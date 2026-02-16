Pancreatic volume and immune biomarkers predict checkpoint inhibitor–associated autoimmune diabetes in humans

A summary of the methods is shown in Figure 1, and the flow cytometry gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192938DS1 Fourteen patients with CIADM and 28 matched controls — all treated with ICI — were included. All patients had metastatic melanoma. Of the total number of samples sought, 2 PBMC samples were not available for patients with CIADM at the pretreatment time point. Baseline characteristics are shown in Table 1. Prior exposure to other anticancer treatments was predominantly dabrafenib and trametinib therapy.

Figure 1 (A) Summary of methodology. (B) Representative CT scans of a patient with CIADM prior to ICI therapy and at the time of CIADM diagnosis (red indicates the pancreatic area).

Subclinical anti-GAD and anti-IAA antibody levels are associated with CIADM. Before ICI treatment, glutamic acid decarboxylase autoantibody (anti-GAD) titers were significantly higher in patients with CIADM than in controls (Figure 2A, P = 0.002, Mann-Whitney U). Despite the higher antibody levels with this sensitive assay, only 2 patients (14%) had levels above the reference range for anti-GAD before ICI exposure, with 1 patient showing levels at, but not above, the top of the reference range (dotted line) and an additional 6 patients having levels above the threshold of detection (dashed line), giving a total of 64% of patients with CIADM having detectable levels compared with 4 ICI-treated controls who did not develop diabetes (14%, P < 0.001 vs. patients with CIADM, χ2 with Yates correction).

Figure 2 Antibody levels, pancreatic volume, C-peptide levels, and glucose levels. (A) Anti-GAD antibody levels before ICI treatment (pre-Rx) in controls and patients with CIADM. (B) Pre-ICI anti-IAA levels. (C) Pre-ICI pancreatic volume. (D) Anti-GAD antibody levels before and on ICI. (E) Anti-IAA antibody levels before and on ICI. (F) Anti-IA2 antibody levels before and on ICI. (G) Anti-ZnT8 antibody levels before and on ICI. (H) Pancreatic volume before and on ICI. (I) C-peptide levels before and on ICI. (J) Blood glucose levels before and on ICI. Lines indicate median. Dotted lines at A, B, and D–G indicate thresholds for positive. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0001 for the indicated comparisons, by Mann-Whitney U test (A–C) and Kruskal-Wallis corrected for multiple comparisons with Dunn’s test (D–J). conc, concentration; Dx, diagnosis.

Figure 2B shows that anti-insulin autoantibody (IAA) titers were also significantly higher in patients with CIADM before treatment than in pretreatment control individuals (P = 0.048, Mann-Whitney U). Seven patients with CIADM were above the threshold of detection for the assay (54%) compared with 6 of 28 controls (21%, P = 0.038). As insulin exposure is known to provoke IAA development, it should be noted that no patients had exposure to insulin prior to ICI treatment. However, the rise of IAA seen in patients with CIADM after diagnosis and insulin treatment was consistent with this also being common after T1D diagnosis.

Autoantibody positivity above the clinical test threshold was not significantly associated with an increased risk of presentation with diabetic ketoacidosis or earlier with CIADM diagnosis.

Pancreatic volume is lower in patients with CIADM before ICI treatment. Pancreatic volume was measured using CT scans. Pancreatic volume on CT scans was lower before ICI exposure in individuals who went on to develop CIADM than in controls (median 60 vs. 73 mL, Figure 2C, P = 0.019). All but 1 patient who went on to develop CIADM had a baseline pancreatic volume of less than 75 mL (92%) compared with 14 of 28 controls (50%, P = 0.0007 by χ2 with Yates correction).

Antibody levels and pancreatic volume change with ICI treatment. After ICI exposure, anti-GAD titers were significantly higher in people who went on develop CIADM than in on-treatment controls (P = 0.008, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons, Figure 2D). Anti-IAA titers tended to be higher on-ICI in those who developed CIADM than in controls on ICI, but this did not remain significant after correction for multiple comparisons (P = 0.09, Figure 2E).

Figure 2F shows that anti-insulinoma antigen 2 (IA2) titers were higher in CIADM patients on ICI than in controls on ICI (P = 0.045). In Figure 2G, anti–zinc transporter 8 (ZnT8) titers were higher in patients at CIADM diagnosis than in on-ICI controls (P = 0.04) but did not differ before diabetes onset.

Pancreatic volume was profoundly reduced at CIADM diagnosis compared with before ICI treatment (P < 0.01) and was substantially lower than in on-ICI controls (P < 0.0001, Figure 2H). Most patients with CIADM did not undergo an on-treatment scan prior to the onset of CIADM.

