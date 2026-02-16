Functional characterization of SDHB variants clarifies hereditary pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma risk and genotype-phenotype relationships

Generation and validation of a functional complementation assay for SDHB variants. ClinVar reported 712 germline SDHB missense variants, of which 82% were classified as VUS (Figure 1A). This high proportion of VUS presents a major clinical challenge, as they are nonactionable for patient management and surveillance. To address this gap, we developed a biochemical complementation assay to directly evaluate the functionality of SDHB missense variants.

Figure 1 A functional assay to characterize SDHB missense variants. (A) Percentages of molecular events (left) and germline classifications (right) for SDHB variants annotated in ClinVar (accessed July 7, 2025). (B–D) Overview of the SDHB complementation assay. (B) SDHB variants (benign, pathogenic, VUS) were transfected into SDHB-knockout HEK293 cells (SDHB-KO). (C) Succinate and fumarate levels were quantified by targeted LC-MS/MS. (D) Succinate/fumarate ratios measured in mock-transfected and WT SDHB (wtSDHB-transfected) SDHB-KO cells, n = 45 biological replicates from more than 10 independent experiments. (E) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) assessing Complex II activity in mock- and wtSDHB-transfected SDHB-KO cells. Suc, Succinate. Rot, Rotenone. AntA, Antimycin A. Mean ± SD are shown. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test used in D, ****P < 0.0001.

Using CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing, we generated SDHB-knockout HEK293 cells (SDHB-KO), which were confirmed by Western blotting and immunostaining (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198165DS1). This approach enabled expression of individual SDHB variants in a null background (Figure 1B) and direct quantification of succinate and fumarate levels via targeted LC-MS/MS (Figure 1C). To confirm the effectiveness of our SDHB complementation assay, we transfected WT human SDHB (wtSDHB) into SDHB-KO cells. Reintroduction of wtSDHB reduced intracellular succinate levels (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), significantly lowering the succinate-to-fumarate ratio (Figure 1D). Herein, the succinate-to-fumarate ratio normalized to wtSDHB (referred to as Succinate/Fumarate Ratio) is used as a primary metric for assessing SDHB variant function. To further support the use of this readout as a proxy for SDH enzymatic activity, we measured complex II–specific oxygen consumption rates (OCR) using the Seahorse assay. SDHB-KO cells exhibited a marked loss of complex II activity, which was restored upon expression of wtSDHB (Figure 1E). These findings confirmed that the succinate/fumarate ratio corresponded to mitochondrial SDH function and its use for evaluating SDHB variant function.

Next, we evaluated the performance of our assay using a reference set of variants with established clinical classifications. We characterized 36 SDHB missense variants reported in ClinVar as benign/likely benign (“benign”) or pathogenic/likely pathogenic (“pathogenic”). All the benign variants yielded succinate/fumarate ratios comparable to the wtSDHB construct (Figure 2A), indicating functional rescue. In contrast, all 27 pathogenic variants showed elevated succinate/fumarate ratios, consistent with amorphic or severely hypomorphic allele activity (Figure 2A). Benign variants had a mean succinate/fumarate ratio of 0.97, while pathogenic variants had a significantly higher mean of 3.894 (Figure 2B). The expression of experimentally tested variants was confirmed by Western blot (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Functional discrimination of classified SDHB variants via succinate/fumarate ratio and SDH enzymatic activity. (A) Succinate/fumarate ratios for 36 SDHB missense variants (9 benign, blue; 27 pathogenic, red) transfected into SDHB-KO cells. (B) Summary of the ratios grouped by classification. (C) SDH activity percentage (derived from succinate/fumarate ratios) calibrated to wtSDHB (100%) and mock (0.1%) for each variant. Statistical comparisons are shown for pathogenic variants relative to wtSDHB to highlight loss of SDH function. (D) Summary of activity values grouped by classification. Each point represents a biological replicate. Each variant was tested in at least 2 independent experiments. Mean ± SD are shown. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA used in A and C (Dunnett’s multiple tests compared to wtSDHB with lognormal distribution assumption) and unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test used in B and D, ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05.

