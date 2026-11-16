Introduction of IL-2 sustains T cell activity and boosts TCE-mediated tumor regression. Although TCEs have demonstrated partial antitumor efficacy (21), their ability to sustain tumor control in solid tumors remains limited (Figure 1A), even under intensified dosing regimens, and treatment is frequently accompanied by body weight loss (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI204657DS1). In coculture assays of PBMCs and tumor cells with TCE, repeated tumor rechallenge rapidly rendered PBMCs incapable of mediating effective tumor cell killing (Figure 1B), indicating progressive loss of effector function. To evaluate the effects of TCE on T cell responses within the tumor immune context, exhausted T cells (Tex) were generated by repeated in vitro stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 Dynabeads, mimicking the dysfunctional state of T cells in the TME. Bulk RNA-seq revealed marked downregulation of IL2 and IFNG expression in Tex cells (Figure 1C) and cytokine-related pathways (Figure 1D). These Tex cells exhibited elevated expression of exhaustion markers and reduced IL-2 (Figure 1E), IFN-γ, and TNF-α production (Supplemental Figure 1B), suggesting that Tex cells lost the ability to secrete cytokine upon repeated stimulation.

Figure 1 Exogenous IL-2 enhances TCE-mediated T cell cytotoxicity while maintaining effector T cell functionality. (A) Growth of MC38-CLDN tumors in hCD3-KI mice. Mice were randomly grouped and i.p. treated with PBS or 200 pmol TCE once every 3 days for 5 doses. n = 5 mice per group. (B) Multiround killing of SNU1-CLDN cells by TCE in human PBMC coculture, with an effector target ratio of 1:3; tumor cell viability was assessed every 48 h. (C) Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes between effector T (Teff) and exhausted T (Tex) cells. Genes with adjusted P < 0.01 are shown; upregulated genes are highlighted in red and downregulated genes in blue. (D) KEGG pathway enrichment bubble plot based on Tex_Teff downregulated genes. Only pathways with an adjusted P value < 0.05 are shown. (E) PBMCs from different donors were repeatedly stimulated with human T cell-activating CD3/CD28 Dynabeads. Culture supernatants were collected every 48 h for IL-2 measurement, followed by the addition of fresh beads. (F and G) Tumor cell killing by human PBMCs (F) and IFN-γ levels in culture supernatants or in the presence of TCE, IL-2, or both (G), cocultured with an effector-to-target (E/T) cell ratio of 1:3 for 72 h. (H) Tumor cell killing by human PBMCs in serial dilutions of TCE or TCE-IL2 with an E/T ratio of 1:1 for 48 h. (I–K) Tumor growth (I) and body weight change (J) in the MC38-CLDN model following 200 pmol TCE or TCE-IL2 treatment. Serum cytokine (K) levels 24 h after first treatment. n = 5 mice per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Individual data points shown in the figures represent independent biological replicates. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way (B, F, G, and K) or 2-way (A and I) ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We propose that lack of sufficient IL-2 might limit CD3-driven T cell function. Thus, we tested if exogenous IL-2 could have better cell expansion on T cells (Supplemental Figure 1C). Indeed, IL-2 allowed better T cell survival and expansion. We further tested if Tex cells lack sufficient IL-2 to sustain their cytotoxicity. In an in vitro killing assay, the addition of IL-2 substantially enhanced TCE-mediated tumor cell lysis by T cells compared with treatment with TCE or IL-2 alone (Figure 1F). Greater differentiation was observed in IFN-γ secretion (Figure 1G), further supporting that additional IL-2 sustains the cytotoxicity of T cells. Next, we engineered a trispecific fusion protein by incorporating IL-2 into the TCE framework, termed TCE-IL2. TCE-IL2 demonstrated substantially enhanced tumor-killing activity compared with TCE alone (Figure 1H). To further validate its efficacy in vivo, we established an MC38-CLDN tumor model in hCD3EDG-knockin (KI) mice and treated the animals with TCE and TCE-IL2 following tumor inoculation. TCE-IL2 revealed a more powerful tumor control ability than TCE (Figure 1I). However, TCE-IL2 induced substantial peripheral toxicity, as evidenced by substantial body weight change (Figure 1J) and cytokine release, especially IFN-γ (Figure 1K) and TNF-α (Supplemental Figure 1D).

