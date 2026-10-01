Combined FAK and MEK inhibition suppresses chromosome 8 gain malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors

CRISPR screen identifies 58 genes on chr8 important for MPNST cell survival. Given the frequent gain of chr8 in MPNST and its potential role in driving tumor progression, we sought to systematically investigate genes on this chromosome to uncover potentially novel biomarkers and therapeutic vulnerabilities. Using a CRISPR gRNA screen targeting all 652 genes on chr8, we identified 58 genes (P < 0.05) crucial for the survival of human MPNST JH-2-002 cells (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201331DS1). To further prioritize clinically relevant targets, we applied the LinkedOmics Target Explorer (https://targets.linkedomics.org/), which highlighted 5 genes — ATP6V1B2, FGFR1, POLB, PTK2, and TOP1MT — as druggable candidates. These genes were therefore selected for deeper investigation as potential pathological biomarkers and therapeutic targets in MPNST.

Figure 1 PTK2 is an important gene on chr8 for survival of MPNST cells. (A) Location of all 58 genes in chr8 with P < 0.05 in CRISPR gRNA screening. (B) Association of gene amplification with overall survival in TCGA Firehose Legacy Sarcoma data (n = 236 for this analysis). Four of the 5 genes (FGFR1, POLB, PTK2, and TOP1MT) exhibited copy number amplifications. ATP6V1B2 showed no significant alterations and is therefore not displayed. Association between copy number amplification with overall survival was evaluated using the Kaplan-Meier survival analysis. (C) Comparison of overall survival of patients with either PTK2-amplified or PTK2-diploid sarcoma in TCGA Firehose Legacy Sarcoma data. Differences in survival distributions were assessed using the log-rank test. (D) Comparison of overall survival of patients with wither TOP1MT-amplified or TOP1MT-diploid sarcoma in TCGA Firehose Legacy Sarcoma data. Differences in survival distributions were assessed using the log-rank test. (E) FAK (PTK2) overexpression in MPNST patient samples compared with pNF. Student’s t test was used for comparisons between 2 groups. (F) The gene expression (VST-normalized) of PTK2 between chr8 diploid (n = 45) and chr8 gain (n = 49) MPNST samples. Student’s t test was used for comparisons between 2 groups. (G) Survival analysis of patients with MPNST from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) cohort, Genomics of MPNST (GEM), and NCBI GEO GSE241224 (n = 132). Differences in survival distributions were assessed using the log-rank test.

To evaluate the clinical relevance of these candidate genes, we queried The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) Firehose Legacy Sarcoma dataset using the cBioPortal (http://cbioportal.org). Among 243 tumors with available mutation and copy number alteration (CNA) data, 7 samples were excluded due to mutations in any of the 5 druggable targets, resulting in a final cohort of 236 samples for subsequent analysis. Notably, 4 of the 5 genes (FGFR1, POLB, PTK2, and TOP1MT) exhibited recurrent copy number amplifications, whereas ATP6V1B2 exhibited no amplification in this cohort and was therefore excluded from survival analyses. Survival analysis revealed that amplification of PTK2 and TOP1MT was significantly associated with worse overall survival compared with patients without such amplification (Figure 1, B–D). Specifically, PTK2 amplification showed the strongest impact, correlating with inferior overall survival (P = 3.097 × 10–3) over a 120-month evaluation period (Figure 1C). TOP1MT encodes a mitochondrial topoisomerase involved in regulating mitochondrial function and cellular metabolism (30, 31). Although TOP1MT may contribute to tumor biology, it is less directly linked to canonical oncogenic signaling pathways and currently lacks well-established clinically actionable inhibitors. In contrast, PTK2 encodes FAK, a key mediator of oncogenic signaling involved in tumor proliferation, survival, migration, and therapeutic resistance (32). Collectively, these findings imply PTK2 may play a more direct role in sarcoma progression and highlight its possibility as a therapeutic target in MPNST. As TCGA sarcoma cohort includes a variety of sarcoma subtypes, the observed frequency of chr8 amplification, including PTK2 amplification, is expected to be lower than in MPNST-focused datasets.

