CXCR6+ CD127 Tr1 cells balance immunity and persistence in Plasmodium falciparum infection

Validation of CXCR6+ CD127– as a gating strategy to enrich for malaria-specific Tr1 cells. We previously used scRNA-seq to identify Tr1 cells in the periphery of malaria-exposed Ugandan children (Figure 1A). These cells expressed key Tr1-associated genes (IL-10, LAG3, CTLA4, PDCD1, MAF, PRDM1, GZMA, and GZMK); they were distinct from FOXP3-expressing Tregs and, they demonstrated long-term memory with clonal fidelity (maintaining their Tr1 identity) upon recall (6). These Tr1 cells expressed CXCR6 and had low-to-no expression of IL7R — a pattern that appeared relatively unique among memory CD4+ T cells (Figure 1B). We thus performed flow cytometric analysis for these markers, gating putative Tr1 cells as CXCR6+ CD127– (Figure 1C), and quantified their frequencies across samples that were also analyzed by scRNA-seq (6). CXCR6+ CD127– frequencies measured by flow cytometry strongly correlated with Tr1 frequencies determined by scRNA-seq (Figure 1D). To validate this gating strategy, we then sorted memory CD4+ T cells from the blood of 7 children from Uganda based on their expression of CXCR6 and CD127 and performed scRNA-seq (Figure 1E). Merging these data with scRNA-seq data from our prior study, we found that CXCR6+ CD127– cells were highly enriched for Tr1 cells (Figure 1F). By quantifying the relative abundance of memory CD4+ T cells that are Tr1 or non-Tr1 and that fall inside and outside of the CXCR6+ CD127– gate (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200628DS1), we determined this gating strategy to be approximately 90% sensitive and approximately 99% specific (median values) for the identification of Tr1 cells among these individuals (Figure 1G). As with gating strategies of most cell populations, sensitivity was strongly impacted by population abundance (Supplemental Figure 2). For individuals with clearly detectable CXCR6+ CD127– populations, sensitivity was consistent at 90%; however, among individuals with fewer CXCR6+ CD127– cells, sensitivity dropped to approximately 45%–70% (Figure 1, E and G). One of the largest contaminating populations among CXCR6+ CD127– memory CD4+ T cells (less than 10%) was FOXP3-expressing Tregs (Supplemental Figure 3A), consistent with conventional Tregs lacking or lowly expressing CD127 (18). When considering the transcriptional heterogeneity that exists within the Tr1 subset (6), this gating strategy captured 98.8% of effector Tr1 cells, 84.5% of memory Tr1 cells, and 99.3% of naive-like Tr1 cells (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). However, activated Tr1 cells (and some memory Tr1 cells) downregulate CXCR6 (Supplemental Figure 3E), potentially explaining why the CXCR6+ CD127– gating strategy may not capture all Tr1 cell subsets with the same efficacy.

Figure 1 Validation of CXCR6+ CD127– as a gating strategy to enrich for Tr1 cells. (A) UMAP from Nideffer et al., where memory CD4+ T cells from children and adults from Uganda were subjected to scRNA/TCRseq. The dashed line highlights the resting Tr1 population, which is transcriptionally and clonally distinct from other subsets. (B) The same UMAP as A, but cells are colored according to their expression pattern of IL7R and CXCR6. (C) Flow cytometry gating of memory CD4+ T cells that are CXCR6+ CD127–. (D) Linear relationship between the frequency of Tr1 cells determined by flow cytometry (CXCR6+ CD127–) versus scRNA-seq (unsupervised clustering). A 95% confidence range for the linear regression is depicted in gray. The dashed, blue line represents y = x. (E) Flow cytometry plots depicting populations from 4 (out of 7) different children from Uganda that were sorted and then analyzed by scRNA-seq. (F) Mapping of the populations sorted in E onto the UMAP from A based on transcriptomics. (G) The sensitivity and specificity of the CXCR6+ CD127– gate for identifying Tr1 cells from memory CD4+ T cells.

