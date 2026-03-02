Hepatic steatosis in humans is associated with preserved glucagon action on amino acid metabolism

Patient characteristics. A total of 20 patients were studied. By design, patients in the obese group had higher total body weight and BMI than the lean patients (Table 1). The subgroup recruited because of the presence of high hepatic fat had a PDFF > 5%, which, again by design, differed significantly from that in the other 2 groups. The increase in hepatic fat content was not accompanied by any differences in hepatic stiffness or liver iron content. Fasting glucose concentrations and HbA1c values were higher in the groups with obesity but did not differ in those with and without increased hepatic fat. Despite increased Φ, compared with the lean group, when expressed as a function of the prevailing S i , DI was decreased in patients with obesity. These indices, estimated by the oral minimal model (20), did not differ in the patients with obesity with and without increased hepatic fat.

Concentrations of glucose, insulin, C-peptide, and glucagon during fasting and then during the hyperglycemic clamp. Prior to the start of the clamp, fasting glucose concentrations did not differ significantly among the groups (Figure 1A: 4.8 ± 0.3 vs. 5.6 ± 0.2 vs. 5.4 ± 0.02 mmol/L, lean vs. obese PDFF < 5% vs. obese PDFF > 5%, respectively, P = 0.07). By design, glucose concentrations during the clamp did not differ among the groups during intermediate and high glucagon infusion (120 and 240 minutes, respectively — Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Glucose, insulin, C-peptide, and glucagon concentrations during the experiment. The mean (± SEM) glucose (A), insulin (B), C-peptide (C), and glucagon (D) concentrations during fasting and then during the hyperglycemic clamp, for lean patients (○), obese patients with a PDFF < 5% (●), and obese patients with a PDFF > 5% (♦). PDFF, proton density fat fraction. n = 7 in the lean group, n = 6 in the obese group with PDFF < 5%, and n = 7 in the obese group with PDFF > 5%.

Fasting insulin concentrations were significantly higher in patients with obesity (Figure 1B: 14 ± 1 vs. 41 ± 5 vs. 48 ± 7 pmol/L, P < 0.01). There was no difference in fasting insulin concentrations in obese patients with and without increased hepatic fat. Insulin concentrations during the clamp did not differ between groups (P = 0.07 — Figure 1B).

Fasting C-peptide concentrations mirrored the differences in fasting insulin concentrations (Figure 1C: 0.40 ± 0.04 vs. 0.81 ± 0.08 vs. 0.93 ± 0.11 nmol/L, P < 0.01) and remained slightly, but significantly (P < 0.01), higher in the patients with obesity after the initiation of somatostatin infusion during the clamp.

Glucagon concentrations prior to the initiation of the clamp did not differ between groups (Figure 1D). At 120 minutes glucagon infused at 1.5 ng/kg/min (intermediate) resulted in concentrations (22 ± 2 vs. 26 ± 2 vs. 24 ± 2 pmol/L) that did not differ between groups (P = 0.42). At 240 minutes glucagon infused at 3.0 ng/kg/min (high) resulted in concentrations (45 ± 2 vs. 48 ± 3 vs. 46 ± 5 pmol/L) that also did not differ between groups (P = 0.86 — Figure 1D).

Rates of glucose infusion, glucose disappearance, and endogenous glucose production during fasting and then during the hyperglycemic clamp. The amount of glucose infused to maintain the hyperglycemic clamp was greater in the lean patients compared with those with obesity (P < 0.01 — Figure 2A). During intermediate glucagon infusion (90 to 120 min), there were no significant differences in the glucose infusion rate (GIR) between obese patients with and without increased hepatic fat. However, during the high glucagon infusion (210 to 240 min), post hoc testing showed significant differences in GIR between the 2 groups with obesity (Figure 2A: 7.5 ± 0.8 vs. 3.1 ± 0.5 mg/kg/min, obese PDFF < 5% vs. obese PDFF > 5%, respectively, P = 0.02).

