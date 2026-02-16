Functional characterization of SDHB variants: Advancing succinate dehydrogenase biology and variant curation in hereditary paraganglioma

In this issue, Lee et al. (21) reported on the development of an allele-specific SDHB assay using SDHB-knockout HEK293 cells (SDHB-KO) and functional complementation by transient transfection of either WT or mutant SDHB constructs (Figure 1B). To facilitate high-throughput efficiency, their chosen read out was cellular content of succinate and fumarate measured by LC-MS/MS and expressed as a succinate/fumarate ratio; preliminary experiments had directly confirmed loss of SDH activity in SDHB-KO cells and restoration by transfection of wtSDHB by measuring complex II-specific oxygen consumption rates. To improve interassay standardization, the authors converted succinate/fumarate ratio into relative SDH activity by calibrating to mock- and wtSDHB-transfected SDHB-KO cells; this step was shown to improve diagnostic accuracy in later assessing SDHB VUS. The authors validated their assay using a reference set of variants with established clinical classifications; 9 B/LB variants restored estimated SDH activity to levels comparable with wtSDHB, whereas 27 P/LP variants failed to restore SDH activity to more than 11% of normal. The authors then applied their assay to resolve a collection of 34 SDHB VUS: 14 variants could be reclassified by functional impact as LP and 16 as LB. Their assay was found to have superior accuracy for identifying benign variants compared with the in silico tool REVEL. Notably, in one case from their own institution, an SDHB VUS identified as a secondary finding during clinical testing could be reclassified by their functional assay as LP and the patient was later found to have developed an abdominal PGL.

The authors extended their work to make 2 additional observations of immediate relevance to SDHB variant curation efforts: firstly, to show the critical importance of cysteine residues coordinating iron-sulfur clusters in SDHB; and secondly, prematurely truncating variants beyond codon 272 appeared to have no substantial effect on SDH activity (21). One final observation is intriguing but will require corroboration. Lee et al. suggested a graded genotype-phenotype relationship such that variants associated with near-complete loss of SDH activity are more likely to present with abdominal PPGLs; moderately impaired variants are more likely to present with head/neck PGLs; and mild hypomorphic variants are only associated with the recessive mitochondrial disorder known as Leigh syndrome.

This work generates many further questions, including whether variant impact on SDH activity is cell-type dependent, and whether some deleterious SDHB variants may preferentially affect electron transport or reactive oxygen species generation without abolishing succinate-to-fumarate catalysis. For ease of culture, Lee et al. used HEK293 cells for their assay, although they apparently found similar results in HeLa cells (21). It will be interesting to see whether functional impact of SDHB variants is replicated across many different cell lines, or perhaps SDH activity may be preserved for some of these variants in particular cell types. Naturally, it will be valuable to assess the utility of Lee et al.’s approach for other SDH subunit genes as well.