Corrigendum to The polycomb group protein Bmi-1 represses the tumor suppressor PTEN and induces epithelial-mesenchymal transition in human nasopharyngeal epithelial cells

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI200436
Find articles by Song, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Liao, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Feng, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yu, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hu, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Kong, Q. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Xu, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Liu, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Kang, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Fu, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Huang, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Xia, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Tsao, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Band, V. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Band, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Shi, Q. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Zeng, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zeng, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Published November 3, 2025 - More info
The polycomb group protein B lymphoma Mo-MLV insertion region 1 homolog (Bmi-1) is dysregulated in various cancers, and its upregulation strongly correlates with an invasive phenotype and poor prognosis in patients with nasopharyngeal carcinomas. However, the underlying mechanism of Bmi-1–mediated invasiveness remains unknown. In the current study, we found that upregulation of Bmi-1 induced epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and enhanced the motility and invasiveness of human nasopharyngeal epithelial cells, whereas silencing endogenous Bmi-1 expression reversed EMT and reduced motility. Furthermore, upregulation of Bmi-1 led to the stabilization of Snail, a transcriptional repressor associated with EMT, via modulation of PI3K/Akt/GSK-3β signaling. