RhoA WT allele loss unleashes the cancer driver function of RhoA E40Q

In HNSCC, RHOA E40Q is often associated with a heterozygous deletion of the RHOA gene. The point mutation RHOA E40Q, which is in the Switch I domain mediating interaction of RhoA with effectors and activating guanine nucleotide exchange factors, is found in 4 of 496 HNSCC cases in The Cancer Gene Atlas (TCGA) PanCancer Atlas dataset. All RHOA E40Q HNSCC cases were HPV negative, like the majority of the HNSCC TCGA PanCancer dataset. RHOA E40Q was also detected in 0.2% of breast cancers but not in any of the 30 additional cancer types analyzed by TCGA, indicating a highly cancer type–specific occurrence. A heterozygous loss of RHOA corresponding with a decreased RHOA expression was noted in 72% of the HNSCC cases (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201975DS1). Similarly, 3 of the 4 RHOA E40Q HNSCC cases showed a heterozygous loss of RHOA and reduced expression of RHOA, suggesting that RHOA E40Q cancers, in most cases, are not expressing a WT version of RHOA. As with RHOA E40Q, the missense mutations RHOA T37S and RHOA G62E, are located in Switch regions and occur on a background of a heterozygous loss of RHOA. Interestingly, we observed a significant enrichment of the amplification of the MYC oncogene in this group of point mutations, using Welch’s t test for unequal variances and unequal sample sizes (Supplemental Figure 1C).

If RHOA E40Q mutations are of functional relevance in cancer, we speculated that other RhoA signaling genes also might be genetically altered in HNSCC. Therefore, we assessed the HNSCC dataset for copy number alterations of Rho subfamily GTPases (RHOA, RHOB, RHOC), RHOA effectors, and RHOA regulators (guanine nucleotide exchange factors, inactivating GTPase activating proteins, Rho GDP dissociation inhibitors [GDIs]) (Supplemental Table 1). RHOA was rarely deleted in HNSCC and never amplified. In contrast, RHOB was rarely amplified but never deleted, whereas RHOC was co-deleted together with NRAS in 2% of the HNSCC cases. With respect to RHOA effectors, the kinase ROCK1 was amplified in 2% of the HNSCC cases, whereas ROCK2 was not altered. On the other hand, the actin polymerization–promoting formin DIAPH2 was deleted in 5% of the HNSCC cases. Of the Rho inhibiting GDIs, GDI1, which does not bind to RhoB and, therefore, only inhibits RhoA and RhoC, was amplified in 3% of the HNSCC cases. Finally, we noted that the HNSCC driver genes MYC, PIK3CA, and FGF3 were co-amplified with certain RHO GTPase signaling genes, which might lead to alterations in RHO signaling (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Taken together, these data indicate RHOA E40Q is a hot spot mutation that, surprisingly, is associated with a heterozygous loss of the second allele, which is not typical of an oncogene.

Establishment of RHOA KO SCC cell lines expressing RHOA E40Q. To investigate RhoA E40Q function in keratinocyte-derived SCC cells lacking WT RHOA in vitro, 4 SCC cell lines were selected: SCC27 (tongue), which lacks detectable RHOA expression; CJM (oral cavity), which expresses both RHOA E40Q and RHOA WT; the fibroblastoid line H376 (oral cavity); and the epithelioid cell line SCC12 (skin SCC). To model the lack of WT RHOA observed in most SCCs expressing RHOA E40Q, we first abrogated expression of endogenous WT RHOA by introducing frameshift mutations in the coding region of RHOA by CRISPR/Cas9-induced DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) in all lines except SCC27. KO of RHOA was confirmed by quantification of Western blots indicating a reduction of RhoA protein in the polyclonal cell mixtures by at least 70% in H376, SCC12, and CJM (RHOA KO) (Figure 1). In these cells, we then expressed HA-tagged RHOA E40Q (RHOA KO + RHOA E40Q; hereafter, E40Q) or HA-tagged RHOA WT (RHOA KO + RHOA WT) or empty vector (RHOA KO + empty). Importantly, the gRNA used for inactivation of the endogenous RHOA gene was located at an intron-exon border and, therefore, could not inactivate the transduced RHOA cDNA, which lacks intronic sequences. Because the HA-tagged RHOA contained a second start codon at the beginning of RHOA, we sometimes observed that translation started at this second ATG, resulting in a RhoA protein lacking the HA tag. In SCC12 and CJM cells, quantifications of ectopically expressed RhoA E40Q and RhoA WT proteins were not significantly different from each other or from the level of endogenously expressed RhoA in WT cells transduced with empty vector (Figure 1A). H376 cells had less RhoA E40Q expression compared with RhoA WT in(RHOA KO + RHOA WT and RHOA WT + empty, whereas SCC27 had similar ectopic expression of RhoA E40Q and RhoA WT.

