Small molecule inhibitor of orphan GPCR dimerization improves host defense and blood pressure control in mice

Enhanced macrophage activity in mice expressing a dimerization-deficient GPRC5B mutant. Our previous studies in HEK cells showed that alanine mutation of GPRC5B residues F97, L101 and L104 (“set 1”) strongly reduced GPRC5B/EP2 dimerization and GPRC5B-mediated facilitation of EP2 signaling (14), while plasma membrane localization of the mutant was not altered (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI203162DS1). The in vivo consequences of this targeted mutation, however, were unknown. To address this issue, we used CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing to generate a mouse line in which these 3 amino acids were mutated to alanine (henceforth “G5b-mut”) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The mutation did not alter GPRC5B expression or intracellular localization in resident peritoneal macrophages (RPMs) (Supplemental Figure 2, C–F), but the interaction with the EP2 receptor, assessed by coimmunoprecipitation, was strongly reduced in G5b-mut RPMs (Figure 1B). Loss of GPRC5B/EP2 dimerization is expected to mimic the GPRC5B knockout phenotype of reduced EP2 signaling (14), and we indeed found that G5b-mut RPMs showed the same reduction of cAMP production in response to EP2 agonist butaprost as RPMs from mice with myeloid-specific GPRC5B deficiency (M-G5b-KOs) (Figure 1C). In line with this, G5b-mut RPMs partly recapitulated the increased chemokine-induced migration and phagocytosis observed in GPRC5B-deficient RPMs (Figure 1, D–F). Also, bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from G5b-mut mice showed increased migration and phagocytosis, and the latter was associated with mildly increased cytokine expression in G5b-mut BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). As previously shown for M-G5b-KOs (14), these changes resulted in G5b-mut mice in reduced susceptibility in a model of fecal peritonitis, with less body weight loss and lower numbers of colony-forming bacteria in the peritoneal lavage after 24 hours (Figure 1, G and H). Furthermore, flow cytometric analysis of peritoneal fluid showed increased numbers of CCR2-positive macrophage and Ly6c-positive monocytes (Figure 1, I and J), whereas numbers of TIM4-positive RPMs were not clearly changed between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 3E). Since increased macrophage activation might enhance the risk of autoimmune disease, we determined susceptibility of G5b-mut mice in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), a mouse model of multiple sclerosis. G5b-mut mice did not show clear changes with respect to body weight loss or neurological scores after immunization with myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein MOG 35-55 (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G), and also histological analysis did not reveal significant differences in demyelination (Supplemental Figure 3H). Taken together, inhibition of GPRC5B dimerization by mutation of the GPRC5B interface enhances macrophage activity, resulting in improved host defense without clear effects on autoimmune neuroinflammation.

Figure 1 Enhanced macrophage activity in mice expressing a dimerization-deficient GPRC5B mutant (G5b-mut). (A) Generation of G5b-mut mice: (left) GPRC5B amino acids F97, L101, and L104 were mutated to alanine, indicated by the letter A; (right) localization of guide RNAs (gRNA) and repair DNA within the Gprc5b allele; resulting founder mice were used to produce Gprc5bmut/mut mice (G5b-mut) and Gprc5bwt/wt mice (G5b-wt). (B) Coimmunoprecipitation of endogenous GPRC5B (G5B) with EP2 in RPMs from G5b-wt or G5b-mut mice; IgG-mediated precipitation in G5b-wt RPMs as negative control. (C) Butaprost-induced cAMP production was determined by ELISA in RPMs from G5b-wt and G5b-mut mice (cells from control mice and M-G5b-KOs as reference) (n = 8). (D) Basal and chemokine-induced transwell migration of G5b-wt and G5b-mut RPMs; cells from control mice and M-G5b-KOs as reference (n = 6). (E and F) Phagocytosis of E. coli bioparticles in G5b-wt and G5b-mut RPMs. Exemplary traces (E) and statistical evaluation of area under the curve (AUC, F); cells from control and M-G5b-KOs as reference (n = 6). (G–J) Fecal peritonitis in G5b-wt and G5b-mut mice: body weight change (G), bacterial colony-forming units (CFU) in peritoneal lavage fluid 24 hours after injection of fecal bacteria (H), numbers of CD11b+, F4/80lo, MHCII+, CCR2+ macrophages (I), and CD11b+, Ly6G–, Ly6C+ monocytes (J) before and 24 hours after injection of fecal bacteria (n = 5–6). For gating strategy, see section 4 of Supplemental Materials. Data are means ± SEM; comparisons between treatment groups were performed using 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s (C, G, I, and J) or Tukey’s (D) multiple comparisons test or unpaired, 2-tailed t test (F and H). n, number of independent experiments or mice; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