To improve interpretability and standardization across experiments, we converted succinate/fumarate ratios into relative SDH activity using an exponential model calibrated to mock- and wtSDHB-transfected SDHB-KO cells. Each experiment was scaled such that the mean of wtSDHB-transfected replicates was set to 100% activity and mock-transfected replicates to 0.1% activity. Similar to the succinate/fumarate ratio–based results, benign variants restored SDH activity to WT-like levels, whereas pathogenic variants exhibited profound loss of function, with a mean activity of 1.30% (IQR: 0.14%–1.54%) and the highest observed value of 11.06% (Figure 2, C and D). These results demonstrated that our assay faithfully differentiated pathogenic from benign SDHB variants based on their impact on SDH enzymatic activity.

Logistic modeling for pathogenicity prediction of SDHB variants. To leverage observed functional distinctions for variant classification, we trained separate logistic regression models using either succinate/fumarate ratio or SDH activity determined using the benign and pathogenic variants. Each model was implemented as a scikit-learn pipeline with feature standardization, and regularization strength (C) was optimized using GridSearchCV to minimize average log loss across 5-fold cross validation. This approach prioritized probability calibration over classification accuracy, consistent with previous modeling (37). Pathogenic variants were assigned as the positive class, and the trained models were used to generate P(path) values for each variant based on either the succinate/fumarate ratio (Figure 3A) or SDH activity (Figure 3B). In the ratio-based model, pathogenic variants had a mean P(path) of 0.950. SDHBR242S exhibited the lowest P(path) value of 0.622, which is reflective of the moderate succinate/fumarate ratio relative to other pathogenic variants. In comparison, the activity-based model yielded uniformly high P(path) values for all pathogenic variants, resulting in a more stringent threshold of 0.960. Both models separated pathogenic from benign variants, with the activity-based model achieving a more distinct separation between groups. These findings suggested that the calculated SDH activity might serve as a more discriminating predictor of pathogenicity.

Figure 3 Functional model outperforms REVEL in discriminating pathogenic from benign SDHB variants. (A) Predicted probability of pathogenicity [P(path)] plots for classified SDHB variants generated using logistic regression models based on succinate/fumarate ratio or (B) normalized SDH activity. Thresholds are represented by red dotted line. (C) OddsPath scores derived from ratio- and activity-based models. Cutoffs for strength of functional evidence are shown: PS3 strong (> 18.7), dashed line/pink shading; BS3 strong (< 0.053), dotted line/blue shading. (D) REVEL scores and associated ACMG/AMP evidence assignments: PP3 strong (> 0.932), dashed line/pink shading; BP3 strong (< 0.016), dotted line/blue shading. (E) True positive rate (TPR) and positive predictive value (PPV) for models across thresholds. Mean ± SD are shown.

To evaluate the utility of each model within the ACMG/AMP variant interpretation framework, we converted P(path) values into odds of pathogenicity (OddsPath), enabling assignment of functional evidence strength to each variant. This approach allows compatibility with BS3 (evidence against pathogenicity) and PS3 (evidence for pathogenicity) criteria (34). All benign variants met the threshold for BS3 strong evidence in both the ratio- and activity-based models (Figure 3C). Among pathogenic variants, the ratio-based model yielded a broader range of OddsPath values and evidence strength, ranging from PS3 strong (SDHBL87S) to unclassified (SDHBR242S). In contrast, the activity-based model classified all pathogenic variants as PS3 strong . The reduced variability of the activity-based model reflects additional normalization to the simultaneously performed mock-transfection condition.

According to ClinGen recommendations, computational models can provide functional evidence supporting either pathogenicity (PP3) or benign impact (BP4), with strength of evidence ranging from supporting to strong, depending on the score thresholds and validation of the tool (38). The REVEL ensemble score is the in silico predictor currently endorsed by ClinGen Variant Curation Expert Panels (VCEPs) (39). Using established thresholds (38), REVEL classified all pathogenic variants as meeting PP3-level evidence, with 16 receiving PP3 strong and the remaining 11 assigned PP3 moderate or PP3 supporting (Figure 3D). In contrast, REVEL failed to correctly identify benign variants as benign; none met BP4 evidence. Instead, 8 variants were unclassified, and 1 (SDHBD236E) was misclassified as PP3 supporting , indicating a false positive. As a result, REVEL demonstrated good sensitivity and specificity, yielding high true positive rates (TPR) and positive predictive values (PPV) for predicting variant pathogenicity; however, REVEL performed relatively poorly in predicting variant benignity (Figure 3E). By contrast, our functional models performed extremely well at predicting both pathogenicity and benignity, clearly outperforming REVEL in the latter. Notably, unlike REVEL, which failed to assign BP4 to any benign variant, our models accurately identified and classified benign variants with high specificity (Figure 3E). These findings highlight the enhanced predictive power and clinical utility of our SDH activity models, which may be used in conjunction with computational approaches.

