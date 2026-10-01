Lactylation-dependent DDX18 nucleolar escape regulates CD44 mRNA stability to drive fibrotic progression in kidney injury

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Prospective cohort study in the UK Biobank. We analyzed UK Biobank data from approximately 500,000 participants aged 40–69 years recruited across the United Kingdom between 2006 and 2010, with linked hospital, mortality, and baseline omics records. AKI and CKD were identified using ICD-10 codes N17 and N18, respectively. Participants with prerecruitment AKI were followed for CKD progression, defined as the first postrecruitment N18 diagnosis. Those with CKD before or at recruitment were excluded, and participants without subsequent CKD formed the nonprogression group. Baseline EDTA plasma underwent proteomic and metabolomic profiling. The Olink Explore 3,072 platform, covering cardiometabolic, inflammation, neurology, and oncology panels, was used for proteomics. Randomized samples were analyzed by proximity extension assay, sequenced on a NovaSeq 6000 system (Illumina, Inc.), and processed into quality-controlled, rank-based inverse-normal-transformed NPX values (64). Metabolomics was performed on 118,019 baseline samples using Nightingale Health’s NMR platform and a 500 MHz Bruker AVANCE IIIHD spectrometer, quantifying 249 biomarkers. Quality control included duplicates, coefficients of variation < 5% for most biomarkers, and cross-batch consistency checks. Participants were stratified by median lactate into low (≤4.135 mmol/L) and high (>4.135 mmol/L) groups, and baseline NMR-measured creatinine was compared. Cox models estimated adjusted hazard ratios for CKD progression, controlling for age, sex, body mass index, smoking, and alcohol intake. Kaplan-Meier curves were compared by log-rank test. All participants provided informed consent. Ethical approval was granted by the North West Research Ethics Committee (06/MRE08/65), and data were accessed under UKB application 90369.

Patient samples. Human kidney biopsy specimens were obtained from Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University. Tissues were formaldehyde fixed and paraffin embedded using standard procedures. The study was approved by the Institutional Ethics Committee of Nanfang Hospital and conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki (NFEC-2025-057). Written informed consent was obtained from all participants.

Animals. Eight-week-old C57BL/6J mice (20–24 g) were obtained from the Experimental Animal Center of Southern Medical University. TEC-specific DDX18-knockout mice were generated at 6 weeks by tail-vein injection of an AAV9-CRISPR/Cas9 system driven by the TEC-specific Ksp promoter. Exons 2–4 of mouse DDX18 (NM_025860.3) were excised using sgRNA-A1 (GGAACAGCCACGGCCAAGTG, targeting the region upstream of exon 2) and sgRNA-A2 (AGTCTTCAGTATAGCCAAAC, targeting the region downstream of exon 4), inducing a frameshift mutation. Due to AAV packaging constraints, 2 vectors were used: AAV-U6>sgRNA-A1–U6>sgRNA-A2–CMV>EGFP and AAV-Ksp>SaCas9, with Ksp promoter restricting SaCas9 expression to TECs. Recombinant AAV9 particles were produced in HEK293T cells by triple transfection, purified by iodixanol-gradient ultracentrifugation, and quantified by qPCR. Each vector was administered at 2 × 10¹¹ viral genomes per mouse. Renal DDX18 deletion was confirmed by immunoblotting and immunofluorescence. All procedures were approved by the Laboratory Animal Care and Ethical Committee of Southern Medical University (D2022054).

BIRI model. For the BIRI AKI-to-CKD model, renal pedicles were clamped for 30 min under ketamine (100 mg/kg) and xylazine (10 mg/kg) anesthesia. Body temperature was maintained at 37°C, and incisions were closed after reperfusion. Sham-operated mice underwent identical procedures without clamping. For pharmacological treatment, the LDH inhibitor (R)-GNE-140 (Merck, HY-100742A) was administered orally at 100 mg/kg every 48 h. Sodium lactate, prepared at 200 mg/mL in PBS, was slowly injected intraperitoneally at 2 g/kg every 48 h for 14 days.

Lactate and pH measurement. Tissue and serum lactate were measured using a Lactate Assay Kit (Sigma-Aldrich, MAK064). Kidney tissue (50 mg) was homogenized in 200 μL assay buffer and centrifuged at 13,000g for 10 min at 4°C, with values normalized to tissue weight. Human plasma lactate was obtained from UK Biobank NMR data. Blood pH was measured at 37°C using a radiometer capillary electrode and PHM 73 analyzer (Radiometer Copenhagen).