GPRC5B decoy peptide blocks GPRC5B/EP2 dimerization and enhances macrophage activity in vitro and in vivo. We previously showed that a decoy peptide mimicking the GPRC5B dimerization interface was able to interfere with the GPRC5B/EP2 interaction in GPCR-overexpressing HEK cells (Figure 2A) (14). In this peptide, a C-terminally amidated peptide consisting of amino acids 95–106 of GPRC5B (LHFLFLLGTLGL, containing “set 1” amino acids F97, L101, L104) was N-terminally fused to the HIV-TAT sequence to allow cell penetration (“G5B decoy”). As a control peptide, a scrambled version of the target sequence (FLTLLLLLFGHG) was fused to HIV-TAT (“G5B control”). Our previous HEK cell studies showed that G5B decoy, but not G5B control, inhibited coimmunoprecipitation and bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (BRET) between GPRC5B and EP2 and reduced GPRC5B-dependent facilitation of EP2 signaling (14). To test whether G5B decoy was able to disturb the interaction between endogenously expressed GPRC5B and EP2, we performed coimmunoprecipitation studies in RPMs and found that decoy peptide, but not scrambled control peptide, markedly reduced the interaction between the receptors (Figure 2B). As shown in G5b-mut mice, loss of the GPRC5B/EP2 interaction is expected to reduce EP2 signaling and thereby induce macrophage hyperactivation. In line with this, we found that decoy peptide, but not control peptide, strongly increased phagocytosis of E. coli particles in RPMs (Figure 2, C and D), and this effect was not present in GPRC5B-deficient macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4A). Furthermore, C5a- and fMLP-induced migration was facilitated by decoy peptide (Figure 2E). To determine the in vivo consequences of this hyperactivation, we investigated how decoy or control peptide affected the outcome of fecal peritonitis (Figure 2F). Decoy peptide–treated mice showed lower body weight loss than control mice 24 hours after bacteria inoculation (Figure 2G), and the number of colony-forming units in the lavage fluid was reduced (Figure 2H). Recruitment of CCR2-positive macrophages and Ly6c-positive monocytes was increased (Figure 2, I and J), while the number of TIM4-positive RPMs was not clearly changed (Figure 2K). In line with a GPRC5B-dependent mode of action, decoy peptide did not further reduce disease severity in M-G5b–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). These data show that decoy peptide can inhibit GPRC5B/EP2 dimerization in primary macrophages and reproduce the G5b-mut and GPRC5B-KO phenotypes of macrophage hyperactivity and improved host defense.

Figure 2 GPRC5B decoy peptide blocks GPRC5B/EP2 dimerization and enhances macrophage activity in vitro and in vivo. (A) Principle of decoy peptide-mediated inhibition of GPRC5B dimerization. (B) Coimmunoprecipitation of endogenous GPRC5B with EP2 in RPMs that were incubated for 1 hour with decoy peptide or scrambled control peptide (1 μM in all experiments); IgG-mediated precipitation as negative control. (C and D) Effect of GPRC5B decoy peptide and control peptide on phagocytosis of pHrodo E. coli bioparticles in RPMs; exemplary traces (C) and statistical evaluation of area under the curve (AUC, D) (n = 9). (E) Effect of peptides on chemokine-induced RPM migration was determined in transwell assays (n = 6). (F–J) Fecal peritonitis in peptide-treated mice; effect of peptides (100 μL of a 100 μM solution) on body weight change (G), bacterial CFU (H), numbers of CD11b+, F4/80lo, MHCII+, CCR2+ macrophages (I), CD11b+, Ly6G–, Ly6C+ monocytes (J), or CD11b+, F4/80+, MHCII–, TIM4+ RPMs (K) in peritoneal lavage fluid harvested 24 hours after injection of fecal bacteria (n = 6). Data are means ± SEM; comparisons between treatment groups were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (D), 2-way ANOVA with Tukey′s (E) or Šídák’s multiple comparisons test (G), or unpaired, 2-tailed t test (H–K). n, number of independent experiments or mice; *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

