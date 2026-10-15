Multiple sclerosis–associated CD226 variant disrupts vitamin D–induced type I Treg differentiation by impairing LFA-1 activation

CD226 deletion reduces IL-10 production by CD46-costimulated CD4+ T cells. Expression of CD226 is strongly upregulated by CD46-costimulation (18). To investigate the potential role of CD226 in the CD46 pathway, we knocked-out CD226 in primary human CD4+ T cells by CRISPR/Cas9. The cells were then activated by anti-CD3 or anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies and CD226 expression was assessed by flow cytometry. As expected, CD226 expression was strongly induced by CD46 costimulation in T cells transfected with the control guide (sgCtrl) (Figure 1, A and B). The deletion of CD226 with guide 1 (sgCD226-1) resulted in a strong but partial reduction in expression, while guide 2 (sgCD226-2) achieved a complete knockout (Figure 1, A and B). CD226 deletion did not affect the shedding of CD46 nor the induction of CD69 upon CD46-mediated activation (Figure 1, C and D). Additionally, CD226 deletion did not impact the percentage of Tr1 cells induced upon CD46 stimulation, as assessed by the co-expression of the activation markers CD49b and LAG3 (23) (Figure 1, E and F). Given that CD46 plays a key role in regulating the production of IFN-γ and IL-10 (10, 11), we next analyzed cytokine production in CD46-activated CD4+ T cells by flow cytometry by comparing T cells transfected with the control guide (sgCtrl) or the most effective guide targeting CD226, sgCD226-2 (Figure 1G). In the absence of CD226, an approximately 40% reduction average in the production of IL-10 was observed (Figure 1, G and H). Of note, a reduction in IL-10 production was observed using sgCD226-1, targeting a different CD226 sequence (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202193DS1). We also assessed cytokine secretion in the supernatants by Cytometric Bead Array (CBA). CD226 gene editing reduced cytokine production compared with sgCtrl-transfected T cells, with a more pronounced effect observed in IL-10 production, as shown by calculating the percentage of control values in cytokine production in response to VD (Figure 1I). Hence, these data are coherent with the data obtained by flow cytometry, showing a reduced production of IL-10 in T cells depleted in CD226. These data indicate that CD226 participates in the CD46 pathway by modulating cytokine production by activated cells.

Figure 1 CD226 knockout by CRISPR/Cas9 impairs IL-10 production by CD46-activated primary CD4+ T cells. CD4+ T cells from HD homozygous for the CD226 rs763361 C/C genotype were nucleofected with either a control guide (sgCtrl) or 2 different guides directed against CD226 (sgCD226-1 and sgCD226-2), and then activated in vitro by anti-CD3 ± anti-CD46 antibodies. (A) Representative histograms and (B) data for all donors for CD226 expression (n = 2–6 donors according to the amounts of cells recovered). (C) Representative histogram and (D) data for all donors for CD46 and CD69 expression (n = 2–6 donors depending on the amounts of cells recovered). (E and F) Percentage of Tr1 based on CD49b and LAG3 coexpression after 5 days (n = 5 or 6 donors). (G) Representative dot plots and (H) data for all donors for intracellular production of IL-10, IFN-γ, and IL-17 by CD46-activated T cells for 3 days after transfection by sgCtrl or sgCD226-2 (n = 8 for each guide). (I) Secretion of IL-10, IFN-γ, and IL-17A was measured in culture supernatants by CBA in CD46-activated T cells for 5 days after transfection by sgCtrl or sgCD226-2 (n = 12 for each guide). For H and I, normalization was also done by calculating the relative change compared with cells with the sgCtrl (100%). Six independent experiments were performed that included sgCtrl and sgCD226-2. Mean ± SEM are shown. One-way ANOVA with Šídák’s post test (B, D, and F) or Wilcoxon t test (H and I).