The pro-body DVD format enables tumor-restricted TCE activation and reduces systemic toxicity. To reduce the nonspecific peripheral activation observed with conventional TCE, we designed a Pro-TCE in a modified DVD format (20), which represents an alternative 2+1 design (22). This protease-activated TCE shields the inner CD3-binding domain with an outer tumor-targeting anti TAA domain, connected via short MMP cleavable linkers (Figure 2A). Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) analysis revealed marked differences in CD3 binding affinity between DVD and conventional TCE formats (Figure 2B). Consistently, in vitro studies demonstrated that using cleavable linkers effectively reduced CD3 binding to T cells while enabling affinity restoration following MMP cleavage (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2A). Moreover, incorporation of the outer TAA-binding domain further enhanced tumor antigen recognition of the DVD molecule (Supplemental Figure 2B). In vitro coculture experiments demonstrated that the DVD provides superior masking of CD3 activity and can regain its T cell activation (Figure 2D) and killing function (Figure 2E) upon MMP cleavage. In vivo studies further confirmed that treatment with an equimolar dose of DVD and conventional TCE achieved comparable antitumor efficacy (Figure 2F), while DVD treatment markedly reduced systemic toxicity (Figure 2, G and H). To further establish the requirement of protease-mediated activation for DVD function, we evaluated its antitumor activity in the presence of the broad-spectrum MMP inhibitor GM6001. Cotreatment with GM6001 substantially attenuated the therapeutic efficacy of DVD in MC38-CLDN tumor-bearing mice (Figure 2I), supporting the critical role of MMP-dependent proteolytic activation in enabling DVD activity. Moreover, replacement of the MMP cleavage site with a noncleavable G4S linker markedly reduced antitumor activity (Supplemental Figure 2C). Together, these findings demonstrate that protease-dependent activation is essential for the therapeutic activity of the DVD platform and enables tumor-restricted TCE activation with improved safety profiles.

Figure 2 Protease-activatable DVD design suppresses αCD3 activity and restores engagement after cleavage. (A) Schematic of the DVD construct. Anti-CLDN variable domains were fused to the N-terminus of the anti-CD3 chain via protease-cleavable linkers. (B) Binding affinities of TCE and DVD to hCD3γε measured by SPR. (C) TCE, cleaved (C) DVD, or uncleaved (NC) DVD binding of human PBMCs (hPBMC) analyzed by flow cytometry. (D) T cell activation (CD25+CD69+) measured following hPBMC and SNU1-CLDN cocultures with serial dilutions of TCE or cleaved or uncleaved DVD proteins. (E) Killing of SNU1-CLDN cells by hPBMCs with E/T ratio of 1:1 for 48 h, treated with PBS, TCE, or DVD. (F–H) Tumor growth (F), body weight changes (G), and IFN-γ release (H) in the MC38-CLDN–bearing hCD3-KI mice treated with PBS, 200 pmol TCE, or DVD once every 3 days for 6 doses. n = 5 mice per group. (I) Tumor growth in the MC38-CLDN–bearing hCD3-KI mice treated with or without GM6001 once every 2 days for 5 doses. GM6001 administration was initiated 24 h before DVD-3E treatment. DVD was administered on days 11, 14, and 17. n = 5 mice per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way (H) or 2-way (I) ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

