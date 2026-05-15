Four subtypes of disease-causing missense mutations underlie pathogenic protein interactions in neurodegenerative VPS13A disease

VPS13A–XK complex in ATP-induced PtdSer exposure. Park et al. (24) previously reported an elongated VPS13A structure predicted by AlphaFold 2.1, in which 4 overlapping VPS13A segments were individually modeled and assembled into a full-length structure using ChimeraX. The XK model, also predicted by AlphaFold, was aligned with the PH region of VPS13A.

AlphaFold 3 has increased the size limit for structure prediction to 5,000 amino acids and enables the modeling of protein complexes (27), allowing us to predict the structure of full-length VPS13A in complex with XK. When mouse VPS13A and XK sequences were submitted to the AlphaFold 3 server, the resulting complex structure (Figure 1A) differed markedly from the human VPS13A reported by Park et al. (24). The predicted VPS13A structure was more compact and bent, suggesting that N- or C-terminal truncations may adopt conformations distinct from those of the intact protein. Moreover, the AlphaFold 3–predicted structure differed substantially from the cryo-EM structure of VPS13C reported by Li et al. (28). Because purified VPS13C forms a complex with calmodulin, this interaction may account for the observed structural differences.

Figure 1 Requirement of the C-terminal domain of mouse VPS13A for ATP-induced PtdSer exposure. (A) AlphaFold 3-predicted mouse VPS13A–XK structure. The structure of the VPS13A-XK complex was predicted using AlphaFold 3 (27) with interface predicted template modeling score (ipTM) = 0.72 and predicted template modeling score (pTM) = 0.54, and viewed at 2 angles. VPS13A is shown in dark cyan and XK in royal blue. The N-terminal chorein domain of VPS13A is shown in orange. The β-hairpin of XK is shown in red, and the 2 β-strands in the PH domain of VPS13A are shown in yellow. The red dotted lines indicate the predicted membrane bilayers. The region where β-hairpin of XK interacts with β-strands of the PH domain of VPS13A is enclosed by a square line. (B–D) Effect of VPS13A C-terminal deletion mutants on their interaction with XK and ATP-induced PtdSer exposure. WT, R3127Δ, and E3136Δ VPS13A were stably expressed in Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 cells. (B) Whole-cell lysates were separated by SDS-PAGE and analyzed by Western blotting using anti-VPS13A Ab. Red arrowhead indicates VPS13A; * indicates a nonspecific band. (C) Membrane fractions from DKO-P2X7, Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7, and their transformants expressing none, WT, R3127Δ, or E3136Δ mouse VPS13A were separated by BN-PAGE and analyzed by Western blotting with anti-VPS13A (upper) or anti-XK (lower) Abs. Red arrowheads indicate the VPS13A–XK complex; the black arrowhead indicates XK. The band intensity for XK in WT-Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 is slightly lower than that observed in DKO-P2X7 with unknown reason. (D) DKO-P2X7, Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7, and their transformants expressing none, WT, R3127Δ, or E3136Δ mouse VPS13A were treated with ATP. PtdSer exposure was assessed by flow cytometry using Cy5–annexin V and expressed as MFI. Data are presented as mean ± SD (bars) of at least 3 independent experiments. The statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. ****P < 0.0001.

GFP-tagged human VPS13A (hVPS13A^GFP), with GFP inserted between codons 1359 and 1360, has been shown to complement Vps13a deficiency in yeast (29). The mouse T cell lymphoma line WR19L grows well in suspension and is well-suited for flow cytometric analysis. We previously reported that Tmem16f–/–P2rx7–/–WR19L cell (DKO) transformants expressing P2X7 respond to treatment with 500 μM ATP by exposing PtdSer within 5 minutes at 4°C in a VPS13A-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200890DS1) (22). Stable expression of full-length human or mouse VPS13A under the control of the human EF-1α promoter rescued scramblase activity, whereas hVPS13A^mCherry did not (Supplemental Figure 1).

