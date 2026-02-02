CD8+ T cells in the tumor microenvironment modulate the response to endocrine therapy in breast cancer

HR+ breast cancers resistant to ED are enriched with aggressive molecular features and immune cell infiltration. For this study, we used evaluable biospecimens collected prospectively from postmenopausal women with newly diagnosed stage I–III HR+ breast cancer, who consented to enroll in a short presurgical clinical trial (Figure 1A). Patient characteristics are shown in Table 1. In all samples, ER, progesterone receptor (PR), HER2, and Ki67 levels were assessed following established protocols (Supplemental Figure 1A; see Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI188458DS1). Ki67 scores evaluated from the surgical samples (hereafter to referred to as on-treatment or onTx) were used to categorize tumors as sensitive to ED (ED-sensitive, Ki67 ≤2.7% tumor cells) or resistant (ED-resistant, Ki67 ≥7.4%), following the tertiles used in the IMPACT trial (14). In the overall ED-resistant group, PR levels were significantly downregulated (P < 0.0001). However, this effect was not statistically significant in the subset of patients whose tumors showed an increase or no change in Ki67 levels upon treatment (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Immune cell subtypes are differentially distributed in ED-resistant versus ED-sensitive tumors. (A) Study design: 285 patients with stage I–III HR+ breast cancer were treated for 2–3 weeks with letrozole from diagnosis until surgery. Tumor samples were collected at diagnosis (pre-treatment [preTx]) and at the time of surgery (on-treatment [onTx]) and evaluated for ER, PR, HER2, and Ki67 levels. Ki67 was assessed by AQUA and/or IHC. Tumors were categorized as ED-sensitive or ED-resistant according to the Ki67 score as described in Methods. TMAs were prepared from tumor samples collected at the time of surgery. (B–H) Expression of CycIF markers in the “pressure area”: CD45 (immune cells), CD4 (CD4+ T cells), PD1 (expressed mainly by exhausted immune cells), FOXP3 (expressed by regulatory cells, such as Tregs), CD68 (macrophages), CD20 (B cells), and CD8 (CD8+ T cells). n = 124 ED-sensitive (sens) samples, n = 50 ED-resistant (res) samples. The Wilcoxon rank-sum test was applied to compare cell-type distributions, and P values are reported in the figure panels.

ED-resistant tumors expressed lower baseline levels of the ER and PR (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D), features correlated with a worse response to endocrine treatment (15). Next, we performed RNA-Seq on 86 pre-treatment and 87 on-treatment samples. First, we inferred the risk of recurrence (ROR) in pre-treatment biopsies using a previously described method (16). The ROR score, initially developed by Parker et al. (17), is a prognostic tool for postmenopausal women with HR+HER2– tumors. Women with an ROR score below 40 were considered at low risk and those with a score above 60 were considered at high risk of relapse. Patients with sensitive tumors had a median ROR score of 26.38, whereas those with resistant tumors had a median ROR score of 67.48 (Supplemental Figure 1E, P < 0.0001). The prediction analysis of microarray 50 (PAM50) subtype of 81 matched pre-treatment and on-treatment samples showed a different distribution of luminal A and luminal B cancers at baseline within ED-sensitive versus ED-resistant tumors (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). After 2 weeks of treatment, almost all ED-sensitive tumors shifted toward less aggressive subtypes (normal-like or luminal A), however, this was not the case in the ED-resistant group (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G).

Next, we asked what molecular pathways are differentially upregulated in ED-resistant tumors versus ED-sensitive tumors. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) in on-treatment samples showed that the G 2 M checkpoint (normalized enrichment score [NES] = 2.75), E2F targets (NES = 2.72), MYC targets (NES = 2.64), and mitotic spindle (NES = 1.86) pathways were upregulated in ED-resistant versus ED-sensitive tumors (Supplemental Figure 2A), consistent with the higher tumor cell proliferation in ED-resistant tumors. Immune-related signatures, including IFN-α response, IFN-γ response, and allograft rejection, were the top enriched gene sets that were increased in ED-resistant tumors (Supplemental Figure 2B). To complement these findings, we assessed the stromal TIL score in H&E-stained tumor sections (7). The average stromal TIL score in the entire cohort of pre-treatment tumors was 3.8% and in the on-treatment tumors was 4.90% (data not shown). However, when stratified by response to letrozole, the average stromal TIL score in the pre-treatment samples was 2.44% in the ED-sensitive group compared with 7.23% in the ED-resistant group (P = 0.0013, Supplemental Figure 2C). In the treated samples, the average stromal TIL score was 2.75% in ED-sensitive tumors versus 10.7% in ED-resistant tumors (P = 0.0001, Supplemental Figure 2D).