We next performed Western blotting assays to evaluate FAK protein expression in MPNST patient tumors, and the results demonstrated increased FAK expression in MPNST tissues compared with plexiform neurofibroma (pNF) tissues (Figure 1E). To further investigate its relevance in MPNST, we analyzed PTK2 expression in MPNST patient samples (n = 94) based on variance-stabilizing transformation–normalized (VST-normalized) RNA-seq data (21). The results demonstrated that PTK2 gene expression was significantly lower in the chr8 diploid MPNST group (n = 45) compared with the chr8 gain group (n = 49) (P = 0.0202, Figure 1F). All patient samples included in the analysis exhibited PTK2 expression levels greater than 4. In addition, survival analysis of MPNST patients from the JHU cohort, GEM, and GSE241224 (n = 132) demonstrated that patients with high PTK2 expression tended to have poorer survival (Figure 1G). This finding is consistent with the CRISPR screening data, suggesting that elevated PTK2 expression contributes to chr8 gain effects in MPNST. The observed upregulation of PTK2 in chr8 gain tumors supports its potential role in the pathogenesis of this aggressive tumor.

Knockdown of PTK2 inhibits MPNST cell proliferation and tumor growth. To investigate the involvement of PTK2 (FAK) in the pathogenesis of MPNSTs, we utilized lentiviral delivery of shRNA to achieve effective knockdown of PTK2 expression in both murine and human MPNST cell lines (Figure 2, A and B). In vitro Incucyte live-cell experiments revealed that PTK2 knockdown significantly impaired cell proliferation in the murine MPNST cell line JW23.3, as well as in the human MPNST cell lines JH-2-002 and WU-356 (Figure 2C). Representative images of cell confluences and morphology are shown in Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 1. These findings illustrate the role of PTK2 in sustaining the growth and survival of MPNST cells, further suggesting its potential as a key oncogenic driver in this malignancy. An in vivo study using murine JW23.3 cells in an immune-competent model further demonstrated the oncogenic significance of PTK2. PTK2 knockdown in these cells led to markedly reduced tumor growth to approximately 50% of shLacZ controls, indicating an important function for PTK2 in promoting tumorigenesis and progression in MPNST (Supplemental Figure 2). For the human JH-2-002 cell line, cells were injected orthotopically to the sciatic nerve of nude mice. In these mice, PTK2 knockdown increased overall survival by nearly 2 weeks (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3). H&E staining shows MPNST morphology with high cellular proliferation with marked nuclear atypia and mitoses. In IHC staining, FAK expression was substantially reduced in shPTK2 tumors. Ki67 staining demonstrated a decrease in the proliferation, confirming effective target suppression and supporting the role of PTK2/FAK signaling in MPNST tumor growth (Figure 2, F and G). This in vivo evidence reinforces the notion that PTK2 is important not only for cell proliferation but also for tumor growth and development in MPNST.

Figure 2 Knockdown of PTK2 inhibits cell proliferation and tumorigenesis of MPNST cells. (A) Reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) results demonstrated a significant decrease in PTK2 mRNA in murine MPNST cells (JW23.3) and human MPNST cells (JH-2-002 and WU-356) following PTK2 knockdown by shRNA. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple-group comparisons. (B) FAK protein expression is decreased with PTK2 shRNA knockdown in MPNST cell lines JW23.3, JH-2-002, and WU-356, as determined by Western blot (Simple WES) analysis. (C) Cell confluence over time after PTK2 knockdown in MPNST cell lines JW23.3, JH-2-002, and WU-356. Cell confluence was monitored over time using the Incucyte system. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple-group comparisons. (D) Representative images of Incucyte assay for JH-2-002 cells at 0 hour and 144 hours. (E) PTK2 knockdown via shRNA prolonged survival in the MPNST cell JH-2-002 orthotopic mouse model. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of nude mice injected orthotopically with 1 × 105 JH-2-002 cells (5 μL) into the sciatic nerve, showing prolonged survival in the PTK2-knockdown groups. Survival distributions were compared using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (F) Histological (H&E) and immunohistochemical (Ki67 and FAK) staining of nerve tumor tissues. Scale bar, 50 μm. (G) IHC staining was quantified using ImageJ (NIH; http://imagej.org) by measuring integrated density or performing particle analysis. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple-group comparisons.

