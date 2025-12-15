cGAS/STING-mediated γδ T cell recruitment drives radioresistance: implications for improving radioimmunotherapy outcomes

More broadly, the immune stimulatory properties of cGAS/STING activation have given rise to interest in STING agonists as anticancer therapies, especially in immunologically “cold” tumors that are resistant to immunotherapy approaches, like glioblastoma. Multiple orthotopic murine models of glioblastoma mimic the human phenotype with limited baseline tumor immune infiltration; use of STING agonists in these cold models promoted influx and activation of antitumoral immune effector cells while reducing immune exhaustion and increasing survival, including in mice with humanized immune systems (19, 20). Subsequent addition of anti-PD1 therapy to a STING agonist further improved survival in an immunologically “hot” murine model of glioblastoma, but not in an immunologically cold model, suggesting that additional immune modulation may be required to promote maximal antitumoral immune response in this setting (19). Nonetheless, promising preclinical data like these have inspired the evaluation of STING agonists alone and in combination with ICIs in early phase clinical trials across multiple disease sites (21). Given the ubiquity of radiotherapy in cancer care, the complex interactions of these therapies with a tumor microenvironment that has been remodeled by radiation should be considered, lest STING activation inadvertently contribute to immune suppression and radioresistance, as shown by Deng et al. (16).

Additional strategies to further prime the tumor microenvironment will likely be needed to fully realize the potential of immunotherapy, especially when used as multimodal therapy. For example, IL-6 has been reported to contribute to immunosuppression in glioblastoma through PD-L1 upregulation in myeloid cells, and higher IL-6 expression has been correlated with worse survival in glioblastoma (22). Emerging work using spatial protein profiling of human glioblastoma tissue samples paired before and after exposure to ICI has identified enrichment in IL-6 and its downstream effectors in ICI nonresponders (23). Combined IL-6 and PD-1 blockade remodels the tumor microenvironment towards an antitumoral phenotype, albeit transiently, and improves survival in an allograft murine model of glioblastoma whose tumor microenvironment resembles that of the human disease (23). The addition of this dual blockade also improves survival in murine models when added to high-dose rate radiation compared with radiation monotherapy, suggesting this as a potential strategy to enhance radiosensitivity through augmented immune activation (23). This promising strategy is the basis of the ongoing clinical trial NRG-BN010 (NCT04729959), which is investigating the combination of tocilizumab, atezolizumab, and fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy in recurrent glioblastoma (24). While combined ICIs and radiotherapy have not been universally successful thus far, continued investigation into the overlapping and opposing pathways driving treatment resistance is likely to inform their future use.