Functional stratification and ACMG/AMP evidence for SDHB VUS alleles. Our primary goal was to develop a functional assay for evaluating SDHB VUS alleles that could be used to improve risk classification for autosomal dominant hPPGL. Toward this objective, we applied the activity-based logistic regression model, using P(path) and OddsPath values to assess missense variants lacking sufficient evidence for a definitive benign/likely benign (B/LB) or pathogenic/likely pathogenic (P/LP) classification. As a real-world test, we queried the Stanford Cancer Genetics Database (REDCap), which contained germline sequencing data from approximately 18,700 patients evaluated through the Stanford Cancer Genetics Program. From this cohort, we identified 17 SDHB missense variants reported as VUS at the time of testing. Additionally, we curated 10 VUS alleles from ClinVar to represent a broader spectrum of uncertain missense variants. Finally, we included 3 VUS alleles that are causative for recessive mitochondrial disease (Leigh syndrome, VUSLeigh) in the homozygous state, to examine whether their functional profiles differ from those of dominantly inherited PPGL-associated variants. Given that Leigh syndrome may be caused by hypomorphic alleles in the homozygous state, we predicted that these variants would offer a biologically distinct comparison group for assessing SDH functional thresholds.

Among the 31 VUS tested, 9 variants exhibited succinate/fumarate ratios significantly elevated relative to wtSDHB (Figure 4A) and to the mean of all known benign variants (Figure 4B), placing them within the SDH dysfunctional range. These results indicated that a subset of VUS alleles exhibit biochemical profiles consistent with pathogenic variants. From the Stanford cohort, SDHBC68Y, SDHBP141R, SDHBE185K, and SDHBY241D demonstrated elevated ratios. Notably, the SDHBP141R variant was identified in a patient who underwent cancer genetic testing following a breast cancer diagnosis. Subsequent abdominal imaging, performed during evaluation for postoperative urinary retention, incidentally revealed a large hypervascular retroperitoneal mass. Surgical excision confirmed an 8 cm PGL with loss of SDHB expression by IHC. These pathological findings strongly support the pathogenicity of the SDHBP141R variant and are consistent with its biochemical profile in our assay. Moreover, SDHBC68Y and SDHBG53E (indicated with asterisks) were recently reclassified in ClinVar as pathogenic and benign, respectively (Figure 4A), aligning with the results of our functional assay.

Figure 4 Functional characterization of SDHB VUS alleles enables ACMG/AMP evidence assignment for risk classification. (A) Succinate/fumarate ratios for SDHB variants of uncertain significance (VUS), including variants from Stanford patient database and ClinVar reports. VUS associated with Leigh Syndrome (VUSLeigh) presented in turquoise. Asterisk highlights the VUS that were recently reclassified. (B) Grouped comparison of succinate/fumarate ratios among known variants, VUSLeigh, and VUS categorized as functional or dysfunctional. (C) P(path) plots for VUS using the activity-based logistic regression model. Threshold of 0.95 represented by red dotted line. (D) Grouped comparison of OddsPath derived from modeled SDH activity. (E) SDH activity percentage and associated ACMG/AMP functional evidence that is color coded by strength. Each point represents a biological replicate. Each variant was tested in at least 2 independent experiments. Mean ± SD are shown. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA used in A (Dunnett’s multiple tests compared with wtSDHB) and B (Tukey’s multiple comparison test), ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05.

Next, to highlight the functional heterogeneity among the VUS alleles, we provisionally grouped them into 3 categories: VUSdysfunctional (n = 8), exhibiting elevated ratios indicative of SDH impairment; VUSfunctional (n = 19), exhibiting ratios consistent with full or near-complete functional rescue; and VUSLeigh, which are known to be causative for Leigh Syndrome. The range of dysfunction among VUS was also evident, with SDHBI246T and SDHBI246F showing the lowest (1.75) and highest (6.15) succinate/fumarate ratios among the dysfunctional group, highlighting the assay’s resolution across degrees of enzymatic impairment. Interestingly, VUSLeigh exhibited succinate/fumarate ratios that partially overlapped with benign variants (Figure 4, A and B). This is consistent with the clinical observation that Leigh syndrome results from biallelic hypomorphic variants that allow partial SDH function and survival into infancy or childhood, in contrast with complete SDHB loss, which is incompatible with life, as evidenced by the embryonic lethality of SDHB-null mice (28, 40, 41).