FAK inhibition leads to decreased proliferation and increased cell death. Next, we used the FAKi defactinib to assess the effects of pharmacological FAK inhibition on cell proliferation and cell death in both murine and human MPNST cell lines. Defactinib (VS-6063) is a potent and selective FAKi that has advanced to late-stage clinical development (33). In combination with the RAF/MEK “clamp” avutometinib, defactinib received FDA accelerated approval for the treatment of patients with KRAS-mutated, low-grade serous ovarian cancer based on data from the phase II study RAMP 201 (34). The FAKi defactinib demonstrated significant antiproliferative activity against MPNST cell lines (Figure 3A). The IC 50 values for defactinib treatments ranged from 1.70 μM to 2.03 μM in murine MPNST JW23.3 cells and human MPNST JH-2-002 and WU-356 cells (Supplemental Table 2). In addition, defactinib increased cell death by 3- to 6-fold in JW23.3, JH-2-002, and WU-356 cells (Figure 3B). In contrast, for the chr8 diploid cell line JH-2-055-d, defactinib exhibited much higher IC 50 values (>10 μM) (Supplemental Table 2). The potent inhibitory effects of defactinib on chr8 gain MPNST cells reinforces the importance of FAK as a critical therapeutic target in MPNST.

Figure 3 FAKi reduces cell proliferation and activation of FAK and downstream proteins in MPNST cells. Defactinib, a FAKi, inhibited cell proliferation (A) and induced cell death (B) in MPNST cell lines JW23.3, JH-2-002, and WU-356, as determined by Incucyte Live Cell assays. YOYO-1 green fluorescent dye was used as an indicator of cell death. The cell death ratio was determined by calculating the number of dead cells relative to cell confluence and normalizing this value to the baseline measurement at time 0. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used for multiple-group comparisons. (C) Defactinib as single agent time-dependently inhibited phosphorylation of FAK, as determined by WES Western analysis. (D) Defactinib dose-dependently inhibited phosphorylation of FAK and downstream AKT, STAT3, and ERK1/2 while augmenting cleavage of caspase-3 and PARP-1. GAPDH served as loading control. Cell lysates were collected after 48 hours of treatment. WES assays were repeated twice; representative images are shown.

To investigate the mechanism of action of defactinib, biomarkers for crucial survival pathways were analyzed using the WES Simple Western assay. As expected, FAK inhibition by defactinib effectively reduced the phosphorylation of FAK itself in a dose- and time-dependent manner (Figure 3C). Defactinib treatment also suppressed the activation of downstream AKT, STAT3, and ERK signaling while increasing cleavage of the apoptotic proteins caspase-3 and poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1) (Figure 3D). Thus, these data demonstrate that FAK inhibition decreased cell proliferation and induced apoptosis in MPNST cells.

Synergistic effect of the combination of FAKi and RAF/MEKi. The antiproliferative effect of the FAKi defactinib was further enhanced when combined with avutometinib, a RAF/MEK clamp inhibitor (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). The defactinib/avutometinib combination synergistically reduced proliferation with statistically significant synergy scores averaging between 11.71 and 17.69 for NF1-MPNST cell lines (JW23.3, JH-2-002, and WU-356) (Figure 4A). A synergy score greater than 10 is indicative of synergy. The cell confluence over time demonstrated that RAF/MEK inhibition initially promoted an increase in confluence, followed by a slowing of proliferation. Notably, the combination of RAF/MEKi and FAKi began to show superior efficacy compared with either single agent alone from approximately 48 hours onward, indicating an enhanced and sustained inhibitory effect on tumor cell growth (Figure 4B). Representative images for MPNST cells treated with avutometinib and/or defactinib are shown in Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5. In the chr8 diploid cell line JH-2-055-d, the synergy score was 6.39 (Supplemental Figure 6), indicating slight additive effects. While the doses shown here are higher than those utilized for serous ovarian cancer, MPNSTs are a more aggressive entity, and the doses shown are in line with the IC 50 s for these cells. Further, additive effects at a range of lower doses are observed as well (Supplemental Figure 7). These data suggest that cotargeting the FAK and RAF/MEK pathways effectively improves the efficacy in chr8 gain MPNST cells, which are notoriously resistant to single-agent therapies.

Figure 4 The combination of a FAKi and a RAF/MEKi is synergistic in decreasing proliferation of MPNST cells. (A) Heatmap of synergy scores for antiproliferation effect of the FAKi defactinib (Def) and the RAF/MEKi avutometinib (Avu) in JW23.3 (96 hours), JH-2-002 (144 hours), and WU-356 cells (144 hours), generated by using SynergyFinder. Synergy score > 10 indicates synergy. HSA, highest single agent. (B) Representative curves for cell confluences over time in Incucyte live-cell assays. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used for multiple-group comparisons. (C) Representative images of cell confluence in Incucyte assay at 144 hours for JH-2-002, using YOYO-1 green fluorescent dye as an indicator of cell death.