We have previously reported that CD46 recruitment to the IS is necessary for its regulatory functions (16). Since CD226 is also recruited to the IS upon T cell activation (35) and associates with LFA-1 (27), we investigated whether CD226 contributes to CD46 recruitment using CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing. Primary CD4+ T cells were transfected with the sgCtrl or sgCD226-2 guide and activated for 2 days. We next formed conjugates between the T cells and model antigen-presenting cells (36), consisting of P815 cells coated with anti-CD3/anti-CD46 Abs (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). We used the ImageStreamX Mark II flow imager to quantify the expression and recruitment of CD46 and LFA-1 at the IS. As expected, CD226 expression was strongly reduced following sgCD226-2 transfection (Supplemental Figure 2E). CD226 deletion significantly reduced the recruitment of CD46 at the IS, while it had no significant impact on the recruitment of CD11a (Supplemental Figure 2F). Overall, these data further support the role of CD226 in controlling the CD46 pathway in primary CD4+ T cells.

The CD226 rs763361 risk variant has no major impact on the CD46 pathway. Since the CD226 rs763361 variant (T/T) has been associated with an increased risk of developing MS (31), we next assessed whether this variant had an impact on the CD46-induced T cell activation pathway. To do this, we compared T cell responses induced by CD3/CD46 costimulation from a cohort of healthy donors that were homozygous for the nonrisk (C/C) or risk (T/T) genotype of CD226. T cell activation was not influenced by the CD226 genotype, as the expression levels of activation markers, such as CD69, CD25, PD-1, and CD46, were similar between the 2 groups (Figure 2A). Likewise, the frequency of Tr1 cells did not show any marked difference between the 2 groups (Figure 2B). While no major differences in cytokine production were observed, there was a trend (P = 0.0525) toward an increased proportion of IFN-γ–producing cells in donors expressing the CD226 risk variant (Figure 2C), which corresponded with the IFN-γ+IL-10––producing cells (Figure 2D). These findings suggest that the CD226 risk variant has only a modest impact on the CD46-induced T cell activation pathway.

Figure 2 The CD226 risk allele has no major impact on the CD46 pathway. Memory CD4+ T cells from HD homozygous for the CD226 rs763361 SNP (C/C, nonrisk or T/T, risk) were activated with anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies for 2 days. (A) Expression of CD69, CD25, PD1, CD226, and CD46 was determined by flow cytometry. (B) Percentage of Tr1 cells based on CD49b and LAG3 coexpression. Nonrisk (C/C, n = 10–12), risk (T/T, n = 10). (C) Representative dot-plots for IL-10 and IFN-γ secretion and data for all donors. (D) Proportion of IL-10– and IFN-γ–producing cells in the IL-10/IFN-γ quadrants. Nonrisk (C/C, n = 11), risk (T/T, n = 9). Unpaired t test, mean ± SEM. Ten independent experiments were performed that included pairs of donors expressing the CD226 nonrisk or risk allele.