Figure 1 RHOA E40Q has similar signaling effects as RHOA KO. Quantification and representative examples of Western blots for RhoA, RhoB, pMLC, and GAPDH (loading control) with indicated cell types. Shown are WT cells transduced with empty vector (empty), or RHOA KO transduced with empty vector, RHOA WT (WT), or E40Q. Data are shown as fold change relative to RHOA KO + RHOA WT. Error bars represent SD of the mean. (A) H376 (n = 13–17), SCC12 (n = 8), SCC27 (n = 6), and CJM (n = 8). Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA. (B) Quantification of RhoB expression in RHOA KO cells transduced with RHOA E40Q relative to RhoB expression in RhoA KO cells. Statistical significance was assessed using an unpaired t test. (C) As additional cell types, RHOA KO + RHOA WT and E40Q with a RHOB KO were tested. H376 (n = 8–11), CJM (n = 4). The data for WT and RHOA KO for these figures are also included in A. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

RHOA E40Q is a partial LOF mutation. Loss of RHOA resulted in a significant increase of RhoB protein in H376, SCC12, and CJM cells (Figure 1A). This showed that residual WT cells in the polyclonal mixtures were not sufficient to mask this phenotype. Ectopic expression of RhoA WT rescued this phenotype. In RhoA-deficient SCC27 cells, expression of RhoA WT decreased RhoB protein. These data indicate RhoB protein levels in SCC cells are regulated by RhoA.

Expression of RhoA E40Q in RhoA-deficient SCC cell lines, however, reduced RhoB expression less efficiently than RhoA WT in H376, SCC12, and CJM, whereas no significant reduction of RhoB was observed in SCC27 cells expressing RhoA E40Q (Figure 1, A and B). Although the limited reduction in H376 cells might be related to a reduced expression of RhoA E40Q compared with RhoA WT, these data suggest RhoA E40Q is less functional than RhoA WT.

We then assessed different downstream pathways of RhoA signaling. Myosin light chain (MLC) phosphorylation is promoted by the Rho effector ROCK. Paradoxically, the absence of RhoA significantly increased the level of phosphorylated MLC (pMLC) in H376, SCC27, and SCC12, whereas it was not altered in CJM (Figure 1A). This effect was rescued by re-expression of RhoA WT in H376 and SCC27 cells and nonsignificantly in SCC12 cells. Expression of RhoA E40Q in RhoA-deficient cells, however, did not show a significant rescue effect in any of the cell lines.

RhoA can promote phosphorylation of cofilin via ROCK/LIMK and of Erk and Akt by less characterized pathways (16). However, no significant alteration of cofilin phosphorylation (pCof), Erk phosphorylation (pERK), or Akt phosphorylation (pAkt) was observed for RhoA KO or by expression of RhoA WT or RhoA E40Q in RHOA KO cells (Supplemental Figure 2A).

To distinguish whether RhoA E40Q is promoting pMLC by direct activation of ROCK or indirectly via RhoB, we deleted the RHOB gene in H376 or CJM RHOA KO cells expressing RHOA WT or RHOA E40Q cDNA. Efficient loss of RhoB was confirmed by Western blot (Figure 1C). In the absence of endogenous RhoA and RhoB, expression of RhoA E40Q did not induce a higher level of pMLC than ectopic expression of RhoA WT. Furthermore, no alteration of pCof, pAkt, or pERK was observed (Supplemental Figure 2B).

These data indicate that RhoA E40Q–expressing RHOA KO cells have elevated pMLC levels dependent on RhoB, as in RHOA KO, and suggest that RhoA E40Q is a partial-LOF mutation.

RHOA T37S and G62E behave as LOF mutations in HNSCC. In patients, HNSCC with a RHOA T37S or RHOA G62E mutation shows heterozygous loss of RHOA and amplification of MYC, like RHOA E40Q HNSCC (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C). To test whether RHOA T37S and RHOA G62E show an LOF phenotype, as in RHOA E40Q, we stably overexpressed these mutants in H376 cells lacking endogenous RHOA. T37S and, even more so, G62E had lower protein levels than RHOA WT, suggesting the possibility of an increased degradation of these mutants compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 3). RHOA T37S and RHOA G62E had higher RhoB protein levels than did RHOA WT–expressing cells. Moreover, they both had significantly increased pMLC expression, similar to RHOA E40Q. Additional deletion of RHOB completely abrogated this effect and, interestingly, resulted in increased protein levels of RhoA T37S and G62E. These data suggest RHOA T37S and RHOA G62E are LOF mutations similar to RHOA E40Q.

