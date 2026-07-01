Pulmonary arterial hypertension induces a metabolic and inflammatory hepatopathy

snRNA-seq identified specific alterations in liver cellular composition among PAH, NASH, and FALD. After processing and removal of low-quality data, we compared 53,057 control nuclei with 71,792 PAH nuclei (Figure 1A). Unsupervised clustering identified 8 cell types: hepatocytes, endothelial cells (ECs), hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), macrophages, lymphocytes, B cells, plasma cells, and cholangiocytes. PAH livers had an increased relative abundance of hepatocytes (control: 41.1%, PAH: 60.6%), ECs (control: 9.9%, PAH: 13.4%), plasma cells (control: 0.1%, PAH: 2.0%), and macrophages (control: 4.0%, PAH: 5.5%). However, HSCs (control: 27.7%, PAH: 13.5%), lymphocytes (control: 10.8%, PAH: 3.4%), and cholangiocytes (control: 5.9%, PAH: 1.0%) were reduced.

Figure 1 snRNA-seq identified alterations in the cellular landscape in PAH, NASH, and FALD livers. (A) UMAP visualization of 8 cell types identified in PAH livers with unsupervised clustering. Validated marker genes used to identify cell types in PAH. UMAP and relative abundances of each cell type in control and PAH livers, with arrows indicating relative abundance change in PAH relative to control. (B) UMAP visualization of 6 cell types identified in NASH livers with unsupervised clustering. Validated marker genes used to identify cell types in NASH. UMAP and relative abundances of each cell type in control and NASH livers, with arrows indicating relative abundance change in NASH relative to control. (C) UMAP visualization of 6 cell types identified in FALD livers with unsupervised clustering. Validated marker genes used to identify cell types in FALD. UMAP and relative abundances of each cell type in control and FALD livers, with arrows indicating relative abundance change in FALD relative to control.

Next, we compared our results with publicly available data from 2 distinct triggers of human hepatopathy: NASH (metabolically driven) and FALD (chronic venous stasis driven). The NASH dataset consisted of nuclei from 3 non-NASH controls (42,544 nuclei) and 4 NASH patients (55,996 nuclei) (Figure 1B). Control and NASH livers possessed 6 unique cell types, and NASH livers displayed heightened relative abundances of ECs (control: 9.2%, NASH: 14.7%), macrophages (control: 7.3%, NASH: 7.7%), HSCs (control: 4.1%, NASH: 5.6%), and cholangiocytes (control: 1.6%, NASH: 6.3%), but hepatocytes (control: 70.3%, NASH: 60.1%) and lymphocytes (control: 7.5%, NASH: 5.7%) were decreased. We then probed data from 2 non-FALD control (20,186 nuclei) and 4 FALD (24,911 nuclei) patients (Figure 1C). In the FALD dataset, 6 distinct cell types were identified: hepatocytes, ECs, HSCs, macrophages, lymphocytes, and cholangiocytes. FALD livers displayed greater relative abundances of ECs (control: 4.7%, FALD: 13.6%), macrophages (control: 8.3%, FALD: 9.1%), HSCs (control: 1.5%, FALD: 2.5%), cholangiocytes (control: 1.0%, FALD: 3.1%), and lymphocytes (control: 2.0%, FALD: 4.7%), with fewer hepatocytes (control: 82.0%, FALD: 66.9%). Bar plots depicting sample-specific, cell type relative abundances across the 3 datasets are provided in Supplemental Figure 3, A–C (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201862DS1).

PAH hepatocytes exhibited metabolic reprogramming and altered cellular adhesion and extracellular matrix engagement distinct from NASH and FALD. Unsupervised clustering revealed unique hepatocyte populations in PAH, NASH, and FALD livers relative to their controls (Figure 2A). In PAH hepatocytes, transcripts associated with hypoxia-inducible factor 1 (HIF-1) signaling, carbon metabolism, and glucose metabolism were enriched, whereas those involved in fatty acid metabolism and cytochrome P450 oxidation were reduced (Supplemental Figure 4A). NASH hepatocytes enriched fatty acid metabolism transcripts but downregulated cytochrome P450 oxidation (Supplemental Figure 4B). FALD hepatocytes demonstrated upregulation of fatty acid and amino acid metabolism, while oxidative phosphorylation transcripts were reduced (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Figure 2 PAH hepatocyte metabolic alterations, pro-proliferative phenotype, and suppressed cell adhesion signaling were distinct from NASH and FALD. (A) UMAP visualization of PAH, NASH, and FALD hepatocyte clusters and respective controls. (B) Relative pathway activity displayed by violin plots of module scores calculated from relevant enriched/suppressed pathways in PAH, NASH, and FALD hepatocytes. Median values with interquartile range are displayed, and P values were calculated by either Student’s t test or Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, as appropriate. (C) Top 5 most dysregulated cellular communication pathways based on total signaling strength across PAH, NASH, and FALD hepatocytes. Cell signaling pathways are ranked based on magnitude of the log 2 FC in PAH, with red bars indicating increased pathway signaling in PAH relative to control hepatocytes and blue bars indicating decreased pathways. No statistical test was applied; pathways are ranked by absolute log 2 FC. (D) Normalized protein abundances in control and PAH human livers across the WikiPathways aerobic glycolysis pathway and the KEGG fatty acid metabolism, oxidation by cytochrome P450, and HIF-1 signaling pathways. Median values with range are displayed, and P values were calculated using Mann-Whitney tests.

