Host-directed immune therapies: a second front in the battle against sepsis

The immunosuppressive phase of sepsis may persist for several days to many months, as evidenced by an increased incidence of secondary hospital-acquired infections, viral reactivation, prolonged ICU stays, and the fact that infections remain the leading cause of readmission and mortality after surviving an initial sepsis episode (81). Indeed, the immunosuppressive phase is believed to account for up to 70% of the total sepsis-related mortality (9, 28, 78–80). Importantly, as advances in intensive care have improved survival during the initial hyper-inflammatory phase, the number of patients transitioning into the immunosuppressive phase grows. As a result, restoring immune function has emerged as a key factor in improving survival. This hypothesis is reinforced by the transformative success of immunotherapy in oncology, as cancer and sepsis share similarities in immune dysfunction (82–84). To date, several drugs that boost host immunity have shown promising results in animal models of sepsis, case reports, and small clinical trials (Figure 1 and Table 3). A few phase II RCTs have been conducted, yielding encouraging results. Despite hypothetical concerns about reactivating a hyper-inflammatory response, no safety issues have yet emerged when trials identified the most immunosuppressed patients based on biomarkers. Concerns and possible adverse effects of immune adjuvant therapies in sepsis are described in relevant sections below.

IFN-γ. Human recombinant IFN-γ-1b is a small molecule classified as an immunostimulant cytokine and immunomodulator. Briefly, IFN-γ polarizes macrophages into the pro-inflammatory (M1) phenotype, enhancing their microbial killing ability, phagocytosis, and inflammatory cytokine release while upregulating MHC class II (MHC-II) molecules (39, 85). Additionally, IFN-γ promotes Th1 polarization in T cells and enhances CD8+ T cell cytotoxic activity. Recombinant IFN-γ-1b has been a therapeutic option for 30 years, approved in Europe (under the names IMMUKIN and IMMUKINE), Australia, and the United States (as ACTIMMUNE) for reducing the frequency of serious infections in patients with chronic granulomatous disease or severe malignant osteopetrosis and as an adjuvant with other therapies (39, 85). RCTs of IFN-γ treatment have yielded underwhelming yet interesting results in sepsis (86–88). Pioneering, though nonblinded, work in this field involved the use of IFN-γ in patients with low mHLA-DR expression, demonstrating efficacy in restoring immune function and reducing mortality (39). Another small RCT, also based on low mHLA-DR levels, reported a reduction in pulmonary nosocomial infections in trauma patients treated with IFN-γ (89). Several IFN-γ–based RCTs are currently underway or planned; many of these studies are guided by low mHLA-DR expression, including the INFINITY (NCT06694740), IGNORANT (NCT05843786), IMMUNOSEP (NCT04990232), and PLATINUM (NCT06774235) trials. Underscoring the complexity of the sepsis field, the EMBRACE trial (NCT06694701) is evaluating therapy with emapalumab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks IFN-γ signaling, in patients who are thought to be in an IFN-γ–mediated hyper-inflammatory phase of sepsis (90).