RHOA E40Q does not strongly affect cell cycle or EMT in the SCC lines tested. RhoA signaling affects cell cycle and EMT (3, 4). Investigating the cell cycle by analysis of DNA content (via DAPI staining) did not reveal any obvious change in RHOA-deficient or RHOA E40Q–expressing cells compared with RHOA WT–expressing cells in H376, SCC12, and CJM (Supplemental Figure 4A). Because SCC27 showed a minor alteration, we performed a cell cycle analysis by 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) incorporation. This revealed a slight decrease in G2/M but also a doubling of re-replicating cells, though at a low level (Supplemental Figure 4B).

To assess a possible role of RhoA E40Q in EMT, we performed immunofluorescence microscopy. Expression and nuclear localization of YAP, an EMT-promoting transcription factor that is activated downstream of RhoA (17), were not obviously altered by loss of RHOA or re-expression of E40Q, either in the epithelioid SCC12 (Supplemental Figure 5) or in H376, SCC27, or CJM (data not shown). Furthermore, staining for F-actin and the epithelial markers E-cadherin and β-catenin did not indicate a strong alteration in RHOA KO + empty or E40Q in the SCC cell lines (Supplemental Figure 6 and data not shown). These results do not support a prominent role for RhoA or RhoA E40Q in EMT or the cell cycle in the SCC cell lines tested.

RHOA E40Q expressing RHOA KO SCC cells have increased ROCK-dependent migration. Rho signaling affects cell migration in keratinocytes in a ROCK-dependent manner (18). Therefore, we investigated whether deletion of the RHOA gene and expression of RHOA E40Q affect HNSCC migration in a 2D wound-closure assay in which proliferation was inhibited by serum-free medium. We found that loss of RHOA or expression of RHOA E40Q in the absence of WT RhoA significantly increased migration of H376, SCC27, and SCC12 (Figure 2). No effect was found in CJM cells, which correlated with their unaltered pMLC levels observed earlier.

Figure 2 RhoA E40Q does not rescue increased ROCK-dependent migration of RHOA KO SCC cell lines. Scratch wound assays were induced in the indicated cell types in the presence of 10 mM ROCKi or DMSO as control. (A) Representative images of SCC12 cells showing wound closure after 24 hours, with or without ROCKi. (B) Migration quantified by the percentage of the initial wound area covered by cells after 24 hours. Error bars represent SD of the mean. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA. Cells were seeded in duplicate; n = 3–4. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Next, we assessed whether the increased migration is dependent on ROCK, by treating the migrating cells with the ROCK inhibitor (ROCKi) Y27632. ROCK inhibition, indeed, prevented the quicker migration of RHOA KO + empty or E40Q cells compared with RHOA WT–expressing cells (Figure 2, A and B).

These data confirm that RHOA E40Q is an LOF mutation that promotes cancer-relevant cell migration by a RhoB/ROCK/pMLC pathway, like RHOA KO.

RhoA E40Q and RhoB are located both in cytoplasm and nucleus. Recently, we demonstrated that RhoA signaling is regulated independently in cytoplasm and nucleus (19). To test whether ectopically expressed HA-tagged RhoA E40Q and Myc-tagged RhoB can enter the nucleus, we performed immunofluorescence staining and analyzed the results by confocal microscopy. Nuclei were identified by DAPI and cell area by fluorescently labelled phalloidin, via detection of F-actin. Quantitative image analysis suggested that both RhoA E40Q and RhoB are located in the cytoplasm and nucleus, and the nuclear fraction of cellular RhoB is about twice as high as that of RhoA E40Q (Supplemental Figure 7A).

