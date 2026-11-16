Sex as a biological variable. Both the family-based analyses and the analysis of the UK Biobank cohort included female and male individuals. Our study of an Lrrfip1-KO mouse included female and male animals. Since LRRFIP1-EOS is inherited in an autosomal-dominant manner, the findings of this study are expected to be equally relevant for both sexes.

Additional details on the methods can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Recruitment and sampling. A total of 17 family members of the index patient III-12 were recruited for this study, including 10 affected and 7 unaffected individuals (Figure 2A). Anamnestic information was available for another 17 family members. A detailed clinical assessment of the core family was performed by clinical examination and review of medical reports and radiological imaging over a span of several years. The phenotype of members of the extended family was determined by interviews and review of radiographs and photographs. Peripheral blood samples were collected from the members of the core family. Saliva samples were sent in by all other participating individuals. Fibroblast samples were collected by skin punch biopsy from 4 individuals (Figure 2A).

Parametric linkage analysis. Parametric linkage analysis using the easyLINKAGE-Plus (42) package with Allegro (43) under assumption of autosomal-dominant inheritance was performed with genotyping data from Affymetrix CytoScan HD Micro-Arrays (now Thermo Fisher Scientific) covering 750,000 SNPs. SNP data retrieved as CYCHP files were converted into CYCHP.txt files using the executable apt-chp-to-txt from the Affymetrix Power Tools. Given the limited capacity of the package, SNP data on only 10 family members were used for the linkage analysis (Figure 2A), once with 100 markers and once with 83 markers per set with 1 marker every 0.5 cM. The calculated highest possible LOD score Z(θ) for this pedigree with 12 meioses separating the 10 genotyped individuals was 2.61, approximated by Z(θ) = log 10 [(1–θ)12/0.512] (44). The chromosomal region that yielded the highest LOD score in both analyses was further visualized by generating haploplots with the output files of easyLINKAGE-Plus (42) using HaploPainter (Supplemental Figure 8) (45).

Fine-mapping and linkage analysis by exome sequencing. Using DNA extracted from peripheral blood lymphocytes or saliva samples from 11 individuals (n = 6 affected and n = 5 unaffected), whole-exome sequencing was performed using the IDT xGen Exome Research Panel (version 2) with paired-end sequencing on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000. The raw FASTQ files were aligned to the hg19 reference genome using the Illumina DRAGEN platform. Eleven VCF files were created with the Illumina DRAGEN platform. For quality control, several filter criteria were applied (DRAGEN quality score >30, mapping quality [MQ] >100, approximate read depth [DP] >25). The 11 VCF files were merged into a single VCF file using bcftools, reformatting with PLINK, and annotating with wANNOVAR in a Linux Subsystem for Windows (46–48). To validate the results from the classical parametric linkage analysis, we assessed the exome data for haplotype “blocks” over all chromosomes. A variant was considered a haplotype “hit” for our purposes when all affected individuals shared the same genotype and that genotype differed from all unaffected individuals. For a more straightforward and detailed visualization, the data from chromosome 2 were converted to an Excel worksheet, with genotypes and LOD scores incorporated. Since LOD scores correspond to markers that are 0.5 cM apart, most individual variants were located between markers, hence, we annotated the LOD scores as intervals. This allowed for manual evaluation of the linked region as described previously (44).

Mutation screening by genome sequencing. Using the Illumina TruSeq PCR-Free workflow and a NovaSeq 6000 platform as previously described (49), we performed whole-genome sequencing of 2 affected family members (III-3 and III-12) to screen the linked region for rare candidate variants. Only ultra-rare variants fully segregating with EOS were considered. Sanger sequencing of the candidate variant was performed for 10 additional family members, 6 affected and 4 unaffected, to confirm segregation of the candidate variant with the phenotype using standard protocols.