Taken together, these data define the characteristics of a subgroup of patients with HR+ breast tumors who responded poorly to estrogen suppression, retained high tumor cell proliferation, and exhibited enrichment in immune-related pathways, higher stromal TIL scores, and a worse survival probability (i.e., higher ROR scores).

The TIME of ED-resistant tumors exhibits an immune-inflamed phenotype. The activation of immune-related gene signatures and upregulation of stromal TILs in ED-resistant tumors (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D) suggested a link between resistance to ED and the TIME. To delve deeper into the role of the TIME in modulating the response of breast cancer to endocrine therapy, we conducted a comprehensive analysis of intratumoral immune cell infiltration. Stromal TILs are located in the stroma among the cancer cell clusters, lacking direct contact with cancer cells. In contrast, intratumoral TILs are in the immediate proximity of cancer cells (18). To investigate the intratumoral TIME, we prepared tissue microarrays (TMAs) from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) sections of on-treatment specimens and analyzed them using cyclic immunofluorescence (CycIF) with 38 antibodies recognizing proteins involved in proliferation, hormone receptors, and immune cell markers (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 3A). CycIF performs highly multiplexed IF imaging, preserving cellular spatial organization through multiple cycles of tissue staining (19). E-cadherin and/or pan-cytokeratin (PanCK) markers were used to identify and label cancer cells. Spatial enrichment of immune cells was assessed by quantifying the expression of immune markers in the area within a 2-cell radius of each labeled tumor cell, designated as the “pressure area” (Supplemental Figure 3B, see Methods). We found that cells positive for CD45 (a marker for all immune cells) were more abundant in the TIME of ED-resistant compared with ED-sensitive tumors (Figure 1B, P < 0.0001). Moreover, the TIME of ED-resistant tumors exhibited enrichment of CD8+ T cells (P = 0.033) and CD20+ B cells (P < 0.0001), whereas the TIME of ED-sensitive tumors was enriched with PD1+ cells (P = 0.0004), CD68+ macrophages (P < 0.0001), and FOXP3+ cells (P = 0.0004) (Figure 1, C–H). Finally, to infer the status of the CD8+ T cells, we evaluated the expression of several genes associated with cytolytic activity and CD8+ T cell activation (20) and found that ED-resistant tumors had higher scores than did ED-sensitive tumors (Supplemental Figure 3C).

In summary, ED-resistant tumors were characterized by a TIME enriched with CD8+ T and CD20+ B cells and higher cytolytic activity, suggesting potential antitumor immune activity.

Antigen processing and T cell immunity pathways are upregulated in the TIME of ED-resistant tumors. To investigate the changes in the transcriptome of cancer and immune cells, we selected 20 tumor samples (8 pre-treatment and 12 on-treatment) from a second cohort of patients and performed spatial transcriptomics profiling using the NanoString GeoMx platform (Supplemental Figure 4). We collected cell-type–specific spatial transcriptomics data from cancer cells (PanCK+) and immune cells (CD45+). First, we compared the transcriptomes of cancer cells in on-treatment ED-resistant and ED-sensitive tumors (Figure 2A). Gene Ontology analysis showed that the top 40 upregulated pathways in ED-resistant tumors were primarily related to proliferation signatures, antigen-processing and presentation machinery (APM), and T cell–related immunity (Figure 2, B and C). Comparison of the transcriptomes of immune cells revealed that the top upregulated pathways in ED-resistant tumors were associated with T cell immunity (proliferation and cytotoxicity) and the APM (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We then used CIBERSORT (21) to estimate the fraction of 22 immune cells within the CD45+ cell population of on-treatment tumors (Figure 2D). We found several differences in the distribution of the immune cell subtypes (Supplemental Figure 5C). Among these, CD8+ T cells (Figure 2E, P < 0.001) and IFN-γ–activated M1 macrophages (Figure 2F, P < 0.001) were significantly enriched in ED-resistant tumors, whereas Tregs were enriched in ED-sensitive tumors (Figure 2G, P < 0.01).