Serum biochemistry. Mouse blood was centrifuged at 1,000g for 20 min at 4°C to isolate serum. Serum creatinine and BUN were measured using an automated biochemical analyzer (Mindray BS-240) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Histological analysis and injury scoring. Kidneys were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, paraffin embedded, sectioned at 4–5 μm, and stained with Sirius Red (Merck, 365548) to assess tissue architecture and fibrosis. Tubular injury in the corticomedullary region was scored as 0 (none), 1 (<25%), 2 (25%–50%), 3 (50%–75%), or 4 (>75%). At least 9 fields per sample were independently evaluated by 2 investigators blinded to group allocation.

Cell culture and H/R model. HK-2 cells (ATCC, CRL-2190) and HEK293T cells (ATCC, CRL-3216) were maintained in DMEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11965092) supplemented with 10% FBS (Thermo Fischer Scientific, A5256701), 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 mg/mL streptomycin (Merck, P4333) at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . For H/R experiments, cells were incubated in glucose- and serum-free DMEM under 1% O 2 for 24 h, followed by reoxygenation under normoxia.

Isolation of mouse renal tubular cells. Kidneys were excised, minced, and digested with collagenase type IV and dispase (Roche) at 37°C for 30–45 min. The tissue was mechanically dissociated, filtered through a fine mesh, and centrifuged to remove debris. Isolated renal tubular cells were cultured in serum-supplemented DMEM/F-12.

Cell migration assay. HK-2 cells were seeded in 6-well plates at 1 × 105 cells/well and grown to confluence. A scratch was made with a sterile 200 μL pipette tip, followed by PBS washing and serum-free DMEM replacement. Wound closure at 0 and 48 h was imaged by phase contrast microscopy and quantified using ImageJ (NIH).

4D label-free quantitative lactylproteomic analysis. HK-2 cells were sonicated in 8 M urea buffer with protease inhibitors, centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 min at 4°C, and quantified by BCA assay. Proteins were reduced with 5 mM dithiothreitol at 56°C for 30 min, alkylated with 11 mM iodoacetamide for 15 min in darkness, diluted with 100 mM TEAB to <2 M urea, and digested with trypsin at 1:50 overnight and 1:100 for 4 h. Lactylated peptides were enriched overnight at 4°C in NETN buffer using anti–l-lactyl-lysine antibody beads (PTM Bio, PTM-1404), eluted with 0.1% trifluoroacetic acid, and desalted using C18 ZipTips (Merck Millipore). Peptides were analyzed on a nanoElute UHPLC–timsTOF Pro system (Bruker Corporation) using a 60 min, 6%–80% acetonitrile gradient at 450 nL/min. parallel accumulation-serial fragmentation (PASEF) settings included a 1.70 kV electrospray voltage, 100–1,700 m/z range, 10 MS/MS scans per cycle, and 24 s dynamic exclusion. Functional enrichment and network analyses were performed using Metascape, Cytoscape, and MCODE. Subcellular localization was assigned using WoLF PSORT. Analyses were performed by Jingjie PTM Biolabs (Hangzhou, China).

RIP-seq analysis. RIP-seq was performed using the BersinBio kit (Bes5101). DDX18-deficient HK-2 cells expressing DDX18WT or DDX18K116R were subjected to H/R. Cell lysates were incubated overnight at 4°C with an anti-DDX18 antibody or control IgG. Protein-RNA complexes were captured with A/G magnetic beads for 1 h at 4°C and washed 6 times, and RNA was extracted using TRIzol (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 15596026CN). RNA quality was assessed using an Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer and SimpleNano spectrophotometer. Reads were quality checked with FastQC, trimmed using Trimmomatic, aligned to GRCh38/hg38 with STAR, and quantified using featureCounts with Ensembl annotations. Differential enrichment between immunoprecipitated and matched input or IgG samples was analyzed using DESeq2. Transcripts with adjusted P < 0.05 and |log 2 fold change| ≥ 1 were considered significant interactors. GO and KEGG enrichment analyses were performed for functional annotation.

