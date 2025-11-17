Advertisement

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI200847

Corrigendum to Ruxolitinib improves hematopoietic regeneration by restoring mesenchymal stromal cell function in acute graft-versus-host disease

Yan Lin, Quan Gu, Shihong Lu, Zengkai Pan, Zining Yang, Yapu Li, Shangda Yang, Yanling Lv, Zhaofeng Zheng, Guohuan Sun, Fanglin Gou, Chang Xu, Xiangnan Zhao, Fengjiao Wang, Chenchen Wang, Shiru Yuan, Xiaobao Xie, Yang Cao, Yue Liu, Weiying Gu, Tao Cheng, Hui Cheng, and Xiaoxia Hu

Published November 17, 2025 - More info

Published in Volume 135, Issue 22 on November 17, 2025
J Clin Invest. 2025;135(22):e200847. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200847.
© 2025 Lin et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published November 17, 2025 - Version history
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(15):e162201. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162201

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(22):e200847. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200847

The authors recently became aware that the aGVHD image in Figure 9B was inadvertently duplicated from the aGVHD + vehicle image in 9D. The correct (Figure 9B) provided from the original source data is below. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated.

Figure 9B

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at Ruxolitinib improves hematopoietic regeneration by restoring mesenchymal stromal cell function in acute graft-versus-host disease .

Version history
  • Version 1 (November 17, 2025): Electronic publication