Figure 2 T cell immunity pathways and CD8+ T cells are enriched in on-treatment, ED-resistant tumors. (A) Volcano plot of the genes differentially expressed in cancer cells of on-treatment, ED-resistant tumors. (B) Gene Ontology biology process analysis using the genes in A. (C) Selected GSEA from the list in B. (D) CIBERSORT bar chart in ED-resistant and ED-sensitive on-treatment tumors, showing the 22 immune cell subtypes distribution in each ROI. (E–G) Violin plots comparing the distribution of CD8+ T cells, M1 macrophages, and Tregs from D in ED-sensitive tumors (ROI n = 61) versus ED-resistant tumors (ROI n = 48). The Wilcoxon rank-sum test was applied; P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Collectively, these analyses suggest that both cancer and immune cell compartments in ED-resistant tumors upregulated gene expression pathways involved in antitumor immune activity upon ED with aromatase inhibitors. In agreement, CD8+ T cells were enriched in ED-resistant tumors, together with IFN-regulated, M1-like macrophages, whereas FOXP3+ Tregs were enriched in ED-sensitive tumors.

Estrogen suppression reshapes cancer and immune cell compartments in ED-resistant tumors. To investigate letrozole-induced changes in immune-related pathways within cancer and immune cell populations, we compared spatial transcriptomics profiles of pre-treatment versus on-treatment tumors in both the ED-sensitive and ED-resistant groups (example in Supplemental Figure 4). In PanCK+ cancer cells from ED-resistant tumors, letrozole treatment upregulated pathways related to the APM, the immune response, T cell– and NK cell–mediated cytotoxicity, and cytokine signaling (Figure 3A). In contrast, none of these pathways was modulated by letrozole in ED-sensitive tumors (Supplemental Table 2). Similarly, transcriptomics analysis of the CD45+ cells revealed broad upregulation of pathways related to the APM, the immune response, and T cell– and NK cell–mediated cytotoxicity following letrozole treatment, with stronger upregulation observed in ED-resistant than in ED-sensitive tumors (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 3). CIBERSORT deconvolution of CD45+ cells transcriptomes from ED-resistant tumors further showed a significant increase in CD8+ T cells (P < 0.001) and a reduction of Tregs (P < 0.01) and M2-like macrophages (P < 0.05) upon estrogen suppression (Figure 3B). Finally, we performed similar pathway analyses, comparing pre-treatment ED-sensitive and pre-treatment ED-resistant tumors (Supplemental Tables 4–7). Notably, CIBERSORT deconvolution of pre-treatment tumors (Supplemental Figure 6B) showed that ED-resistant tumors already exhibited CD8+ T cell enrichment at diagnosis, prior to therapy (Figure 3C, P < 0.001).

Figure 3 Endocrine treatment reshapes the TIME in ED-resistant tumors. (A) List of the top pathways enriched in cancer cells in ED-resistant tumors upon estrogen suppression. (B) Comparison of immune cell distribution estimated using the CIBERSORT method, comparing pre-treatment (ROI n = 24) versus on-treatment (ROI n = 48) ED-resistant tumors. (C) Violin plot comparing the estimated distribution of CD8+ T cells in pre-treatment–sensitive (ROI n = 22) versus pre-treatment–resistant tumors (ROI n = 24). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Wilcoxon rank-sum test for comparison of cell-type distributions. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

These data suggest that, in ED-resistant tumors, estrogen suppression can alter the cell-type distribution and gene expression of immune cells in the breast TIME, even though this suppression does not inhibit the proliferation of HR+ cancer cells. Moreover, the preexisting enrichment of CD8+ T cells in resistant tumors raises the question of whether these cells play a causal role in resistance to antiestrogen therapy.