Modulation of IFN-γ/IL-10 production by 1,25OH is ineffective in T cells carrying the CD226 rs763361 risk variant. Active VD (1,25OH) has been shown to reduce production of IFN-γ while maintaining IL-10 in CD46-costimulated T cells, thereby enhancing their suppressive function (17). Among the phenotypic changes observed, 1,25OH strongly increases CD226 expression on CD46-costimulated T cells, with a less pronounced induction in T cells from pwMS (18). To explore the impact of the CD226 variant on T cell responses to VD, we assessed CD4+ T cells from healthy donors homozygous for either the C/C (nonrisk) or T/T (risk) genotype. These cells were costimulated with anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies in the presence or absence of 1,25OH. The phenotypic analyses revealed no major differences between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 3A). Although 1,25OH slightly increased the percentage of Tr1 cells in donors carrying the C/C genotype, this response was heterogeneous among donors. Analysis of the fold change induced by VD revealed no significant difference between the C/C and T/T genotypes in the modulation of Tr1 cell frequency. However, a lower proliferation rate was observed in risk allele–expressing cells when exposed to 1,25OH (Supplemental Figure 3A). Cytokine production was assessed at the cellular level by flow cytometry (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3B), and in the supernatants (Supplemental Figure 3C). When cytokines were examined by flow cytometry, 1,25OH reduced IFN-γ production (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3B) in T cells carrying the C/C or T/T genotypes. However, it also reduced IL-10 secretion in the T/T donors (Supplemental Figure 3B), which was consistent with the increased IL-10/IFN-γ ratio detected in the supernatants following 1,25OH treatment in donors expressing the C/C genotype but not those expressing the T/T genotype (Supplemental Figure 3C). We next determined the frequency of the T cells in the IFN-γ/IL-10 quadrants and calculated the fold change upon addition of VD (Figure 3B). Again, we observed a reduction of the frequency of T cells secreting IFN-γ in both the IFN-γ+IL-10– and the IFN-γ+IL-10+ cells, for both genotypes. In contrast, addition of 1,25OH enhanced the frequency of IFN-γ–IL-10+ cells only in donors carrying the C/C genotype. This was correlated with a reduced expression of c-MAF, a transcription factor associated with IL-10 production, in T/T donors, while T-bet expression remained unaffected (Figure 3C). We also examined expression of Blimp-1, another transcription factor implicated in the regulation of IL-10 (37). A reduced expression of Blimp-1 was observed in donors carrying the T/T allele compared with C/C donors. Furthermore, the frequency of Blimp-1+ cells was increased upon addition of VD but only in donors carrying the nonrisk allele (Figure 3C). We also observed a correlation between IL-10 and expression of c-MAF and Blimp-1, emphasizing the role of these 2 transcription factors in IL-10 production by CD46-activated T cells (Figure 3D). The differences in VD response were not due to aberrant VDR expression in risk allele–expressing cells (Figure 3E). We also analyzed VDR nuclear translocation by determining its cytoplasmic and nuclear localization by confocal microscopy after 2 days of activation. As expected, VD promoted VDR translocation to the nucleus, with no significant differences between the 2 CD226 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). To evaluate VDR transcriptional activity, we measured the expression of CYP24A1, a canonical VDR target gene. CYP24A1 expression was strongly induced by VD, with no significant differences between the 2 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 4C). Together, these findings indicate that neither VDR nuclear translocation nor its transcriptional activity is altered in T cells carrying the CD226 risk variant. We also deleted CD226 by CRISPR/Cas9 in T cells homozygous for either the C/C or T/T variant and compared response with VD (Supplemental Figure 5). Deletion of CD226 was similarly effective in both groups of donors (Supplemental Figure 5A). We determined production of cytokines when activated in the presence of VD (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), and, to normalize the data, we calculated the percentage of control values (deletion of CD226 compared to control guide) (Supplemental Figure 5D). As expected, deletion of the C/C variant systematically (except for one donor) reduced IL-10 production, as well as the IL-10/IFN-γ ratio, while there was no significant impact on T/T donors. Production of IFN-γ and IL-17 was not affected in T cells carrying either genotype. Hence, only targeting of CD226 in the C/C donors reduced IL-10 production, further emphasizing the importance of the C/C allele in driving IL-10 production, and the altered function of the T/T variant. We next determined whether the effect observed with the CD226 T/T variant on IL-10 production was also observed within the Tr1 population by assessing cytokine production within the CD49b+LAG3+ gated population, the population secreting the most IL-10 (Supplemental Figure 6). VD significantly increased IL-10 production in Tr1 cells from donors carrying the C/C allele, whereas this was not observed in donors carrying the T/T variant. In contrast, VD-mediated reduction in IFN-γ was observed for both genotypes. Overall, these data show that the effect of CD46 costimulation combined with 1,25OH exposure to favor IL-10 production over that of IFN-γ is impaired in Tr1 cells expressing the CD226 risk variant.

Figure 3 The CD226 risk allele impairs response to VD. CD4+ T cells from HD homozygous for either of the CD226 rs763361 variants (C/C, nonrisk or T/T, risk), were activated with anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies with (VD) or without (Ctrl) 1,25OH. (A) Representative dot plots for IL-10 and IFN-γ intracellular production after 2 days activation. (B) Proportion of IL-10– and IFN-γ–producing cells in the IL-10/IFN-γ quadrants for all donors, and relative fold change with VD compared with the control. C/C donors (n = 16) and T/T donors (n = 12). (C) c-MAF, T-bet and Blimp-1 expression was assessed by flow cytometry (C/C donors (n = 14, and 11 for Blimp-1) and T/T donors (n = 10 and 6 for Blimp-1)). (D) Correlation (Pearson’s) in HD homozygous for the C/C allele between expression of IL-10 and Blimp-1 (upper panels) and c-Maf (lower panels) in the absence (black circles, left panels) or the presence of VD (blue circles, right panels). n = 11 donors. (E) Expression of VDR assessed by flow cytometry at D5. Nonrisk (C/C, n = 11), risk (T/T, n = 10). One-way ANOVA with Šídák’s post test (B, C, and E) or Mann-Whitney t test (B, for relative fold change), mean ± SEM are shown. At least 4 independent experiments were performed that included both C/C and T/T individuals.