To more precisely probe hepatic metabolism, we calculated module scores to assess engagement in 2 key metabolic domains: ATP-generating pathways and the cytochrome P450 pathway. In PAH, hepatocytes exhibited heightened aerobic glycolysis and preserved oxidative phosphorylation activity but reduced gluconeogenesis and fatty acid metabolism (Figure 2B). NASH hepatocytes displayed enhanced aerobic glycolysis, gluconeogenesis, fatty acid metabolism, and oxidative phosphorylation activity compared with controls (Figure 2B). Conversely, FALD hepatocytes showed increased fatty acid metabolism but diminished aerobic glycolysis, gluconeogenesis, and oxidative phosphorylation (Figure 2B). Next, we assessed activity in the cytochrome P450 pathway. Cytochrome P450 activity was suppressed in PAH and NASH but increased in FALD hepatocytes, indicating disease-specific alterations. Finally, while HIF-1 signaling activity was elevated in all 3 disease states, the divergent metabolic profiles observed among PAH, NASH, and FALD hepatocytes suggested that HIF-1 activation alone did not account for the full spectrum of metabolic reprogramming (Figure 2B).

We then identified the 5 most dysregulated signaling pathways in hepatocytes across each disease state using CellChat (7) (Figure 2C). In PAH hepatocytes, ECM signaling via collagen and laminin was elevated. In contrast, cell adhesion molecule, amyloid precursor protein, and adhesion G protein–coupled receptor L signaling was reduced, suggesting suppression of adhesion-related programs (Figure 2C). In NASH hepatocytes, ephrin receptor A signaling, which regulates cell positioning and inflammatory responses (8), was increased alongside cadherin-mediated adhesion and adhesion G protein–coupled receptor E signaling, which is involved in macrophage-hepatocyte communication. Conversely, signaling through amyloid precursor protein, a mediator of cellular stress responses, and neuregulin, a hepatoprotective growth factor, was reduced (Figure 2C). In FALD, hepatocytes showed signs of structural remodeling, with increased cell adhesion molecule M, adhesion G protein–coupled receptor G, cadherin, collagen, and laminin signaling (Figure 2C). Interestingly, although hepatocyte remodeling through heightened ECM signaling was present in both PAH and FALD hepatocytes, only FALD displayed activation of adhesion molecules. However, NASH hepatocytes exhibited immune and adhesion-related signaling changes, with less engagement of structural signaling pathways.

Finally, we analyzed proteomic data from mitochondrion-enriched fractions of a subset of the same control and PAH livers (n = 4 control, n = 3 PAH) to determine whether these metabolic alterations were present at the protein level. Consistent with our transcriptomic findings, normalized protein abundances in the aerobic glycolysis and HIF-1 signaling pathways were nonsignificantly increased in PAH livers, whereas proteins involved in the fatty acid metabolism and cytochrome P450 oxidation pathways were nonsignificantly reduced relative to controls (Figure 2D).