GPRC5C resembles GPRC5B with respect to dimerization pattern, effect on cellular cAMP, and knockout phenotype. GPRC5B is 1 of 4 members of the GPRC5 family, the other members are GPRC5A, GPRC5C, and GPRC5D. GPRC5B and GPRC5C are 50% identical, whereas GPRC5A and GPRC5D exhibit lower sequence homology to GPRC5B (18). In our previous work, we showed that GPRC5B not only interacts with IP and EP2, but also with other prostanoid receptors such as EP1 and DP1 (14), and, here, we systematically investigated whether other GPRC5 family members share GPRC5B’s ability to dimerize with these prostanoid receptors. Coimmunoprecipitation studies in HEK cells showed that GPRC5C displayed the same interaction pattern as GPRC5B (Figure 3, A and B), whereas GPRC5A and D differed strongly (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Further studies in HEK cells showed that GPRC5C modulated EP2 signaling in the same way as GPRC5B: cAMP production induced by the EP2 agonist butaprost was reduced after knockdown of GPRC5B or GPRC5C (Figure 3C and knockdown efficiency in Supplemental Figure 5, C and D) and enhanced after overexpression (Figure 3D). This led us to investigate whether GPRC5C-deficient macrophages were also hyperactive. We generated myeloid-specific GPRC5C-deficient mice by crossing the LysMCre line (19) to mice carrying floxed Gprc5c alleles (15), resulting in myeloid-specific GPRC5C-KOs (M-G5c-KOs) (Figure 3, E and F). As previously observed in M-G5b-KOs (14), GPRC5C-deficient BMDMs also showed increased migration and phagocytosis (Figure 3, G–I), and the same was true in RPMs (Figure 3, J and K). In line with this, M-G5c–KOs showed reduced body weight loss and improved bacterial clearance in the fecal peritonitis model, and the recruitment of CCR2-positive macrophages was increased (Figure 3, L–N). In summary, GPRC5C displays the same dimerization pattern as GPRC5B in HEK cells, and its inactivation in macrophages reproduces the hyperactivity phenotype observed in GPRC5B-deficient macrophages.

Figure 3 GPRC5C resembles GPRC5B with respect to dimerization pattern, effect on cellular cAMP, and knockout phenotypes. (A and B) Western blot detection of HA and FLAG signals in lysates of HEK cells expressing FLAG-tagged GPRC5B (left) or GPRC5C (right) in combination with different HA-tagged prostanoid receptors before (“input”) and after immunoprecipitation of GPRC5B-FLAG (“Pulldown FLAG”). (C and D) Butaprost-induced cAMP production was determined in HEK cells transfected with EP2, a cAMP GloSensor plasmid and either control siRNA (siControl) or siRNA directed against GPRC5B or GPRC5C (siG5B or siG5C) (C) or expression vectors encoding GPRC5B or GPRC5C (OE G5B, OE G5C; EV is empty vector) (D) (n = 6). (E) Generation of myeloid-specific GPRC5C-KOs (M-G5c-KO). (F) Knockout efficiency was determined by qRT-PCR (data normalized to Gapdh and controls set to 1) (n = 8, 10). (G and J) Transwell migration of M1 BMDMs (G) and RPMs (J) in response to different chemotactic factors (n = 6). (H, I, and K) Uptake of pHrodo E.coli bioparticles by M0 BMDMs (H and I; n = 24) and RPMs (K; n = 9). (L–N) Fecal peritonitis in control mice and M-G5c-KOs: Body weight change (L), number of bacterial CFU (M) and of CD11b+, F4/80lo, MHCII+, CCR2+ macrophages (N) in peritoneal lavage fluid harvested 24 hours after injection of fecal bacteria (n = 7). Data are means ± SEM; comparisons between genotypes were performed using 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett′s (C) or Šídák’s (D, G, J, and L) multiple comparisons test, or unpaired, 2-sided t test (F, I, K, M, and N). n, number of independent experiments or mice; RLU, relative luminescence units; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