To elucidate the molecular mechanism by which the VPS13A–XK complex supports phospholipid scrambling, we generated stable cell lines expressing WT or mutant VPS13A or XK in Vps13a-null or Xk-null cell lines.

Interaction between XK’s β-hairpin and the C-terminal domain of VPS13A. XK, but not XKR8, contains a β-hairpin in its central cytoplasmic region (22), a motif that often mediates protein-protein interactions (30, 31). Two groups (24, 25) demonstrated that this β-hairpin binds to the C-terminal domain of human VPS13A using transient overexpression in COS or 293T cells of GFP-tagged truncated VPS13A or internally mCherry- or Halo-tagged VPS13A.

To test the role of this interaction in scramblase activity, we expressed WT mouse VPS13A or C-terminally truncated mutants (R3127* and E3136Vfs*6; hereafter referred to as R3127Δ and E3136Δ, respectively), corresponding to patient variants (32, 33), in Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 cells. SDS–PAGE analysis showed that the mutant proteins were stably expressed, although at lower levels than WT mouse VPS13A (Figure 1B). Blue native (BN)-PAGE detected WT VPS13A at approximately 700 kDa in membrane fractions, which was absent in nontransformants and transformants expressing the C-terminally truncated VPS13A (Figure 1C). Immunoblotting with anti-XK Ab detected a 250 kDa band in VPS13A-nontransformed cells. Given that detergent-solubilized membrane proteins often migrate larger than their expected size in BN-PAGE (34), this band likely represents the monomeric form of mouse XK protein. In cells expressing WT but not mutant VPS13A, mouse XK displayed an additional band at approximately 720 kDa, which likely represents the VPS13A-XK complex (Figure 1C).

When these transformants were treated with ATP, only those expressing WT mouse VPS13A showed PtdSer exposure (Figure 1D), demonstrating that the C-terminal 31 residues of VPS13A are essential for its expression and scramblase activity in the plasma membrane. Structural modeling suggests that the C-terminal PH region of 100 amino acids (position 3067–3166) forms a knob-like structure comprising 1 α-helix segment (position 3146–3160) and 2 clusters of β-strands (β-α-β) stabilized by hydrophobic contacts (V3071 with I3152; I3114 and L3120 with L3153) (Supplemental Figure 2).

A close examination of the interaction interface between mouse XK and VPS13A revealed that the XK’s β-hairpin interacts with β-strands in the C-terminal region of VPS13A through specific hydrogen bonds, with mouse XK residues E119 and E121 engaging with mouse VPS13A residues R3121 and R3119, respectively (Figure 2A). To assess the functional importance of these interactions, mouse VPS13A residues R3119 and/or R3121 were mutated to alanine (Ala) and expressed in Vps13a-null DKO-P2X7 cells. Conversely, mouse XK residues E119 and/or E121 were mutated to Ala in C-terminally monomeric (m)EGFP-tagged XK and introduced into Xk-null DKO-P2X7 cells. As shown in Figure 2, B and E, mutant VPS13A and XK proteins were expressed comparable to those of their respective WT counterparts except for R3121A mutant. In addition, the plasma membrane localization of XK mutants was indistinguishable from that of WT XK (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Interaction between mouse VPS13A and XK. (A) The red boxed region in Figure 1A is shown in an enlarged view. Two glutamates (E119 and E121) in the XK β-hairpin form hydrogen bonds (dotted lines) with R3119 and R3121 in the VPS13A C-terminal β-sheet. (B–D) Effect of VPS13A missense mutations on XK binding and scramblase activity. Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 cells were transformed with WT, R3119A, R3121A, or R3119A/R3121A DM mouse VPS13A. (B) Whole-cell lysates (upper panel) and the membrane fractions (lower panel) were separated by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-VPS13A Ab. (C) Membrane fractions were separated by BN-PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-VPS13A Ab (upper panel) or anti-XK Ab (lower panel). Red arrowheads indicate the VPS13A-XK complex. The band marked with an asterisk indicates an unidentified protein; the black arrowhead indicates the uncomplexed XK. (D) Cells were stimulated with ATP, and PtdSer exposure was analyzed by flow cytometry using Cy5–annexin V for MFI. Data are presented as mean ± SD (bars) of 3 experiments. (E–G) Effect of XK missense mutations on VPS13A binding and scramblase activity. Xk–/–DKO-P2X7 cells were transformed with WT, E119A, E121A, or E119A/E121A DM mouse XK. (E) Whole-cell lysates were separated by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-GFP Ab. (F) Membrane fractions were separated by BN-PAGE (upper panel) or SDS-PAGE (lower panel) and immunoblotted with anti-VPS13A Ab. Arrowheads indicate the VPS13A-XK complex. The band marked with an asterisk indicates an unidentified protein. (G) Cells were stimulated with ATP, and PtdSer exposure was analyzed by flow cytometry using Cy5–annexin V for MFI. Data are presented as mean ± SD (bar) of 3 experiments. In (D and G), statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (D) or Šídák’s (G) multiple comparison test. ****P < 0.0001.