The CD226 rs763361 risk variant does not impact early signaling in the presence of VD. Although most effects of VD are mediated through VDR-dependent regulation of gene expression, VD can also exert rapid nongenomic effects, including the modulation of intracellular signaling pathways and protein phosphorylation (38). Having identified an altered cytokine response to VD in T cells carrying the CD226 risk allele, we therefore investigated whether early signaling events triggered by CD46 costimulation differed between the 2 CD226 genotypes. We first assessed recruitment of CD46, CD226, and LFA-1 at the IS on T cells from donors expressing either the CD226 nonrisk or risk allele by forming conjugates between primary CD4+ T cells and P815 cells coated with anti-CD3/anti-CD46 Abs (Figure 4A). We quantified the recruitment of CD46, CD226, and LFA-1 at the IS in the absence or presence of VD on a large number of conjugates in 4 donors carrying the C/C or T/T allele (ranging from 76–100 conjugates analyzed per donor per condition). No significant effect of the CD226 genotype was observed, although a trend towards a reduced recruitment of CD46 was observed in donors expressing the CD226 risk allele (Figure 4B). Preincubation with 1,25OH did not substantially impact the IS recruitment patterns of CD46 and LFA-1 between the 2 genotypes (Figure 4B). Overall, these data show that neither the risk allele nor 1,25OH significantly impact the recruitment of CD46 and LFA-1 at the IS. We next analyzed whether early CD3/CD46 signaling was affected in CD4+ T cells expressing either the C/C or T/T CD226 genotype by assessing phosphorylation of Tyrosine, ZAP70, and ERK (Figure 4C). 1,25OH reduced levels of tyrosine phosphorylation in both groups, had no marked impact on ZAP70, and reduced phosphorylation of ERK in C/C-expressing T cells. However, no difference in the fold change of the phosphorylation of these 3 proteins between the 2 variants was observed upon addition of 1,25OH. Hence, the risk allele does not significantly modulate the early signaling events in CD3/CD46-activated T cells in response to 1,25OH. Therefore, this does not appear to account for the differential response to VD observed in downstream functional readouts.

Figure 4 The CD226 risk allele does not modify early signaling events in the presence of VD. CD4+ T cells from HD homozygous for the CD226 rs763361 SNP (C/C, nonrisk; T/T, risk) preincubated with 1,25OH were cocultured with anti-CD3/CD46 antibody-precoated CTV-labelled P815 cells, used as a model APC, for 15 minutes. The conjugates were labeled as indicated and acquired at original magnification × 40 using the ImageStream Mark II Amnis flow cytometer. Recruitment at the immune synapse (IS) was quantified by applying a mask at the IS and calculating the median pixel intensity interface/whole cell. (A) Representative image of the staining obtained by the flow imager at the interface between the APC-T cell. (B) Plots showing recruitment of CD46, CD226, and LFA-1 at the IS. Four independent experiments were performed that included both the nonrisk and risk allele. Nonrisk (C/C, n = 4), risk (T/T, n = 4) with a maximum of 100 conjugates per donor. Mean ± SEM, 1-way ANOVA with Šídák’s post test. (C) CD4+ T cells preincubated with 1,25OH overnight were activated for 2 minutes by anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies and phosphorylation of tyrosine (p-Tyr), ZAP70 (p-ZAP70) and ERK (p-ERK) assessed by flow cytometry (n = 6–8, 1-way ANOVA paired test with Šídák’s post test). The fold change in phosphorylation upon addition of VD is also shown (Mann-Whitney t test). Three independent experiments were performed that included both the nonrisk and risk allele.

