Predicting checkpoint inhibitor-associated autoimmune diabetes: prospects and limitations

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have revolutionized treatment of advanced malignancies, leading to improved survival for patients with a variety of cancers. However, ICIs can also result in immune-related adverse events (IRAEs) affecting most organs, including pancreatic islets, which can result in checkpoint inhibitor–associated autoimmune diabetes mellitus (CIADM) (1). With the use of ICIs expanding to more cancers and to the adjuvant and neoadjuvant setting, understanding mechanisms underlying IRAEs and potentially predicting their occurrence is becoming increasingly important.

Although similar to type 1 diabetes (T1D) in some ways, CIADM is distinct in its presentation and course. With an incidence of 0.2%–1.9% observed in patients treated with anti–programed death 1 (anti–PD-1) or anti–programed death ligand 1 (anti–PD-L1) antibodies alone or in combination with anti–cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated protein 4 (anti-CTLA-4) antibody, CIADM is not common among the many patients with cancers treated with ICIs but can present acutely with severe hyperglycemia and, in many cases, diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening complication (1). Most patients have low or undetectable C-peptide levels indicative of rapid β cell destruction (2, 3). Autoantibodies, a key biomarker in diagnosing T1D, are found in fewer than half of patients with CIADM (2, 4). Treatment of CIADM is similar to T1D, with prompt initiation of insulin therapy. Like other endocrinopathies, CIADM is not reversible and can have a substantial effect on a patient’s quality of life, with the need for exogenous insulin and often labile control (5).

Our understanding of the mechanisms leading to CIADM are limited. Nonobese diabetic (NOD) mouse models treated with ICIs have demonstrated a role for CD8+ T cells (increased cytotoxic CD8+, terminally exhausted/effector-like CD8+, and reduced memory CD8+ T cells), CD4+ T cells (increased T-bethiCD4+FoxP3– and reduced memory CD4+FoxP3– T cells), activated macrophages, and inflammatory cytokines such as IFN-γ and TNF-α in the pancreas of mice with CIADM (1, 6–8). A potential role for diabetogenic antigen-reactive CD8+ T cells in the blood and peripheral lymphoid organs was identified in NOD mice treated with ICIs (8, 9). In rare cases in which pancreatic tissue is available in patients with CIADM, lymphocytic infiltrate and IFN-γ and TNF-α expression have been observed (6, 10) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Mechanisms and predictors of CIADM in patients treated with ICIs. Prior studies in patients with CIADM suggest potential risk factors for development of CIADM, but these studies have been limited. Genetic risk factors include a higher prevalence of HLA-DR4 and a germline mutation in NLRC5, a key class I transcription activator, in patients with CIADM. Elevated pancreatic enzymes close to the time of CIADM diagnosis and reduced pancreatic volumes at the time of CIADM have been reported, consistent with pancreatic inflammation. In rare cases in which human pancreatic tissue is available, lymphocytic infiltrate and inflammatory cytokines have been reported. In this issue, Wu et al. (16) identified biomarkers in the periphery and changes in the pancreas at baseline (prior to ICI treatment) in patients who later developed CIADM compared with patients who did not. These included an increased frequency of detectable anti-GAD and anti-insulin antibodies, changes in immune cells by flow cytometry consistent with immune activation, and reduced pancreatic volume. Together, these baseline differences were predictive of the development of CIADM. Furthermore, Wu et al. identified elevated cytokine levels (IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2, IL-4) at the time of CIADM diagnosis that contribute to our understanding of the mechanisms underlying this complication. The figure summarizes the findings of Wu et al. as well as prior studies, as indicated by citation.

Various risk factors and predictors of IRAEs have been proposed (11). These include HLA haplotypes, underlying autoimmune disease, baseline autoantibody levels, baseline/changes in cytokine levels, changes in T cells and B cells, and baseline microbiome composition, but they are not robust determinants (11–13). Potential risk factors of CIADM include prior spontaneous autoimmune thyroid disease or ICI-induced thyroid disease, high-risk T1D HLA haplotypes (i.e., HLA-DR4), younger age, and preexisting diabetes (1, 14, 15). In addition, the ICI is a determinant: CIADM most commonly occurs as a complication of anti–PD-1 or anti–PD-L1 treatment, particularly in combination with anti-CTLA-4.