PAH ECs demonstrated glycolytic bias and altered barrier function. Next, we evaluated EC reprogramming in PAH, NASH, and FALD livers (Figure 3A). In PAH, ECs demonstrated hypoxia-associated metabolic remodeling as HIF-1 signaling, glycolysis, PI3K/Akt, and pentose phosphate pathways were enriched (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, transcripts related to the innate immune system, type I interferon signaling, and FoxO signaling were suppressed (Supplemental Figure 5A). NASH ECs showed heightened ribosome, fatty acid metabolism, and complement pathway transcripts but downregulation of one-carbon metabolism and AMPK signaling (Supplemental Figure 5B). FALD ECs upregulated Ras, focal adhesion, and B cell receptor signaling, while oxidative phosphorylation and complement signaling transcripts were reduced (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 3 PAH ECs exhibited Warburg-like metabolism and alterations in cell adhesion and barrier function pathways. (A) UMAP visualization of PAH, NASH, and FALD EC clusters and respective controls. (B) Relative pathway activity displayed by violin plots of module scores calculated from relevant enriched/suppressed pathways in PAH, NASH, and FALD ECs. Median values with interquartile range are displayed, and P values were calculated by either Student’s t test or Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, as appropriate. (C) Top 5 most dysregulated cellular communication pathways based on total signaling strength across PAH, NASH, and FALD ECs. Cell signaling pathways are ranked based on magnitude of the log 2 FC in PAH, with red bars indicating increased pathway signaling in PAH relative to control ECs and blue bars indicating decreased pathways. No statistical test was applied; pathways are ranked by absolute log 2 FC.

We then calculated module scores to assess engagement in core glycolytic and growth/survival signaling pathways across the disease states (Figure 3B). In PAH, ECs showed elevated activity in the aerobic glycolysis and pentose phosphate pathways but reduced oxidative phosphorylation. NASH ECs displayed increased aerobic glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation with preserved pentose phosphate pathway activity. In contrast, FALD ECs had comparable aerobic glycolysis and pentose phosphate activity relative to controls but suppressed oxidative phosphorylation (Figure 3B). We next assessed PI3K/Akt and ECM-receptor interaction activity. PAH ECs demonstrated increased PI3K/Akt signaling with minimally altered ECM-receptor interaction activity relative to control ECs. NASH ECs augmented ECM-receptor interaction activity and preserved PI3K/Akt signaling, while FALD ECs upregulated both pathways (Figure 3B).

To probe how these cellular changes were predicted to modulate cell–cell interactions, we identified the 5 most dysregulated EC cellular communication pathways in each disease state. In PAH ECs, cell adhesion signaling via adhesion G protein–coupled receptor G and fibronectin-1 was increased, while signaling related to cadherin, protease-activated receptor, and amyloid precursor protein was reduced (Figure 3C), suggesting EC barrier function may be compromised as both cadherin and protease-activated receptor are central to endothelial barrier integrity and vascular permeability (9, 10). In NASH ECs, neuregulin, which promotes vascular homeostasis, was elevated along with claudin, a regulator of tight junction integrity (11), and androsterone signaling. In contrast, signaling via adhesion G protein–coupled receptor L and cadherins was reduced (Figure 3C). In FALD, ECs displayed increased matrix and angiogenic signaling, including elevated adhesion G protein–coupled receptor G, cholesterol, collagen, and VEGF signaling, while 27-hydroxycholesterol signaling was reduced (Figure 3C). Thus, EC signaling appeared to be distinct across diseases. PAH had alterations in cell adhesion and barrier function; FALD ECs exhibited structural and angiogenic remodeling, and NASH ECs showed heightened steroid signaling with dysregulation of vascular homeostasis pathways.

Divergent metabolic and fibrotic signaling profiles distinguished HSCs in PAH, NASH, and FALD. We next examined transcriptional alterations in HSCs (Figure 4A). In PAH, HSCs demonstrated increased HIF-1 and PI3K/Akt transcripts, with concurrent enrichment of carbon, glucose, and amino acid metabolism. Conversely, transcripts involved in innate immune sensing, TGF-β, and fatty acid metabolism were suppressed (Supplemental Figure 6A). NASH HSCs exhibited upregulation of ECM-receptor interaction, PI3K/Akt, and focal adhesion transcripts, accompanied by downregulation of WNT signaling and dysregulated metabolism (Supplemental Figure 6B). In FALD, HSCs displayed enhancement of TGF-β and WNT signaling transcripts, while oxidative phosphorylation was reduced (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 4 Upregulated HIF-1 and PI3K/Akt signaling characterized HSC signaling in PAH. (A) UMAP visualization of PAH, NASH, and FALD HSC clusters and controls. (B) Relative pathway activity displayed by violin plots of module scores calculated from relevant enriched/suppressed pathways in PAH, NASH, and FALD HSCs. Median values with interquartile range are displayed, and P values were calculated by either Student’s t test or Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, as appropriate. (C) Top 5 most dysregulated cellular communication pathways based on total signaling strength across PAH, NASH, and FALD HSCs. Cell signaling pathways are ranked based on magnitude of the log 2 FC in PAH, with red bars indicating increased pathway signaling in PAH relative to control HSCs and blue bars indicating decreased pathways. Pathways are ranked by absolute log 2 FC. (D) Representative images and quantification of median perivascular fibrosis (%) surrounding the central vein (CV) in control (n = 4) and PAH (n = 5) livers using trichrome staining (blue indicates fibrosis). 4–5 central veins were quantified per patient. Data are presented as median values with range, and P values were calculated using Mann-Whitney tests. Arrows indicate perivascular fibrosis. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Representative images and quantification of median α-smooth muscle actin (%) surrounding the central vein in control (n = 4) and PAH (n = 5) livers. 4–5 central veins were quantified per patient. Yellow indicates α-smooth muscle actin staining, and blue indicates DAPI-stained nuclei. Data are presented as median values with range, and P values were calculated using Mann-Whitney tests. Arrows highlight α-smooth muscle actin+ HSCs. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Linear regression analyses showing associations between HSC HIF-1 activation and median perivascular fibrosis (top) and mean α-smooth muscle actin (bottom) in control (black) and PAH (red) patients. R2 and P values were calculated using linear regression. Dotted lines indicate 95% confidence intervals.