Fibroblast culturing and RNA isolation. Primary fibroblasts were cultured from mechanically fragmented skin-punch biopsy specimens from individual II-8 and his wife (II-8.5) and from individuals III-12 and III-13 and were subsequently cultivated and propagated in Advanced DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 5 mM GlutaMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and penicillin-streptomycin. TrypLE Express Enzyme (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to detach cells for passaging. For RNA isolation, cells were seeded onto cell culture–treated 6-well plates at approximately 40% confluence. When cells reached confluence after 2 days, a full medium change was performed. After 24 hours, the culture medium was removed and cells lysed by addition of 1 mL/well TRIzol reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA was extracted via chloroform-induced phase separation, followed by precipitation from the aqueous phase using isopropanol according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA pellets were resuspended in nuclease-free water and treated with DNase I (New England Biolabs) for 10 minutes at 37°C. The enzyme and buffer were removed by column purification using the Monarch Spin RNA Clean Up kit (New England Biolabs).

Short-read RNA-seq and differential gene expression analysis. RNA samples from 3 replicates (prepared from 3 subsequent passages) were processed for sequencing at the Functional Genomics Center Zurich (FGCZ). Sequencing libraries were prepared from 300 ng total RNA using the TruSeq Stranded Total RNA Kit (Illumina). Paired-end sequencing (150 bP) was done on a NovaSeq X system (Illumina). An average of approximately 150 million reads were generated per sample. For analysis of DEGs, the sequencing data were processed with the data analysis framework Support Users for Shell script Integration (SUSHI) (https://fgcz-sushi.uzh.ch/) on the University of Zurich server. Alignment to genome assembly GRCh38.p13 was done using the application STAR with sequence trimming of the first 10 base pairs, adapters, and low-quality tails. Differential gene expression was assessed using a negative binomial generalized linear model (GLM) with a quasi-likelihood F test implemented in edgeR (50). P values were adjusted for multiple testing using the FDR, with FDR values below 0.05 considered statistically significant. DEG analysis of fibroblasts showed significant age-dependent effects with age-related clustering (Supplemental Figure 8A). For this reason, the DEG analysis was performed for both generations separately (Supplemental Figure 9B). Only DEGs that were significantly differentially expressed in both generations were input for the functional enrichment analyses.

Functional enrichment analysis. With the list of DEGs, a PANTHER overrepresentation test (51) was run using the Gene Ontology (GO) Biological Process Complete dataset (52) and the Reactome pathways dataset (Reactome version 86, released September 7, 2023).

Short-read RNA-seq isoform quantification. Transcript-level isoform quantification was performed using Salmon version 1.10.3 (53) in mapping-based mode with a GENCODE version 49 transcriptome index including decoy sequences. While GENCODE version 49 lists 145 transcripts for LRRFIP1 (54), we considered the 5-well supported and validated protein coding isoforms and the 1 noncoding APPRIS P1 isoform for isoform expression analyses and annotated to 6 manually curated isoforms (isoforms 1–6; Figure 3A and Figure 4). For fibroblasts, 3 replicates per individual were quantified for 4 individuals: II-8.5 (healthy, WT), II-8 (affected, LRRFIP1 c.96+34737C>T heterozygote), III-13 (healthy, WT), and III-12 (affected, LRRFIP1 c.96+34737C>T heterozygote). For iPSCs, 3 WT clones (WT-1 to WT-3) and 3 isogenic heterozygous clones (Het-1 to Het-3, heterozygous for the LRRFIP1 c.96+34737C>T variant) were quantified, each with up to 3 replicates. Two iPSC samples with a total LRRFIP1 TPM below 10 were excluded as outliers (Het-2 and Het-3 retained 2 replicates each). Overall TPM values for LRRFIP1 and the 5 neighboring genes within the linked region (COL6A3, MLPH, PRLH, RAB17, RBM44) were obtained by summing transcript-level TPM per gene using GENCODE version 49 transcript-to-gene mapping. TPM values are reported as the mean of individual or clone means, not as a grand mean across all samples.

Long-read RNA-seq. For long-read RNA-seq, sequencing libraries were generated at the Functional Genomics Center Zurich (FGCZ) from 300 ng total RNA from 1 experimental replicate of individuals II-8, II-8.5, III-12, and III-13 using the Kinnex full-length RNA kit (Pacific Biosciences of California). Samples were barcoded during cDNA synthesis and pooled after the cDNA amplification step. Sequencing was done on a Revio long-read system (Pacific Biosciences of California) at the Institute of Medical Genetics, University of Zurich. PacBio IsoSeq long-read data was processed through the IsoSeq analysis pipeline (PacBio SMRT Link software tools) to generate full-length nonchimeric (FLNC) reads.