3E synergizes with CD3 engagement to enable logic-gated T cell activation. We next evaluated the impact of fusion site on protein behavior by attaching WT IL-2 to 3 distinct C-terminal positions within the DVD framework. Among these constructs, only the format in which IL-2 was fused to the anti-CLDN chain exhibited acceptable protein quality (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), although all formats retained antigen-binding capacity (Supplemental Figure 3D) and residual IL-2 activity (Supplemental Figure 3E). Based on these results, we selected the anti-CLDN–linked IL-2 construct (hereafter referred to as DVD-IL2) and found that it substantially enhanced antitumor efficacy (Supplemental Figure 3F) but also reintroduced marked systemic toxicity (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). To overcome IL-2–associated systemic toxicity while preserving its therapeutic potential, we sought to engineer an IL-2 variant whose activity would remain latent and only be functional upon CD3 engagement. Among the 3 IL-2 receptor subunits (α, β, and γ), IL-2Rα exhibits the highest binding affinity for IL-2 (23). Thus, we prioritized reducing IL-2’s affinity for IL-2Rα as a key strategy. Specifically, we introduced glutamic acid (E) substitutions at residues K35, R38, and K43, 3 key IL-2 residues that mediate contact with IL-2Rα, generating the IL-2 variant termed 3E. Structural modeling suggested that these substitutions disrupt the electrostatic interactions required for IL-2 engagement with the IL-2Rα interface (Figure 3A). To assess the functional impact of these mutations, human PBMCs were stimulated with either WT IL-2 or the 3E variant. Compared with WT IL-2, 3E induced an approximately 1,000-fold reduction in STAT5 phosphorylation (pSTAT5), confirming that 3E effectively reduces IL-2 signaling in T cells (Figure 3B). We subsequently incorporated the 3E variant into the DVD format to generate DVD-3E (Figure 3C). Both in vitro binding assays and AI-based structural modeling indicated that the 3E mutations not only abolished IL-2 binding to IL-2Rα (Figure 3D), but also unexpectedly impaired IL-2Rβ binding (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3I). Reduced receptor activation by DVD-3E was further confirmed using an IL-2–responsive HEK reporter system (Figure 3F). Since pSTAT5 is a central signaling event downstream of IL-2 receptor engagement, and prior studies suggest cis-binding can partially rescue IL-2 signaling for low-affinity variants, we investigated whether CD3 engagement could restore 3E activity. We generated matched DVD, DVD-IL2, and DVD-3E constructs before and after MMP-mediated activation (Figure 3G). Our results showed that 3E-mediated pSTAT5 signaling was largely dependent on CD3 binding, as cleaved CD3-engaging formats (DVD-3E C) induced robust STAT5 phosphorylation, whereas the uncleaved form remained largely inactive (Figure 3H). Consistent with these mechanistic findings, treatment of MC38-CLDN tumor-bearing mice with DVD, DVD-IL2, or DVD-3E demonstrated that, despite its attenuated intrinsic activity, DVD-3E retained largely comparable antitumor efficacy to DVD-IL2, while markedly reducing treatment-associated body weight loss (Supplemental Figure 3, J–L). These results show that CD3 engagement provides a critical second input to unlock 3E signaling, establishing a protease-activated, logic-gated T cell activation system that spatially couples TCR stimulation with conditional cytokine signaling.

Figure 3 IL2(3E) exhibits reduced receptor binding and αCD3-dependent activity. (A) Structural modeling of IL-2 (left) and IL2(3E) (right) binding to IL-2Rα. Key residues of IL2 (red) and corresponding residues of IL2Rα (blue) are shown. (B) STAT5 phosphorylation in human PBMCs stimulated with serial dilutions IL-2 or IL2(3E). (C) Schematic of the DVD-IL2/3E construct. (D–F) Binding of IL-2 or IL2(3E) to IL-2Rα (D) or IL-2Rβ (E) or HEK-Blue IL-2 reporter cells with IL-2Rαβγ (F). (G) SDS-PAGE analysis of cleaved (C) and uncleaved (NC) DVD, DVD-3E, and DVD-IL2. (H) STAT5 phosphorylation in human PBMCs stimulated with cleaved or uncleaved DVD, DVD-IL2, and DVD-3E for 20 min. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Individual data points shown in the figures represent independent biological replicates. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA (H). ****P < 0.0001.

