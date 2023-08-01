Ruxolitinib improves hematopoietic regeneration by restoring mesenchymal stromal cell function in acute graft-versus-host disease

Patients. To investigate BM niche alterations in aGVHD, 44 patients (34 patients with aGVHD and 10 without aGVHD) who received allo-HSCT at the Institute of Hematology and Blood Diseases Hospital (Tianjin, China) and the Shanghai Institute of Hematology, National Research Center for Translational Medicine (Shanghai, China) were enrolled between September 2018 and September 2021. The patient transplantation procedure used has been described previously (36, 37). Four patients (9.1%) received HLA-matched and -related grafts, 38 patients (86.4%) received HLA-mismatched and -related grafts, and 2 patients (4.5%) received HLA-matched and -unrelated grafts. The median age at allo-HSCT was 35 years (range, 16–67 years). The last follow-up was December 31, 2022 (Table 1). Patients who received HLA-mismatched and -unrelated grafts were treated with anti-thymocyte globulin. aGVHD prophylaxis regimens included cyclosporine A, short-term methotrexate, and mycophenolate mofetil. aGVHD staging and clinical responses to treatment were determined according to established guidelines (38).

To determine the effects of ruxolitinib on aGVHD BMSCs, 7 patients with aGVHD who were successfully treated with ruxolitinib as frontline therapy (detailed in Supplemental Table 1) and 5 patients with aGVHD who were followed up to 6 months after ruxolitinib treatment (detailed in Supplemental Table 2) were included in the analysis. We collected BM aspiration samples before and at least 2 weeks after ruxolitinib treatment (for short-term evaluation) and at least 6 months after ruxolitinib treatment (for long-term evaluation). Samples were immediately suspended in human BMSC culture medium consisting of DMEM/F-12 (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 20% FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and then filtered (0.2 mm pore size; BD Falcon). The medium was changed after 3 days of culturing, and BMSCs were harvested for further experiments, including colony formation, differentiation, and metabolism assays. Institutional databases were reviewed retrospectively to extract the demographic, clinical, and genetic data.

Mice. C57BL/6J (CD45.2+), BALB/C (CD45.2+), and B6.SJL-PtprcaPepcb/BoyJ (B6.SJL, CD45.1+) mice were purchased from the animal facility of the State Key Laboratory of Experimental Hematology (Tianjin, China). Gt (ROSA) 26Sortm1 (CAG-COX8A/Dendra2) Dcc (PhaM excised) mice containing the mitochondrial targeting signal of subunit 8a of cytochrome C oxidase (mito-Dendra2) were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory (stock no. 018397). Recipient CB6F1 (CD45.2+) mice were first-generation animals obtained by crossing male C57BL/6J mice with female BALB/C mice. Col2.3-GFP–transgenic mice were generally maintained on a CB6F1 background. All mice used in this study were 6–8 weeks old and maintained in a specific pathogen–free animal facility.

BMT and establishment of the aGVHD model. BMT and establishment of the aGVHD model were performed as previously described (7). Briefly, 4 hours after sublethal irradiation (4.0 Gy, twice), 5 × 106 BM nucleated cells from female B6.SJL mice (CD45.1+) were intravenously injected into female CB6F1 recipients (CD45.2+) to establish the BMT model. Additional splenocytes (6 × 107) from female C57BL/6 mice were injected into the BMT mice to establish the aGVHD model.

Isolation of mouse niche cells. Mice were sacrificed by CO 2 asphyxia, and the unfractionated BM was crushed in digestion solution (3 mg/mL collagenase I, 3 mg/mL collagenase IV, and 1 mg/mL DNase I mixed in HBSS) and gently mixed by shaking at 37°C for 30 minutes to release BMSCs. To isolate OLCs, the bone matrix was chopped into pieces in another digestion solution (3 mg/mL collagenase I, 1 mg/mL DNase I, dispase II, mixed in HBSS) and gently mixed by shaking at 37°C for 30 minutes.

scRNA-Seq. Niche cells were enriched using a Lineage Cell Depletion Kit (Miltenyi Biotec) and isolated by FACS after labeling with antibodies for the detection of CD45 (30-F11), lineage mix (CD3e [17A], CD4 [GK1.5], CD8 [53-6.7], CD45R [RA3-6B2], Mac-1 [M1/70], Gr-1 [RB6-8C5], Ter-119 [TER-119]) and CD71 (RI7217) (all antibodies were obtained from BioLegend). Calcein AM and DAPI (MilliporeSigma) were used to identify and eliminate dead cells. Samples with a cell viability of greater than 80%, a cell concentration ranging from 700 cells/μL to 1,200 cells/μL, and cell diameters ranging from 5 μm to 40 μm were collected and loaded for sequencing. The cell suspension and gel beads contained barcode-sequencing–generated, single-cell gel bead-in emulsions for reverse transcription, and library preparation was performed using a Chromium Single Cell 30, version 2, Reagent Kit (10X Genomics). Sequencing was performed on an Illumina HiSeq PE150 or NovaSeq PE150 platform with 50,000–100,000 reads per cell and a 70%–80% saturation level, as recommended by 10X Genomics.