Long-read RNA-seq isoform quantification. Transcript-level quantification was performed using IsoQuant version 3.4 (55) with GENCODE version 49 annotation as a reference. FLNC read counts were assigned to the 6 curated LRRFIP1 isoforms as detailed above; reads mapping to other annotated or novel LRRFIP1 transcripts were grouped as “other.” Isoform fractions were computed as the proportion of FLNC reads assigned to each isoform relative to the total LRRFIP1 FLNC read count per individual. Gene-level full-length values for the linked genes were obtained from the IsoSeq classification pipeline (whole-transcriptome quantification), which provides proper cross-gene normalization across 21,074 genes.

Isoform fraction and proportion comparisons. Isoform fractions were computed for each sample as the ratio of isoform TPM to total LRRFIP1 TPM and then averaged across replicates within each individual (for the short-read RNA-seq data from fibroblasts) or clone (for short-read RNA-seq data from iPSCs). Pairwise differences in isoform proportions between affected and healthy individuals were computed within each generation from the Salmon short-read RNA-seq data and from the IsoQuant long-read FLNC data, respectively. For generation II, the comparison was done between affected individual II-8 and unaffected individual II-8.5; for generation III, the comparison was done between affected individual III-12 and unaffected individual III-13. Differences are reported in pp (Δpp), computed as the isoform proportion in affected individuals/samples minus the isoform proportion in unaffected individuals/samples for each isoform.

Aitchison PCA of isoform compositions. To compare isoform composition profiles between individuals, an Aitchison PCA was applied, which is a PCA specifically designed for the analysis of compositional data. Isoform fractions were treated as compositions on the simplex. A pseudocount of 10–6 was added to zero fractions, compositions were reclosed, and a centered log ratio (CLR) transformation was applied. The PCA was performed on the CLR-transformed data. For fibroblasts (short-read and long-read), 4 isoforms with non-negligible expression (isoforms 2, 4, 5, and 6) were included in the PCA; for iPSCs, all 6 isoforms were included, as all were meaningfully expressed (≥8% mean fraction). The Aitchison distance between WT and affected (or heterozygous) group centroids was computed as the Euclidean distance between CLR-transformed centroid vectors.

CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing. For genome editing to introduce the LRRFIP1 patient variant [NM_001137550.2(LRRFIP1): c.96+34737C>T] into the WT iPSC line, the following reagents from Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) were used: Alt-R S.p. Cas9 Nuclease V3; Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 tracrRNA; Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 crRNA (sequence: UCUAAGGGGUUAAGAGCACA); and Alt-R HDR donor oligonucleotide (sequence: AAGAGAAAGAAAAAAAATACATTCAGACATTGGACCTGAAAAAAAAATTGTCCTTATCTT TTCTAAGGGGTTAAGAACACATGGCACACACCACACCTTAGCACCCTGAAGAATAAAA). iPSCs were dissociated with Accutase solution (Merck KGaA), and 3 × 105 cells were nucleofected with Cas9 gRNA ribonucleoprotein complex and a donor template using the P3 Primary Cell 4D-Nucleofector Kit and the 4D-Nucleofector System (Lonza) (electroporation program CM150). Forty-eight hours after nucleofection, iPSCs were seeded at single-cell density onto 10 cm culture dishes and later manually picked for clonal expansion. Genome-editing outcomes were assessed by Sanger sequencing.

iPSC culture and RNA isolation. iPSCs were cultured in StemFlex medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) on cell culture–treated multi-well plates that were coated with Geltrex matrix (Thermo Fisher Scientific). To detach cells for passaging, 0.5 mM EDTA in PBS was used. For RNA isolation, 3 iPSC clones with heterozygosity for the LRRFIP1 patient variant (NM_001137550.2(LRRFIP1): c.96+34737C>T) and 3 isogenic WT clones were seeded onto 6-well plates at a density of 150,000 cells per well in StemFlex culture medium with 10 μM Y-27632 (MedChemExpress). After 48 hours, the culture medium was exchanged with fresh StemFlex without Y-27632. Cell lysis was performed on day 4 after cell seeding by addition of 1 mL/well TRIzol reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Samples from 2 independent experimental replicates were collected. RNA was extracted via chloroform-induced phase separation, followed by precipitation from the aqueous phase using isopropanol according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA pellets were resuspended in nuclease-free water and treated with DNase I (New England Biolabs) for 10 minutes at 37°C. The enzyme and buffer were removed by column purification using the Monarch Spin RNA Cleanup kit (New England Biolabs).