RHOA KO and RHOA E40Q reduced fitness of breast epithelial cells in a ROCK-independent manner. The RHOA E40Q mutation is mainly found in HNSCC, but, to a lesser extent, it also is found in breast cancer. To test the functionality of RHOA E40Q in breast epithelial cells, we applied the CRISPR SelectTIME assay for functional testing of cancer gene variants of unknown significance to MCF10A cells (20, 21). CRISPR-SelectTIME is a competitive growth assay that monitors changes in variant frequencies over time to assess their effects on cell proliferation and survival. In this study, CRISPR-SelectTIME was performed to evaluate the relative growth dynamics of cells harboring the RHOA E40Q or RHOA K6*(KO) mutations compared with the WT allele carrying a silent mutation (WT′). The fraction of each mutation relative to WT′ was quantified at 2 days and 12 days after transfection of the gene-editing tools, allowing the detection of potential fitness advantages or disadvantages associated with the introduced variants. Importantly, the point mutations were introduced into the endogenous RHOA gene and, therefore, were expressed under the control of the endogenous RHOA promoter, avoiding problems related to unphysiological expression levels of the mutants. RHOA KO, and the RHOA E40Q mutation even more so, strongly reduced the fitness of MCF10A cells, as shown by a decreased amount of the mutants relative to RHOA WT′ after 10 days of culture (Supplemental Figure 7B). ROCK inhibition by Y27632 did not alter the reduced fitness of RHOA KO and RHOA E40Q relative to RHOA WT′, indicating that the reduction of cellular fitness is independent of ROCK signaling, in contrast to the regulation of cell migration.

These results prove the RHOA E40Q mutation is not neutral and that it lacks a growth-promoting effect in MCF10A cells. The reduced fitness is comparable to that induced by a pathogenic variant of BRCA2, a key molecule for DNA repair by homologous recombination (20). Therefore, it is possible that RHOA plays a role in genome maintenance in MCF10A cells.

Mice with a keratinocyte-restricted expression of RHOA E40Q in the absence of WT Rhoa develop spontaneous SCC. We reported previously that mice with a keratinocyte-restricted loss of RhoA show normal skin development but form malignant skin tumors in response to DMBA/TPA treatment (18). To reveal the effects of RHOA E40Q on the development of keratinocyte epithelium, we crossed mice with a keratinocyte-restricted KO of Rhoa (Rhoa locus) with mice that ectopically express Rhoa E40Q (ROSA26 locus) in a keratinocyte-restricted manner, obtaining mice expressing HA-tagged RHOA E40Q in the absence of E40Q mice expressing both RHOA E40Q and RhoA WT (Rhoa HET + RHOA E40Q; hereafter HET) or control mice that did not express RhoA E40Q and had no reduction of endogenous RhoA levels (Supplemental Figure 8). Surprisingly, E40Q mice had strongly impaired fur formation and were completely or mostly naked (Figure 3A). Although hair follicles formed, no normal hair shafts could be detected in naked skin of 8-week-old mice (Figure 3B, arrowheads). Altered hair shafts, but no inflammation, were observed already in skin of 9-day-old mice, indicating that the hair-loss phenotype is not related to an immune reaction (Supplemental Figure 9). Where patches of hair were visible, they were maintained normally for until least 3 months of age.

Figure 3 Mice expressing RHOA E40Q in keratinocytes in the absence of endogenous Rhoa develop SCC in the skin. Phenotype analysis of WT control, HET, and E40Q mice. (A) Representative images of indicated 8-week-old mice showing defective fur formation and tumor formation in ear and back skin of E40Q mice. Scale bar: 0.5 cm. (B) Representative images of H&E-stained sections of back skin of 8-week-old mice indicate malformed hair shafts in E40Q mice but not in controls (black arrowheads). Scale bar: 25 mm. (C) Body weight of indicated mice (n = 8/9/5 Control/HET/E40Q male mice; n = 4/4 Control/E40Q female mice). Error bars represent SD of the mean. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA. (D) Tumor incidence of indicated mice (n = 15/19 Control/HET/E40Q male mice; n = 18/13 Control/E40Q female mice). (E) Representative images of H&E-stained sections of back skin and ears of 8-week-old mice and of ear sections stained for the keratinocyte marker keratin 5 (2 bottom rows). For E40Q mice, tumor-containing sections were selected. No tumors were present in control mice. The scale bar size (in mm) is indicated in the images. Yellow arrowheads: keratin pearls; white arrowheads: invasive cells; blue arrowheads: inflammatory infiltrate). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Body weight of male and female E40Q mice was slightly reduced compared with that of control mice (Figure 3C). Moreover, E40Q mice spontaneously developed well-differentiated SCC in the skin within a few weeks, particularly at the outer ear lobes and around the anus (Figure 3, A, D, and E, and Supplemental Figure 10). Tumor onset was significantly earlier in naked and in female mice, although all mutant mice had tumors at 13 weeks of age (Figure 3D and data not shown).

Invasiveness of the tumors was indicated by an irregular contour line and by groups of cells separated from the main tumor, as seen by H&E staining or by immunofluorescence staining for the keratinocyte marker keratin 5 (Figure 3E, white arrowheads). In large tumors, lymphocytic infiltrates were observed at the edges (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 10B, blue arrowheads) and draining lymph nodes were enlarged (data not shown). Cancers showed hyperkeratosis and the formation of keratin pearls, indicating the ability of cancer cells to terminally differentiate (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 10B, yellow arrowheads).

