Running rich: how excess fatty acid oxidation drains the cardiac engine

The healthy heart generates over 95% of its ATP via oxidative phosphorylation, with 60%–90% derived from FAO and 10%–40% from glucose (1). This reflects remarkable metabolic flexibility — the capacity to shift among fuel sources in response to workload and availability. This flexibility operates through the Randle cycle (or glucose–fatty acid cycle), where fatty acid and glucose oxidation work in opposition in the context of cardiac metabolism (3). When FAO increases, its by-products block glucose use. Conversely, increased glucose oxidation produces malonyl-CoA, which inhibits carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1 (CPT1), the carnitine shuttle enzyme critical for moving long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, thus reducing FAO. Acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC), the rate-limiting step in FAO, plays a key regulatory role by converting acetyl-CoA to malonyl-CoA (1). Cells have 2 ACC variants: ACC1 in the cytosol contributes to fatty acid synthesis, whereas ACC2 associates with the mitochondrial membrane and controls CPT1. Heart cells have low ACC1 but exceptionally high ACC2, reflecting the need for precise control of FAO. In heart failure, metabolism increasingly favors glucose as disease advances. This adaptation may lower oxygen demand, since fat oxidation requires 10%–15% more oxygen than glucose for the same ATP output.

One intriguing pattern in cardiovascular medicine is the abovementioned shift in metabolism during heart failure. As hearts weaken, they gradually shift away from FAO and rely more on glucose, a process referred to as the “fetal metabolic shift,” which includes the renewed expression of fetal isoforms of metabolic enzymes that support adverse metabolic remodeling in the postnatal heart (4). This has sparked debate over whether the shift to glucose-based metabolism is harmful or beneficial. The prevailing view favors protection, motivating therapies to reduce FAO and boost efficiency (5). But what happens when FAO regulation breaks down completely? In the present issue of the JCI, the study by Kim et al. (2) answers that question by generating mice lacking both ACC1 and ACC2 in heart cells. Removing this metabolic brake forced hearts to burn fat at maximum capacity without modulation. The results were striking (Figure 1): ACC cardiac-specific double-knockout mice developed severe dilated cardiomyopathy by 2 months, with progressive decline into advanced heart failure. Ejection fraction dropped over 50%, hearts enlarged dramatically, and extensive scarring appeared. Mice lacking only 1 ACC variant exhibited milder, delayed heart dysfunction, confirming that the severity of FAO dysregulation directly correlates with cardiac damage.