Bioinformatics analysis of single-cell–sequenced reads. Sequenced reads were trimmed using Trimmomatic software (Anthony M. Bolger, Trimmomatic) to produce clean data. For dimensionality reduction, cell filtering and t-distributed stochastic neighbor–embedding/ uniform manifold approximation and projection (t-SNE/UMAP) analysis followed by principal component analysis (PCA) were performed using Cell Ranger (10X Genomics). Graph-based clustering of the PCA-reduced data modified with the Louvain algorithm was visualized on a 2D t-SNE map (39). Nonhematopoietic cells were clustered according to reported transcriptomic signatures (14, 40). The same procedure was performed for subclustering. Force-directed layout embedding was based on ForceAtlas2 from the Gephi package. Pearson’s correlation analysis was applied on the basis of the average gene expression profile of each pair of clusters. Diffusion trajectory analysis was conducted according to a previously described method (41).

Flow cytometry. BM hematopoiesis was analyzed using the following antibodies (all from BioLegend): CD3e (clone 17A3), CD4 (clone GK1.5), CD8 (clone 53-6.7), CD45R (clone RA3-6B2), Mac-1 (clone M1/70), Gr-1 (clone RB6-8C5), Ter-119 (clone TER-119), Sca-1 (clone D7), CD117 (clone 2B8), CD34 (clone RAM34), CD150 (clone TC15-12F12.2), CD48 (clone HM48-1), CD41 (clone MWReg30), CD16/32 (clone 93), Flk2 (clone A2F10), IL-7R (clone A7R34), CD45.1 (clone A20), and CD45.2 (clone 104). BM niche cells were analyzed using the following antibodies (all from BioLegend, unless otherwise indicated): biotin-conjugated leptin receptor (R&D, catalog BAF497), CD31 (clone 390), CD51 (clone RMV-7), CD45 (clone 30-F11), and Ter119. Streptavidin-APC was used as an indirect labeling reagent for biotinylated antibodies. Dead cells were excluded by DAPI labeling (MilliporeSigma).

Fibroblast CFU assay. In total, 1,000,000 unfractionated BM niche cells from female CB6F1 mice were added to BMSC culture medium containing high-glucose DMEM, 20% FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and then filtered (0.2 mm pore size; BD Falcon) in each well of a 6-well plate. After 14 days, the wells were washed with PBS, and cells were stained with crystal violet solution (MilliporeSigma) for 5 minutes at room temperature. Colonies containing more than 40 spindle-shaped cells were counted. For patient samples, 200,000 cells from the BM aspirates were plated immediately, and colonies were counted 14 days after seeding. The ratio of the number of colonies to the initial volume of the BM was used to assess the fibroblast CFU (CFU-F) ability.

In vitro differentiation assay. Unfractionated BM stromal cells were plated in a 10 cm2 dish containing BMSC culture medium (described in the CFU-F assay method). At 60%–70% confluence, cells were digested with 0.25% trypsin-EDTA and replated in collagen-coated 6-well plates. Osteogenic and adipogenic differentiation was induced using osteogenesis and adipogenesis differentiation kits (CYAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Calcium nodule staining was performed with the von Kóssa method and Alizarin Red S for 20 minutes at room temperature. Fatty droplets were stained with Oil Red O for 20 minutes at room temperature.

Bone sectioning and imaging. Mouse femurs and tibiae were cleaned of muscle, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (MilliporeSigma) for 8 hours, and dehydrated in 30% sucrose solution for 24 hours. Bones were sectioned on a Leica CM1950 microtome and incubated in staining buffer (20% DMSO [MilliporeSigma], 5% donkey serum [Jackson ImmunoResearch], and 0.5% IGEPAL [MilliporeSigma]) in PBS containing primary antibodies for 8 hours. After washing with PBS and gentle shaking for 4 hours, the sections were incubated with secondary antibodies for 8 hours in the staining buffer mentioned above. After washing with PBS and gentle shaking for a further 4 hours, a rabbit anti-perilipin (MilliporeSigma, 1:400) primary antibody was used to label adipocytes, which were detected with a donkey anti–rabbit IgG (H+L) Alexa Fluor 555 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 1:400) secondary antibody. DAPI was used to label all nucleated cells. Images were obtained using 2-photon excitation microscope (Olympus). 3D reconstruction was created using Velocity software (PerkinElmer).