Figure 2 Glucose infusion rate, glucose disappearance, and endogenous glucose production during the experiment. The mean (± SEM) glucose infusion (A), glucose disappearance (B), and endogenous glucose production (C) rates during fasting and then during the hyperglycemic clamp, for lean patients (○), obese patients with a PDFF < 5% (●), and obese patients with a PDFF > 5% (♦). PDFF, proton density fat fraction. n = 7 in the lean group, n = 6 in the obese group with PDFF < 5%, and n = 7 in the obese group with PDFF > 5%.

The rate of glucose disappearance (Rd) exhibited a similar pattern to GIR with no differences observed in the fasting state (–30 to 0 min) among the 3 groups (Figure 2B: P = 0.15). However, Rd was higher in the lean patients compared with those with obesity (P < 0.01 — Figure 2B) during the clamp. During the high glucagon infusion (210 to 240 min), post hoc testing showed significant differences in Rd between the 2 groups with obesity (Figure 2B: 53 ± 7 vs. 26 ± 3 μmol/kg/min, obese PDFF < 5% vs. obese PDFF > 5%, respectively, P = 0.02).

Rates of endogenous glucose production (EGP) during the fasting state did not differ between groups (Figure 2C: 15.7 ± 0.6 vs. 13.1 ± 0.9 vs. 13.8 ± 1.2 μmol/kg/min, lean vs. obese PDFF < 5% vs. obese PDFF > 5% respectively, P = 0.15). Also, no differences in EGP were apparent during the intermediate (P = 0.88) and high (P = 0.57) glucagon infusion rates.

Net splanchnic glucose balance, splanchnic extraction ratio, splanchnic glucose uptake, and splanchnic glucose production during fasting and then during the 2 stages of the hyperglycemic clamp. Net splanchnic glucose balance (NSGB), splanchnic extraction ratio (SER), splanchnic glucose uptake (SGU), and splanchnic glucose production (SGP) were calculated as previously described (21) (Supplemental Figure 2). NSGB was negative in the fasting state; i.e., glucose concentrations were higher in the hepatic venous circulation (Supplemental Figure 3A). This did not differ between groups (Supplemental Table 1). On the other hand, during the clamp, mean NSGB became positive in response to the conditions present. At the end of the intermediate glucagon infusion (120 min), there were small differences in NSGB across the groups, though there were no significant differences between the 2 groups with obesity (Supplemental Table 1). No differences were apparent during the high glucagon infusion (240 min). SER, SGU, and SGP did not differ across the groups studied during fasting and during the clamp studies (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 3, B–D).

Splanchnic leucine uptake, α-ketoisocaproic acid release, and leucine reamination and breakdown during fasting and then during the 2 stages of the hyperglycemic clamp. Leucine uptake (Figure 3A) by the splanchnic tissues was calculated (Supplemental Figure 4). During fasting it was unaffected by obesity with or without increased hepatic fat. In response to insulin and glucagon, leucine uptake increased but did not differ significantly across the groups during both rates of glucagon infusion. When the correlation of leucine uptake with hepatic fat as a continuous variable was examined, no relationship was observed (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C).

Figure 3 Leucine metabolism during the experiment. The mean (± SEM) together with the individual values of leucine uptake (A), KIC release (B), leucine reamination (C), and leucine breakdown (D) in lean patients (○), obese patients with a PDFF < 5% (●), and obese patients with a PDFF > 5% (♦). KIC, α-ketoisocaproic acid; PDFF, proton density fat fraction. n = 7 in the lean group, n = 6 in the obese group with PDFF < 5%, and n = 7 in the obese group with PDFF > 5%.