BN-PAGE and functional analyses demonstrated that a single Ala substitution of either VPS13A residue R3119 or R3121 markedly impaired VPS13A-XK complex formation in the membrane fraction (Figure 2, B and C) and abolished ATP-induced PtdSer exposure (Figure 2D). In contrast, single E119A or E121A mutations in XK still allowed complex formation with VPS13A, albeit at reduced levels compared with WT XK, and retained the ability to support ATP-induced PtdSer exposure. However, the XK double-mutant (DM) (E119A/E121A) failed to form a complex with VPS13A and could not mediate phospholipid scrambling (Figure 2, F and G). The pronounced effect of an arginine to Ala substitution may be explained by previous observations that Ala replacement of an interfacial arginine can have a greater impact on complex stability than the mutation of its acidic binding partner (35).

Taken together, these results demonstrate that the interactions between the XK β-hairpin residues E119 and E121 and the VPS13A C-terminal residues R3121 and R3119 are essential for the assembly of the mouse VPS13A–XK complex and scramblase activity at the plasma membrane.

Ability of mouse XKR2 to respond to ATP for PtdSer exposure. XKR2, encoded by Xkrx, is an orphan member of the XKR family with an unknown function (11, 36). Mouse XKR2 consists of 449 amino acids and shares 38.5% sequence identity with the 446–amino acid mouse XK protein, including the conservation of the β-hairpin structure (Supplemental Figure 4). The predicted tertiary structure of mouse XKR2 was highly similar to that of mouse XK (Figure 3A). In contrast with the Xk gene, the Xkrx gene is hardly expressed in WR19L cells (Gene Expression Omnibus accession GSE181171).

Figure 3 Interaction of mouse XKR2 with VPS13A and its ability to support ATP-induced PtdSer exposure. (A) Structural comparison of XK and XKR2. AlphaFold 3–predicted structures of mouse XK (AlphafoldDB, Q9QXY7) and XKR2 (AlphafoldDB, Q5GH68), excluding their N- and C-terminal regions, are shown. The β-hairpin region is enclosed in a red box. (B–E) Functional analysis of XKR2. Xk–/–DKO-P2X7 cells were transfected with mEGFP-tagged mouse XK or XKR2. (B) Whole-cell lysates were separated by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with an anti-GFP Ab or stained with CBB. (C) GFP fluorescence was observed using a microscope. Scale bar: 5 �m. (D) Membrane fractions were separated by BN-PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-VPS13A or anti-GFP Abs or stained with colloidal gold protein stain. Red arrowhead indicates VPS13A-XK-mEGFP or XKR2-mEGFP complex; band marked with an asterisk is an unidentified protein; black arrowhead indicates uncomplexed XK or XKR2. (E) Cells were treated with ATP and analyzed by flow cytometry for PtdSer exposure. (F–J) Effect of XKR2 missense mutations on VPS13A binding and scramblase activity. Xk–/–DKO-P2X7 cells were transformed with WT, E151A, E153A, or E151A/E153A DM mouse XKR2-mEGFP. (F) Whole-cell lysates were separated by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-GFP Ab. (G–I) Membrane fractions were separated by BN-PAGE (G and I) and SDS-PAGE (H) and immunoblotted with anti-GFP Ab (G) or anti-VPS13A Ab (H and I). Red arrowheads indicate the VPS13A-XKR2 complex; the black arrowhead indicates uncomplexed XKR2. The band marked by an asterisk is an unidentified protein. (J) Cells were stimulated with ATP, and PtdSer exposure was analyzed by flow cytometry using Cy5–annexin V. In (E and J), PtdSer exposure is expressed as MFI. Data are presented as the mean ± SD (bar) of 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using Šídák’s multiple comparison test. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