GM-CSF: a two-edged sword? GM-CSF is currently used to accelerate myeloid cell recovery in the setting of bone marrow suppression after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The rationale for use of GM-CSF in sepsis lies in its ability to upregulate MHC-II and costimulatory molecules on monocytes, macrophages, and DCs, along with increasing the production of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-12. In a prospective trial including 38 patients with severe sepsis or septic shock, biomarker-guided GM-CSF therapy (i.e., mHLA-DR < 8,000 antibodies per cell) was safe and effective in restoring monocytic immunocompetence (91). A study based on low ex vivo TNF release in children with organ failure demonstrated a strong protective effect of GM-CSF against nosocomial infections (40). A recent RCT evaluating GM-CSF in patients stratified by low mHLA-DR failed to show efficacy in preventing ICU-acquired infections, but the study was underpowered due to premature termination (92). GM-CSF is considered a double-edged sword in cancer immunotherapy, as it may indirectly promote expression of the inhibitory receptor PD-1 on T cells (92–94). Additionally, GM-CSF may induce release of immunosuppressive MDSCs (94). Its assessment in sepsis, including close monitoring of immune function, warrants further investigation in larger patient cohorts.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors: anti–PD-1 and anti–PD-L1. Based on the success of immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer, it has been hypothesized that blockade of the PD-1/PD-L1 axis could ameliorate sepsis-induced immunosuppression by restoring T cell function. Sepsis animal models showed that anti–PD-1 and anti–PD-L1 antibodies enhanced immunity and improved survival (54, 95). Additionally, lymphocytes from septic patients treated with anti–PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies demonstrated improved proliferation and cytokine production (54, 95, 96). Phase I/II studies with nivolumab (anti–PD-1) and anti–PD-L1 (BMS-936559) have reported acceptable safety profiles without evidence of inducing cytokine storm or autoimmunity (97, 98). These studies also showed biological signals of restored immune function, including increased monocytic HLA-DR expression and improved T cell activity (97, 98). Nivolumab demonstrated a half-life of approximately 15 days and a sustained receptor occupancy of more than 80% for up to 28 days. These findings suggest that a single dose of nivolumab could be sufficient to treat most septic patients, contrasting markedly with oncology protocols, where repeated cumulative dosing contributes to the emergence of adverse effects. Furthermore, in silico modeling studies indicate that the dose of nivolumab necessary in sepsis could be substantially lower than in oncology, decreasing the risk of inducing severe autoimmunity (99).

Invasive fungal infections typically occur in patients with impaired immunity, including trauma and cancer patients, often presenting with increased T cell expression of PD-1 (100, 101). Although no clinical trials of checkpoint inhibitors have been conducted in the setting of fungal infections, murine studies demonstrated that PD-1/PD-L1 inhibition enhanced T cell effector function, increased cytokine release, and improved survival (86, 96, 100, 101). Case reports also describe trauma or oncology patients who developed refractory invasive fungal infections despite maximal antifungal therapy and were subsequently treated with anti–PD-1 therapy, either alone or in combination with IFN-γ (86, 102–104). In these reports, immune checkpoint inhibition with nivolumab was associated with improved control of invasive fungal disease with recovery.

Importantly, additional studies are necessary to thoroughly evaluate safety concerns for potential use of checkpoint inhibitors in patients with sepsis. All checkpoint inhibitors have the potential to cause serious autoimmune side effects by blocking essential inhibitory molecules that restrain autoreactive T cells. The incidence of immune-related adverse events (hepatitis, colitis, pneumonitis, and thyroiditis) in oncology patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors is approximately 10%–30% (105). These autoimmune episodes can be life-threatening and have even been reported after a single dose of checkpoint inhibitors. These events frequently require treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other immunosuppressants, which could worsen the underlying condition of patients with sepsis. Thus, careful consideration as to the risk/benefit ratio of administering anti–PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies to septic patients is necessary, and only patients with refractory sepsis are likely good candidates for this type of immune adjuvant therapy.

IL-7: master regulator of immunity. IL-7 has been called the “maestro of the immune system” because of its effects on diverse immune cells involved in pathogen elimination (Figures 1 and 4 and Table 4) (106). IL-7 is the most effective cytokine for expanding and sustaining CD4+ Th cells, which are profoundly depleted in sepsis (Figure 2) (47). In septic patients, loss of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells leads to impaired pathogen clearance and vulnerability to secondary bacterial and fungal infections (107). IL-7 reverses these defects by preventing lymphocyte apoptotic cell death and by increasing lymphocyte proliferation (108–111). IL-7 thus effectively reverses T cell exhaustion and restores production of IFN-γ, which stimulates monocytes and macrophages to phagocytose and kill invading pathogens (21, 108, 112, 113). IL-7 induces production of IL-17, causing neutrophil mobilization and migration to sites of infection (112). Furthermore, IL-7 activates mucosal-associated invariant T cells that line the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts, which prevent invasion by microbial organisms (114, 115).