GPRC5C-mediated effects on cAMP production and macrophage activity are blocked by interface mutation and decoy peptide. The amino acids making up the interaction interface of GPRC5B are largely conserved in GPRC5C (Figure 4A), and can — the same as in GPRC5B (14) — be subdivided in 3 subsets of residues, sets 1–3 (Figure 4, A and B). To investigate whether these residues control GPRC5C dimerization, we first generated a GPRC5C mutant in which all 7 amino acids were mutated to alanine (G5C-mut7). Same as WT GPRC5C, G5C-mut7 was mainly localized at the plasma membrane in HEK cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), but the mutant had lost its ability to coprecipitate prostanoid receptors (Figure 4, C and D). In line with a disturbed GPRC5C/EP2 interaction, G5C-mut7 no longer facilitated EP2 signaling in HEK cells, thereby phenocopying the effect of G5B-mut7 (G5B-mut7) (14) (Figure 4E). As previously shown for GPRC5B, mutation of set 1 amino acids F92, L95, and L98 (G5C-set1) was sufficient to abrogate the facilitating effect of GPRC5C on EP2 signaling and return them to levels observed in empty vector-transfected cells (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 GPRC5C-mediated effects on cAMP production and macrophage activity are blocked by interface mutation and decoy peptide. (A) Amino acid sequences in the putative interaction interfaces. (B) Localization of 3 sets of residues predicted to mediate the interaction. (C and D) Western blot detection of HA and FLAG signals in lysates of HEK cells expressing FLAG-tagged WT (G5C-wt, C) or mutated (D, G5C-mut7) GPRC5C in combination with different HA-tagged prostanoid receptors before (“input”) and after immunoprecipitation of GPRC5B-FLAG (“Pulldown FLAG”). (E) Butaprost-induced cAMP production in HEK cells transfected with cAMP GloSensor plasmid, HA-EP2, and WT or mutant GPRC5C (G5C, middle section) or GPRC5B (G5B, right section). Mutants contain either alanine mutations of all 7 residues (“mut7”) or only of set1 residues (“set1”) as indicated in A and B (n = 4). (F) Principle of decoy peptide–mediated inhibition of GPRC5C dimerization. (G) Effect of GPRC5C decoy peptide and control peptides (1 μM each) on butaprost-induced cAMP production in RPMs (n = 4). (H and I) Peptide effect on phagocytosis of pHrodo E. coli bioparticles in RPMs; exemplary traces (H) and statistical evaluation of AUC (I) (n = 6). (J and K) Fecal peritonitis model: effect of peptides (100 μl of a 100 μM solution) on body weight change (J) and bacterial CFU in peritoneal lavage fluid harvested 24 hours after injection of fecal bacteria (K) (n = 5). Data are means ± SEM; comparisons between treatments were performed using 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (E), Tukey’s (G), or Šídák’s (J) multiple comparisons test, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (I), or unpaired, 2-sided t test (K). n, number of independent experiments or mice; RLU, relative luminescence units; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We next explored whether a decoy peptide mimicking the interacting region of GPRC5C was able to block GPRC5C-mediated facilitation of EP2 signaling in macrophages (Figure 4F). We designed a C-terminally amidated peptide consisting of the HIV-TAT cell–penetrating amino acid sequence (YGRKKRRQRRR) fused to amino acids 89–100 of GPRC5C (TQVFFLLGTLG) (“G5C decoy peptide”). As a control peptide, we fused a scrambled version of the target sequence (QLLGFLTFGTLV) to HIV-TAT. The GPRC5C decoy peptide reduced butaprost-induced cAMP production in RPMs and BMDMs, whereas a control peptide was without clear effect (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 6C). Furthermore, decoy peptide increased phagocytosis (Figure 4, H and I), and the facilitating effect on phagocytosis was absent in GPRC5C-deficient macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6D). We also tested the efficiency of GPRC5C decoy peptide in the peritonitis model and found reduced body weight loss, improved bacterial clearance, and enhanced recruitment of CCR2-positive macrophages in decoy peptide–treated mice (Figure 4, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Taken together, GPRC5C and GPRC5B share a partially conserved dimerization interface that can be blocked by decoy peptides to induce macrophage hyperactivity and improve host defense in the fecal peritonitis model.