LFA-1 conformation activation by CD46/1,25OH supports Tr1 conversion and is impacted by the CD226 rs763361 risk variant. Given the physical association of CD226 to LFA-1 (26), we asked whether the ability of CD226 to favor Tr1 cell development might be related to LFA-1 activation and function. We first investigated whether the T/T risk variant impacted LFA-1 conformational maturation, using the high affinity–specific m24 antibody (39). As compared with CD28 costimulation, CD46 costimulation strongly promoted LFA-1 activation (Figure 5, A and B). However, activation of LFA-1 was significantly reduced in T cells expressing the CD226 risk variant. Similarly, in CD4+ T cells deleted in CD226 by CRISPR/Cas9, CD46-induced LFA-1 activation was severely reduced (Supplemental Figure 7). Thus, the CD226 T/T risk variant does not appear to sustain the conformation activation of LFA-1 in the context of T cell activation via the TCR and CD46. We next tested the impact of the T/T variant on LFA-1 activation in the context of the combined CD46/VD stimulation. Remarkably, addition of 1,25OH to T cells expressing the C/C genotype led to a major increase in LFA-1 conformational activation (Figure 5, C and D). This was not observed in T cells expressing the T/T genotype, despite similar expression levels of CD11a across both genotypes (Figure 5, C and D). Hence, VD stimulates potent LFA-1 activation upon costimulation via the TCR and CD46, but this activity is impaired in cells carrying the CD226 risk allele. We also examined LFA-1 activation in the gated Tr1 population (Supplemental Figure 8). Activation of LFA-1 was induced by addition of VD in Tr1 cells from both genotypes although the effect reached significance only in C/C donors. The high level of LFA-1 activation observed in Tr1 cells is likely related to their activated phenotype, as indicated by their high expression of CD25 (Supplemental Figure 8). Next, to test whether LFA-1 activation may contribute to the process of Tr1 differentiation, we stimulated T cells from C/C donors with anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies and 1,25OH in the presence of the conformation-specific LFA-1 antagonist BIRT377 (40). Blocking LFA-1 activation did not affect cell viability, though a slight reduction was observed with BIRT377 and VD (Supplemental Figure 9A). As expected, LFA-1 activation was inhibited upon BIRT377 treatment (Supplemental Figure 9A). Blocking LFA-1 activation led to a reduction in the development of Tr1 cells (Figure 5E). Addition of BIRT377 significantly reduced the secretion of IL-10 in the presence of 1,25OH without affecting IFN-γ levels (Supplemental Figure 9B). Furthermore, while VD increased the proportion of IFN-γ–IL-10+ T cells, this was not observed in the presence of BIRT377 (Figure 5F). A reduced proportion of IFN-γ+IL-10+ T cells with VD in the presence of BIRT377 was also observed, as also noted when comparing the fold change in the presence of VD. These data indicate that LFA-1 inhibition impairs the VD-induced increase in IL-10–producing T cells. This was accompanied by reduced expression of T-bet (Figure 5G). We next examined production of IL-10 and IFN-γ by the gated Tr1 population (Supplemental Figure 9C). As observed with T cells, addition of BIRT377 reduced the ability of VD to increase the proportion of IFN-γ–IL-10+ Tr1 cells. These data indicate that LFA-1 conformational activation is mediating a process that sustains Tr1 differentiation upon stimulation of T cells via the TCR and CD46 in the presence of 1,25OH.

Figure 5 The CD226 risk allele reduces activation of LFA-1 in the presence of VD that is required for IL-10 production. (A) CD4+ T cells from HD homozygous for the CD226 rs763361 SNP (C/C, Nonrisk; T/T, risk) were activated with anti-CD3, anti-CD3/CD28, or anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies for 5 days. (A) Expression of activated LFA-1. (B) Dot plot showing all donors. n = 7 C/C and 5 T/T; mean ± SEM, 5 independent experiments that included both nonrisk and risk allele carrying individuals, 1-way ANOVA with Šídák’s post test. (C) CD4+ T cells from HD homozygous for the CD226 rs763361 SNP (C/C, nonrisk; T/T, risk) were activated with anti-CD3/CD46 with (VD) or without (Ctrl) 1,25OH for 5 days. Representative expression of activated LFA-1. (D) Dot plot showing expression of activated LFA-1 and CD11a for all donors (n = 11 C/C and 8 T/T, 5 independent experiments that included both nonrisk and risk allele). One-way ANOVA with Šídák’s post test. (E) CD4+ T cells from HD homozygous for the CD226 rs763361 C/C genotype were activated with anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies for 5 days in the presence or absence of 1,25OH and with or without BIRT377 (Birt), an antagonist of LFA-1 activation. One representative dot plot for Tr1 cell identification and quantification for n = 11 donors each, and the relative change in the presence of VD compared with the control is also calculated. Four independent experiments were performed. (F) Proportion of IL-10– and IFN-γ–producing cells in the IL-10/IFN-γ quadrants for all donors, and the percentage of change with VD compared with the control (n = 15 donors). (G) c-MAF and T-bet expression was assessed by flow cytometry (n = 12). One-way ANOVA with Šídák’s post test or paired t test for relative fold change. Nine independent experiments were performed that included both nonrisk and risk allele.