RNA-seq analysis. Total RNA was extracted with TRIzol from H/R-treated DDX18-deficient HK-2 cells expressing DDX18WT or DDX18K116R. RNA integrity was assessed using an Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer. Poly(A)+ mRNA was isolated, fragmented, and reverse transcribed. Double-stranded cDNA underwent end repair, A-tailing, adapter ligation, and selection of approximately 200 bp fragments using AMPure XP beads (Beckman, A63881). Libraries were amplified, quality controlled, and sequenced on an Illumina HiSeq platform by Novogene. Reads were assessed with FastQC, trimmed using Trimmomatic, aligned to GRCh38/hg38 with STAR, and quantified using featureCounts with Ensembl annotations. DESeq2 identified differentially expressed genes at adjusted P < 0.05 and |log 2 fold change| ≥ 1. Principal component analysis and hierarchical clustering were used to assess reproducibility, followed by GO and KEGG analyses.

RT-qPCR analysis. Total RNA was extracted from kidney tissues or cells using TRIzol. RNA (1 μg) was reverse transcribed using TranScript All-in-One SuperMix (TransGene Biotech, AE341-02), and qPCR was performed with TransScript Green SuperMix (AQ211-01) on a 7900HT system (Applied Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Target gene expression was normalized to β-actin using the 2−ΔΔCt method.

RNA stability analysis. Cells were treated with actinomycin D (Merck, A4262), and RNA was collected at 0, 2, 4, 6, and 8 h. CD44 mRNA levels were measured by RT-qPCR and expressed relative to baseline. mRNA half-life was calculated by 1-phase decay regression.

Immunoblot analysis. Tissues and cells were lysed in strong RIPA buffer (Beyotime, P0013B) containing protease inhibitors (Merck, P9599). After sonication and centrifugation, protein concentrations were determined by BCA assay. Equal protein amounts were separated by 10% SDS-PAGE and transferred to PVDF membranes. Membranes were blocked with 1% BSA and incubated with primary antibodies including anti-DDX18 antibody (Proteintech, 28502-1), fibronectin polyclonal antibody (Proteintech, 15613-1-AP), collagen type I monoclonal antibody (Proteintech, 66761-1-Ig, clone 3D5E8), α-SMA polyclonal antibody (Proteintech, 14395-1-AP), β-actin monoclonal antibody (Proteintech, 66009-1-Ig, clone 2D4H5), CD44 polyclonal antibody (Proteintech, 15675-1-AP), and anti–l-lactyl lysine rabbit mAb (PTM Bio, PTM-1401) overnight at 4°C. They were then incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies for 1 h at room temperature and developed by enhanced chemiluminescence.

IP and LC-MS/MS analysis. Cells were lysed for 20 min at 4°C in weak RIPA buffer (Beyotime, P0013D) containing protease inhibitors and clarified by centrifugation. Total protein (0.1 mg) was incubated with the indicated antibody and 100 μL protein A/G magnetic beads (MedChemExpress, HY-K0202) for 4 h at 4°C. Beads were washed 3 times, and bound proteins were collected. Liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) was performed on a Bruker timsTOF Pro 2 mass spectrometer with a CaptiveSpray source. Data were acquired in DIA mode over 100–1,700 m/z using a 1.4 kV spray voltage, 180°C drying gas, 100 ms ramp time, and 100% duty cycle. Raw data were analyzed with DIA-NN v1.8.1 against the UniProt human proteome database.

Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence. For immunohistochemistry, kidneys were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, paraffin embedded, and sectioned at 3 μm. After deparaffinization, rehydration, hydrogen peroxide treatment, and citrate buffer antigen retrieval (Beyotime, P0081), sections were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C, followed by HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies and detection with a REAL EnVision system (Dako, Agilent Technologies). For tissue immunofluorescence, antigen-retrieved sections were permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100 for 10 min, blocked with 5% BSA for 1 h, and incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. Fluorophore-conjugated secondary antibodies were applied for 1 h, followed by DAPI staining (Merck, D9542). For cellular immunofluorescence, chamber slide cultures were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 min, permeabilized with 0.3% Triton X-100 for 3 min, blocked, and incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C and secondary antibodies (Proteintech, SA00003-2 and SA00013-3) for 1 h. Images were acquired using a Nikon AX-SHR confocal microscope under identical settings. DDX18 and nuclear structures were further examined by High Intelligent and Sensitive-Structured Illumination Microscopy (HIS-SIM) with a ×100/1.5 NA oil objective.