In silico docking to identify small molecule inhibitor of GPRC5B dimerization. In the next step, we used in silico docking calculations to identify small molecules that can interact with the interface and thereby interfere with dimerization. The dimerization site targeted in the docking calculations corresponds with the site that we termed KS2 in our previous work on the “pocketome” of GPCRs (16) and is located around amino acids F97A, L101A, and L104A. Docking calculations using the DOCK3.7 software were executed with 3 different models of GPRC5B generated as reported in the Methods section: (a) the GPRC5B model generated with MODELLER based on mGluR1 and mGluR5; (b) the AlphaFold model of GPRC5B from the AlphaFold protein structure database; and (c) the GPRC5B model generated with SWISS-MODEL using mGluR2 as a template (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 15). Each of the models was used in a docking screen with the “lead-like” and “drug-like” subsets of the ZINC20 molecule database, together containing 11 million compounds (Figure 5, A and B). The top-ranked clustered poses per docking were visually inspected (5,390 poses in total), and 21 compounds were selected for further testing, of which 13 could be acquired from their respective vendors (Supplemental Table 1). Exemplary docking-predicted poses for 3 compounds (K303MP8, 11, and 20) are shown in Figure 5, C–E. Retrospective enrichment calculations are presented in Supplemental Data File 4 “Performance metrics of docking calculations.”

Figure 5 In silico screening for small molecule inhibitors of GPRC5B dimerization. (A) Depiction of GPRC5B, indicating the mutated residues as in Figure 4B and showing the area defined as docking zone as light grey solid surface. (B) Graphical overview of the docking process and consecutive analyses. (C) Predicted binding mode of MP20 in its GPRC5B model (grey). (D and E) Predicted binding modes of MP8 and MP11, respectively, in their GPRC5B model (light grey). TM helices are labelled with Roman numerals. Interacting residues are depicted as thick lines, while mutated residues are shown in green (set 1), yellow (set 2), and red (set 3).

Functional characterization of small molecule inhibitors of GPRC5B/C dimerization. We first tested whether candidate compounds were able to reduce GPRC5B-dependent facilitation of EP2 signaling in HEK cells. While no clear effects were observed at 1 μM compound concentration (Supplemental Figure 7A), preincubation with 10 μM compound significantly reduced the facilitating effect of GPRC5B overexpression on butaprost-induced cAMP production for 3 substances, K303MP8, K303MP11 and K303MP20 (Figure 6A; abbreviated to MP8, MP11, and MP20 in the following). These 3 compounds also significantly reduced GPRC5C-induced facilitation of EP2 signaling (Figure 6B). However, MP11 and especially MP8 diminished HEK cell viability, whereas MP20 was well tolerated (Figure 6C). Furthermore, MP8 and MP11, but not MP20, reduced butaprost-induced cAMP production even in GPRC5B/GPRC5C-knockdown cells, which, by themselves, have reduced butaprost responses (Figure 6D). Because of safety concerns and potential off-target effects, MP8 and MP11 were therefore set aside and further studies focused on MP20. We next investigated whether MP20 truly interferes with the interaction between EP2 and GPRC5B or GPRC5C and found that coimmunoprecipitation between GPRC5B/C and EP2 was strongly reduced by MP20 (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 7B). Furthermore, we studied the effect of MP20 on BRET. In line with a disturbed interaction, energy transfer from GPRC5B-wt-NLuc to EP2-mVenus was reduced by increasing concentrations of MP20, whereas BRET from the G5B-set1 mutant, which shows reduced interaction already in the basal state, was not affected by MP20 (Supplemental