Importantly, HET mice, which homozygously express RHOA E40Q (ROSA26 locus) and heterozygously Rhoa WT (Rhoa locus), had normal fur and did not display any cancer within 15 weeks of age, confirming that RHOA E40Q is not a GOF mutation (GOF) (Figure 3, A and D).

Tumor-free epidermis in ears and back skin of E40Q mice was thickened compared with that of control mice (Figure 4, A and B), and no thickening was observed in HET mice (data not shown). At 9 days, epidermis was much thicker in ears than in back skin and in ears at 3 weeks or 8 weeks of age. This correlated with an increased frequency of Ki67+ proliferating cells in the ear epidermis of 8-week-old mice compared with control mice (Figure 4, C and D). It also correlated with the higher frequency of cancer observed in ears compared with back skin and the early occurrence of cancers in the ear.

Figure 4 Epidermal hyperplasia in mice expressing RHOA E40Q in keratinocytes in the absence of endogenous Rhoa. (A) Representative images of H&E-stained tumor-free sections of ears and back skin of control mice at 9, 21, and 56 days old and E40Q mice. Scale bar: 25 mm. (B) Quantification of epidermal thickness in the mice in A. Data are reported as mean with SD (n = 3/3/2 mice analyzed at 9, 21, and 56 days of age, respectively). (C) Representative immunofluorescence images of ear sections from 56-day-old E40Q mice stained for Ki67 (red) and keratin 5 (yellow). Scale bars: 8 μm. (D) Quantification of percentage of Ki67-positive cells in the basal keratinocyte layer of indicated 56-day-old mice (n = 2/2/2 Control/HET/E40Q mice, respectively).

These in vivo data indicate a strong cancer-promoting function of RHOA E40Q in the absence of WT Rhoa but not in its presence.

RHOA E40Q impairs genome maintenance in the absence of RHOA WT. The early onset of spontaneous cancers in E40Q mice as well as the results from the CRISPR SelectTIME assay let us speculate that defective genome maintenance could contribute to the cancer formation. Therefore, we assessed the formation of DNA DSBs by immunofluorescence staining of ear and back skin sections for γH2AX. Epidermis of E40Q mice showed a significant increase in the percentage of cells with nuclear foci of γH2AX compared with control mice (Figure 5), suggesting an increased frequency of DSBs and an increased genome instability. A high frequency of nuclear γH2AX foci was also observed in cancers of E40Q mice (Supplemental Figure 11).

Figure 5 Increased frequency of γH2AX-positive cells in the epidermis of 9-day-old mice expressing RHOA E40Q in the absence of endogenous Rhoa. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images of ear and back skin sections from 9-day-old control and E40Q mice stained for γH2AX (red) and DAPI (blue). Scale bar size (in mm) is indicated in the images. (B) Quantification of the percentage of γH2AX-positive cells in the epidermis of ear and back skin sections shown in A. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Each dot represents 1 mouse. For each mouse, more than 200 nuclei were investigated. Statistical significance was determined by ordinary 1-way ANOVA (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To further investigate this phenotype, we isolated primary keratinocytes from E40Q, HET, and control mice. Primary keratinocytes of E40Q and HET mice had protein levels similar to that of HA-tagged RhoA E40Q cells, comparable to about 30% of the endogenous RhoA expression (Supplemental Figure 12). Expression of RhoB and pMLC was strongly increased in E40Q mice compared with controls, which is in line with our observations in SCC cell lines. Interestingly, HET keratinocytes showed an intermediate increase of RhoB but no alteration in pMLC, indicating that the increase of RhoB protein in the presence of RhoA is not affecting pMLC.