Pretreatment and prediabetes glucose and C-peptide levels do not predict future CIADM development. Insulin secretion was assessed by measuring C-peptide and concurrent glucose levels. People who went on to develop CIADM did not have lower C-peptide levels before ICI treatment or when on ICIs before CIADM diagnosis (Figure 2I).

C-peptide levels fell from a median of 1.0 (IQR 0.6–1.4) nmol/L pre-ICI and 1.1 (0.6–1.8) on ICI to 0.05 (0–0.3) nmol/L after diagnosis for patients with CIADM. In control participants, C-peptide levels remained normal (Figure 2I).

Formal blood glucose levels were not available for all patients with CIADM after diagnosis, before commencement of insulin, and the available glucose levels did not differ significantly (Figure 2J). Overall, neither C-peptide nor serum glucose levels are predictive of future CIADM.

Changes in antibody titers with ICI treatment among individuals were examined to assess whether this may be an independent predictor of CIADM (Figure 3). No pattern of antibody change during treatment significantly predicted CIADM.

Figure 3 Changes in antibody titers over time. (A and B) Anti-GAD antibody levels. (C and D) Anti-IAA antibody levels. (E and F) Anti-IA2 antibody levels. (G and H) Anti-ZnT8 antibody levels. Note the majority of people who did not develop CIADM (controls) were 0 to 0 titers for all antibodies except IA2, so their results align across the x axis. We note that developing insulin autoantibodies after commencing insulin therapy is common, as was observed in the CIADM group after starting insulin.

Altered circulating cytokine levels are associated with CIADM. Figure 4 depicts circulating cytokine concentrations at the different time points in patients with CIADM and controls. No cytokines showed differential expression before ICI therapy.

Figure 4 Circulating cytokine levels. (A) IFN-γ, (B) IL-1β, (C) TNF-α, (D) IL-2, (E) IL-4, (F) IL-6, (G) IL-8, (H) IL-10, (I) IL-12, (J) IL-17A, (K) CCL2, (L) free TGF-β1, and (M) CXCL10 levels. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 for the indicated comparisons, by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. Lines indicate the median.

IFN-γ, IL-1β, and TNF-α are the cytokines most classically associated with T1D. IFN-γ levels were elevated at CIADM diagnosis compared with before ICI or on ICI (Figure 4A, P < 0.05). There were no significant differences in IL-1β levels (Figure 4B). Figure 4C shows that TNF-α levels also rose significantly at the time of CIADM diagnosis compared with baseline or on-ICI levels in patients with CIADM.

IL-2 and IL-4 levels were also both significantly higher at CIADM diagnosis than at baseline (Figure 4, D and E, P < 0.05). IL-6, IL-8 (also called CXCL8), IL-10, IL-12, and IL-17A levels did not differ between groups (Figure 4, E–J), nor did CCL2 (chemokine C-C motif ligand 2), free TGF-β, or C-X-C motif chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) levels (Figure 4, K–M).

Cytokine levels predict IRAEs. The 9 control participants who did not develop any known IRAE were compared with people who developed CIADM plus controls who developed an IRAE to test whether circulating cytokine levels may be predictive of developing any IRAE (Figure 5).

Figure 5 Cytokine levels in patients without IRAEs before and on ICI and in people with IRAEs before and after ICI. (A) IFN-γ, (B) IL1-β, (C) TNF-α, (D) IL-2, (E) IL-4, (F) IL-6, (G) IL-8, (H) IL-10, (I) IL-12, (J) IL-17A, (K) CCL2, (L) free TGF-β1, and (M) CXCL10 levels. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 for the indicated comparisons by Kruskal-Wallis testing with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. Lines indicate the median.

When compared with controls without IRAE, before ICI treatment, IRAE patients had significantly higher levels of IL-2, IL-6, IL-17A, CCL2, and free TGF-β before commencing ICI therapy (all P < 0.05; Figure 5, E, F, J–L, all Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons). Levels of IFNγ, TNFα, IL1β, and interleukins 4, 8, 10, and 12 did not differ between patients with and without irAE (Figure 5, A–D and G–I).

Patients who experienced IRAEs after ICI exposure had higher baseline IL-2 (Figure 5E), IL-6 (Figure 5F), IL-17A (Figure 5J), CCL2 (figure 5K) and CXCL10 (Figure 5M) levels than did those on ICI who did not experience IRAEs.