Preparation of the DDX18-K116 lactylation–specific antibody. The DDX18-K116 lactylation–specific antibody was generated in-house using New Zealand rabbits immunized with the synthetic lactylated peptide KKRK(Lac)MVNDAEPDTK. Rabbits were immunized 6 times according to the immunization schedule, and antiserum titers were monitored by indirect ELISA after the third to sixth immunizations. Serum was collected when antibody titers exceeded 1:32,000, followed by antigen-specific affinity purification. Purified antibodies were required to reach titers >1:64,000 and demonstrated selective recognition of the lactylated peptide by dot blot analysis.

Generation of DDX18- and p300-knockout cells. HK-2 cells were transfected with 2 μg of DDX18 or p300 CRISPR/Cas9 knockout plasmids (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-406057 and sc-400055) using UltraCruz reagent (sc-395739). Protein expression was assessed by immunoblotting 24 h after transfection.

Generation of DDX18WT- and DDX18K116R-expressing cells. DDX18-knockout HK-2 cells were generated using the DDX18 CRISPR/Cas9 plasmid and validated by immunoblotting. Verified cells were reconstituted with DDX18WT or DDX18K116R plasmids using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, 11668019), and exogenous expression was confirmed before subsequent experiments.

Peptide synthesis. Peptides were synthesized by solid-phase methods, purified to >98% by reverse-phase HPLC, and verified by MS. d–amino acid variants were used for in vivo studies. Lyophilized peptides were dissolved in sterile PBS at 10 mM, filter sterilized, aliquoted, stored at −80°C, and rechecked by analytical HPLC before use. The inhibitory peptide sequences were as follows: Peptide-1#, HLYVSPWGGKKKRKMANDAGPD; Peptide-2#, HLYVSPWGGKKKKKKKRKMAND; Peptide-3#, HLYVSPWGGKKKKKRKMANDAG; K116-Peptide-4#, HLYVSPWGGEVKKKKKKKRKMA; and Peptide-5#, HLYVSPWGGKRKMANDAGPDTK.

Synthesis and biodistribution of PLGA-Ser-MOF-K116-pe. PLGA-Ser-MOF-K116-pe nanocomposites were synthesized in 3 steps. PLGA and serine separately dissolved in DMF were conjugated after serine activation with equimolar EDC·HCl/DMAP for 30 min. After 8 h, PLGA-Ser was water precipitated, washed 5 times, and lyophilized. Zirconium-based MOFs were sonicated in anhydrous dimethylacetamide and activated with 10 mM EDC·HCl and 5 mM NHS for 30 min, then reacted overnight under nitrogen with K116-targeting peptide at a 1:10 MOF/peptide molar ratio. The resulting peptide-loaded MOFs were washed and lyophilized. PLGA-Ser and peptide-loaded MOFs (50 mg each) were probe sonicated in 10 mL DMF and stirred for 24 h for electrostatic assembly, then sequentially washed with DMF, ethanol, and water before lyophilization. For biodistribution analysis, mice received intravenous mCherry-labeled PLGA-Ser-MOF-K116-pe (10 mg/kg) and were euthanized 12 h later. Organ fluorescence was quantified using an In-Vivo FX Pro system (Bruker Corporation). Renal targeting was further evaluated by ICP-MS measurement of zirconium, tubular immunofluorescence, and electron microscopy.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 9.0. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests were used for 2-group comparisons, and 2-way ANOVA was used for multiple-group comparisons. Pearson’s correlation was used to assess associations between variables. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal procedures were approved by the Laboratory Animal Care and Ethical Committee of Southern Medical University and complied with all relevant ethical regulations (no. D2022054). Ethical approval was granted by the North West Research Ethics Committee (06/MRE08/65). The study was approved by the Institutional Ethics Committee of Nanfang Hospital (NFEC-2025-057) and conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. Written informed consent was obtained from all participants.

Data availability. Raw RNA-seq and RIP-seq data have been deposited in the NCBI GEO and are publicly available under accession numbers GSE333635 and GSE333824, respectively. The raw data from the 4D label-free quantitative lactylproteomic, IP, and LC-MS/MS analysis have been deposited in the ProteomeXchange Consortium under accession numbers PXD078736 and PXD079002, respectively. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. All other data supporting the findings of this study are available upon request from the corresponding authors.