When expression vectors encoding mEGFP-tagged mouse XK or XKR2 were introduced into Xk-null DKO-P2X7 cells, the amount of expressed XKR2 protein was substantially lower than that of XK (Figure 3B). Both mouse XK and XKR2 were localized to the plasma membrane (Figure 3C). Remarkably, even this limited amount of mouse XKR2 recruited VPS13A to the membrane fraction, as revealed by BN-PAGE (Figure 3D). Most exogenously expressed mouse XK proteins were not associated with VPS13A; however, approximately 50% of mouse XKR2 formed a complex with VPS13A (Figure 3D). Consistent with this, mouse XKR2 supported ATP-stimulated PtdSer exposure (Figure 3E).

The 2 glutamic acid residues in XK (E119 and E121) required for interaction with VPS13A are conserved in XKR2 at the corresponding positions (E151 and E153) (Supplemental Figure 4). To examine whether XKR2 forms a complex with VPS13A in a manner similar to XK, the residues in C-terminally mEGFP-tagged XKR2 were mutated to Ala, either individually or in combination, and the mutants were expressed in Xk–/–DKO-P2X7 cells (Figure 3F). BN-PAGE and SDS-PAGE analyses of membrane fractions showed that both the recruitment of VPS13A to the membrane and the formation of the VPS13A-XKR2 complex were severely impaired in the DM (Figure 3, G–I). Consistently, the DM XKR2 failed to induce ATP-induced PtdSer exposure (Figure 3J). These results indicate that XKR2 forms a functional complex with VPS13A through a mechanism similar to that of XK and acts as a phospholipid scramblase.

Missense mutations in VPS13A. Nine missense mutations in human VPS13A (L67P, I90K, A1095P, S1452P, W2460R, Y2721C, I2771R, M3088R, and R3092H) have been reported in patients with VPS13A disease (33, 37–41). In addition, a VPS13A missense mutation (Q2697H) has been registered in the Human Gene Mutation Database (https://www.hgmd.cf.ac.uk) among 140 missense variants identified in patients with schizophrenia (42).

Mouse VPS13A shares 84% identity in amino acid sequence with human VPS13A, and human VPS13A compensates the null-mutation of mouse Vps13a gene in mouse cells (Supplemental Figure 1) indicating that VPS13A has no species-specificity between human and mouse, at least in ATP-induced scramblase activity. To assess the functionality of the VPS13A variants found in human patients, 10 corresponding mutations (n = 9 from patients with VPS13A disease and 1 from schizophrenia) were introduced into the mouse Vps13a cDNA using PCR-based site-directed mutagenesis (Supplemental Figure 5). The mutant cDNAs were expressed under the EF-1α promoter (43) and introduced into Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 cells via electroporation. Stable transformants were isolated by limiting dilution, and more than 10 individual clones per mutant were screened by Western blotting for mouse VPS13A expression. The highest-expressing clones of each mutant were selected for analysis, revealing 4 types of mutations (Table 1).

