263). Gene expression libraries were constructed following protocols from 10x Genomics. Quality control of the final libraries was performed using the Agilent TapeStation and then sequenced using Illumina’s Novaseq 6000, targeting 50,000 reads per cell.

scRNA-seq data analysis. Sequencing data were demultiplexed using CellRanger (v7.0.1) and processed with Seurat (v4.3.0) to obtain the UMI count matrix. After doublet removal (DoubletFinder, v2.0.4) and filtering of cells with >10% mitochondrial genes, 14,393 high-quality cells were retained. The top 2,000 highly variable genes were selected, and data were integrated across samples using Harmony (v1.2.0). Clustering at resolution of 0.8 identified 20 clusters, which were visualized via UMAP. Marker genes were identified with Seurat and annotated with SingleR (v2.0.0). Differential expression and enrichment analyses (KEGG and GO) were performed. Pathway activity was assessed with GSVA (v1.46.0), and cell–cell communication (particularly between SMCs and immune cells) was analyzed using CellChat (v1.6.1) (67). To validate the trajectory of cell subpopulation, monocle (v2.2.6) was used to infer pseudotime trajectories of selected subsets. To identify gene regulatory networks and infer transcription factor activity, SCENIC was used with the pySCENIC package (v0.12.1) in Python. To capture dynamic gene expression and predict cell state changes, RNA velocity analysis was performed using the scVelo package (v0.2.5) in Python. Loom files were generated from scRNA-seq data using Cell Ranger. These files, containing spliced and unspliced mRNA counts, were then used to estimate RNA velocities, allowing for the prediction of future cell states. The raw data of scRNA-seq are available in the Gene Expression Omnibus database under accession code GSE270614.

Statistics. All results are presented as mean ± SEM. The distribution of data within all individual groups was verified by the Shapiro-Wilk test of normality. For comparisons between 2 groups, statistical differences were assessed using an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test when data were normally distributed with equal variances, and Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was applied for non-normally distributed data. For comparisons among more than 2 groups with equal variances, 1-way ANOVA (1 factor) or 2-way ANOVA (2 factors) was performed, followed by Tukey’s post hoc multiple-comparison test. Sample sizes were based on standard protocols in the field. The number of animals/samples in each group is indicated in the figure legends. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 8.

Study approval. All animal procedures were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Naval Medical University and conformed to the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (8th edition). Human studies were approved by the Research Ethics Committee of Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital (EHBHKY2020-K-045), and written informed consent was obtained from all participants in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki.

Data availability. Processed scRNA-seq data and bulk RNA-seq of this study were deposited in the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus under accession codes GSE270614 and GSE271087. The lipidomics data have been deposited to MetaboLights repository with the study identifier MTBLS10509. Values for all data points are available in the Supporting Data Values file. All other data supporting the findings of this study are available as source data and from the corresponding author upon request.