Synergy of FAKi and RAF/MEKi to induce cell death. To further evaluate the potential of this combination strategy and the mechanisms of synergy, we investigated the effect of the combination on cell death, relevant survival signaling pathways, and apoptotic pathway markers. The combination of defactinib and avutometinib synergistically induced cell death in JW23.3, JH-2-002, and WU-356 cells (synergy scores 19.8–45.2), as determined by the Incucyte cell death assay (Figure 5, A and B). Consistently, representative images (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5) using YOYO-1 green fluorescent dye showed that the combination treatment resulted in an increased number of dead cells, characterized by bright green nuclear fluorescence and cell shrinkage.

Figure 5 FAKi enhances the apoptotic effect of a RAF/MEKi in MPNST cells. (A) Heatmap of synergy scores for cell death in JW23.3, JH-2-002, and WU-356 MPNST cells, generated by using SynergyFinder. Synergy score > 10 indicates synergy. (B) Defactinib enhanced cell death induction when used together with RAF/MEKi avutometinib, using YOYO-1 green fluorescence as an indicator of cell death. The cell death ratio was determined by calculating the number of green dead cells relative to cell confluence per well and normalizing this value to the baseline measurement at time 0. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used for multiple-group comparisons. (C) Representative bands of Western blot (Simple WES) assay for total or phosphorylated FAK, AKT, ERK1/2, and STAT3, as well as total or cleaved caspase-3 and PARP-1. GAPDH served as loading control. Avutometinib and defactinib were tested at indicated concentrations. Cell lysates were collected after 48 hours of treatment. WES assays were repeated twice; representative images are shown.

As expected, incubation with avutometinib effectively suppressed the phosphorylation of downstream ERK (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figures 7 and 8). Importantly, consistent with previous findings (35), MEKi-treated MPNST cells exhibited upregulation of FAK-related genes (Supplemental Figure 8A) (17, 36), and MEK inhibition with avutometinib alone triggered a compensatory activation of FAK and AKT (Supplemental Figure 8B and Figure 5C), which can contribute to therapeutic resistance. This compensatory feedback loop underscores the limitation of MEKi monotherapy in MPNST, where tumor cells activate alternative survival pathways in response to treatment, and supports the rationale for combination strategies, such as incorporating FAK inhibition. Indeed, combining the FAKi defactinib with the RAF/MEKi avutometinib mitigated this compensatory action in JW23.3, JH-2-002, and WU-356 cells (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7). The addition of a FAKi not only reduced FAK phosphorylation but also further downregulated the activity of key downstream proteins, including AKT, STAT3, and ERK (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7). This broad inhibition of multiple survival pathways by the FAKi/RAF/MEKi combination substantially enhanced the antiproliferation response, as evidenced by increased cleavage of caspase-3 and PARP-1, biomarkers of apoptosis (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7), supporting the hypothesis that dual inhibition of FAK and RAF/MEK signaling pathways potentiates cell death.

These data highlight the mechanistic rationale for combining a RAF/MEKi with a FAKi in MPNST. The dual-inhibition strategy successfully targets multiple compensatory signaling pathways, overcoming resistance mechanisms that limit the efficacy of single-agent treatments.

FAKi and RAF/MEKi combination inhibits tumor growth in PDX mouse models. The efficacy of the FAKi VS-4718, both as monotherapy and in combination with the RAF/MEKi avutometinib, was evaluated in PDX mouse models of MPNST with either chr8 gain (Figure 6) or chr8 normal status (Supplemental Figure 9). For these studies we used the FAKi VS-4718 as a surrogate for the clinical FAKi defactinib because although defactinib inhibits tumor FAK activity with tolerability in cancer patients (33), VS-4718 has better pharmacokinetics than defactinib in mice. Previous work from our lab identified MN2 and WU-225 as chr8 gain–associated MPNST PDX models, while WU-487 and JH-2-055 were determined to be chr8 diploid models (22, 23). VS-4718 and/or avutometinib were administered orally at a dose of 50 mg/kg bid and 0.3 mg/kg qd, respectively, over the course of 4 to 5 weeks. This dosing regimen aimed to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy and potential synergistic effects of combining these agents in preclinical models.