Figure 7C). Similar findings were observed for energy transfer betweenGPRC5C-wt and EP2-mVenus or GRPC5C-set1 mutant and EP2-mVenus (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Figure 6 Functional characterization of small molecule inhibitors of GPRC5B/C dimerization. (A and B) Effect of compounds (10 μM each) on butaprost-induced cAMP production in HEK cells transfected with cAMP GloSensor plasmid, HA-EP2, and GPRC5B-FLAG (A) or GPRC5C-FLAG (B) as indicated (n = 3). (C) Viability of HEK cells (transfected as in B) after treatment with selected compounds for 1 hour (n=4). (D) Effect of compounds (10 μM each) on butaprost-induced cAMP production in HEK cells transfected with cAMP GloSensor plasmid, HA-EP2, GPRC5B/GPRC5C-FLAG (G5B/C-OE), or siRNAs directed against GPRC5B and GPRC5C (siG5B/C) (n = 3). (E) Coimmunoprecipitation of GPRC5B-FLAG with HA-EP2 from HEK cells treated with vehicle or MP20 (10 μM) for 1 hour. (F and G) Effect of MP20 (1 or 10 μM, 1 hour) on butaprost-induced cAMP production (F) and viability (G) in BMDMs (n = 3). (H and I) MP20 effect (1 μM each) on phagocytosis of pHrodo E. coli bioparticles in M0 BMDMs; exemplary traces (H) and statistical evaluation of AUC (I) (n = 9). (J) MP20 effect (1 μM each) on chemokine-induced BMDM migration (n = 6). (K) Effect of MP20 (10 μM) on butaprost-induced cAMP production in RPMs (n = 6). (L) Coimmunoprecipitation of endogenous GPRC5B with EP2 in RPMs that were incubated with vehicle or MP20 (10 μM) for 1 hour. (M) Effect of MP20 (10 μM) on butaprost-induced cAMP production in human blood monocytes (n = 6). (N) Effect of MP20 (1 μM) on phagocytosis of pHrodo E. coli bioparticles in human blood monocyte-derived macrophages (huMP) (n = 10; quantification in Supplemental Figure 7I). Data are means ± SEM; comparisons between treatments were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett′s (A–E, and I) or Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (F and G) or 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s (J, K, and M) multiple comparisons test. RLU, relative luminescence units; V. or Veh., vehicle; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Having established MP20 as an inhibitor of GPRC5B/C-EP2 dimerization in receptor-overexpressing HEK cells, we next tested whether MP20 had comparable effects in mouse BMDMs. We found that MP20 dose-dependently reduced butaprost-induced cAMP production in control cells (Figure 6F), but less so in macrophages from M-G5b–KO mice, which, by nature, have reduced butaprost responses (Figure 6F). Further analyses showed that the minimal MP20 concentration required for significant inhibition of butaprost-induced cAMP production was 300 nM (Supplemental Figure 7D). MP20 did not affect BMDMs viability (Figure 6G), but increased phagocytosis in BMDMs from WT mice (Figure 6, H and I), but not in BMDMs from M-G5b-KOs (Supplemental Figure 7E). Furthermore, MP20 facilitated chemokine-induced migration (Figure 6J), and enhanced M1 polarization in M1-differentiated BMDMs while inhibiting M2 polarization in M2-differentiated BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Also in RPMs, MP20 reduced butaprost-induced cAMP production (Figure 6K) and facilitated migration (Supplemental Figure 7H). Furthermore, we were able to show that MP20 disrupted coimmunoprecipitation of endogenous GPRC5B with endogenous EP2 in RPMs (Figure 6L). Importantly, MP20 inhibited butaprost-induced cAMP production also in human blood monocytes (Figure 6M), and it increased phagocytosis and inflammatory gene expression in human blood–derived macrophages (Figure 6N and Supplemental Figure 7, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 14). Taken together, MP20 inhibited GPRC5B/GPRC5C-mediated facilitation of EP2 signaling not only in HEK cells, but also in primary mouse and human macrophages.