Other gating strategies have been proposed for identifying Tr1 cells — CD49b+ LAG-3+ as well as CCR5+ PD-1+ (11, 15). However, these populations demonstrated only partial overlap with CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells (Figure 2A). Even though the CCR5+ PD-1+ and LAG-3+ CD49b+ gating strategies both enrich for IL-10–expressing cells (Figure 2B), these gates only capture approximately 15% of the memory CD4+ T cells that make IL-10 in response to PMA/Ionomycin stimulation (Figure 2, C and D). In contrast, the CXCR6+ CD127– gating strategy captures approximately 58% of IL-10–expressing memory CD4+ T cells stimulated with PMA/Ionomycin (Figure 2, C and D). While IL-10 expression alone should not be the benchmark of good Tr1 surface markers (19), these data are consistent with our scRNA-seq validation and support the use of CXCR6 and CD127, rather than other markers, for the approximate identification of Tr1 cells in the context of malaria.

Figure 2 Comparison between the CXCR6+ CD127– gating strategy with previously proposed gating strategies for Tr1 cells. (A) Venn diagram depicting the overlap of memory CD4+ T cells that are CXCR6+ CD127–, CCR5+ PD-1+, and/or LAG-3+ CD49b+. (B) Percent of different populations that express IL-10 in response to stimulation with PMA and ionomycin. Each dot represents the data from baseline timepoints prior to Plasmodium falciparum infection in a previously exposed cohort. Some individuals were sampled at multiple timepoints, in which case points represent an average of multiple measurements. Lines connect populations from the same donor. All significant comparisons are indicated and were determined via paired t tests with multiple hypothesis test correction. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (C) Flow cytometry plots depicting the patterns of surface marker expression by IL-10–expressing and nonexpressing memory CD4+ T cells stimulated with PMA and ionomycin. (D) Venn diagram depicting the overlap in the phenotypes of cells that express IL-10 in response to PMA and ionomycin. All data represent samples collected from individuals living in a malaria-endemic region of Uganda.

Tr1 cells of children from Uganda are functionally suppressive. A core function of Tr1 cells is the ability to suppress the proliferation of other CD4+ T cells via secretion of IL-10 (7, 20). We thus performed an in vitro suppression assay using Tr1 cells derived from children with malaria exposure (Figure 3A). “Suppressor” cells — Tr1 (CXCR6+ CD127–), Treg (CD25+ CD127–), or T helper (Th) cells — were sorted from peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) samples from children from Uganda with malaria exposure and then cocultured with allogenic “responder” memory CD4+ T cells for 4 days in the presence of aCD3 and aCD28 (Figure 3, A and B). Labeling of suppressors with CellTrace Violet (CTV) and responders with CellTrace CFSE enabled the quantification of proliferation following coculture (Figure 3C). Responder CD4+ T cells proliferated extensively in the presence of Ugandan-derived Th cells; however, their proliferation was significantly suppressed in the presence of Tr1 cells and Tregs (Figure 3, C–E). Additionally, Tr1 cells themselves did not proliferate extensively in coculture (Figure 3, C and F), consistent with prior findings (21, 22). IL-10 receptor blockade partially restored responder proliferation in the presence of Tr1 cells (and, to a lesser extent, in the presence of Tregs) (Figure 3, G and H), demonstrating that suppression by CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells is partially mediated by IL-10. Interestingly, IL-10 also seemed to signal in an autocrine fashion to inhibit Tr1 proliferation, though this observed effect was modest (Supplemental Figure 4). In sum, these data confirm that CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells are functionally suppressive and may therefore influence clinical immunity to malaria.