Cell cycle analysis indicated an increase in re-replication, a reduction in G0/G1, and an increase in S and G2/M phase in E40Q keratinocytes compared with the control (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 13A), which matches the increased keratinocyte proliferation observed in vivo. In the absence of irradiation, the frequency of DSBs identified as nuclear γH2AX foci (Supplemental Figure 13B) was significantly elevated in S phase and re-replicating cells (Figure 6, B and C). Following irradiation with 2 Gy, the frequency of γH2AX foci in S phase, G2/M phase, and re-replicating cells was significantly increased after 0.5 hour and 1 hour. No increase in γH2AX foci frequency was observed in keratinocytes derived from HET mice (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 RhoA E40Q affects genome maintenance in primary keratinocytes. (A–F) Primary murine keratinocytes isolated from 3-week-old E40Q, HET, or control mice were irradiated with 2 Gy and analyzed at indicated time points. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA. (A) Cell cycle distribution (n = 3/3 Control/E40Q mice, respectively) (B) Immunofluorescence staining for γH2AX in primary murine keratinocytes. Nuclei were identified by DAPI and outlined with dashed white lines. Scale bar: 30 μm. (C) Quantification of γH2AX foci per nucleus analyzed according to cell cycle phase (n = 3/3 Control/E40Q mice, respectively). (D) Quantification of γH2AX foci across all cell cycle phases in primary murine keratinocytes (n = 9/9/3–4 Control/HET/E40Q mice, respectively). (E) Representative images of micronuclei in primary murine keratinocytes. Arrowheads indicate micronuclei. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Frequency of micronuclei in primary murine keratinocytes. Each dot represents keratinocytes derived from a single mouse. More than 1,000 cells were analyzed per mouse (n = 7/4/3 Control/HET/E40Q mice, respectively). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Replication stress can cause the formation of micronuclei. Indeed, primary keratinocytes from E40Q mice had approximately twice the frequency of micronuclei than did HET or control keratinocytes (Figure 6, E and F). These data validate the hypothesis that genome maintenance is impaired in E40Q keratinocytes.

To assess whether RhoA E40Q also impairs genome maintenance in HNSCC cell lines, we tested the SCC27-derived cell lines for their response to irradiation. At 0.5 hours after irradiation with 2 Gy, SCC27 cells expressing RHOA E40Q displayed a significantly increased frequency of γH2AX foci compared with SCC27 cells, which lack RHOA, and compared with SCC27 cells expressing RHOA WT (Supplemental Figure 13, B–D). At other time points, no significant difference was detected.

These results indicate RhoA E40Q is negatively affecting genomic maintenance in the absence of WT RhoA, which may contribute to cancer development.

RhoA E40Q regulates genome maintenance in the absence of RhoA WT independent of ROCK and DIAPH. Recently, the RhoA effector mDia1 was shown to contribute to DNA repair, suggesting a possible involvement of RhoA in genome maintenance (22). In addition, the mDia2-encoding gene DIAPH2 is frequently deleted in HNSCC. To obtain more knowledge of the mechanism underlying the genome maintenance defect induced by RHOA E40Q in the absence of RHOA WT, we tested the involvement of ROCK1 and ROCK2 and of the formins DIAPH1, 2, and 3 by inhibiting them with ROCKi or the formin inhibitor SMIFH2. If the defect is dependent on abnormal activation (e.g., too high, too low, wrong place) or ROCK or DIAPH, the inhibitor should abrogate the difference between E40Q and controls. The inhibitors would also reveal if ROCK or DIAPH is playing a role in genome maintenance of WT keratinocytes. To distinguish acute from more long-term effects, we applied the inhibitor treatment for 1 hour and for 24 hours.

Treatment of keratinocytes with ROCKi or SMIFH2 for 1 hour did not rescue cell cycle alterations; it increased γH2AX foci 0.5 hours after irradiation and increased phosphorylated replication protein A (pRPA) foci, a marker of replication stress, in the absence of irradiation in E40Q primary keratinocytes (Figure 7). Similarly, increasing the duration of inhibition to 24 hours did not rescue cell cycle changes; it increased γH2AX foci 0.5 hours after irradiation and increased micronuclei (Supplemental Figure 14). Inhibitor treatment had no effect on Rhoa HET + RHOA WT or control cells in any of the assays compared with DMSO treatment. These data suggest RhoA E40Q regulates genome maintenance in the absence of RhoA WT independent of ROCK and DIAPH.

Figure 7 Replication stress induced by Rhoa E40Q is not rescued by inhibition of ROCK or formin signaling. (A) Cell cycle distribution of primary murine keratinocytes from control (Con), HET, and E40Q mice treated with DMSO, ROCKi Y-27632 (10 μM), or SMIFH2 (10 μM) for 1 hour prior to exposure to 2 Gy of irradiation. Cells were classified into G0/G1, S, G2/M, and re-replication phases based on DNA content and EdU incorporation (n = 7/4/4 Control/HET/E40Q mice, respectively). (B) Quantification of γH2AX foci in primary murine keratinocytes treated with DMSO, ROCKi, or SMIFH2 and exposed to 2 Gy of irradiation for 0.5 hours (n = 7/4/4 Control/HET/E40Q mice, respectively). (C) Representative images of γH2AX and pRPA immunofluorescence staining in primary murine keratinocytes treated with DMSO, ROCKi, or SMIFH2. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Quantification of pRPA foci in primary murine keratinocytes treated with DMSO, ROCKi or SMIFH2 (n = 7/4/4 Control/HET/E40Q mice, respectively). Each dot represents 1 mouse. More than 1,000 cells were analyzed per mouse. In all quantifications, data are presented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