To assess the functional categorization of VUS alleles, we applied the activity-based logistic regression model to calculate P(path) and OddsPath values. All 8 VUS (including the reclassified SDHBC68Y) identified as dysfunctional by succinate/fumarate ratio exhibited P(path) values above the 0.96 threshold, supporting their classification as likely pathogenic (Figure 4C). OddsPath analysis provided additional resolution of evidence strength: each of these variants reached the threshold for PS3 strong , while all remaining VUS with WT–like activity fell within the BS3 supporting or BS3 moderate range (Figure 4, D and E). These classifications were biologically consistent, as dysfunctional variants exhibited markedly reduced SDH activity (–0.1%), comparable with known pathogenic controls. Among the 3 Leigh syndrome–associated variants, SDHBA102T exceeded the pathogenicity threshold and was assigned PS3 supporting evidence, consistent with partial functional disruption. In contrast, SDHBD48V and SDHBL257V retained near-normal SDH activity and were classified as BS3.

Functional assessment of domain-specific SDHB variants. We next investigated whether mutations within specific domains of SDHB protein disrupt SDH enzymatic activity. First, we focused on the iron-sulfur (Fe-S) cluster–binding regions that are hypothesized to be essential for succinate dehydrogenase activity. SDHB contains 3 Fe-S clusters (2Fe–2S, 4Fe–4S, and 3Fe–4S), which are characterized by highly conserved cysteine residues that directly bind and stabilize iron atoms for efficient electron transfer (42). The 3D structure of human SDHB was examined to identify the spatial arrangement of all 11 Fe-S–coordinating cysteines (Figure 5A). We expected that coding substitutions of these residues would impair iron coordination and/or compromise SDHB structural integrity. Supporting this, known pathogenic variants affecting these cysteine residues exhibited markedly elevated succinate/fumarate ratios. We therefore hypothesized that VUS alleles impacting other conserved Fe-S cysteine residues (VUSCys) would similarly disrupt SDH enzymatic function. Indeed, functional evaluation of all 7 VUSCys reported in ClinVar exhibited elevation of succinate/fumarate ratios relative to wtSDHB (Figure 5B) and benign variants (Figure 5C), consistent with loss of function. Based on OddsPath calculations and ACMG/AMP guidelines, all 7 variants met criteria for PS3 strong functional evidence classification (Figure 5D). These findings underscored the role of conserved cysteine residues in the Fe-S clusters of SDHB and support the pathogenicity of any variant that alters these residues.

Figure 5 Conserved cysteine residues in SDHB are critical for SDH function and uniformly associated with pathogenicity. (A) Protein structure demonstrating the 11 cysteine residues associated with the 3 Fe-S clusters (2Fe-2S, 4Fe-4S and 3Fe-4S) in SDHB. Amino acid structure, pink; Fe atom, orange; S atom, yellow. Visualization created in PyMOL and shown in cartoon mode. (B) Succinate/fumarate ratio, (C) grouped comparisons to succinate/fumarate ratio and (D) SDH activity percentage in cysteine-associated VUS and known pathogenic variants. ACMG/AMP functional evidence is color coded by strength. Each point represents a biological replicate. Each variant was tested in at least 2 independent experiments. Mean ± SD is shown. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA used in B, C (Dunnett’s multiple tests compared with wtSDHB), ****P < 0.0001; **P < 0.01.

Next, we tested successive C-terminal SDHB truncations, targeting key structural regions (including the Fe-S cluster–binding and SDHAF1-binding domains), to determine the “minimal” functional protein (Figure 6A). Notably, the C-terminal tail, which lacks defined structural or interaction motifs, harbors over 20 reported VUS alleles. These truncation constructs allowed us to evaluate whether the C-terminal aspect of SDHB was dispensable and would likely tolerate missense mutations. Each truncation construct introduced a premature stop codon at defined amino acid positions, thereby eliminating downstream residues while preserving upstream protein structure.