Figure 3 Suppression of CD4+ T cell proliferation by CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells of children from Uganda. (A) Schematic depicting experimental design, where a sorted “suppressor” population from a child from Uganda was cocultured with allogenic “responder” memory CD4+ T cells at a ratio of 1:1. The “suppressors” and “responders” were labelled with CTV and CFSE, respectively, and cocultured for 4 days in the presence of soluble aCD3 and aCD28 before analysis by flow cytometry. (B) Sorting strategy for isolating the “suppressor” populations prior to coculture. (C) Flow cytometry plots after co-culture depicting the proliferation of “suppressors” and “responders.” (D) Percent of “responders” that are proliferating (CFSE-low) after coculture with one of the 3 “suppressor” populations. Lines connect different “suppressors” derived from the same donor. (E) Percent suppression of the “responders” in the presence of different “suppressors.” This metric was calculated as: (“percent proliferation without suppressor” minus “percent proliferation with suppressor”) divided by “percent proliferation without suppressor.” The mean was compared with 0 to determine statistical significance. (F) Percentage of “suppressors” that are proliferating after the coculture. (G) Representative histograms depicting “responder” proliferation in the presence of different “suppressors” and IL-10 receptor blockade (aIL-10R) or an isotype control. Dashed line depicts the cutoff for what is deemed CFSE low. (H) Percent suppression of the “responders” in the presence of either Tr1 or Treg “suppressors” with or without IL-10 receptor blockade. Significance was determined via paired t tests with correction for multiple hypotheses when appropriate. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells dominate the malaria-specific response. To evaluate the clinical relevance of CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells in malaria, we leveraged samples collected from individuals enrolled in the Malaria in Uganda Systems Biology and Computational Approaches (MUSICAL) Study, a longitudinal cohort study that incorporated active and passive case findings with regimented follow up for episodes of symptomatic malaria and asymptomatic parasitemia (Supplemental Table 1). We utilized peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) and plasma collected before, during, and after paired symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in the same N = 48 children to study the dynamics of CD4+ T cell responses and the plasma proteome (23) over the course of infections (Figure 4A). The order of symptomatic and asymptomatic episodes was random for each child, and the distribution of ages for symptomatic and asymptomatic episodes were similar (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Cytokine production by memory CD4+ T cell subsets following stimulation. (A) Longitudinal sampling and experimental timeline depicting how samples were provided by children and adults from Uganda enrolled in MUSICAL. Sampling occurred in the context of symptomatic and asymptomatic infections experienced by the same individual. Plasma and PBMCs derived from the same blood sample were analyzed by flow cytometry and NULISA, respectively. (B) Histogram depicting the ages (at diagnosis) of children followed in this study. Timepoints from symptomatic and asymptomatic infections are included for each individual. Lines represent smoothed average counts. (C–F) The percentage of memory CD4+ T cells that belonged to a given subset (defined by surface markers) and produced IL-10 (C and D) or IFN-γ (E and F) in response to stimulation with PMA and ionomycin (C and E) or in response to iRBC stimulation (D and F). (G and H) The percentage of CXCR5+ PD-1+ cTfh or cytokine-expressing (G, IL-10; H, IFN-γ) CXCR5+ PD-1+ cTfh that were also CXCR6+ CD127– (stimulated with iRBCs). (I and J) The percentage of CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells and cytokine-expressing (I, IL-10; J, IFN-γ) CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells that were also CXCR5+ PD-1+. For single comparisons, significance was determined via paired T tests. For, multiple pair-wise comparisons (C–F), significance was determined using a Wald test (including study participant as a random intercept) followed by P value adjustment using the Benjamini-Hochberg false discovery rate (FDR) procedure. All significant comparisons are annotated; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. For all plots, data points represent an aggregate of measurements from a single MUSICAL participant sampled at multiple timepoints before, during, and after symptomatic and asymptomatic infections.