DVD-3E enhances T cell activation and sustains antitumor cytotoxicity. To evaluate the effect of DVD-3E on T cell activity, we conducted in vitro cytotoxicity and metabolic assays using cocultures of human PBMCs with CLDN-expressing SNU1 tumor cells. In this vitro system, we used TCE-3E to mimic the cleaved, tumor-activated form of DVD-3E. After coculture, TCE-3E induced substantially stronger tumor cell killing compared with control proteins (Figure 4A) and also promoted robust CD8 T (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4A) and CD4 T cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Moreover, the addition of 3E enhanced downstream T cell signaling, as evidenced by increased phosphorylation of ERK in the MAPK pathway (Figure 4C). Metabolic analysis further revealed an elevation in the oxygen consumption rate of T cells, indicating heightened mitochondrial activity and activation (Figure 4D). In a multiround killing assay, TCE-3E demonstrated superior and sustained tumor killing efficacy (Figure 4E). To assess the antitumor activity of DVD-3E in vivo, we established an MC38-CLDN tumor model in hCD3EDG-KI mice. Mice were treated with equimolar doses of TCE or DVD-3E. DVD-3E induced marked tumor regression (Figure 4F) along with reduced peripheral toxicity (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). Similarly, in the B16-CLDN tumor model, DVD-3E exhibited superior antitumor efficacy (Figure 4H). Additionally, DVD-3E efficacy was further potentiated by combination with cisplatin (Figure 4I), which demonstrated potent cytotoxicity against both high and low antigen-expressing tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 4G), representing a promising strategy to overcome tumor heterogeneity (Supplemental Figure 4H). To further evaluate the versatility of the DVD platform, we replaced the CLDN-targeting domain with an MSLN-specific binding module while preserving the remaining molecular architecture. The resulting MSLN-directed DVD-3E demonstrated durable antitumor activity in MSLN+ tumor models, suggesting that the DVD-3E framework can be readily adapted to target diverse TAAs (Supplemental Figure 4I). Taken together, these results demonstrate that the DVD-3E design achieves enhanced antitumor activity while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Figure 4 DVD-3E enhances antitumor function without toxicity. (A and B) Tumor cell killing (A) and T cell proliferation (B) in human PBMC and SNU1-CLDN cocultures with proteins at a concentration of 20 nmol and assayed after 72 h. (C) ERK phosphorylation in human PBMCs cocultured with SUN1-CLDN (E/T = 2:1) and stimulated with TCE or TCE-IL2 for 25 min. (D) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) of activated T cells after treatment with TCE, TCE-3E, or TCE mix with IL2(3E). FCCP, carbonyl cyanide-4 (trifluoromethoxy)phenylhydrazone; Rot/AA, rotenone and antimycin A. (E) Multiround killing of SNU1-CLDN cells by Tex cells cocultured with 20 nmol TCE or TCE-3E. (F–H) Tumor growth (F) and IFN-γ release (G) in the MC38-CLDN and B16-CLDN (H) model treated with PBS, 200 pmol TCE, or DVD-3E once every 3 days for 2 doses. n = 5 mice per group. (I) Tumor growth in the MC38-CLDN model treated with PBS or 200 pmol DVD-3E. PBS or DVD-3E with or without cisplatin (25 μg on days 15–17 and 50 μg on days 18–20). n = 5 mice per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Individual data points shown in the figures represent independent biological replicates. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way (A–C and G) or 2-way (E, F, H, and I) ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