During fasting, α-ketoisocaproic acid (KIC) concentrations were higher in the arterial circulation compared with the hepatic vein; i.e., KIC was extracted by the liver (22) (Supplemental Figure 4). There was no statistically significant difference across groups (1.6 ± 0.9 vs. 1.9 ± 0.5 vs. 0.6 ± 0.2 mmol/min, P = 0.08 — Figure 3B). In response to insulin and glucagon, KIC was released by the liver, but no statistically significant across-group differences were apparent during intermediate glucagon infusion (–0.8 ± 0.2 vs. –0.8 ± 0.5 vs. –0.1 ± 0.2 mmol/min, P = 0.06 — Figure 3B). During high glucagon infusion there were no significant across-group differences (P = 0.61). However, when the correlation of leucine uptake with hepatic fat as a continuous variable was examined, a relationship was observed during intermediate glucagon infusion (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). Note that KIC release increased as hepatic fat increased.

In the model previously described by Cheng et al. (22), reamination of KIC to leucine during steady-state conditions is equal to (therefore serving as a surrogate for) loss of 15N from l-[1-13C,15N]-leucine during conversion to KIC (Supplemental Figure 4). The rate of reamination did not differ across groups during fasting (17 ± 2 vs. 26 ± 5 vs. 20 ± 6 mmol/min, P = 0.22 — Figure 3C). In response to insulin and glucagon, there was a tendency toward higher reamination rates in the groups with obesity (independent of hepatic fat), but this was not significant during intermediate (12 ± 1 vs. 19 ± 2 vs. 22 ± 7 mmol/min, P = 0.15) and high glucagon infusion (10 ± 1 vs. 16 ± 2 vs. 14 ± 4 mmol/min, P = 0.39 — Figure 3C). Again, when the correlation of reamination with hepatic fat as a continuous variable was examined, a relationship was observed during intermediate glucagon infusion (Supplemental Figure 5, G–I). Reamination increased as hepatic fat increased.

Net leucine breakdown across the splanchnic tissues (Supplemental Figure 4) did not differ significantly across groups during fasting (7 ± 3 vs. 20 ± 3 vs. 19 ± 7 mmol/min, P = 0.09 — Figure 3D). During the subsequent 2 stages of the clamp, no significant differences were observed across the 3 groups (Figure 3D). There was a weak positive correlation of leucine breakdown with hepatic fat at all stages of the experiment (Supplemental Figure 5, J–L).

Splanchnic balance of essential AAs during fasting and then during the 2 stages of the hyperglycemic clamp. The splanchnic balance for individual essential AAs was calculated (Supplemental Figure 6). Positive values imply higher concentrations in the arterial circulation, i.e., hepatic uptake, and negative values imply the opposite, i.e., hepatic release. No significant across-group differences were apparent in the BCAAs (Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 4 Splanchnic balance of essential amino acids during the experiment. The mean (± SEM) together with the individual values of splanchnic balance for branched-chain amino acids (BCAA), aromatic amino acids (AAA), sulfur-containing amino acids (Sulfur-cont. AA), and other essential amino acids (Other EAA), measured in lean patients (○), obese patients with a PDFF < 5% (●), and obese patients with a PDFF > 5% (♦), during fasting (A, D, G, and J), during intermediate glucagon infusion rates (120 minutes — B, E, H, and K), and during high glucagon infusion rates (240 minutes — C, F, I, and L). PDFF, proton density fat fraction. *P < 0.05 for a 1-way ANOVA test. n = 7 in the lean group, n = 6 in the obese group with PDFF < 5%, and n = 7 in the obese group with PDFF > 5%.

In the case of aromatic amino acid (AAA; Figure 4, D–F), differences in tyrosine balance were apparent during intermediate glucagon infusion but not at other stages of the experiment. No correlation with hepatic fat content was noted (Supplemental Table 2).

The splanchnic balance of sulfur-containing AA (Figure 4, G–I) differed significantly during fasting (methionine only) and during intermediate, but not high, glucagon infusion. No correlation with hepatic fat content was noted (Supplemental Table 2).

Of the other essential AAs (Figure 4, J–L), the splanchnic balance of threonine differed during intermediate glucagon infusion, but no correlation with hepatic fat content was noted (Supplemental Table 2).