LFA-1 dependent homotypic adhesion sustains IL-10 production in the context of CD46/VD stimulation. We next explored the nature of the process by which LFA-1 may sustain Tr1 differentiation. As LFA-1 is key to mediate homotypic T cell interactions (41, 42), we examined whether these interactions might be required to sustain IL-10 production. CD46-activated T cells from C/C donors were stimulated with anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies and 1,25OH, and their cell clusters were disrupted twice daily. Mechanical disruption of these cell clusters did not impact LFA-1 activation (Figure 6A). Although no significant differences in IFN-γ or IL-10 production were detected, likely due to interdonor variability (Figure 6B), cluster disruption consistently reduced the IL-10/IFN-γ ratio in the presence of VD (Figure 6C). These data suggest that T cell homotypic interaction mediated by LFA-1, rather than LFA-1 activation itself, is conditioning the switch toward a Tr1 phenotype. To further examine the LFA-1–driven adhesive properties of CD46/VD stimulated T cells, these cells were imaged upon interaction with ICAM-1. T cells from donors carrying either the C/C or T/T CD226 genotype were prestimulated via the TCR and CD46 in the presence or absence of 1,25OH. These cells were then incubated for 20 minutes on precoated ICAM-1 wells, stained for F-actin and p-Tyr, and imaged with an automated confocal device (Figure 6, D and E). To directly compare the response to VD between genotypes, the percentage change induced by 1,25OH relative to untreated controls was calculated for each donor and compared between the C/C and T/T groups. T cells carrying the C/C but not those with the T/T genotype appeared to remodel their actin cytoskeleton upon 1,25OH exposure, as measured by the redistribution of F-actin toward the center of the contact area (actin profile 5) (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 10). Although these changes are modest, they suggest that the CD226 risk variant alters actin remodeling following LFA-1 engagement with ICAM-1, a process relevant to T cell homotypic interactions. While tyrosine phosphorylation was maintained in the presence of VD in T cells from donors carrying the nonrisk allele and reduced in T cells from donors expressing the T/T genotype, the VD-induced fold change did not significantly differ between the 2 genotypes (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 LFA-1 mediated–homotypic interactions are required for optimal IL-10 production. CD4+ T cells from HD homozygous for the C/C CD226 rs763361 SNP (nonrisk) were activated by anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies in the presence of 1,25OH and the clusters were disrupted by gentle pipetting twice a day. (A) LFA1 activation was assessed by flow cytometry and (B) production of IL-10 and IFN-γ in the supernatants was assessed by CBA after 5 days. (C) The IL-10/IFN-γ ratio is shown, 1-way ANOVA with Šídák’s post test, n = 12, 5 independent experiments. (D) CD4+ T cells from HD homozygous for either of the CD226 rs763361 SNP (C/C, nonrisk; T/T, risk) were activated with anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies for 5 days in the presence or absence of 1,25OH, and then plated on precoated ICAM-1 for 10 minutes before fixation and staining for F-actin, and phosphorylated Tyr (pTyr) and automated confocal imaging and quantification were performed. Representative images are shown. (E) Quantified data obtained for the 11 donors each. Four independent experiments were performed that included both nonrisk and risk allele. One-way ANOVA with Šídák’s post test or Welch’s test for relative fold change.