DVD-3E relies on both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and requires IFN-γ–mediated tumor control. To further determine which T cell subsets play a decisive role in DVD-3E–mediated tumor control, we performed in vivo depletion experiments. Depletion of neither CD4+ nor CD8+ T cells impaired the therapeutic efficacy of DVD-3E (Figure 5A). Complete loss of tumor control was observed only when both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were simultaneously depleted (Figure 5B). Together, the data indicate that either subset is functionally able to mediate antitumor activity. The contribution of CD8+ T cells residing in tumor-draining lymph nodes (TDLNs) versus the TME during treatment remains a matter of debate (23, 24). To determine whether preexisting cytotoxic T lymphocytes are sufficient for tumor control following DVD-3E treatment or if continuous recruitment of new T cells from lymphoid tissues is required, we administered FTY720 to block lymphocyte egress from TDLNs into the tumor (25). FTY720 treatment efficiently and rapidly depleted circulating T cells to undetectable levels within PBMCs but did not compromise the therapeutic efficacy of DVD-3E (Figure 5C). These findings suggest that preexisting intratumoral T cells are sufficient to mediate the antitumor activity of DVD-3E. Furthermore, the therapeutic effect of DVD-3E was completely lost upon IFN-γ blockade (Figure 5D), indicating that IFN-γ signaling is essential for DVD-3E–induced tumor regression.

Figure 5 Cellular requirements and therapeutic synergy of DVD-3E in vivo. Growth of MC38-CLDN tumors in hCD3-KI mice treated with PBS or 200 pmol DVD-3E, with or without antibody-mediated depletion of CD4+ or CD8+ (A), CD4+ and CD8+ (B), IFN-γ (C), or FTY720 blockade of lymphocyte egress (D). n = 5 mice per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA (A–D). ***P < 0.001.

DVD-3E enhances effector function while preserving stem-like T cell states. To further investigate the immunophenotypic changes induced by DVD-3E therapy, we analyzed the frequency and composition of TILs following antibody treatment. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed substantially increased CD8+ T cell infiltration in tumors from DVD-3E–treated mice compared with control groups (Figure 6A). Consistent with these findings, flow cytometry analysis demonstrated a substantial expansion of intratumoral CD90.2+ T cells following DVD-3E treatment compared with conventional TCE treatment (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5A), accompanied by increased frequencies of both CD8+ (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 5B) and CD4+ cells (Supplemental Figure 5D). Functionally, DVD-3E treatment enhanced T cell effector activity, as evidenced by increased frequencies of IFN-γ+ cells among both CD8+ (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 5C) and CD4+ cells (Supplemental Figure 5E). Notably, DVD-3E reshaped the differentiation state of intratumoral CD8+ T cells by reducing the proportion of exhausted PD-1+TIM-3+ populations and expanding PD-1–TIM-3– subsets (Figure 6E). Similarly, the proportion of TOX+ cells was decreased (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 5F), whereas tumor antigen–specific T cells were substantially enriched in the DVD-3E–treated group (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 5G). DVD-3E treatment also promoted T cell proliferation, as evidenced by increased Ki67 expression (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 5H). Collectively, these results indicate that DVD-3E reduces terminal T cell exhaustion while enhancing effector function.

Figure 6 DVD-3E promotes intratumoral T cell proliferation and sustains stem-like CD8+ T cells. hCD3-KI mice bearing MC38-CLDN tumors were i.p. treated with 200 pmol TCE or DVD-3E on days 14 and 17. Tumors were harvested 24 h after the second treatment, and TILs were analyzed. (A) Representative images of CD8 immunohistochemical staining in tumor sections from the indicated groups and quantification of CD8+ T cell numbers per field of view in individual mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B–I) Flow cytometric quantification includes total intratumoral T cells (B), CD8+ T cells (C), IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells (D), PD-1+Tim-3+CD8+ T cells or PD-1loTim-3–CD8+ T cells (E), TOX+CD8+ T cells (F), p15E+tetramer+CD8+ T cells (G), Ki67+CD8+ T cells (H), and TCF1+CD8+ T cells (I). For intracellular cytokine staining, TILs were stimulated ex vivo with PMA and ionomycin. n = 6 mice per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Each dot represents an individual mouse. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (A–I). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Unexpectedly, in contrast to conventional TCEs, which often drive T cell differentiation toward terminal effector states, DVD-3E treatment resulted in a marked increase in the frequency of TCF1+ stem-like T cells (Figure 6I), particularly within the PD-1 low subset (Supplemental Figure 5I). A similar elevation in TCF1+ cells was also detected among CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5J). Together, these findings demonstrate that, compared with conventional TCEs, DVD-3E not only augments T cell effector responses and mitigates exhaustion but also preserves the stem-like properties of intratumoral T cells.