motifbreakR. To assess potential transcription factor–binding effects of the LRRFIP1 variant identified in the EOS family, the R/Bioconductor package motifbreakR version 2.14.2 (13) was utilized with the HOCOMOCO version 10 (core) database. Reference and alternate alleles were compared using the information content algorithm (P ≤ 1 × 10–4). Predicted binding affinities were expressed as normalized motif scores ranging from 0–1. Motifs with a normalized binding score of 0.85 or higher in either allele were retained as high-confidence binding sites. Variants showing a difference in the normalized binding score between alleles (Δ ≠ 0) were classified as potentially disruptive, indicating a predicted alteration in transcription factor–binding strength between the reference and alternate sequences. Scores were normalized to the motif matrix (scoring range, 0–1). If either F(s \textscref , M) or F(s \textscalt , M) exceeded the threshold of 0.85 (corresponding to P ≤ 1 × 10–4), the motif was reported; neutral effects Δp_i<0.4 were not reported.

EMSA. To functionally test whether the NM_001137550.1(LRRFIP1):c.96+34737C>T variant alters the binding affinity of NR3C1, EMSA was performed using biotin-labeled DNA probes (39 nt) spanning the region around the patient variant incubated together with nuclear extracts from RPE-1 or fibroblasts, or eluate sample from NR3C1-FLAG IP. RPE-1 cells were selected for nuclear extracts because of the good expression levels of NR3C1 (nTPM 47.3 in HTERT-RPE-1 according to the GTEx Human Protein Atlas) and fibroblasts because of the planned further analyses of patients’ fibroblasts.

The following pairs of HPLC-purified DNA oligonucleotides with 5′-biotin labeling were ordered from IDT: LRRFIP1 WT probe, 5′-TGTGGTGTGTGCCATGTGCTCTTAACCCCTTAGAAAAGA-3′ and 5′-TCTTTTCTAAGGGGTTAAGAGCACATGGCACACACCACA-3′; and LRRFIP1-mutant probe, 5′-TGTGGTGTGTGCCATGTGTTCTTAACC CCTTAGAAAAGA-3′ and 5′-TCTTTTCTAAGGGGTTAAGAACACATGGCACACACCACA-3′ (the underlined nucleotide indicates site of mutation). Corresponding oligonucleotides were annealed at 10 μM concentration in duplex buffer (IDT) to generate dsDNA probes. Nuclear extracts were prepared from cultured RPE-1 cells (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]) or fibroblasts through sequential incubation with hypotonic and high-salt buffer. Briefly, cell pellets were resuspended in buffer A (10 mM HEPES, pH 7.9, 1.5 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM KCl, 0.5 mM DTT and protease inhibitors) and incubated for 60 minutes on ice before lysates were passed 10 times through a 26 gauge needle using an attached 2 mL syringe. Following 10 minutes of centrifugation at 750g at 4°C, nuclear pellets were resuspended in approximately twice the volume of buffer B (20 mM HEPES, pH7.9, 1.5 mM MgCl 2 , 420 mM NaCl, 0.2 mM EDTA, 10% glycerol, 0.5 mM DTT and protease inhibitors). Samples were incubated for 15 minutes on ice and then centrifuged for 45 minutes at 20,000g at 4°C. Supernatants were mixed with equal volumes of buffer C (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.9,1.5 mM MgCl 2 , 0.2 mM EDTA, 30% glycerol, 0.5 mM DTT). For IP of NR3C1, an ORF plasmid for expression of human NR3C1 with C-terminal FLAG-Tag (RC220189, Origene) was transfected into HEK293 cells (DSMZ) using Lipofectamine 2000 transfection reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were lysed with IP lysis buffer (25 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, 1 mM EDTA, 150 mM NaCl, 5% glycerol, 1% NP-40, HALT protease inhibitor cocktail). NR3C1-FLAG was immunoprecipitated from the lysate using mouse anti-FLAG antibody (clone M2, F1804, Merck) coupled to Protein G magnetic beads (MedChem Express). Elution was done by incubation with free 3× FLAG peptide (HY-P0319, MedChem Express) for 30–36 hours at 4°C using a 550× molar excess compared with coupled antibody.