We then evaluated metabolic and profibrotic pathways in HSCs from PAH, NASH, and FALD livers (Figure 4B). There were divergent metabolic alterations with regards to glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation. NASH HSCs exhibited heightened metabolic regulation with increased glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation, while these pathways were minimally altered or suppressed in PAH and FALD (Figure 4B). We then assessed PI3K/Akt, ECM-receptor interaction, and TGF-β signaling due to their roles in hepatic fibrosis. ECM-receptor interaction transcript expression was increased in all 3 disease states, but PI3K/Akt and TGF-β pathways were reduced in PAH despite being elevated in both NASH and FALD (Figure 4B). Interestingly, HIF-1 activity, which regulates fibrogenic activation under hypoxic stress, was consistently elevated in HSCs across disease states (Figure 4B).

Next, we identified the 5 most altered HSC cellular communication pathways in each disease state (Figure 4C). In PAH, HSCs showed reduced signaling via several cell adhesion molecules and growth factors, including fibronectin-1, amyloid precursor protein, adhesion G protein–coupled receptor L, receptor-type tyrosine-protein phosphatase M, and platelet-derived growth factor (Figure 4C). NASH HSCs displayed enriched inflammation-related steroid hormone signaling, evidenced by elevated dihydrotestosterone and dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate activity, as well as increased claudin activity, while adhesion G protein–coupled receptor L and neuregulin signaling was suppressed (Figure 4C). In FALD, HSCs had heightened structural remodeling and profibrotic communication via increased collagen, adhesion G protein–coupled receptor G, laminin, and VEGF signaling (Figure 4C). Together, these data demonstrate distinct, disease-specific reprogramming of cellular signaling in HSCs from PAH, NASH, and FALD livers.

Finally, we examined whether transcriptomic changes in PAH HSCs were accompanied by histologic evidence of HSC activation and fibrotic remodeling. PAH livers displayed increased total fibrosis relative to controls, although this change did not reach statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 7A). However, sample-specific HIF-1 signaling in HSCs was positively and significantly correlated with total fibrosis in liver specimens (Supplemental Figure 7B). When we examined perivascular fibrosis surrounding hepatic central veins, we found a significant elevation in PAH livers (Figure 4D). In addition, α-smooth muscle actin immunoreactivity, an indicator of activated HSCs (12), was also significantly heightened in PAH livers compared with controls (Figure 4E, Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Both median perivascular fibrosis and mean α-smooth muscle actin positive area were positively and significantly associated with sample-specific HIF-1 signaling in HSCs (Figure 4F).

PAH macrophages exhibited complement activation, oxidative metabolism, and immune signaling that are distinct from NASH and FALD macrophages. We then examined transcriptional changes in hepatic macrophages from PAH, NASH, and FALD livers (Figure 5A). In PAH, macrophages upregulated complement and coagulation transcripts, while JAK/STAT signaling and fatty acid metabolism were suppressed (Supplemental Figure 8A). NASH macrophages showed elevated transcripts in the complement, ferroptosis, and ribosome pathways but downregulation of PDGFR-β and WNT signaling (Supplemental Figure 8B). In FALD, macrophages exhibited increased platelet activation, IL-3, and chemokine signaling transcripts, alongside diminished oxidative phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Figure 5 Proinflammatory complement signaling with suppressed JAK/STAT signaling and cell–cell communication defined PAH macrophages. (A) UMAP visualization of PAH, NASH, and FALD macrophage clusters and respective controls. (B) Relative pathway activity displayed by violin plots of module scores calculated from relevant enriched/suppressed pathways in PAH, NASH, and FALD macrophages. Median values with interquartile range are displayed, and P values were calculated by either Student’s t test or Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, as appropriate. (C) Top 5 most dysregulated cellular communication pathways based on total signaling strength across PAH, NASH, and FALD macrophages. Cell signaling pathways are ranked based on magnitude of the log 2 FC in PAH, with red bars indicating increased pathway signaling in PAH relative to control macrophages and blue bars indicating decreased pathways. No statistical test was applied; pathways are ranked by absolute log 2 FC. (D) Representative images and quantification of median CD206+ cells per area in control (n = 4) and PAH (n = 5) livers. 4 discrete images were quantified per section. Orange indicates CD206 staining, gray indicates wheat germ agglutinin, and blue indicates DAPI-stained nuclei. Data are presented as median values with range, and P values were calculated using Mann-Whitney tests. Scale bar: 20 μm.