DVD-3E treatment induces systemic antitumor immunity mediated by lymph node memory T cells. To determine whether the immune response elicited by DVD-3E treatment in the primary tumor could generate systemic antitumor immunity and confer protection against distal lesions, we employed a bilateral tumor model. CLDN+ cells were inoculated into the right flank on day 0, followed by CLDN– cells on the left flank on day 8, and mice were treated with equimolar doses of TCE or DVD-3E (Figure 7A). While conventional TCE therapy failed to control local CLDN+ tumor growth, DVD-3E treatment led to tumor suppression (Figure 7B). Notably, mice treated with DVD-3E exhibited complete control of distal CLDN– tumor growth, whereas TCE induced only transient tumor inhibition (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 DVD-3E enhances distal and memory immunity in draining lymph nodes. (A) Schematic of the bilateral tumor model showing the inoculation and treatment setup. (B and C) Growth curves of the local (right flank; B) and distal (left flank; C) tumors. PBS, 50 pmol TCE, and DVD-3E were administered via intratumoral injection once every 3 days for 2 doses. n = 5 mice per group. (D and E) Frequencies of tetramer+CD8+ T cells (D) and CD44+CD62L+ memory subsets (E) in draining lymph nodes. (F and G) Adoptive transfer experiment schematic (F) and tumor growth in recipients (G). n = 5 mice per group. (F) CTX, cyclophosphamide. (H and I) Tumor rechallenge in cured mice with MC38 (H) or MC38-CLDN (I). n = 5 mice per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Each dot represents an individual mouse. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (D and E). ****P < 0.0001.

Previous studies have shown that systemic tumor control often relies on draining lymph nodes (26–28). Phenotypic analysis of TDLNs revealed that DVD-3E treatment markedly increased the total CD8+ T cell population (Figure 6A) and markedly expanded the frequency of antigen-specific tetramer+CD8+ T cells (Figure 7D) compared with TCE treatment. These antigen-specific T cells predominantly exhibited a CD44+CD62L+ phenotype (Figure 7E), consistent with a central memory T cell profile known to mediate long-term immune protection (29). In addition, we observed a substantial increase in the naive-like CD44–CD62L+ population (Figure 6B), whereas the terminal effector CD44+CD62L– subset was markedly reduced in the DVD-3E group (Supplemental Figure 6C). Moreover, DVD-3E treatment elevated the proportion of CD103+TCF1+CD8+ T cells within TDLNs (Supplemental Figure 6D), suggesting potential migration from the tumor site to the lymph nodes (30). Simultaneously, a higher frequency of Ki67+TCF1+ T cells was detected (Figure 6E), indicating enhanced proliferative and self-renewal capacity of these cells. To further evaluate the functional relevance of these TDLN-derived T cells, we transferred lymph node cells from DVD-3E– or TCE-treated donor mice into naive recipients (Figure 7F). Remarkably, adoptive transfer of DVD-3E–primed lymph node cells resulted in complete tumor eradication in all recipient mice, whereas TCE-derived cells failed to control tumor progression (Figure 7G). Consistent with these findings, mice that had completely rejected MC38-CLDN tumors following DVD-3E therapy exhibited durable immune protection upon rechallenge with either MC38 (Figure 7H) or MC38-CLDN (Figure 7I) tumor cells, both of which failed to establish growth. These results collectively demonstrate that DVD-3E therapy not only induces robust local tumor regression but also promotes durable, systemic antitumor immunity mediated by long-lived memory T cells. The data also suggest that T cells for systemic protection might be derived from the TME.