Figure 4 Host-directed therapies targeting adaptive and innate immunity. Specific immune adjuvant drug therapies target cells comprising innate and adaptive immunity. Treg, T regulatory cell; ILCs, innate lymphoid cells; DCs, dendritic cells; PMNs, polymorphonuclear leukocytes; *,checkpoint inhibitor therapies may have additional effects through retrograde signaling on monocyte/macrophages and/or dendritic cells, though the impact of these therapies on these cell types is not well characterized.

Table 4 Characteristics of patients with sepsis who are candidates for immune adjuvant therapy

Another potential benefit of IL-7 is its effect to upregulate expression of lymphocyte adhesion molecules, resulting in increased lymphocyte trafficking to abscesses or poorly perfused sites of infection (47, 115). Additionally, IL-7 induces the production of stem-like CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that ensure a continuous release of effector T cells that are essential for long-term immunity in chronic infection (116). Finally, IL-7 activates resident memory T cells to respond rapidly upon pathogen reexposure at barrier sites (114).

Over 600 adult and pediatric severely lymphopenic patients with varying presentations have been treated with IL-7; underlying causes include refractory infection, sepsis, and cancer treatments in clinical trials (110, 115). Septic patients with lymphopenia treated with IL-7 reacted with a 3- and 4-fold increase in circulating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (110). Importantly, the increase in lymphocytes was long-lived, persisted for months after cessation of IL-7 therapy, and potentially decreased the incidence of new secondary, hospital-acquired infections and/or reduced hospital readmissions for recurrent sepsis.

In a recent double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of IL-7 in 109 critically ill patients with COVID-19, IL-7 was safe and well tolerated, the only exception being a single occurrence of transient respiratory deterioration (117). Patients treated with IL-7 had a 44% decrease in nosocomial infections and a decrease in length of ICU stay (117). These clinical results support the contention that IL-7 can safely boost immune recovery in critically ill, lymphopenic patients. Notably, IL-7 cannot be given intravenously because its unique receptor-mediated clearance mechanism results in circulating levels 100 times higher than when it is delivered subcutaneously or intramuscularly, which can drive transient reversible respiratory distress (111).

IL-15: a pleiotropic cytokine. IL-15, like IL-7, is a member of the common γ-chain family of cytokines. IL-15 promotes the survival, proliferation, and activation of CD8+ T cells, NK cells, monocyte/macrophages, and DCs (118). Several key differences in IL-7 and IL-15 should be noted. Unlike IL-7, IL-15 does not act upon CD4+ Th cells. In contrast, IL-15, but not IL-7, directly activates monocyte/macrophages, which express the IL-15 receptor complex. Thus, IL-15 has direct effects on both adaptive and innate immune cells (Figure 4). In two clinically relevant animal models of sepsis, CLP and Pseudomonas aeruginosa pneumonia, IL-15 improved survival and ameliorated sepsis-induced loss of CD8+ T, NK, and dendritic cells (119). Currently, there are no previous or ongoing clinical trials of IL-15 in sepsis or other infectious diseases. However, IL-15 is in multiple early-phase clinical trials in oncology and was recently approved clinically for treatment of bladder cancer, in which IL-15 is administered by bladder irrigation. Results of early oncology trials show that IL-15 expands NK and CD8+ T cells without inducing a dose-limiting cytokine storm when given subcutaneously at low concentrations (120). IL-15’s effect to expand memory/effector CD8+ T cells, even in the absence of strong T cell receptor stimulation, may be especially advantageous in septic patients given their frequent depletion of DCs and low HLA-DR expression (Figure 3). However, IL-15’s effect to trigger T cell receptor–independent stimulation could worsen sepsis-induced immunopathogenesis (118). IL-15 is more likely than IL-7 to exacerbate sepsis-induced hyper-inflammation (121). While some sepsis animal models show that IL-15 improves survival, others have shown that IL-15 may heighten inflammation and worsen sepsis mortality (119, 121). Thus, careful dose titration and timing of administration will be imperative in any future sepsis trials. Intriguingly, IL-15 may be particularly efficacious in the treatment of viral and intracellular bacterial pathogens because it activates NK cells and CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, which play a key role in eliminating intracellular pathogens (118). We also speculate that administration of IL-15 by inhalation rather than by subcutaneous route could lead to local control of respiratory viruses with reduced risk of inducing excessive systemic inflammation. Results of the ongoing clinical trials of IL-15 in oncology patients will provide guidance on its potential clinical utility in infectious diseases.