Expression of the CD226 risk variant alters LFA-1 activation in T cells from pwMS. Having previously described that the CD46 pathway is dysregulated in MS (6), we next assessed the impact of the CD226 risk allele in CD46-costimulated T cells from pwMS. CD4+ T cells from patients with RRMS carrying either the C/C or T/T genotype were activated by anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies in the presence or absence of 1,25OH and the phenotype of the cells was examined by flow cytometry. While HD carrying the CD226 risk allele (T/T) showed minimal differences in T cell activation and Tr1 differentiation compared with nonrisk allele carriers (C/C) (Figure 2), patients with RRMS with the T/T risk genotype demonstrated notable impairments in T cell activation when stimulated with anti-CD3/CD46 antibodies. Specifically, CD4+ T cells from pwMS expressing the risk allele exhibited lower levels of activation and fewer Tr1 cells than C/C carriers (Figure 7, A and B). VD had no major impact in the overall phenotype of these CD46-costimulated T cells from pwMS (Figure 7B). However, we found a difference in LFA-1 activation. Similar to the findings in HD, 1,25OH significantly boosted LFA-1 activation in C/C genotype carriers, but this effect was reduced in T cells from T/T carriers (Figure 7C). We next assessed cytokine production in both CD4 and Tr1 cells from pwMS (Figure 7, D and E). Because some T/T MS carriers displayed lower activation levels than C/C carriers (Figure 7B), we also analyzed cytokine production within the gated Ki67+ cell population (Figure 7F). VD significantly reduced the proportion of IFN-γ+IL-10– and IFN-γ+IL-10+ CD4+ T cells in both genotypes, with a trend towards increased IFN-γ–IL-10+ T cells in C/C carriers. A significant reduction in the proportion of IFN-γ+IL-10– was observed in Tr1 cells for both genotypes, with a significant increase in IFN-γ–IL-10+ in the C/C donors only. Comparable findings were obtained in the Ki67+ population. Although the cohort size remains limited, these data suggest that T/T MS carriers may also produce less IL-10 than C/C carriers in the presence of VD.

Figure 7 The CD226 risk variant reduces activation of LFA-1 in MS T cells. CD4+ T cells from patients with MS homozygous for the CD226 rs763361 C/C or T/T genotype, were activated with anti-CD3/CD46 for 5 days. (A) Representative Tr1 staining. (B) The percentage of live cells, Ki67+ and Tr1 cells, as well as expression of CD25, CD226 and CD46 is represented for both genotypes (n = 15 C/C and 15 T/T, mean ± SEM, 6 independent experiments were performed that included both nonrisk and risk allele). (C) Representative histograms of the effect of VD on the expression of activated LFA-1 assessed by flow cytometry, and data for all donors (n = 7 C/C and 7 T/T, mean ± SEM, 4 independent experiments were performed that included both nonrisk and risk allele). (D) The proportions of IL-10- and IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells in the IL-10/IFN-γ quadrants were analyzed by flow cytometry. (E) Proportion of Tr1 cells producing IL-10 and IFN-γ in the IL-10/IFN-γ quadrants. (F) Proportion of Ki67+ CD4+ T cells producing IL-10 and IFN-γ in the IL-10/IFN-γ quadrants. n = 8 C/C and 8 T/T (7 T/T for the Tr1 and Ki67 gates as limited cell numbers for 1 donor) performed in 4 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA with Šídák’s post test.

This impairment in LFA-1 activation, seen in both HD and pwMS with the T/T genotype, underscores how the risk allele modulates the VD response in relation to LFA-1 activation, implying that the therapeutic effects of VD supplementation may partially depend on this genotype. As a proof of concept, pwMS treated by IFN-β and supplemented by VD or placebo for 48 weeks from the SOLARIUM trial (43) were stratified according to the CD226 risk allele when genetic material was available (44) (Supplemental Figure 11). MRI activities were independent of the genotype of the patients in the placebo group. In contrast, they were statistically differently distributed among the genotypes of the patients in the VD-supplemented group, as the 5 pwMS homozygous for the nonrisk allele and the 11 heterozygous individuals had no MRI activity, while the only 2 pwMS with MRI activities were homozygous for the CD226 risk allele (Supplemental Figure 11). Although not conclusive, considering the limited number of patients that could be studied, these data support the hypothesis that the CD226 allele may impact response to VD in pwMS.