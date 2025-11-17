Corrigendum to Ruxolitinib improves hematopoietic regeneration by restoring mesenchymal stromal cell function in acute graft-versus-host disease

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI200847
Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is a severe complication of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Hematopoietic dysfunction accompanied by severe aGVHD, which may be caused by niche impairment, is a long-standing clinical problem. However, how the bone marrow (BM) niche is damaged in aGVHD hosts is poorly defined. To comprehensively address this question, we used a haplo-MHC–matched transplantation aGVHD murine model and performed single-cell RNA-Seq of nonhematopoietic BM cells. Transcriptional analysis showed that BM mesenchymal stromal cells (BMSCs) were severely affected, with a reduction in cell ratio, abnormal metabolism, compromised differentiation potential, and defective hematopoiesis-supportive function, all of which were validated by functional assays. We found that ruxolitinib, a selective JAK1/2 inhibitor, ameliorated aGVHD-related hematopoietic dysfunction through a direct effect on recipient BMSCs, resulting in improved proliferation ability, adipogenesis/osteogenesis potential, mitochondria metabolism capacity, and crosstalk with donor-derived hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells. By inhibiting the JAK2/STAT1 pathway, ruxolitinib maintained long-term improvement of aGVHD BMSC function. Additionally, ruxolitinib pretreatment in vitro primed BMSCs to better support donor-derived hematopoiesis in vivo. These observations in the murine model were validated in patient samples. Overall, our findings suggest that ruxolitinib can directly restore BMSC function via the JAK2/STAT1 pathway and, in turn, improve the hematopoietic dysfunction caused by aGVHD.
Yan Lin, Quan Gu, Shihong Lu, Zengkai Pan, Zining Yang, Yapu Li, Shangda Yang, Yanling Lv, Zhaofeng Zheng, Guohuan Sun, Fanglin Gou, Chang Xu, Xiangnan Zhao, Fengjiao Wang, Chenchen Wang, Shiru Yuan, Xiaobao Xie, Yang Cao, Yue Liu, Weiying Gu, Tao Cheng, Hui Cheng, Xiaoxia Hu
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(15):e162201. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162201
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(22):e200847. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200847
The authors recently became aware that the aGVHD image in Figure 9B was inadvertently duplicated from the aGVHD + vehicle image in 9D. The correct (Figure 9B) provided from the original source data is below. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated.
The authors regret the error.