MP20 improves host defense both in bacterial peritonitis and influenza A virus infection. To test whether MP20 is able to mimic the effect of GPRC5B/C knockout and GPRC5B/C decoy peptide in vivo, we applied MP20 intraperitoneally in the fecal peritonitis model (Figure 7A). Assuming that intraperitoneally injected MP20 is diluted approximately 10-fold in peritoneal fluid and inflammatory ascites, we used 10 × higher concentrations than in vitro, namely stock solutions of 10 μM and 100 μM, respectively. We found that both MP20 concentrations reduced body weight loss and improved bacterial clearance, and macrophage recruitment was increased (Figure 7, B–D). Interestingly, a beneficial effect of MP20 also existed in the presence of antibacterial treatment (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C), while it was abrogated in G5b-mut mice (Supplemental Figure 8, D–F). In healthy mice, in contrast, MP20 did not have clear effects on body weight or composition of peritoneal leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 8, G and H).

Figure 7 MP20 improves host defense both in bacterial peritonitis and influenza A virus infection. (A–D) Fecal peritonitis: (A) Experimental design. Fecal bacteria were coinjected with 100 μl vehicle or 100 μl of a 10 μM or 100 μM solution. (B–D) Effect of MP20 treatment on body weight change (B), number of bacterial CFU (C), and number of CD11b+, F4/80lo, MHCII+, CCR2+ macrophages (D) in peritoneal lavage fluid harvested 24 hour after injection of fecal bacteria (n = 4). (E–K) Influenza A virus infection: (E) experimental design. MP20 (100 μM) or vehicle were applied in a volume of 100 μl i.p. on days 0–4. (F) Effect of MP20 on body weight change after influenza infection. (G–I) Analysis d7: Flow cytometric analysis of macrophage populations in bronchioalveolar lavage (BAL, G) or digested lung tissue (H) (for gating strategy, please see Supplemental Materials); virus load was judged by qRT-PCR detection of viral NS1 (I) (n = 7). (J and K) Histological analysis of lung damage using H&E staining: exemplary images (J) and statistical evaluation of damaged area (K, n = 6). Data are means ± SEM; comparisons between treatments were performed using 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (B) or Šídák’s (F–H) multiple comparisons test, 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (C and D) or Tukey’s (I) multiple comparisons test, or unpaired, 2-sided t test (K). n, number of independent experiments or mice; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To investigate whether enhanced macrophage activity would also be beneficial in viral infection, we employed a mouse model of influenza A infection (20). After intratracheal instillation of influenza A virus, mice received i.p. injections of vehicle or MP20 from days 0–4 and virus load and leukocyte infiltration were determined on days 7 and 15 (Figure 7E). Mass spectrometric analysis showed that MP20 plasma levels peaked at 1 hour after i.p. application, reaching approximately 300 nM (Supplemental Figure 8I). On day 7, the peak of disease development, MP20-treated mice showed lower body weight loss compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 7F) and flow cytometric analysis of myeloid populations in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) and lung tissue showed increased macrophage numbers (Figure 7, G and H). This increase was mainly due to elevated numbers of CCR2-positive macrophages, whereas Siglec-F–positive alveolar macrophages, Ly6G-positive neutrophils, or B and T cells were not significantly changed (Figure 7, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 8, J and K). Increased macrophage recruitment in MP20-treated mice was accompanied by reduced virus load in infected lungs (Figure 7I). Increased monocyte and macrophage numbers were also observed on day 4 after infection, and a viral plaque forming assays confirmed reduced viral load (Supplemental Figure 9). In line with improved virus clearance, lungs of MP20-treated mice showed in the resolution phase, day 15, reduced histological sequalae of infection (Figure 7, J and K). Consistent with these findings, we also observed in G5b-mut mice reduced body weight loss, improved macrophage recruitment, and accelerated virus clearance after influenza infection (Supplemental Figure 10). Together, these data show that inhibition of GPRC5B/C dimerization by MP20 enhances macrophage activity and results in improved host defense both in bacterial and viral infection models.

MP20 reduces smooth muscle contractility and protects from arterial hypertension. We finally investigated whether the inhibitory effects of MP20 were restricted to GPRC5B/C-EP2 dimerization or also affected other GPRC5B/C-containing oligomers. In SMCs, GPRC5C was shown to facilitate AT1 signaling, resulting in reduced AT1-induced calcium mobilization, IP 3 production, and vascular contractility in the absence of GPRC5C (15). Also in HEK cells, overexpression of GPRC5C facilitated AngII-induced calcium mobilization, and this effect was not only abrogated when the G5C-set1 mutant was used, but also in the presence of MP20 (Figure 8A). Furthermore, HA-tagged AT1 receptor coimmunoprecipitated with GPRC5C-FLAG in HEK cells, and this effect was strongly reduced by MP20 (Figure 8B). In human coronary SMCs (hCASMCs), MP20 treatment did not affect viability (Supplemental Figure 11A), but it clearly reduced AngII-induced production of IP 1 , a stable metabolite of second messenger IP 3 (Figure 8C). To test whether this effect was GPRC5C dependent, we performed the experiment in parallel in GPRC5C-knockdown hCASMCs (knockdown efficiency in Supplemental Figure 11B). As shown previously (15), AngII-induced IP 1 production was reduced in GPRC5C knockdown SMCs, and MP20 did not exert further suppression (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 MP20 reduces SMC contractility and protects from arterial hypertension. (A) Effect of MP20 (1 hour) on AngII-induced calcium mobilization in HEK cells expressing calcium sensor aequorin and indicated plasmids (n = 4). (B) Coimmunoprecipitation of HA-AT1 with GPRC5C-FLAG in HEK cells treated with vehicle or MP20 (10 μM, 1 hour). (C) Effect of MP20 (1 μM) on AngII-induced IP 1 production in hCASMCs transfected with control siRNA (siContr) or GPRC5C siRNA (siG5C) (n = 4). (D–F) Vasoconstrictor responses were determined by wire myography in mesenteric arteries preincubated with vehicle or MP20 (1 μM, 1 hour) (n = 9–10, data normalized to contraction elicited by 60 mM KCl). The bell-shaped AngII response reflects rapid receptor desensitization. (G) KCl-induced contraction in mesenteric arteries preincubated with vehicle or MP20 (1 μM, 1h) (n = 9–12). (H) Effect of MP20 (1 μM) on Iloprost-induced cAMP production in hCASMCs transfected with control siRNA (siContr) or GPRC5B siRNA (siG5B) (n = 4). (I) Coimmunoprecipitation of HA-IP with GPRC5B-FLAG in HEK cells treated with vehicle or MP20 (10 μM, 1 hour). (J and K) Iloprost- or isoprenaline-induced relaxation was determined in phenylephrine-precontracted mesenteric arteries that had been preincubated with vehicle or MP20 (1 μM, 1 hour) (n = 6). (L–N) Effect of vehicle or MP20 (100 μl i.p.,100 μM) on blood pressure: (L) Effect on basal blood pressure (n = 7–8); (M) Effect of 5 × application on hypertension development after implantation of AngII-releasing miniosmotic pumps (n = 13–14); (N), Effect of 5 × application in mice with established AngII hypertension (n = 5–6). Data are means ± SEM; comparisons between treatments were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett′s (A) or Tukey’s (C and H) post hoc test, 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s post hoc test (D–F and J–N), or unpaired, 2-sided t test (G). n, number of independent experiments or mice; ns, not significant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. All experiments were performed in WT mice.