Table 1 Summary of biochemical properties of mouse VPS13A mutants harboring the corresponding human mutations

In the first class of mutants, 3 variants (L67P, I90K, and W2453R) were expressed at barely detectable levels (Figure 4A), and their corresponding transformants failed to exhibit ATP-induced PtdSer exposure (Figure 4B), indicating that these mutations destabilized VPS13A or severely impaired its expression. The second class of mutants (S1446P, Q2689H, Y2713C, and R3084H) showed only modest effects on expression and/or function (Figure 4, A, C, and D). Q2689H and R3084H were expressed at near-WT levels and supported ATP-induced PtdSer exposure via complex formation with XK, although Q2689H showed reduced complex formation. Y2713C was expressed at approximately 40% of the WT levels, yet it retained ATP-induced PtdSer exposure and XK complex formation.

Figure 4 Characterization of mouse VPS13A missense mutations. (A) Stable expression of VPS13A missense mutations. Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 cells were stably transformed with WT or the indicated mouse VPS13A mutants. Whole-cell lysates from DKO-P2X7, Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 (none), and mutant transformants were analyzed by SDS-PAGE and Western blotting using anti-VPS13A Ab. The CBB-stained membrane is shown. Red arrowhead indicates VPS13A; * indicates a nonspecific band. (B and C) ATP-induced PtdSer exposure. Transformants expressing WT or mutant mouse VPS13A were treated with ATP, stained with Cy5–annexin V, analyzed by flow cytometry, and expressed as MFI. Data are presented as mean ± SD (bar) of more than 3 experiments. Statistical significance was determined using Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (D) Complex formation with XK. Membrane fractions were analyzed by BN-PAGE (upper panel) and SDS-PAGE (bottom panel) and Western blotting with anti-VPS13A or anti-XK Abs. Red arrowheads indicate the mouse VPS13A–XK complex; the black arrowhead indicates free XK. Membranes were stained with CBB (A) or colloidal gold protein stain (D). In (A and D), the band intensity detected by Western blotting was quantified by densitometry and expressed relative to that detected in cells expressing WT-VPS13A.

In contrast, A1091P and M3080R mutants were expressed at higher levels than Y2713C (Figure 4A) but failed to support ATP-induced PtdSer exposure (Figure 4C). VPS13A recruitment to the plasma membrane is dependent on XK (22). SDS-PAGE of membrane fractions showed that the A1091P protein was present at approximately 50% of the WT VPS13A level, comparable to that of Y2713C (Figure 4D). However, BN-PAGE revealed that the A1091P-XK complex was markedly larger than the WT VPS13A-XK or Y2713C VPS13A-XK complexes (Figure 4D), suggesting that A1091P induced aberrant aggregation. Conversely, the M3080R mutant was recruited to the membranes less efficiently (25.6% of WT VPS13A) and showed little or no detectable interaction with XK (Figure 4D).

Taken together, these findings suggest the disease phenotypes observed in patients carrying mutations corresponding to the mouse VPS13A A1091P or M3080R variants can be attributed to the impaired phospholipid scrambling activity of the VPS13A–XK complex. The A1091P mutant retains the ability to bind XK at the plasma membrane but forms nonfunctional aggregates, whereas the M3080R mutant interacts inefficiently with XK, resulting in little or no functional complex formation.