Figure 6 Combination of FAKi with RAF/MEKi decreases tumor growth in chr8 gain PDX mouse models. (A) MN2 MPNST PDX tumors (n = 6 per group); (B) WU-225 MPNST PDX tumors (n = 7 per group). Mice were treated once daily with 0.3 mg/kg avutometinib (A), twice daily with 50 mg/kg VS-4718 (VS), the combination of drugs, or vehicle control for 4–5 weeks. Gray area indicates treatment period. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used for multiple-group comparisons, and Student’s t test was used for comparisons between 2 groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. vehicle control; ††P < 0.01, †††P < 0.001, for drug combination vs. VS-4718; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 for drug combination vs. avutometinib. (C) Histological (H&E) and immunohistochemical (Ki67, p-FAK, p-AKT, p-ERK, p-STAT3, and cleaved caspase-3) staining of MN2 tumor tissues after 10 days of treatment. Scale bar, 50 μm. (D) In quantification of IHC staining, increased p-FAK and p-AKT were observed after treatment of avutometinib, while the combination with VS-4718 inhibited activity of both FAK and MEK pathways and induced apoptosis. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used for multiple-group comparisons, and Student’s t test was used for comparisons between 2 groups. (E) Mechanistic model to explain the combination benefit of FAK and RAF/MEK inhibition in NF1-MPNST with chr8 gain. The red arrow indicates the effect of the RAF/MEKi, the blue arrow shows the effect of the FAKi, and the purple arrow represents the combination effect. Created in BioRender. Hirbe, A. (2026) https://BioRender.com/aerpo6u po, orally; bid, twice daily; qd, once daily.

In the chr8 gain MN2 PDX model, FAKi as a single agent moderately inhibited tumor growth, with a tumor growth inhibition (TGI) of 57.17% at the end of treatment. RAF/MEKi treatment yielded a TGI of 79.49%, while the combination therapy resulted in a TGI of 96.17% (Figure 6A). Remarkably, complete tumor regression was observed in 4 of 6 mice following 3 weeks of combination therapy (Supplemental Figure 10A). In the chr8 gain WU-225 PDX model, FAKi monotherapy was less effective, achieving a TGI of 15.55%, while RAF/MEKi treatment resulted in a TGI of 56.13%, and the combination therapy reached a TGI of 75.85% (Figure 6B). In contrast, in the chr8 diploid models WU-487 and JH-2-055, FAKi as a single agent did not show significant effect on tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 9). Further, the combination treatment did not significantly improve efficacy compared to RAF/MEKi alone. In WU-487, the combination achieved a TGI of 61.99% (Supplemental Figure 9A), while in JH-2-055, a similar trend was observed, with a TGI value of 49.39% for the combination group (Supplemental Figure 9B).

Survival analysis demonstrated a consistent benefit of combination therapy in chr8 gain models. In MN2, median survival was 64 days for the combination group, representing an extension of 21% (11 days) increase over RAF/MEKi (53 days), a 64% increase over FAKi (39 days), and a 137% increase over vehicle (27 days). In WU-225, combination therapy extended survival to 77 days, corresponding to a 10% increase over RAF/MEKi (70 days) and a 38% increase over FAKi or vehicle (56 days). In contrast, the survival advantage in chr8 diploid models was more modest: WU-487 showed 76 days for combination, a 6% increase over RAF/MEKi (72 days), 21% over FAKi (63 days), and 24% over vehicle (58 days), while JH-2-055 showed 86 days for combination, only a 3% increase over single agents (83 days) and 11% over vehicle (77.5 days). (Supplemental Figure 10B). Overall, the treatment was well tolerated, with no significant effects on animal body weight observed across all single-agent and combination therapy groups (Supplemental Figure 11).

In a 10-day pharmacodynamic study with MN2 PDX, avutometinib almost completely inhibited phosphorylated ERK while increasing phosphorylation of FAK and AKT, both as a single agent and combination treatment. VS-4718, the FAKi, effectively suppressed FAK activity in both the single-agent and combination groups, thereby enhancing the induction of cleavage of caspase-3. Notably, Ki67 staining did not significantly differ between the treatment groups. However, this could have been influenced by the timing of sample collection (10 days of treatment). In addition, the increase in the number of cells positive for cleaved caspase-3 suggests that the enhanced antitumor activity of the combination is not driven by suppression of proliferation but rather by increased induction of cell death (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 12).

These results suggest that the combination of FAKi with RAF/MEKi significantly reduces tumor growth in chr8 gain MPNST PDX models, while the effect is less pronounced in chr8 diploid models. In vivo data further confirmed that suppressing compensatory signaling pathways, such as the FAK/AKT pathway activated by RAF/MEK inhibition, could overcome resistance mechanisms that limit the efficacy of single-agent treatment (Figure 6D).