Agonistic antibody to CD40: an activator of innate immunity. While IL-7, and to a lesser degree IL-15, are highly effective at activating adaptive immunity, for host-directed therapy to be optimally effective, immune adjuvants that reverse sepsis-induced suppression of the innate immune system are also needed. A similar search for immune drug therapies that activate innate immunity is underway in oncology. One approach is the use of agonistic antibodies to the CD40 receptor, which is expressed on DCs, monocyte/macrophages, and B cells (Figure 4) (122). These agonistic antibodies are highly potent activators of DCs and enhance expression of MHC-II and CD80/CD86. In addition, CD40 agonistic antibodies increase DC production of IL-12, which drives an IFN-γ–mediated Th1 response, and induce B cell proliferation and antibody class switching to potentially improve pathogen clearance (122). Although first-generation agonistic antibodies to the CD40 receptor had adverse side effects, including cytokine release syndrome, thromboembolic events, and hepatotoxicity, newer generation Fc-engineered antibodies are much better tolerated (123). The results of these newer generation anti-CD40 receptor antibodies, e.g., mitazalimab (Alligator Bioscience), sotigalimab (Apexigen, Merck), and selicrelumab (Roche), have been encouraging, with some studies showing increased progression-free survival and occasional complete response (123).

Although there is a relative paucity of preclinical studies of agonistic antibody to the CD40 receptor in infectious models, some studies have shown efficacy in viral, parasitic, and bacterial sepsis models (124). Research from our laboratory using a mouse model of sepsis showed that agonistic antibody to CD40 ameliorated B and T cell death and improved survival in a two-hit model of CLP followed by bacterial pneumonia (125).

OX40 receptor agonists: potent activators of T cells. Although anti–PD-1 and anti–PD-L1 antibodies are highly effective in reversing T cell exhaustion and improving outcomes in patients with cancer, they only work in a subset of patients. Consequently, investigators have been searching for additional immune adjuvants that can restore or enhance CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses. OX40 receptor, a costimulatory molecule present on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, boosts T cell effector function and inhibits Tregs (Figure 4) (126–128). OX40 receptor agonists have undergone clinical trials in oncology patients with modest beneficial effects in a subset of patients (128). While the antitumor effects of OX40 receptor agonists are not as pronounced as anti–PD-1 antibodies, they have a more favorable safety profile without any confirmed cases of severe autoimmune side effects (126–128).

OX40 receptor agonist antibodies have shown beneficial effects in animal models of hepatitis B virus and in a Leishmania parasite model (129, 130). Studies by our group showed that agonistic anti-OX40 receptor antibodies ameliorated the sepsis-induced loss of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, markedly enhanced IFN-γ production, and improved survival in a mouse CLP model of sepsis (131). Importantly, ex vivo stimulation of blood with agonistic anti-OX40 antibody was very effective in restoring lymphocyte IFN-γ production in patients with sepsis due to multidrug-resistant bacteria (132).

Limitations of animal models and phase II sepsis trials. It is important to underscore the limitations of using results from animal models of sepsis and small phase II trials to identify potential therapies. Widely used preclinical models, e.g., the CLP model, do not fully recapitulate the temporal complexity, comorbidities, and immunologic diversity occurring in patients. Most phase II clinical studies to date have been small, been nonrandomized, and been performed without biomarker-guided stratification. Future progress will depend upon rigorously designed, adequately powered trials that incorporate mechanistic biomarkers to align immunomodulatory therapies with patient-specific immune endotypes. Table 4 describes the characteristics of septic patients who may be the best candidates for immune adjuvant therapy.