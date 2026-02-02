Unraveling TIME: CD8+ T cell– and CXCL11-driven endocrine resistance in breast cancer

The tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) in breast cancer is highly heterogeneous and exerts a profound influence on tumor biology, treatment response, and clinical outcomes. It is composed of diverse immune cell populations, including tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), whose abundance, phenotype, and functional state differ markedly across molecular tumor subtypes (6). CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) are key components of the TIL population that recognize tumor antigens presented on MHC class I molecules and eliminate malignant cells primarily through the release of perforin and granzymes, as well as via death ligand–mediated apoptosis. High TIL levels, especially in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–positive (HER2+) breast cancers, are predictive biomarkers associated with improved prognosis (7, 8).

Although ER+ breast cancers generally display relatively lower levels of TILs (9, 10), accumulating evidence suggests that immune infiltration may modulate endocrine responsiveness. Notably, increased TILs and immune-related genes have been linked to a poor antiproliferative response to neoadjuvant aromatase inhibitor treatment (11, 12). Consistent with these observations, pooled analyses from the German Breast Cancer Group demonstrated that higher TIL levels were associated with worse survival in patients with luminal HER2– tumors (10).

Consistent with these findings, in this issue, Napolitano et al. (13) have demonstrated that tumors resistant to estrogen deprivation are not immune silent but instead exhibit an immune-inflamed phenotype (Figure 1). Through spatial transcriptomics and CIBERSORT-based cell population deconvolution of pre- and post-treatment biopsies from patients with hormone receptor+ breast cancer, the authors found that endocrine-resistant tumors harbored increased CD8+ T cell infiltration and showed upregulation of IFN-responsive and antigen-processing pathways in the TIME. Intriguingly, features that are typically associated with effective antitumor activity in other breast cancer subtypes were correlated with persistent tumor proliferation and endocrine resistance. This work continues to reframe the immune contexture of luminal tumors and suggests that immune infiltration does not necessarily equate to antitumor immunity.

Figure 1 The CXCL9/-10/-11/CXCR3/-7 axis mediates resistance to estrogen deprivation in HR+ breast cancer. Napolitano et al. found that a subset of HR+ breast cancers resistant to estrogen suppression exhibited a TIME enriched with CD8+ T cells (13). The TIME in these tumors was also enriched in the chemokines CXCL9/-10/-11–CXCR3/-7 axis, and production of these chemokines by CD8+ T cells (and other immune cell populations) augmented tumor proliferation via their cognate receptors CXCR3/-7. Thus, rather than promoting effective antitumor immunity, the immune-inflamed environment in these endocrine-resistant tumors is subverted by CXCL11-mediated reprogramming to promote tumor growth.

Collectively, these findings point toward a subset of ER+ tumors that can be characterized as “immune-inflamed but endocrine-resistant,” raising the possibility that immune-tumor interactions may actively promote estrogen-independent growth and reflect a responsive, aggressive tumor adaptation or mechanism of endocrine resistance, rather than promoting effective antitumor immunity.