CD8+ T cells and associated chemokines directly promote estrogen-independent growth of HR+ breast cancer cells. Immune cell recruitment to cancer sites occurs through chemotactic cytokines. These are soluble factors released into the tumor microenvironment, where they mediate cell-to-cell communication. Thus, we speculated that cytokines in the TIME may play a role in the differential response to endocrine therapy in HR+-sensitive versus -resistant tumors. GSEA of RNA-Seq data showed that cytokine/chemokine-related pathways were upregulated in ED-resistant versus ED-sensitive tumors (Figure 2C and Figure 3A). In particular, ED-resistant tumors exhibited upregulation of CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11, as well as their receptor CXCR3, in both on- and pre-treatment biopsies (Figure 4A). Upon letrozole treatment, the expression of XCL1 and XCL2 chemokines and their receptor XCR1 was enhanced in ED-resistant tumors (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 CXCL11 promotes resistance to estrogen suppression. (A) Expression of chemokines associated with antitumor activity upregulated in ED-resistant (versus. ED-sensitive) tumors after (on the left) and prior to (on the right) treatment with letrozole. P adj, adjusted P value. (B and C) Growth curves of MCF7 (B) or T47D (C) cells, seeded in EFM, alone or in the presence of CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11, acquired using IncuCyte live cells. The mean ± SD of the number of cells is shown (note that SDs are not always visible when smaller than the size of the symbol). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired t test. Experiments were performed at least 3 times in triplicate wells. (D and E) MCF7 (D) or T47D (E) cell proliferation evaluated by IncuCyte, as in B and C. Cells were seeded as in B and C and treated with PBS plus 1% BSA (control) or with CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11 (10 nM each) or double (CXCL9 + CXCL10, CXCL9 + CXCL11, CXCL10 +CXCL11) or triple (CXCL9 + CXCL10 + CXCL11) combinations. On day 5, all the treatment arms were compared with vehicle using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple testing; P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001). Experiments were performed at least 3 times in triplicate wells. (F and G) Immunoblot analysis of MCF7 (F) and T47D (G) levels in cell lysates. Cells were seeded overnight in serum-starved medium, and the lysates were collected 15 minutes after adding 10 nM CXCL11 and then probed with the indicated antibodies. tot, total.

Next, we examined whether high expression of CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11 in ED-resistant tumors was causally associated with their estrogen-independent phenotype. First, we interrogated publicly available datasets (Kaplan-Meier Plotter; kmplot.com, see Methods) and found that high expression of CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11 correlated with shorter RFS for patients with HR+ breast cancer treated with endocrine therapy compared with those with low expression (CXCL9, 76.02 vs. 127.8 months, HR 1.39, log-rank P = 0.01; CXCL10, 72.49 vs. 139.5 months, HR 1.79, log-rank P = 9.4 × 10–6; CXCL11, 75.9 vs. 128.7 months, HR 1.74, log-rank P = 4.4 × 10–5) (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). We then treated 2 HR+ breast cancer cell lines, MCF7 and T47D, with recombinant CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11. All experiments were conducted in estrogen-free medium (EFM) to phenocopy letrozole-induced estrogen suppression in patients in the clinical trial. Chemokine-treated cells proliferated at a significantly faster rate compared with controls (Figure 4, B and C). Similar results were obtained in the HR+ ZR-75-1 and HCC1428 cell lines (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). After ranking the effects of the chemokines alone or in combination, CXCL11 emerged as the most potent cytokine to stimulate the estrogen-independent growth of MCF7 and T47D cells (Figure 4, D and E). CXCR3 and CXCR7/ACKR3 are key receptors mediating CXCL11 activity (22). After confirming their expression in both cell lines by immunoblot analysis and reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G), we investigated the effect of CXCL11 on the downstream pathways. Addition of recombinant CXCL11 induced phosphorylated AKT (pAKT) and pERK in both MCF7 and T47D cells (Figure 4, F and G), consistent with its effect on survival under estrogen-deprived conditions. We used CRISPR/Cas9 to knock out CXCR3 or CXCR7 in MCF7 cells (Supplemental Figure 8A). CXCR3 knockout modestly impaired cell proliferation and greatly reduced the cells’ response to CXCL11 stimuli (Supplemental Figure 8B). In addition, knockout of CXCR7 markedly impaired cell proliferation, and adding CXCL11 minimally rescued this effect (Supplemental Figure 8C). On the basis of these findings, we suspected a partially redundant role for CXCR3 and CXCR7. Thus, we transduced siRNAs against CXCR7 in CXCR3-knockout cells and siRNAs against CXCR3 in CXCR7-knockout cells and treated cells with exogenous CXCL11 (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Simultaneous downregulation of both receptors markedly impaired baseline and CXCL11-stimulated MCF7 cell proliferation.