EMSA binding reactions were performed with reagents from the LightShift Chemiluminescent EMSA kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer′s protocol. Briefly, 20 μL binding reactions were set up with 1.5–3 μg nuclear extract or 2 μL IP eluate sample, and 2 μL of 10 nM dilutions of duplex DNA probe, 2 μL binding buffer, 1 μL of 50% glycerol, 1 μL of 100 mM MgCl2, 1 μL NP40, 1 μL of 1 μg/μL poly(dI.dC), and 1 μL of 1% NP-40. Reactions were incubated at room temperature for 50 minutes and then electrophoresed with active cooling through a 6% nondenaturing polyacrylamide gel in 0.5 × tris-borate-EDTA (TBE) buffer. Semidry transfer to a nylon membrane (0.45 μm pore size) was done in 0.5× TBE buffer for 8 minutes at 25 V. DNA probes were crosslinked to the membrane by 10 minutes of UV light exposure. Detection of biotin-labeled probe on the membrane was done either with the HRP-coupled Streptavidin and Luminol substrate from the LightShift Chemiluminescent EMSA kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and imaging on a ChemiDoc XRS+ system (Bio-Rad Laboratories), or by incubation of the membrane with IRDye 800CW–coupled Streptavidin (LI-COR Biotechnology) and imaging on an Odyssey DLx system (LI-COR Biotechnology).

UK Biobank rare variant enrichment analysis. For this project, approval to access large-scale genomic and health data was granted by UK Biobank (project ID 435853).

For the rare variant enrichment analysis, scoliosis cases and controls were ascertained from the UK Biobank 500k release (n = 484,903 participants with whole-genome sequencing data after standard sample quality control, including removal of withdrawn participants, sex mismatches, excess relatedness, and high heterozygosity). Gene-based enrichment testing was performed for all 6 genes within the linked region on chromosome 2q37 (LRRFIP1, COL6A3, MLPH, PRLH, RAB17, RBM44) in individuals with scoliosis (n = 3,668 cases) and without scoliosis (n = 481,235 controls). The phenotype was defined as a binary phenotype using the International Classification of Diseases–10 (ICD-10) code M41 (scoliosis, including kyphoscoliosis) from hospital inpatient records, primary care data, and self-reported conditions (UK Biobank field 20002). As most cases of scoliosis in the UK Biobank are coded as “unspecified” or “self-reported,” it was not possible to model a more defined subtype of scoliosis or for age of onset of scoliosis. Covariates included age at recruitment (field 21022), genetic sex (field 31), and the first 5 genetic principal components derived from genotype imputation (field 22009, components 1–5). Whole-genome sequencing data from the UK Biobank 500k release were accessed via the DNAnexus Research Analysis Platform (RAP). Variant calls were obtained from GraphTyper population-level variant call format (pVCF) files (field 23374). For the target region on chromosome 2 (chr2:237,324,003-237,842,808; GRCh38), 28 pVCF blocks (blocks 11865-11892) were downloaded and concatenated using bcftools concat (--naive mode). The merged VCF was converted to the PLINK binary format using PLINK 2.0, with variant identifiers encoded as chr:pos:ref:alt. Multiallelic sites were restricted to biallelic records (--max-alleles 2), and deletion placeholder alleles (*) were removed. The final cleaned dataset was verified to contain no duplicate variant identifiers. Variants within each gene were annotated into functional subregions using GENCODE version 49 (gencode.v49.annotation.gtf). Four mutually exclusive regions were defined for each gene: coding sequence (coding), 5′ and 3′ UTR, intronic region, and promoter region (defined as the 1 kb region upstream of the TSS). These subregions were combined into 6 annotation masks for burden testing (coding; UTR+coding; UTR + promoter; intronic; UTR + coding + intronic; all regions). Because of the partial overlap of the sequences of LRRFIP1 and RBM44, the analysis was separated into the respective unique regions and the overlap region, defining a total of 7 gene sets. Variant-to-gene annotation files (.annot), gene set lists (.setlist), and mask definitions (.masks) were generated programmatically from the cleaned BIM file and GENCODE GTF using a custom Python script.

