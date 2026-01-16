Advertisement

Retraction Open Access | 10.1172/JCI202473

Retraction for Atractylenolide I enhances responsiveness to immune checkpoint blockade therapy by activating tumor antigen presentation

Hanchen Xu, Kevin Van der Jeught, Zhuolong Zhou, Lu Zhang, Tao Yu, Yifan Sun, Yujing Li, Changlin Wan, Ka Man So, Degang Liu, Michael Frieden, Yuanzhang Fang, Amber L. Mosley, Xiaoming He, Xinna Zhang, George E. Sandusky, Yunlong Liu, Samy O. Meroueh, Chi Zhang, Aruna B. Wijeratne, Cheng Huang, Guang Ji, and Xiongbin Lu

Find articles by Xu, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Van der Jeught, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Zhou, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Zhang, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Yu, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Sun, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Li, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Wan, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by So, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Liu, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Frieden, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Fang, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Mosley, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by He, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Zhang, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Sandusky, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Liu, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Meroueh, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Zhang, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Wijeratne, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Huang, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Ji, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lu, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Published January 16, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 2 on January 16, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(2):e202473. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202473.
© 2026 Xu et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published January 16, 2026 - Version history
View PDF

Related article:

Atractylenolide I enhances responsiveness to immune checkpoint blockade therapy by activating tumor antigen presentation
Hanchen Xu, Kevin Van der Jeught, Zhuolong Zhou, Lu Zhang, Tao Yu, Yifan Sun, Yujing Li, Changlin Wan, Ka Man So, Degang Liu, Michael Frieden, Yuanzhang Fang, Amber L. Mosley, Xiaoming He, Xinna Zhang, George E. Sandusky, Yunlong Liu, Samy O. Meroueh, Chi Zhang, Aruna B. Wijeratne, Cheng Huang, Guang Ji, Xiongbin Lu
Hanchen Xu, Kevin Van der Jeught, Zhuolong Zhou, Lu Zhang, Tao Yu, Yifan Sun, Yujing Li, Changlin Wan, Ka Man So, Degang Liu, Michael Frieden, Yuanzhang Fang, Amber L. Mosley, Xiaoming He, Xinna Zhang, George E. Sandusky, Yunlong Liu, Samy O. Meroueh, Chi Zhang, Aruna B. Wijeratne, Cheng Huang, Guang Ji, Xiongbin Lu
Research Article Immunology Oncology

Atractylenolide I enhances responsiveness to immune checkpoint blockade therapy by activating tumor antigen presentation

Abstract

One of the primary mechanisms of tumor cell immune evasion is the loss of antigenicity, which arises due to lack of immunogenic tumor antigens as well as dysregulation of the antigen processing machinery. In a screen for small-molecule compounds from herbal medicine that potentiate T cell–mediated cytotoxicity, we identified atractylenolide I (ATT-I), which substantially promotes tumor antigen presentation of both human and mouse colorectal cancer (CRC) cells and thereby enhances the cytotoxic response of CD8+ T cells. Cellular thermal shift assay (CETSA) with multiplexed quantitative mass spectrometry identified the proteasome 26S subunit non–ATPase 4 (PSMD4), an essential component of the immunoproteasome complex, as a primary target protein of ATT-I. Binding of ATT-I with PSMD4 augments the antigen-processing activity of immunoproteasome, leading to enhanced MHC-I–mediated antigen presentation on cancer cells. In syngeneic mouse CRC models and human patient–derived CRC organoid models, ATT-I treatment promotes the cytotoxicity of CD8+ T cells and thus profoundly enhances the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade therapy. Collectively, we show here that targeting the function of immunoproteasome with ATT-I promotes tumor antigen presentation and empowers T cell cytotoxicity, thus elevating the tumor response to immunotherapy.

Authors

Hanchen Xu, Kevin Van der Jeught, Zhuolong Zhou, Lu Zhang, Tao Yu, Yifan Sun, Yujing Li, Changlin Wan, Ka Man So, Degang Liu, Michael Frieden, Yuanzhang Fang, Amber L. Mosley, Xiaoming He, Xinna Zhang, George E. Sandusky, Yunlong Liu, Samy O. Meroueh, Chi Zhang, Aruna B. Wijeratne, Cheng Huang, Guang Ji, Xiongbin Lu

×

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2021;131(10):e146832. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146832

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(1):e202473. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202473

Indiana University, The Ohio State University, and the University of Maryland, College Park jointly notified the JCI of data falsification in Figures 2B and 6D and misconduct findings against Xiongbin Lu and Hanchen Xu. In accordance with the investigation committee’s recommendation, the JCI is retracting this article.

An independent investigation by Longhua Hospital, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine is ongoing.

Hanchen Xu, Zhuolong Zhou, Xiaoming He, Xinna Zhang, and Xiongbin Lu dissent from the Journal’s decision to retract. The remaining authors abstained from commenting or could not be reached.

Footnotes

See the related article at Atractylenolide I enhances responsiveness to immune checkpoint blockade therapy by activating tumor antigen presentation.

Version history
  • Version 1 (January 16, 2026): Electronic publication
Advertisement
Advertisement