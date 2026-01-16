Retraction for Atractylenolide I enhances responsiveness to immune checkpoint blockade therapy by activating tumor antigen presentation

Retraction Open Access | 10.1172/JCI202473

One of the primary mechanisms of tumor cell immune evasion is the loss of antigenicity, which arises due to lack of immunogenic tumor antigens as well as dysregulation of the antigen processing machinery. In a screen for small-molecule compounds from herbal medicine that potentiate T cell–mediated cytotoxicity, we identified atractylenolide I (ATT-I), which substantially promotes tumor antigen presentation of both human and mouse colorectal cancer (CRC) cells and thereby enhances the cytotoxic response of CD8+ T cells. Cellular thermal shift assay (CETSA) with multiplexed quantitative mass spectrometry identified the proteasome 26S subunit non–ATPase 4 (PSMD4), an essential component of the immunoproteasome complex, as a primary target protein of ATT-I. Binding of ATT-I with PSMD4 augments the antigen-processing activity of immunoproteasome, leading to enhanced MHC-I–mediated antigen presentation on cancer cells. In syngeneic mouse CRC models and human patient–derived CRC organoid models, ATT-I treatment promotes the cytotoxicity of CD8+ T cells and thus profoundly enhances the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade therapy. Collectively, we show here that targeting the function of immunoproteasome with ATT-I promotes tumor antigen presentation and empowers T cell cytotoxicity, thus elevating the tumor response to immunotherapy.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2021;131(10):e146832. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146832

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(1):e202473. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202473

Indiana University, The Ohio State University, and the University of Maryland, College Park jointly notified the JCI of data falsification in Figures 2B and 6D and misconduct findings against Xiongbin Lu and Hanchen Xu. In accordance with the investigation committee’s recommendation, the JCI is retracting this article.

An independent investigation by Longhua Hospital, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine is ongoing.

Hanchen Xu, Zhuolong Zhou, Xiaoming He, Xinna Zhang, and Xiongbin Lu dissent from the Journal’s decision to retract. The remaining authors abstained from commenting or could not be reached.