People who develop CIADM have a more activated immune system at baseline. Immuno-phenotyping of circulating PBMCs revealed significant differences at baseline between patients who developed CIADM and control individuals. Patients with CIADM, before ICI exposure, had fewer naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 6A, P < 0.05), more Th17 cells (Figure 6B, P = 0.001), and more CD4+ central memory (CM) cells (P < 0.01, Figure 6C). Pre-ICI patients with CIADM also had fewer activated CD8+CD38+HLADR+ T cells (Figure 6D, P < 0.05).

Figure 6 Immune cell subsets determined by flow cytometry. (A–F) Pre-ICI differences between patients with CIADM and control patients. (G–L) Data across all time points. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 for the indicated comparison, by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. Lines indicate the median.

Interestingly, given the fulminant phenotype of diabetes in many patients with CIADM, there were also differences in baseline NK cells, with more CD56hi NK cells (Figure 6E, P < 0.01). These are an NK cell subtype more strongly associated with cytokine and chemokine production (Figure 6F, P < 0.05).

After ICI treatment, there were no further significant changes in these cells (Figure 6, G–L). Other cell subsets including Tregs were not significantly altered (Figure 7). Figure 8 shows other flow cytometry results for cell types that were not significantly altered.

Figure 7 Additional flow cytometric results. (A) All CD4+ cells, as a percentage of T cells. (B) Th1 cells. (C) Th2 cells. (D) CD4+ terminally differentiated effector (TDE) cells. (E) CD4+ Tem (TEM) cells. (F) Tregs. (G) CD8+ naive cells. (H) Innate-like bystander activated T cells (CD8+CD38+HLADR+). (I) CD8+ CM cells. (J) CD8+ TDE cells. (K) CD8+ TEM cells. (L) CD3+ NK cells. The gray-shaded areas show data for control ICI-treated patients. No differences were statistically significant after correction for multiple comparisons.

Figure 8 Immune cell subtypes in people with and without IRAEs. (A) CD4+ naive T cells. (B) Th17 cells. (C) CD4+ CM cells. (D) CD8+CD38+HLADR+ T cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 for the indicated comparisons, by Kruskal-Wallis test with correction for multiple comparisons.

Immune cell phenotypes also differ with IRAEs. Flow cytometric parameters were compared between patients who experienced IRAEs and those who did not (Figure 8). At baseline, people who went on to develop an IRAE also had fewer naive CD4+ T cells at baseline, more Th17 cells, and more CD4+ CM cells (Figure 8, A–C). After ICI treatment, people with IRAEs showed an increase in CD8+CD38+HLADR+ cells (Figure 8D).

Differential gene expression in CD8+ T cells in patients with CIADM. CD8+ T cells are thought to be the major mediator of β cell death in T1D. Circulating CD8+ T cells were collected and RNA expression was profiled with RNA-seq. Surprisingly, before ICI therapy, there were no differentially expressed genes that passed a FDR of less than 0.05 when comparing CIADM and control patients. When we compared on-ICI controls with on-ICI CIADM patients before diagnosis, only 2 genes passed the FDR: RNF220 and BCR (both P = 0.044). When on-ICI controls were compared with after-diagnosis CIADM patients, no genes passed the FDR testing (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] accession GSE314698).

Receiver operating characteristic curve analyses of key predictors. The baseline variables that were significantly associated with CIADM development (anti-GAD antibody levels, anti-IAA antibody levels, pancreatic volume, CD4+ CM cells, CD4+ naive cells, Th17 cells, CD8+HLA-DR+CD38+ cells, and NK CD56hi cells) are shown in Supplemental Table 1. They were combined in a multiple logistic regression model. Figure 9 shows that this gave a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve with an AUC of 0.968 (95% CI: 0.919–1.0, P < 0.0001). This result was associated with a positive predictive value of 92.6% and a negative predictive value of 90.91%.

Figure 9 ROC curve for multiple logistic regression. An ROC curve for multiple logistic regression was generated to predict CIADM diagnosis by combining baseline anti-GAD antibody levels, anti-IAA antibody levels, pancreatic volume, CD4+ CM cells, CD4+ naive cells, Th17 cells, CD8+HLA-DR+CD38+ T cells, and NK CD56hi cells.

The data were separately analyzed using only antibodies and pancreatic volume, as clinical flow cytometry testing may not be available in all centers in a clinically meaningful timeframe. Including only anti-GAD, anti-IAA, and pancreatic volume in the model gave an ROC curve with an AUC of 0.891 (P = 0.0001), with a negative predictive value of 77.8% and a positive predictive value of 82.8%.