Gene-based rare variant enrichment testing was performed using REGENIE version 3 (56) in a 2-step framework for binary traits with Firth logistic regression and saddle-point approximation (--bt --firth --approx). For whole-genome regression, leave one chromosome out (LOCO) predictions were computed using common variants from UK Biobank array genotype data (field 22418, all 22 autosomes merged). Array variants were filtered for a MAF of greater than 1%, a MAC of greater than 100, a genotyping rate of greater than 90%, a Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium P > 1 × 10–15, and an individual call rate of greater than 90%. This was run with a block size of 1,000 SNPs and 16 threads. For the region-based testing, rare variant burden tests were conducted on the cleaned whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data for the 6 genes in the linked region. Each gene was tested across the 6 annotation masks and 3 allele frequency strata: primary (alternative allele frequency [AAF] ≤1%), ultra-rare (AAF ≤0.1%), and near-private (MAC ≤5). All frequency strata applied a minimum MAC threshold of 5 for variance component tests (--vc-MACthr 5) and a minimum MAC of 1 for inclusion (--minMAC 1).

We chose to use the additive count (ADD) burden test statistic, a gene-based additive burden test, because it supports the analysis of very rare variants (MAC ≤5) and additionally provides a directionality analysis to differentiate whether an enrichment of rare variants is risk increasing or protective toward the phenotype modeled. Burden test SNP lists were written for downstream inspection (--write-mask-snplist), and annotation files were validated with strict checking (--check-burden-files --strict-check-burden). All rare variants within the analyzed gene sets were functionally annotated using the Ensembl Variant Effect Predictor (VEP) version 115 (see Supplemental Methods, including Supplemental Figure 2) (57).

Analyses were performed on the DNAnexus RAP using the following: REGENIE version 3 (gene-based tests), PLINK 2.0 (VCF conversion, QC, allele frequencies), bcftools (VCF concatenation), GENCODE version 49 (functional annotation), and PLINK 1.9 (array merge). The forest plot was generated using matplotlib version 3.x in Python. Computation was carried out on a mem3_ssd1_v2_x16 instance (16 cores, 128 GB RAM).

Mouse model. The mouse model analyzed in this study was created through the IKMC Project (58). The Lrrfip1tm1.1(KOMP)Wtsi reporter–tagged deletion allele was created by a targeted Cre-mediated excision, resulting in the removal of the neomycin selection cassette and critical exon(s) while leaving behind the inserted lacZ reporter sequence using an L1L1_Bact_P vector in C57BL/6N mice, resulting in a null allele (58). Since these mice were not analyzed for scoliosis by the IMPC, we evaluated radiographs available through their website. For our analysis of kyphoscoliosis in Lrrfip1tm1.1(KOMP)Wtsi mice, we used the radiographs of 18 KO mice and 46 WT mice, since they were available on the IMPC website (https://mousephenotype.org) in March 2023. The individual IMPC specimen IDs for each evaluated mouse are listed in Supplemental Tables 4 and 5. To exclude as many confounding factors as possible, we analyzed only mice that were placed consistently and in accordance with the recommendations for standardized radiographic assessment of scoliosis in mice (59). Deviating from these recommendations, the tails of the mice were bent to the left, but this was consistently done in the same manner in all mice, and, as previously demonstrated, tilting of the tail does not result in any relevant deviation of the spinal alignment (59). Only mice aged 13 or 14 weeks (young adults) were included in the analysis. We analyzed whole-body anteroposterior and lateral conventional radiographs of 18 KO mice (n = 11 heterozygous, n = 7 homozygous) and 46 WT control mice. A Cobb angle of at least 10° was used as the cutoff for a positive scoliotic phenotype. We measured scoliotic Cobb angles using Microsoft Powerpoint by creating a virtual goniometer as described previously (60) (Supplemental Figure 3). To evaluate kyphotic deformities, we analyzed lateral whole-body conventional radiographs. Two WT mice had to be excluded for suboptimal placement of the hind legs. Otherwise, WT and KO mice had all been positioned in a consistent, comparable position. Because some degree of thoracic kyphosis is naturally present in mice, we needed to develop a specific kyphosis index to measure kyphotic changes that exceed the normal spinal curvature. In this effort, we were guided by the method proposed by Laws and Hoey (61). However, to account for the cervical hyperlordosis that was observed in many KO mice, we developed a modification of their kyphosis index generating an adapted kyphosis index (Supplemental Figure 3) to account for the added effect of cervical hyperlordosis on the total dorsoventral deviation, thereby allowing a reliable assessment of the extent of the kyphosis with lower kyphosis index values representing more severe kyphotic deformities (Supplemental Figure 3). In addition, we evaluated all mice for the presence or absence of cervical hyperlordosis (Supplemental Figure 3). Cobb angle and kyphotic index measurements were performed by an investigator blinded to the mutation status, age, and sex of the mice by assigning a randomly generated identification number to each radiograph and shuffling the order of the radiographs. We repeated the angle measurement for each radiograph after 7 days in a different random order and used the average of the 2 measurements for statistical analysis. Measurements are provided in Supplemental Tables 4 and 5. Since there were no statistically significant differences in Cobb angle values (t = 1.55388; P = 0.139768), kyphosis index values (t = 0.40561; P = 0.690401), or scoliosis prevalence (Fisher’s exact test P = 0.1448) between homozygous and heterozygous Lrrfip1-KO mice, we did not differentiate between heterozygous KO (n = 11) and homozygous KO mice (n = 7) for the comparison with the WT control sample.