Figure 6 Truncation mapping defines essential functional domains of SDHB and supports variant interpretation framework. (A) Schematic summary of the domains of SDHB (N- and C-terminal, Fe-S binding, SDHAF1 binding region). Truncation constructs are indicated. (B) Succinate/fumarate ratio and (C) SDH activity percentage characterization in SDHBKO cells transfected with truncation constructs. (D) SDH activity percentage of VUS found in the C-terminal domain (VUSC-term). ACMG/AMP functional evidence is color coded by strength. Each point represents a biological replicate. Each variant was tested in at least 2 independent experiments. Mean ± SD is shown. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA used in B and C (Dunnett’s multiple tests compared with wtSDHB), ****P < 0.0001; **P < 0.01.

Constructs truncated at or before His244 failed to rescue succinate/fumarate levels and exhibited minimal SDH activity, consistent with complete loss of function and classification as PS3 strong (Figure 6, B and C). Met270*, which truncates just prior to the unstructured tail, showed intermediate activity and met criteria for PS3 supporting . In contrast, C-terminal truncations at and beyond Tyr273 (Tyr273*, Lys276*, Ser279*) fully restored SDH activity and succinate/fumarate ratios, each meeting BS3 strong classification. These results delineate a functionally essential boundary within SDHB and support the dispensability of the distal C-terminal region for enzymatic activity. To validate this finding, we tested 3 VUS alleles located within the C-terminal tail — SDHBY273F, SDHBK274E and SDHBS279T — all of which exhibited WT-like functional rescue and are therefore, likely benign/BS3 (Figure 6D). The expression of experimentally tested truncations and C-terminal variants was confirmed by Western blot (Supplemental Figure 3). All truncations at or beyond Lys233* were detected, whereas Val140* and Lys160* were not observed, which may reflect either reduced stability or lack of antibody recognition.

To demonstrate the clinical utility of our functional data for interpreting SDHB VUS alleles, we conducted a mock variant classification using the points-based framework recommended by ClinGen Variant curation expert panels (VCEP) (36). Points were assigned based on the strength of evidence from population frequency, computational predictions, and our functional assay, with the cumulative score determining the final pathogenicity classification (43). We compared classifications made without and with functional evidence, referred to as pre- and postfunctional classifications, respectively, for 39 VUS alleles (excluding SDHBC68Y and SDHBG53E which were reclassified in ClinVar) tested in this study (Table 1). Using only population and computational data (preclassification), 5 of the 39 VUS — SDHBD48V, SDHBM103V, SDHBY147C, SDHBS152F, and SDHBP237S — were classified as Likely Benign (LB). These interpretations were retained with the addition of functional evidence, but with much stronger support (final scores less than –6).

Table 1 Mock clinical interpretation of all SDHB VUS tested in this study

Among the 3 Leigh-associated VUS alleles, SDHBD48V was classified as LB in both pre- and postfunctional classification; by contrast, SDHBL257V and SDHBA102T were classified as VUS alleles in both pre- and postfunctional classification. Interestingly, based upon functional testing, SDHBL257V received BS3 moderate evidence while SDHBA102T received PS3 moderate evidence. Thus, despite moderate functional evidence, the final scores for these 2 Leigh-associated alleles were insufficient for reclassification, indicating incomplete resolution — with respect to hPPGL risk — of Leigh-associated variants using this assay. Interestingly, computational prediction (REVEL) assigned PP3 to almost all VUS alleles, with scores ranging from supporting to strong. However, multiple variants predicted to be damaging in silico — such as SDHBR38P, SDHBT60I, and SDHBS152F—were reclassified as LB with functional testing. Thus, REVEL appeared to overpredict allele pathogenicity and underpredict allele benignity, emphasizing the added value of functional interrogation.

All 14 variants that received functional PS3 strong evidence were reclassified as Likely Pathogenic (LP) with incorporation of functional assay data. This group included all cysteine substitutions of the SDHB iron-sulfur domain, reinforcing the functional indispensability of these residues. Notably, 7 variants — SDHBC93F, SDHBC189R, SDHBY241D, SDHBI246F, SDHBC249S, SDHBC253R and SDHBP254L — achieved pathogenicity scores of 9, just 1 point below the threshold for full ‘Pathogenic’ classification (≥ 10). Overall, our functional data supported reclassification of 87% of VUS alleles (34 of 39), many of which were upgraded to a clinically actionable category (LP: 14 of 39), demonstrating immediate translational impact of this functional assay (Figure 7).

