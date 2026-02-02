A hit for base editing: treatment of developmental epilepsy in a mouse model

Naturally occurring Cas9 proteins are enzymes that induce double-stranded DNA or RNA breaks at sequences specified by a guide RNA. Double-stranded DNA breaks are usually repaired by nonhomologous end joining, an error-prone pathway that often induces random insertion/deletions (“indels”), which can disrupt the reading frame of the target gene. Most human applications of first-generation CRISPR technology deliberately introduce indels into the disease-causing gene (or a regulatory protein) to “turn off” the gene.

Newer approaches use modified versions of Cas9 to perform more advanced genome editing without inducing double-stranded breaks. In particular, base editing was developed by the laboratory of David Liu to achieve enzymatic changes in nucleotide identity (Figure 1A) (1, 2). Base editors are fusion proteins composed of a catalytic domain and “nickase” Cas9. The catalytic deaminase domain converts either cytidine to uracil (read as thymine by polymerases) or adenine to inosine (read as guanine) on one strand. Cellular machinery detects the resulting mismatch and attempts to repair it, either by reverting to the original sequence or by replacing the unedited base to match its edited pair. The “nickase” Cas9 induces a single-stranded DNA “nick” on the unedited strand, promoting repair to match the edited base. The Liu lab has engineered improved base editors such that an ever-increasing proportion of single-nucleotide variants can be targeted and changed by a base editor (2, 3). These editors have proven effective in several preclinical models of human disease (4, 5).

Figure 1 CRISPR/Cas9 base editing in a mouse model of SCN8A-related seizure disorder. (A) Base editing facilitates precise enzymatic correction of a mutant allele. The base editor is directed to a DNA locus by a guide RNA, and enzymatically changes nucleotide identity at that site. In this case, Reever et al. used adenine base editing to deaminate adenine into inosine, a nonstandard DNA base that is read as guanine. The mismatched I-T pair is detected and corrected to either the original A-T pair or the desired G-C pair. Nicking of the nonedited strand facilitates repair to G-C. (B) Reever et al. tested a base-editing strategy in two models of SCN8A-DEE by injecting the base editor packaged in an AAV vectors into the lateral ventricles on postnatal day 2 (16). In Scn8aW/+-EIIa mice, which express mutant Scn8a globally and display a severe phenotype and limited lifespan, the base editor treatment rescued the hyperexcitable phenotype in excitatory neurons but did not substantially extend lifespan. In Scn8aW/+-Emx1 mice, in which the mutant allele is restricted to forebrain excitatory neurons and has later-onset expression, base editor treatment prolonged survival, reduced seizure frequency, and normalized excitatory neuron function. Pam, protospacer adjacent motif.

In 2022, base editing was used in humans for the first time to treat inherited familial hypercholesterolemia by targeting PCSK9, which encodes a liver enzyme involved in lipoprotein homeostasis. The base editor reduced LDL cholesterol in all patients assessed, but two patients experienced serious cardiac events attributed to the underlying disease, reducing enthusiasm (6, 7). A recent successful trial in an infant with a life-limiting liver disease has raised hopes again (8, 9). Baby KJ Muldoon was diagnosed with CPS1 deficiency, a genetic disorder causing hyperammonemia, in the first month of life. Within 6 months, researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine developed a personalized base editor to target his genetic variant, packaged it into lipid nanoparticles, and delivered it to the patient intravenously (8, 9). Following treatment, KJ’s physicians were able to reduce the dosage of his other medications and increase protein intake. Successful treatment on such a short time scale is an encouraging sign for the future of base editing therapeutics.

In both of the above examples, base editors were directed to the liver, which is readily targeted by intravenous administration. However, base editors have not yet been used to treat human neurological disease, in part due to the challenges of delivering large fusion proteins to the brain while avoiding liver toxicity. At the time of writing, no publication has reported a method to safely and efficiently cross the human blood-brain barrier, so therapies cannot be administered systemically and instead must be packaged into viruses and injected into the cerebrospinal fluid or directly into the brain parenchyma.