Calcein labeling. On day 7 after modeling, calcein (10 mg/kg, in PBS) was subcutaneously injected into BMT and aGVHD mice. The mice were sacrificed on day 14 by CO 2 asphyxia, and the femurs were isolated, fixed, sectioned, and stained with DAPI as described above. The distances between the calcein+ lines represented the rate of bone formation.

Drug administration. For PPARγ agonist treatment, rosiglitazone and GW1929 were dissolved in double-distilled H 2 O (ddH 2 O) and administered orally once a day from day 0 to day 20. Ruxolitinib was administered orally (dissolved in 30% PEG300, 2% DMSO, and ddH 2 O) twice per day from day 0 to day 20. Control aGVHD mice were administered vehicle (30% PEG300, 2% DMSO in ddH 2 O) on the same days. The body weight was recorded every day during the administration period.

Intramedullary injection of BMSCs. For intramedullary injection, BMSCs isolated from nontreated wild-type C57 mice were plated in BMSC culture medium containing vehicle (DMSO) or 0.5 μM ruxolitinib and then cultured and suspended at 1,000,000 cells per 5 μL in injection buffer (10 μM Y-27632 in HBSS; MilliporeSigma). For primary BMSC injection, cells were stained for biotin-conjugated leptin receptor (R&D Systems, BAF497), CD45 (BioLegend, 30-F11), and Ter119 (BioLegend, TER-119). Streptavidin-APC (BioLegend) was used as an indirect labeling reagent for biotinylated antibodies. Dead cells were excluded by labeling with DAPI (MilliporeSigma). CD45–Ter119–LepR+ cells were sorted and suspended at 10,000 cells per 5 μL in the same buffer. Then, BMSCs were injected intratibially into aGVHD mice at different time points using a micro-sample syringe (25 μL; Sangon Biotech).

BMSC bulk RNA-Seq. Total RNA was extracted from sorted or cultured BMSCs using a RNeasy Micro Kit (QIAGEN). Sequencing libraries were generated using a NEBNext Ultra RNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (New England BioLabs [NEB]) following the manufacturer’s recommendations. After quantification and quality assessment, mRNA was purified with oligo-dT magnetic beads for library preparation. A total of 1 μg RNA per sample was used as input material for the RNA sample preparations. Divalent cations were used for fragmentation in NEBNext First Strand Synthesis Reaction Buffer (5×). First-strand cDNA was synthesized using a random hexamer primer and M-MuLV Reverse Transcriptase (RNase H, NEB). Second-strand cDNA synthesis was subsequently performed using DNA Polymerase I and RNase H. After the synthesis of both strands and adenylation of the 3′ ends of the DNA fragments, the NEBNext Adaptor with a hairpin loop structure was ligated to prepare the samples for hybridization. The library fragments were purified using an AMPure XP system (Beckman Coulter), and then 3 μL USER Enzyme (NEB) was mixed with the size-selected and adaptor-ligated cDNA (250–300 bp in length) at 37°C for 15 minutes, and then at 95°C for 5 minutes for PCR preparation. Next, PCR amplification was performed using Phusion High-Fidelity DNA polymerase, universal PCR primers, and an index (X) primer. The PCR products were purified using the AMPure XP system, and the library was assessed for further clustering and sequencing using an Agilent Bioanalyzer 2100 system. The index-coded samples were clustered using a TruSeq PE Cluster Kit v3-cBot-HS (Illumina), and library preparations were sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq platform. Differential expression analysis was performed using the DESeq2 R package (version 1.16.1). Genes with an adjusted P value of less than 0.05, found by DESeq2, were assigned as differentially expressed and presented in a gene volcano map.