We utilized a large multiparameter phenotyping panel to simultaneously detect Tr1 (CXCR6+ CD127–), Th1 (CCR4– CCR6– CXCR3+), Th2 (CCR4+ CCR6– CXCR3–), Th17 (CCR4+ CCR6+ CXCR3–), Treg (CD25+ FOXP3+), and circulating T follicular helper (cTfh) cells (CXCR5+ PD-1+) using conventional gating strategies (Supplemental Figure 5A). This panel also included key functional markers and cytokines (Supplemental Figure 5B). In response to stimulation with either PMA/Ionomycin or Plasmodium-infected red blood cells (iRBCs), CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells produced more IL-10 than any other subset (Figure 4, C and D), though CCR4– CCR6– CXCR3+ Th1 and CCR5+ PD-1+ cTfh cells also upregulated low levels of IL-10 (Supplemental Figure 6A). As expected, CCR4– CCR6– CXCR3+ Th1 cells were the primary producers of IFN-γ in response to nonspecific activation (Figure 4E), but, importantly, CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells were the primary producers of IFN-γ in response to Pf antigens (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 6B), consistent with our prior work identifying Tr1 cells as the dominant malaria-specific CD4+ subset and demonstrating that IFN-γ during pediatric malaria is primarily Tr1 rather than Th1 derived. Furthermore, CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells occasionally expressed IFN-γ in the absence of IL-10 detectable by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 7). Thus, Th1 cells may play a less substantial role in the malaria-specific CD4+ T cell response in children than previously thought.

CD25+ FOXP3+ Tregs did not appreciably upregulate IL-10 or IFN-γ in response to iRBC stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), but CD4+ T cells that were CD25+ CD127– (often assumed to be conventional Tregs) did respond to iRBC stimulation by upregulating IL-10 and IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 8). Given our prior transcriptional data (6), it is likely that CD25+ CD127– cells represent activated Tr1 cells, especially following Pf antigen stimulation. Furthermore, although CXCR5+ PD-1+ cTfh upregulated IL-10 and IFN-γ upon stimulation with Pf antigens, the response was much lower than CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells (Figure 4, D and F). There was minimal overlap observed between the larger CXCR5+ PD-1+ cTfh and CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 populations, but nearly 20% of cytokine-producing, Pf-reactive cTfh could also be classified as CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells (Figure 4, G and H). Similar enrichment for cTfh markers among Pf-responding Tr1 cells was not observed (Figure 4, I and J), suggesting that CXCR6 and CD127 better enrich for Pf-specific CD4+ T cells than CXCR5 and PD-1. Moreover, CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells, to a greater extent than CXCR5+ PD-1+ cTfh, upregulated IL-21 in response to iRBCs (Supplemental Figure 9), consistent with our prior transcriptional data (6).

Because our flow cytometric analysis of cell surface marker–based CD4+ T cell subsets suggested that some Th1 and cTfh cells may be malaria-specific (albeit a small proportion), we reanalyzed scRNA/TCR-seq data from our prior study to specifically determine the identity of IL-10–producing CD4+ T cells responding to Pf antigens. Nearly all (99%) CD4+ T cells with detectable IL-10 transcripts after iRBC stimulation were Tr1 cells (Supplemental Figure 10A). As an orthogonal approach to characterize IL-10–expressing subsets, we gathered TCRs of cells that expressed IL-10 transcripts following stimulation and then examined the identities of resting, unstimulated cells bearing these TCRs. Clonotypes that expressed IL-10 following nonspecific TCR activation were found in resting cells of all subsets (Supplemental Figure 10B). Strikingly, however, clonotypes that expressed IL-10 following specific activation with Pf antigens were almost exclusively found among Tr1 cells (Supplemental Figure 10C). Therefore, while flow cytometric analyses may suggest that IL-10 production by Tr1 cells is supported by other subsets, single-cell transcriptomic and clonal data demonstrate that this is likely exaggerated due to the imprecision of surface marker–based definitions of CD4+ T cell subsets.

Given this imprecision, we performed scRNA-seq on sorted populations of CXCR5+ PD-1+ cells from four Ugandan donors to determine the transcriptional identity of surface marker–defined cTfh (Supplemental Figure 11A). CD4+ T cells coexpressing CXCR5 and PD-1 were dispersed across multiple subsets (Supplemental Figure 11B). Therefore, the markers CXCR5 and PD-1 may not capture a stable cell identity but rather describe a state that can be achieved by several memory and effector subsets.