Splanchnic balance of nonessential AAs during fasting and then during the 2 stages of the hyperglycemic clamp. During the fasting state (Figure 5A) the splanchnic balance of glutamate differed significantly across groups (P = 0.03). However, these differences were no longer significant during both rates of glucagon infusion (Figure 5, B and C, respectively). The baseline splanchnic balance of glutamate correlated with weight but not hepatic fat (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 5 Splanchnic balance of nonessential AAs during the experiment. The mean (± SEM) together with the individual values of splanchnic balance for nonessential AAs during fasting (A), during intermediate glucagon infusion rates (120 minutes — B), and during high glucagon infusion rates (240 minutes — C) in lean patients (○), obese patients with a PDFF < 5% (●), and obese patients with a PDFF > 5% (♦). PDFF, proton density fat fraction. *P < 0.05 for a 1-way ANOVA test. n = 7 in the lean group, n = 6 in the obese group with PDFF < 5%, and n = 7 in the obese group with PDFF > 5%.

Differences in the splanchnic balance of glycine and arginine became apparent during the experiment and (unlike those for alanine, glutamine, and serine) persisted to the end (Figure 5, B and C). Of these, only the splanchnic balance of arginine correlated with PDFF but not with weight (Supplemental Table 2).

Splanchnic balance of AA metabolites during fasting and then during the 2 stages of the hyperglycemic clamp. The splanchnic balance of several metabolites did not differ significantly during the fasting state (Figure 6A), but differences became apparent during the experiment (Figure 6, B and C). Of these, splanchnic balance of β-alanine correlated with weight but not PDFF (Supplemental Table 3). The splanchnic balance of allo-isoleucine and hydroxylysine correlated with PDFF, but this was inconsistent throughout the experiment (Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 6 Splanchnic balance of AA metabolites during the experiment. The mean (± SEM) together with the individual values of splanchnic balance for metabolites measured during fasting (A, D, G, and J) and during intermediate (120 minutes — B, E, H, and K) and high glucagon infusion rates (240 minutes — C, F, I, and L) in lean patients (○), obese patients with a PDFF < 5% (●), and obese patients with a PDFF > 5% (♦). PDFF, proton density fat fraction. *P < 0.05 for a 1-way ANOVA test. n = 7 in the lean group, n = 6 in the obese group with PDFF < 5%, and n = 7 in the obese group with PDFF > 5%.

α-Aminoadipic acid, α-amino-N-butyric acid, β-amino-isobutyric acid, and γ-amino-N-butyric acid all exhibited differences in splanchnic balance, though this was only consistent in the case of the latter 2 (Figure 6, D–F). β-Amino-isobutyric acid and γ-amino-N-butyric acid correlated with PDFF but not with weight (Supplemental Table 3).

Differences in the splanchnic balance of citrulline (Figure 6G) became significant during the experiment, when clamp conditions decreased net hepatic release (Figure 6, H and I). These differences correlated with PDFF (Supplemental Table 3). The differences for ethanolamine were less consistent over the duration of the experiment (Figure 6H and Supplemental Table 3).

Of the remaining metabolites analyzed (Figure 6, J–L), no differences in splanchnic balance were noted.

SER of selected AAs and metabolites during fasting and then during the 2 stages of the hyperglycemic clamp. The SER (Supplemental Figure 7) was calculated for AA and metabolites whose splanchnic balance correlated with weight (glutamic acid, glutamine, glycine, and β-alanine) and with PDFF (arginine, β-amino-isobutyric acid, citrulline, ethanolamine [not shown], and γ-amino-N-butyric acid — Supplemental Figure 8).

SER (which unlike splanchnic balance is independent of splanchnic blood flow) did not differ consistently across groups, but the differences, if any, were often driven by differences present at baseline. The change from baseline in response to insulin and glucagon did not differ across groups.