RNA isolation and qPCR. RNA was extracted from sorted BMSCs using a RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) and then reverse transcribed into cDNA with the Reverse Transcription System (Roche). qPCR was conducted using SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (ROCHE). The housekeeping gene GAPDH served as a positive quantitative control, and the relative quantitation of raw data was based on the ΔΔCt method. The primers used in this study were as follows: murine Gapdh, (forward) 5′-AAGTTCATCTGCACCACCG-3′ and (reverse) 5′-TGCTCAGGTAGTGGTTGTCG-3′; murine Pparγ, (forward) 5′-ACCACTCGCATTCCTTTGAC-3′ and (reverse) 5′-TGGGTCAGCTCTTGTGAATG-3′; murine Adipoq, (forward) 5′-TGTTCCTCTTAATCCTGCCCA-3′ and (reverse) 5′-CCAACCTGCACAAGTTCCCTT-3′; murine Runx2, (forward) 5′-TTACCTACACCCCGCCAGTC-3′ and (reverse) 5′-TGCTGGTCTGGAAGGGTCC-3′; murine Col2a1, (forward) 5′-GTGGAGCAGCAAGAGCAAGGA-3′ and (reverse) 5′-CTTGCCCCACTTACCAGTGTG-3′; murine Jak2, (forward) 5’-CTCTCTGTCACAACCTCTTCGC-3′ and (reverse) 5′-TTGGTAAAGTAGAACCTCATGCG-3′; and human ACTB, (forward) 5′-AGCGAGCATCCCCCAAAGTT-3′ and (reverse) 5′-GGGCACGAAGGCTCATCATT-3′; human ALP, (forward) 5′-CAGAAGAAGGACAAACTGGG-3′ and (reverse) 5′-TTGTATGTCTTGGACAGAGC-3′; human PPARG, (forward) 5′-GAGCCCAAGTTTGAGTTTGC-3′ and (reverse) 5′-GCAGGTGTCTTGAATGTCTTC-3′; human JAK2, (forward) 5′-ATCCACCCAACCATGTCTTCC-3′ and (reverse) 5′-ATTCCATGCCGATAGGCTCTG-3′.

Western blotting. Western blotting was performed as described previously (42). In brief, total proteins were extracted from cells and resuspended in 5× SDS-PAGE loading buffer. The boiled protein samples were then subjected to SDS-PAGE followed by immunoblotting with the appropriate primary and secondary antibodies.

Jak2-knockdown BMSC construction. For lentivirus production, the pU6-MCS-mcherry-IRES-puromycin vector containing Jak2 shRNA or control lentivirus shRNA was transfected together with pSPAX2 and pMD2G into HEK293T cell lines using Lipofectamine 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Culture supernatants were harvested after 48 hours and 72 hours and concentrated using an Amicon filter (100K NMWL, MilliporeSigma). aGVHD BMSCs (third passage) were subsequently infected with lentiviral shRNA targeting Jak2 or the scrambled control and cultured in 10% FBS in DMEM containing 50 U/mL penicillin and 50 mg/mL streptomycin for 8 hours. The medium containing lentivirus was replaced with fresh medium, and the cells were cultured for a further 24 hours. Infected cells were then selected using puromycin (5 μg/mL) and cultured for 48 hours. The stable cell lines were used in functional assays.

Mitochondrial ROS and membrane potential analyses. Mitochondrial ROS and membrane potential were measured by MitoSox Red (Molecular Probes) and tetramethylrhodamine ethyl ester (TMRE) (Molecular Probes) staining, respectively. Following immunostaining for surface markers (CD45/Ter119/LepR and CD45.1/lineage/Sca-1/c-Kit), single-cell suspensions of BM or cocultured cells were incubated with MitoSox Red or TMRE in HBSS at 37°C for 30 minutes. Cells were washed twice with HBSS, labeled with DAPI, and analyzed using a BD FACSAria III (BD Biosciences). The MFI data were collated. Unlabeled cells were used as negative controls.

Statistics. Flow cytometry standard (FCS) files were analyzed using FlowJo software. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM. At least 3 independent replicates were included for all functional experiments. One-way ANOVA followed by an unpaired, 2-tailed t test was used to test for statistical differences. Multiple-testing correction was performed by the Holm-Bonferroni method. Survival was analyzed with the log-rank test. For scRNA-Seq data, the significance of gene expression between 2 group was compared using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test. In the calculation of the cumulative incidence of NRM, death and relapse were included as competing events, and survival was counted as a censored event. The NRM was compared between groups using Gray’s method. HRs were assigned 95% CIs (95% CI). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. All calculations were performed using SPSS version 20 (IBM) and R version 3.6.1 (R Foundation for Statistical Computing) software programs.

Study approval. All human studies were approved by the IRBs of Shanghai Rui Jin Hospital (Shanghai, China) and the Institute of Hematology and Blood Diseases Hospital, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and Peking Union Medical College (Tianjin, China). Each patient (or a legal guardian) provided signed informed consent for therapy, and the collection of prospective data was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. Animal experiments were approved by the IACUC of the State Key Laboratory of Experimental Hematology and the Institute of Hematology (Tianjin, China).

Data availability. The scRNA-Seq (10XGenomics) and bulk RNA-Seq data can be accessed in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE157389, GSE157326, and GSE165413). The original data can be accessed in the Supporting Data Values file.