RhoA E40Q regulates genome maintenance in the absence of RhoA WT independent of RhoB. E40Q keratinocytes had increased expression of RhoB, leading to increased phosphorylation of MLC (Supplemental Figure 12). Analysis of transcriptomic and proteomic data from 2 independent cohorts of patients with HNSCC (23, 24) (n = 218 tumors and 102 matched adjacent normal tissues) revealed that in normal tissue adjacent to HNSCC, RHOA mRNA negatively correlated with RHOB mRNA (Supplemental Figure 15A). In HNSCC, RHOA mRNA was significantly decreased, whereas RhoB protein was significantly increased (Supplemental Figure 15B). These data confirm a negative effect of RHOA signaling on RHOB expression.

Could increased RhoB signaling be involved in the impaired genome stability observed in E40Q keratinocytes? To assess this question, we knocked down RhoB by siRNA (Figure 8A). This did not affect cell cycle, replication stress, and γH2AX foci after irradiation of HET or control cells (Figure 8, B–E). However, it strongly reduced S phase and increased G0/G1 in E40Q keratinocytes, suggesting a redundant function of RhoA and RhoB in cell cycle control. Re-replication, however, was not altered. Furthermore, the increase neither in pRPA and micronuclei nor in irradiation-induced γH2AX foci was rescued by the knockdown of RhoB. Thus, the impaired genome maintenance of E40Q keratinocytes appears not to be related to a “toxic” function of RhoB.

Figure 8 Rhob depletion reduces S-phase cells but does not rescue replication stress or genome instability in RhoA E40Q keratinocytes. (A) Representative blots showing RhoA and RhoB protein levels in primary murine keratinocytes transfected with nontargeting control siRNA (siNTC) or Rhob-targeting siRNA (siRhob). GAPDH was used as a loading control (n = 3/3/3 Control/HET/E40Q mice, respectively). (B) Cell cycle phase distribution of primary murine keratinocytes transfected with siNTC nontargeting control or siRhob. (C) Quantification of γH2AX foci counts per nuclei. Cells were exposed to 2 Gy of irradiation for 0.5 hours prior to analysis. (D) Quantification of pRPA foci counts per nuclei. (E) Quantification of percentage of cells with micronuclei. Each dot represents 1 mouse. In all quantifications, data are presented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA (n = 3–4/3–4/3 Control/HET/E40Q mice, respectively). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

RhoA E40Q is defective in loading GTP. To test whether the E40Q mutation affects the GTP-binding of RhoA, we performed pull-down experiments for GTP-bound RhoA with SCC27 cells and primary keratinocytes in the presence and absence of GTPgS, a nonhydrolyzable GTP analog. This assay showed a 2- to 3-fold increase of RhoA E40Q precipitate after preincubation with GTPgS, suggesting that RhoA E40Q can bind GTP. However, it also revealed a strongly reduced ability to load GTPgS compared with RhoA WT, supporting an LOF phenotype of RhoA E40Q (Supplemental Figure 16). In the absence of GTPgS, approximately 1%–2% of the input RhoA E40Q was pulled down, indicating a huge excess of GDP-bound RhoA E40Q. It should be noted that unspecific binding of GDP-bound RhoA E40Q to the beads could contribute to the pull-down. With respect to RhoB, the pull-down experiments suggested an increased fraction of GTP-bound RhoB protein in HET and E40Q compared with control cells. These results indicate that RhoA E40Q is defective in loading GTP.

RhoA E40Q regulates genome maintenance in the absence of RhoA by controlling gene expression of cell cycle regulators and DNA repair genes. To delineate the transcriptomic alterations associated with the Rhoa E40Q mutation, we performed RNA-seq in primary mouse keratinocyte cells of E40Q, HET, and control mice. Principal component analysis showed that control and HET samples clustered closely, whereas E40Q samples formed a distinct and separate cluster, indicating substantial transcriptional divergence induced by RHOA E40Q in the absence of RhoA WT (Supplemental Figure 17A). Consistently, the overall expression patterns of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were highly similar between control and HET samples but markedly distinct from E40Q samples (Figure 9A). Comparing HET and E40Q, we identified 1,251 upregulated and 1,792 downregulated genes in the E40Q group (Figure 9B). Reactome enrichment analysis revealed that these DEGs were significantly enriched in several gene sets, with the top 2 being “activation of ATR in response to replication stress” and “HDR through homologous recombination (HRR)” (Figure 9C). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) further demonstrated that pathways related to the “activation of ATR in response to replication stress” and “HDR through homologous recombination (HRR)” gene sets were significantly downregulated in E40Q cells (Figure 9D), indicating a decreased ability to respond to replication stress and DNA repair in E40Q keratinocytes, consistent with the results presented in the previous experiments. In contrast, gene signatures of eukaryotic translation initiation and the PI3K cascade downstream of FGFR3 were significantly upregulated in the E40Q group, suggesting a tendency toward enhanced cell proliferation and survival in the E40Q group (Figure 9D).