We next tested whether HR+ breast cancer cells would proliferate better in the presence of cocultured CD8+ T cells, as suggested by spatial transcriptomics analysis. To test this, we designed a coculture system in which T-ALL-104 (CD8+ T) cells could not interact with MCF7 or T47D cells, while sharing their growth medium (Supplemental Figure 9A, see Methods). MCF7 and T47D cells cocultured with T-ALL-104 cells exhibited 1.5- to 2-fold faster proliferation compared with cells seeded without T-ALL-104 cells (Figure 5, A and B). This effect was not observed in cocultured MCF7 cells with combined gene deletion and RNA silencing of CXCR3 and CXCR7 (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). A cytokine ELISA of coculture conditioned media showed that CXCL11 levels increased 1.5- to 2.0-fold after 6 days compared with conditioned media from MCF7 cells in the absence of T-ALL-104 cells (Figure 5C). Similar results were observed with CXCL9 and CXCL10 in the coculture conditioned media (Figure 5, D and E).

Figure 5 Coculture with CD8+ T cells promotes estrogen-independent growth of HR+ breast cancer cells. (A and B) MCF7 (A) and T47D (B) cells with or without T-ALL-104 cells in Transwell inserts were seeded in EFM as described in Methods. Data represent the mean ± SD of MCF7, and T47D cell numbers were evaluated 6 days after seeding. Experiments were performed at least 3 times in triplicate wells. Statistical differences were assessed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple testing; P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. (C–E) ELISA analysis of CXCL11 (C), CXCL9 (D), and CXCL10 (E) levels in MCF7 with or without T-ALL-104 cells as measured by ELISA. MCF7 cells with or without T-ALL-104 cells were seeded in EFM as in A and B. Media conditioned by MCF7 cells with or without T-ALL-104 cells were collected after 6 days. Experiments were performed at least 3 times in triplicate wells. Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical differences were assessed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple testing; P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. (F) CXCL11 expression in PanCK+, CD45+, PanCK–CD45– compartments evaluated using spatial transcriptomics. Kruskal-Wallis test and Benjamini-Krieger-Yekutieli FDR adjustment for multiple comparisons was applied to compare cell-type distributions; q < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. (G) CXCL11 expression inferred from CIBERSORT. Kruskal-Wallis test and Benjamini-Hochberg FDR adjustment for multiple comparisons was applied to compare CXCL11 expression across cell types and time points; q < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

In addition to CD8+ T cells, CXCL11 may be released by other cell types in vivo. To explore this, we interrogated the spatial transcriptomics data for CXCL11 expression distribution across compartments and found a diffuse increase in the ED-resistant tumors (Figure 5F). We then analyzed CXCL11 expression distribution across the 22 immune cell types deconvoluted using CIBERSORT in all pre-treatment and on-treatment samples. We found that only 2 cell types had imputable expression of CXCL11: M1 macrophages and activated DCs (Figure 5G).

Finally, we investigated whether CXCL11 levels are predictive of a poorer response to estrogen suppression therapy. Using RNA-Seq data from patients enrolled in the clinical trial, we developed the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve for CXCL11, which showed an AUC of 0.777 (Supplemental Figure 9D). Consistent with these results, when categorizing the variables, CXCL11 gene expression levels were higher in the ED-resistant group and lower in the ED-sensitive group (P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 9E). Taken together, these data suggest that HR+ breast cancers can hijack T cell–recruiting chemokines to bypass the effects of therapeutic ED. This also suggests that high CXCL11 expression could be used as a biomarker to predict resistance to endocrine therapy.