Tr1 cells and their effector molecules increase during malaria. Next, we leveraged the longitudinal aspect of MUSICAL to study CD4+ T cell subset dynamics over the course of symptomatic and asymptomatic infections. Among children, symptomatic malaria induced a rapid, approximately 1.6-fold expansion in the frequency of CXCR6+ CD127– Tr1 cells but had no significant effect on other CD4+ T cell subsets (Figure 5A), consistent with our prior findings using scRNA/TCR-seq (6). This trend was similarly observed in adults who contracted malaria, though our sample size was limited to 4 individuals (Supplemental Figure 12). Because malaria causes lymphopenia (Supplemental Figure 13), the absolute number of Tr1 cells in peripheral blood was not elevated during acute malaria (even though relative Tr1 frequencies were elevated) (Figure 5B). Asymptomatic infection did not significantly affect the frequency or absolute number of Tr1 cells, although a trending increase was observed (Supplemental Figure 14). The frequency of Tr1 cells that expressed IL-10, IFN-γ, and PD-1 increased in both symptomatic malaria and asymptomatic parasitemia (Figure 5, C–E). Concurrently, some Tr1 cells upregulated their surface expression of CXCR5 (Supplemental Figure 15), suggesting that some Tr1 cells may traffic to secondary lymphoid organs.

Figure 5 Infection dynamics of memory CD4+ T cell populations and effector molecules. (A) Fold change (compared with the preinfection baseline) in cell frequencies following symptomatic malaria as determined by flow cytometry. (B) The absolute counts of Tr1 cells in peripheral blood before, during, and after symptomatic malaria. (C–E) Fold change in the percentage of Tr1 cells expressing IL-10 (C), IFN-γ (D), or PD-1 (E) following symptomatic malaria or asymptomatic parasitemia. For fold change plots, P values are displayed above each sample timepoint for each population and represent pair-wise comparisons to baseline. (F) Correlations between plasma concentrations of granzyme A, IFN-γ, IL-10, and LAG3 (determined by NULISA) and Tr1 frequencies (determined by flow cytometry). The color and shape of individual points denote the timepoint of the sample and whether the infection was symptomatic or asymptomatic. Gray area represents 95% confidence range. A and B contain data from symptomatic infections only; C–E make comparisons between symptomatic and asymptomatic timepoints; while, F incorporates both symptomatic and asymptomatic data to fit a model. Pearson’s R and associated P values are displayed above each plot. Unless the P value is explicitly reported, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To understand the influence of Tr1 cells on the systemic response to infection, we quantified the abundance of Tr1-associated molecules (granzyme A, IFN-γ, IL-10, and LAG3) in plasma from the same blood samples used to study CD4+ T cells as a part of MUSICAL. The genes encoding granzyme A, IFN-γ, IL-10, and LAG3 were all associated with resting and/or activated Tr1 cells (Supplemental Figure 16). Plasma concentrations of all 4 of these proteins were positively correlated with Tr1 cell frequencies (Figure 5F), while concentrations of granzyme A, IFN-γ, and IL-10 were negatively correlated with Th1 cell frequencies (Supplemental Figure 17). This suggests that Tr1 — not Th1 — cells are the primary producers of these effector molecules, influencing the systemic response to Plasmodium falciparum and likely suppressing Th1 responses.

The plasma concentrations of these Tr1 molecules increased during symptomatic malaria (Supplemental Figure 18). This is perhaps not surprising, since plasma concentrations of 112 proteins (out of 250 proteins measured) were differentially abundant during malaria (Supplemental Figure 19A). However, in the case of asymptomatic parasitemia, only one protein was significantly elevated at the time of diagnosis: IL-10 (Supplemental Figure 19B). Thus, asymptomatic parasitemia was distinct from symptomatic malaria in that a canonical Tr1 effector molecule but not inflammatory mediators were elevated in plasma at diagnosis. Interestingly, plasma concentrations of granzyme A, IFN-γ, IL-10, and LAG3 were higher on day 14 after asymptomatic infection among individuals that were still parasitemic compared with those that had cleared their infection by day 14 (Supplemental Figure 20), suggesting a link between persistent parasitemia and persistent Tr1 responses. All together, these data suggest that Tr1 cells affect the systemic immune response to Plasmodium falciparum, potentially influencing clinical outcomes of infection.