Figure 9 Transcriptomic analyses of E40Q primary keratinocytes and HNSCC tumor. (A) Heatmap of significant DEGs among primary murine keratinocytes from WT (control), HET, and E40Q mice. (B) Volcano plot of significantly DEGs in HET versus E40Q. (C) Top 15 reactome-defined enriched gene sets (P < 0.05) among significantly DEGs in E40Q compared with the HET primary murine keratinocytes. (D) GSEA of genomic instability and cell growth–related signatures comparing HET versus E40Q primary murine keratinocytes. (E) Heatmap showing the expression of significantly dysregulated genes involved in the replication stress response (RSR) and DNA repair pathway. (F) Indicated gene sets that are significantly positively (NES > 0, FDR < 0.05) or negatively (NES < 0, FDR < 0.05) associated with RHOA expression in patient transcriptomic data. (G) Overall survival (upper panel) and mRNA expression (lower panel) of patients with HNSCC classified by the E40Q-regulated RSR and DNA repair gene signature.

To further characterize the molecular network affected by the E40Q mutation, we performed protein-protein interaction analysis of DEGs and identified 10 distinct subnetwork clusters associated with diverse biological roles. The largest subnetwork was predominantly enriched for genes involved in cell proliferation and cell cycle regulation. Hub gene analysis identified the top 10 hub genes within this subnetwork, including genes related to checkpoints (Cdc20, Bub1, and Bub1b) and the mitotic process (Ndc80, Nuf2, and Cenpe), whose defects will cause chromosome instability, aneuploidy, and polyploidy (Supplemental Figure 17B).

Zooming in on the genes, we isolated all the significantly dysregulated genes in the top 2 gene sets. As shown in the heatmap (Figure 9E), 45 genes were significantly downregulated and 1 gene was significantly increased. Among them, we observed Rad51, whose decrease in expression can induce DNA re-replication, and the key DNA repair genes Brca1 and Brca2, whose decrease can enhance tumor generation.

We further confirmed the association between RHOA and the indicated gene sets in transcriptomic data from a cohort of patients with HNSCC (n = 528 tumors) (25). As observed in cells, GSEA using RHOA expression as a continuous variable in the HNSCC transcriptomic data showed that RHOA expression was positively associated with the dysregulated gene sets observed in Figure 9C, including RhoA activity signatures (“Rho GTPase effectors” and “Rho GTPases activate formins”), “activation of ATR in response to replication stress,” and multiple gene sets related to DNA repair (HRR, SSA, and mismatch repair) (Figure 9F). Notably, the gene sets “formation of the cornified envelope” and “keratinization” were negatively associated with RHOA expression, which is consistent with the analysis of the primary E40Q keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 17C).

The genes shown in Figure 9E also exhibited similar significant associations (n = 42 of 46) with RhoA expression in tumor samples (Supplemental Figure 17D). Notably, the key DNA mismatch repair gene MLH1 strongly associated with RHOA expression (R = 0.65, P = 1.11 × 10–63) (Supplemental Figure 17E), indicating a relationship between RhoA and DNA repair. Therefore, we defined the genes within the ATR and DNA repair pathways that were altered in E40Q (Figure 9E) as the “E40Q-affected replication stress response (RSR) and DNA repair signature.” Hierarchical clustering based on this signature stratified patients into 2 distinct clusters, with GSEA confirming that the gene signature was significantly upregulated in patients in cluster 1 versus those in cluster 2 (Supplemental Figure 17F). Patients with high expression of the signature genes had significantly better survival outcomes, suggesting that E40Q-mediated alterations in replication stress response and DNA repair pathways are associated with patient prognosis (Figure 9G).

Thus, the transcriptomic analysis indicates the RHOA E40Q mutation in the absence of WT RHOA decreases the replication stress response and DNA repair, increasing genomic instability and thereby contributing to cancer progression.