Statistics. The UK Biobank gene-based rare variant enrichment testing was performed using REGENIE version 3 (56) in a 2-step framework for binary traits with Firth logistic regression and saddle-point approximation. Gene-level associations were evaluated using the additive (ADD) burden test. ORs and 95% CIs were calculated for each gene mask to assess the cumulative effect of rare variants across 7 gene sets and 6 variant masks (42 tests in total). Statistical significance was assessed at a nominal threshold of P < 0.05; after Bonferroni correction for 42 tests, the significance threshold was P < 1.19 × 10–3.

For the DEG-based overenrichment tests, a Fisher’s exact test with correction by calculation of the FDR by the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure was performed for each set. Only results with an FDR below 0.05 were considered.

To calculate the significance of the difference in prevalence of scoliosis and cervical hyperlordosis between WT and Lrrfip1-KO mice, a Fisher’s exact test with a 2 × 2 contingency was used. An independent 2-tailed t test was applied to compare the mean Cobb angles and the mean kyphotic indexes with the effect size measured by calculating hedges g. To determine whether the differences in Cobb angles and kyphotic indexes between KO and WT mice were significant, a 1-tailed Mann-Whitney U test was calculated. All statistic calculations were performed using vassarstats.net (62) and socscistatistics.com (63, 64). Significance was set at a P value of less than 0.05 for all calculations. Expression data in Figure 2D and Figure 4, G and H are presented as individual data points, mean ± SD.

Study approval. This project received approval from the ethics commission of the Canton of Zurich, Switzerland (BASEC-Nr. 2021-01631). This study was conducted according to the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki. For the family-based analyses, written informed consent for genetic testing and publication of clinical and genetic data was obtained from each individual prior to participation in the study. Written informed consent for the use of photographs and radiographs was also obtained. For the UK Biobank-based analyses, the UK Biobank received ethics approval from the North West Multi-centre Research ethics committee as a research tissue bank (RTB).

Data availability. Values for all data points in graphs and reported means presented in the main text and supplemental material are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. Genetic raw data on the family with monogenic EOS are not made publicly available because of consent restrictions and privacy protection. Part of the study using UK Biobank data was conducted using the UK Biobank Resource under application number 435853. Whole-genome sequencing data were accessed via the UK Biobank RAP (https://ukbiobank.dnanexus.com/landing). The UK Biobank data are accessible to researchers with an approved UK Biobank project (https://www.ukbiobank.ac.uk/use-our-data/eligibility/). All analyses were conducted on the UK Biobank RAP using DNAnexus applications, command-line tools, and R/Python scripts. Analytic code is available through the GitHub repository (https://github.com/carlalbc/LRRFIP1-analysis; commit ID a277ddf). Radiographs of the mouse model were retrieved from the IKMC and IMPC (www.mousephenotype.org), available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license (CC-BY 4.0).