Figure 7 Clinical mock interpretation of SDHB VUS. Sankey diagram summarizing the results of mock variant interpretation prior to and after the addition of functional evidence. Colors in the functional evidence column correspond to the strength of evidence. Variants that are reclassified are listed in the ‘Post-functional Classification’ column. Asterisk indicates the Leigh syndrome-associated SDHB alleles.

Succinate/fumarate ratio predicts PPGL location likelihood for pathogenic SDHB Alleles. SDHB variants exhibit heterogenous expressivity, with some alleles more frequently associated with head and neck paraganglioma (hnPGL) and others with PPGL. Prior work showed that severely damaging SDHB truncating alleles were associated with increased risk of PPGL, while missense variants exhibited a nonsignificant trend toward increased risk of hnPGL (44). Accordingly, we hypothesized that a subset of less severe SDHB missense alleles, quantified by succinate/fumarate ratio, would correlate with increased hnPGL occurrence. Tumor distribution data for each variant were compiled from published clinical cases (Figure 8A and Supplemental Table 1). For each variant, hnPGL- or PPGL-predominant status was assigned based on whether greater than or equal to 50% of reported tumors occurred in that site. In our assay, variants classified as hnPGL-predominant exhibited significantly lower succinate/fumarate ratios than PPGL-predominant variants (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that severely hypomorphic SDHB alleles may preferentially predispose individuals to hnPGL tumors, compared with amorphic SDHB alleles.

Figure 8 Succinate/fumarate ratios predict tumor location and distinguish SDHB variants associated with hnPGL from those linked to PPGL. (A) Number of hnPGL or PPGL tumors reported for each variant. (B) Grouped comparison of succinate/fumarate ratios in variants predominantly hnPGL (3.03 ± 0.77) or PPGL (4.63 ± 0.97). Predominance set at greater than 50%. (C) Correlation plots of succinate/fumarate ratio to the percentage of total tumors reported as hnPGL (% hnPGL). Linear regression model, orange line. Non-linear sigmodal mode, black line (R2 shown). (D) Schematic representation of our hypothetical model linking SDHB variant severity to tumor location. SDHB variants linked to hnPGL exhibited significantly lower succinate accumulation compared with those associated with PPGL. In our model, this gradient in succinate level drives differential HIF2-α stabilization, which we describe as the ‘Goldilocks paradigm of succinate-HIF2-α activation’. Created with BioRender.com. Unpaired Student’s t test used in B, ****P < 0.0001.

To evaluate the relationship between the succinate/fumarate ratio and the proportion of tumors classified as hnPGL, we first applied a simple linear model, which revealed a moderate correlation (R² = 0.452, P < 0.0001) (Figure 8C). However, given the biological expectation that hnPGL frequency may plateau at lower ratio values and diminish with higher ratios, we additionally fit a sigmoidal 4-parameter model to the same data. Overlaying both models demonstrated that the sigmoidal curve better captured the apparent trend (R² = 0.533, P = 0.0016). Overall, a significant inverse correlation was observed between the succinate/fumarate ratio and the percentage of tumors presenting as hnPGL. Variants with more severe biochemical disruption — reflected in higher succinate/fumarate ratios — were more commonly associated with PPGL. Our results align with the proposed succinate threshold model (45), in which differences in baseline succinate levels between precursor cell types shape the tumorigenic potential of SDHB variants (Figure 8D). Parasympathetic paraganglia, which give rise to hnPGL, are thought to have higher endogenous succinate levels and may therefore be more susceptible to additional succinate accumulation caused by hypomorphic SDHB mutations. In contrast, sympathetic paraganglia cells may require more severe SDH dysfunction to reach the threshold needed to trigger oncometabolite-driven tumorigenesis. The observation that SDHB variants associated with hnPGL exhibit lower succinate/fumarate ratios supports this model, and we propose that succinate levels may directly modulate the degree of HIF2-α stabilization (Figure 8D). Taken together, our results highlight a genotype-phenotype correlation model in which the degree of SDHB dysfunction contributes to location-specific tumorigenic risks.