Tr1 cells influence clinical immunity and parasite persistence. Given the dominance of Tr1 cells in pediatric malaria and their strong regulatory potential in other contexts, we hypothesized that these cells might influence malaria disease outcomes. We tested whether Tr1 cell frequencies prior to diagnosis were associated with the probability of symptoms given infection. Models were adjusted for age, as Tr1 cell frequencies positively correlated with this variable (Supplemental Figure 21). Higher frequencies of Tr1 cells prior to infection correlated with a significantly lower probability of developing symptoms upon infection when accounting for parasitemia and individual variability (Figure 6A). Every 1% increase in Tr1 frequencies was associated with an approximately 3.2-fold decrease in the odds of symptoms, given infection, and an ability to tolerate an approximately 3.0-fold increase in parasite density (Figure 6, A and B). We did not observe a significant relationship between Tr1 cell frequencies measured either prior to (coefficient = 0.02; 95% confidence interval [CI]: –0.11–0.15) or at the time of infection (coef. = 0.11; 95% CI: –0.02–0.23) and log 10 parasite densities at the time of infection.

Figure 6 Correlations between Tr1 cells and outcomes of Pf infections. (A) Schematic describing the logistic regression model to predict whether an infection will be symptomatic (1) or asymptomatic (0) based on Tr1 cell frequencies at the preinfection baseline timepoint and log 10 transformed parasite density at the time of diagnosis. Fitted coefficients are displayed with 95% confidence intervals below the schematic (B). The fitted probability (model from A) that an infection will be symptomatic based on various combinations of parasitemia at diagnosis and Tr1 frequencies prior to diagnosis. Dots represent true observations used to fit the model (red indicates symptomatic; blue indicates asymptomatic). (C) Schematic describing the generalized estimating equation model to predict the 2-year future incidence of malaria based on age and Tr1 frequencies at diagnosis. Fitted coefficients are displayed with 95% confidence intervals below the schematic. (D) Scatterplot depicting the relationship between Tr1 frequencies at diagnosis and the future incidence of malaria. Gray lines connect 2 separate observations from the same individual. Blue line and shaded 95% confidence area depict a linear regression fit between % Tr1 at diagnosis and malaria incidence per person year. P value corresponds with the relationship between Tr1 frequency and future incidence of malaria using a generalized estimating equations model accounting for repeated measures and age. (E) %Tr1 measured at the preinfection timepoint (left) and at diagnosis (right) stratified by duration of incident, untreated asymptomatic infections (as determined by AMA1 amplicon sequencing). Groups compared by nonparametric Wilcoxon Rank-sum test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

While these data suggest that the frequency of Tr1 cells influences the probability of symptoms given the next, immediate infection, we additionally hypothesized that the response to a single infection might influence future outcomes. Thus, we evaluated whether Tr1 frequencies measured during infection were associated with the incidence of subsequent symptomatic malaria (Figure 6C), accounting for repeated measures within individuals (multiple infections) and controlling for age. Tr1 frequencies at the time of infection were associated with a lower incidence of symptomatic malaria—where a 5% expansion in Tr1 cell frequency during infection was predicted to reduce future malaria incidence by approximately 1 episode per year (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Table 2).

Finally, while Tr1 cells appeared to be associated with asymptomatic outcomes, we asked whether they might also impact parasite clearance. To test this hypothesis, we utilized longitudinal parasite genotyping by AMA1 amplicon sequencing to categorize the duration of asymptomatic infections. Then, we assessed whether infection duration was associated with Tr1 frequencies. Higher Tr1 frequencies measured prior to or at the time of diagnosis positively correlated with infection duration (Figure 6E), independent of age, parasitemia at the time of infection, and clustering, within individuals (Supplemental Table 2). Together, these data support the hypothesis that Tr1 cells help mediate clinical immunity to malaria, but that Tr1-mediated disease tolerance could contribute to delayed pathogen clearance.