Next, we assessed whether hepatic macrophages from PAH, NASH, and FALD livers demonstrated disease-specific regulation of immune, metabolic, and fibrogenic pathways (Figure 5B). PAH and NASH macrophages had elevated complement activity and reduced JAK/STAT signaling, while FALD macrophages maintained complement activity and upregulated JAK/STAT signaling (Figure 5B). Metabolically, PAH macrophages retained fatty acid metabolism activity but showed diminished oxidative phosphorylation (Figure 5B). NASH macrophages had increased activity in both pathways, whereas FALD macrophages displayed elevated fatty acid metabolism but suppressed oxidative phosphorylation (Figure 5B). Analysis of the TGF-β pathway revealed minimally altered TGF-β activity in PAH but increased signaling in NASH and FALD macrophages (Figure 5B).

We then identified the 5 most dysregulated macrophage cellular communication pathways in PAH, NASH, and FALD livers (Figure 5C). In PAH, macrophages exhibited enhanced signaling in pathways related to leukocyte migration (13) and immune activation (adhesion G protein–coupled receptor G, platelet-derived growth factor, and CD45) (14, 15), while amyloid precursor protein and collagen signaling was reduced (Figure 5C). NASH macrophages showed upregulation of cell adhesion molecule signaling as well as elevated VEGF and dihydrotestosterone signaling, both of which are implicated in angiogenesis and immune activation. In contrast, signaling through dehydroepiandrosterone, an antiinflammatory steroid precursor, and protein tyrosine receptor type M was suppressed (Figure 5C). In FALD, macrophages displayed elevated cholesterol signaling, along with enrichment of receptor-type tyrosine-protein phosphatase M, collagen, adhesion G protein–coupled receptor G, and laminin signaling (Figure 5C). In summary, these data suggest that PAH macrophage signaling is marked by immune activation, NASH by proinflammatory steroid hormone signaling, and FALD by profibrotic and metabolic cues.

Finally, we assessed whether the increased macrophage relative abundances observed transcriptionally in PAH livers were reflected histologically. Immunohistochemical staining for CD206 (MRC1), a well-established macrophage marker (16), demonstrated heightened CD206+ cells in PAH livers compared with controls (Figure 5D), but the difference did not reach statistical significance.

Potential systemic implications of PAH hepatopathy. Given the liver’s role in regulating systemic physiology through secretion of vasoactive peptides, inflammatory cytokines, and metabolic messengers (17, 18), we analyzed changes in each of these respective pathways. Fms-related receptor tyrosine kinase 1 (FLT1), a key VEGF receptor involved in angiogenesis (19), was significantly upregulated in PAH hepatocytes and ECs (Figure 6A). GDF15, a pro-proliferative cytokine (20), was also increased in PAH hepatocytes. PAH HSCs had elevated expression of ENG, which encodes vasoconstrictive protein endoglin (21). In contrast, GDF2, the precursor to the vasodilatory protein BMP9 (22), was decreased in PAH hepatocytes and HSCs (Figure 6A). IL-6, a prognostic biomarker in PAH (23), was the most differentially regulated transcript in PAH HSCs. Elevated IL-6 expression was observed in PAH HSCs, macrophages, and hepatocytes, but statistical significance was only reached in HSCs (Figure 6B). Finally, we evaluated ketone metabolism in PAH livers and found the ketone pathway was significantly reduced in PAH hepatocytes (Figure 6C). Collectively, these findings suggested that PAH hepatopathy may exacerbate pulmonary vascular disease and other systemic processes through dysregulated vasoactive signaling, heightened expression of the inflammatory cytokine IL-6, and suppression of ketone body synthesis.