Giant-cell morphology of I2763R-expressing cells. Western blot analysis showed that the expression level of the mouse VPS13A I2763R mutant protein was approximately 9.1% of that of WT VPS13A (Figure 4A). Consistent with this low expression level, cells expressing I2763R did not respond to extracellular ATP with PtdSer exposure (Figure 4C), and no complex formation with mouse XK was detected by BN-PAGE (Figure 4D). In contrast, flow cytometry revealed that the forward scatter area/side scatter area (FSC-A/SSC-A) profiles of I2763R-expressing cells were markedly different from those of Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 cells or their transformants expressing WT mouse VPS13A (Figure 5A). Specifically, both FSC-A and SSC-A were increased in I2763R-expressing cells, indicating an increase in cell size and granularity. This phenotype was confirmed by microscopic observation of PlasMem-stained cells, and quantitative image analysis demonstrated that I2763R-expressing cells were approximately 30% larger than Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 cells or Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 cells expressing WT mouse VPS13A (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Characterization of the mouse VPS13A I2763R mutant. (A) Flow cytometry analysis. Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 and transformants expressing WT or I2763R mouse VPS13A were analyzed by flow cytometry. FSC-A/SSC-A profiles of the propidium iodide–negative population are shown. The experiments were performed at least 3 times, and the FSC values are presented as the mean ± SD (bar). (B) Microscopy-based size measurements. The cells were stained with PlasMem and observed using a confocal microscope. Cell size was quantified using Cellpose-SAM and Fiji; the distributions (in �m2) are plotted by SuperPlots (78). Small dots represent individual cells; large dots represent the mean of 4 independent experiments. Scale bar 10 �m. (C) Effect of I2763R in the XK-intact Xk or Xkrx-null genetic background. I2763R mouse VPS13A was expressed in WR19L or Xk–/–Xkrx–/–WR19L cells, and stable transformants were analyzed for FSC-A/SSC-A profiles using flow cytometry. Mean ± SD of at least 3 experiments is shown. (D) Growth assay. Cells were seeded at 4 × 104 cells/mL, cultured for 4 days, and their growth was monitored. In (A and B), statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test, and by using 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple comparison test in (C). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Strikingly, giant-cell morphology was also observed when the mouse VPS13A I2763R mutant was expressed in WT WR19L cells containing endogenous VPS13A (Figure 5C), indicating a dominant phenotype of the mutant. Furthermore, the expression of I2763R in Xk–/–Xkrx–/– cells still caused high FSC-A/SSC-A values, suggesting that this phenotype is independent of XK/XKR2. Because cell size is linked to the growth rate and cell cycle progression (44, 45), we compared the growth kinetics. Mouse VPS13A I2763R mutant–expressing cells grew markedly slower (doubling time [T d ] = 14.63 hours) than either parental Vps13a-null DKO (T d = 12.10 hours) or WT mouse VPS13A-reconstituted cells (T d = 11.73 hours) (Figure 5D).

Damaged and fragmented ER in the I2763R mutant. VPS13A is a lipid transfer protein that mediates lipid transfer between intracellular organelles and plasma membranes (1, 2). To determine which organelles were affected by the I2763R mutation, we analyzed the cells, using transmission electron microscopy. As shown in Figure 6A, Vps13a-deficient cells displayed normal morphology, and re-expression of WT mouse VPS13A had little effect, indicating that VPS13A is dispensable for maintaining plasma membrane and organelle integrity in Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 cells. In contrast, cells expressing the I2763R mouse VPS13A mutant contained numerous vacuole-like structures, consistent with the increased SSC-A in the FACS profile (Figure 5A). Closer examination revealed that these vacuoles contained fragmented ER and, in some cases, they fused with the plasma membrane. Swelling of the nuclear envelope was occasionally observed. Although the mitochondria were largely intact, some showed signs of damage, whereas the Golgi apparatus appeared unaffected.

Figure 6 Damaged ER in cells expressing the I2763R mouse VPS13A mutant. (A) Transmission electron microscopy. mt, mitochondria; G, Golgi apparatus; AL, autophagosome/lysosome; *, fragmented or damaged ER; red triangles, damaged ER fusing with plasma membrane. The swollen nuclear membrane is indicated by a red arrow. (B) Confocal microscopy images. Cells were stained with ER-Tracker (top panels) or ERseeing and PlasMem (bottom panels). The regions where ERs are polarized to the plasma membrane are indicated by arrowheads. DIC, differential interference contrast. Scale bar 10 �m.

Fluorescence staining with ER-Tracker and ERseeing further confirmed these findings. In Vps13a–/–DKO-P2X7 cells and those expressing WT mouse VPS13A, the ER was evenly distributed throughout the cytoplasm. In contrast, the I2763R mutant frequently caused polarized ER localization in plasma membrane protrusion (Figure 6B). These regions often show strong PlasMem staining, suggesting localized lipid enrichment (46). Together, these results demonstrate that the I2763R mutant disrupts ER integrity, leading to fragmentation and abnormal ER–plasma membrane interactions, possibly reflecting localized lipid transfer from the ER to the plasma membrane.