We next determined the functional consequences of reduced AT1 signaling in the presence of MP20. To do so, we studied agonist-induced contractility in isolated mouse mesenteric arteries using wire myography. Interestingly, vessels pretreated with MP20 for 1 hour showed clearly reduced AngII response (Figure 8D), whereas responses to other contractile stimuli such as thromboxane A2 agonist U46619, α1 adrenergic receptor agonist phenylephrine, or potassium chloride were not changed (Figure 8, E–G).

In addition to GPRC5C-dependent modulation of AT1 signaling, we previously showed that GPRC5B dimerizes in SMCs with the PGI 2 receptor IP, resulting in GPRC5B-deficient SMCs in enhanced IP-dependent relaxation and protection from hypertension (13). We investigated whether MP20 was also reproducing this effect and found that cAMP production induced by IP receptor agonist Iloprost was significantly increased in the presence of MP20 (Figure 8H). To determine whether this effect was GPRC5B dependent, we performed parallel experiments in GPRC5B knockdown hCASMCs (knockdown efficiency in Supplemental Figure 11C). These cells showed the expected facilitation of IP signaling (13), but MP20 was unable to further enhance the Iloprost response (Figure 8H). In support of a disturbed GPRC5B/IP interaction, we observed reduced coimmunoprecipitation of HA-tagged IP with FLAG-tagged GPRC5B in MP20-treated HEK cells (Figure 8I). In wire myography, preincubation with MP20 clearly increased Iloprost relaxation in mesenteric arteries (Figure 8J), while effects of other relaxant factors such as β adrenergic agonist isoprenaline or sodium nitroprusside were not altered (Figure 8K and Supplemental Figure 11D).

To determine the in vivo consequences of reduced AT1-mediated contraction and increased IP-dependent relaxation, we implanted telemetric catheters and determined blood pressure levels in freely moving mice before and after i.p. MP20 application. In the basal state, MP20 did not induce obvious changes in systolic, mean, and diastolic blood pressure as well as heart rate (Figure 8L and Supplemental Figure 12, A–C). To induce arterial hypertension, mice were implanted with AngII-releasing miniosmotic pumps and the effect of vehicle or MP20 injection (1 × daily for 5 days) was determined. MP20-treated mice showed attenuated blood pressure increases compared with vehicle-treated mice, and this effect was maintained until 3 days after cessation of treatment (Figure 8M and Supplemental Figure 12, D–F). To also assess the potential therapeutic benefit in already established hypertension, we determined the effect of MP20 in mice with preexisting hypertension. Also here, MP20 induced a marked reduction of blood pressure (Figure 8N and Supplemental Figure 12, G–I). In line with a GPRC5B/GPRC5C-dependent mode of action, MP20 did not reduce arterial hypertension in mice with smooth muscle-specific GPRC5B/GPRC5C deficiency (Supplemental Figure 12J). Taken together, these data show that MP20 also inhibits the GPRC5B/IP and GPRC5C/AT1 interaction, resulting in SMCs in improved IP-dependent vasorelaxation and reduced AT1-dependent vasocontraction.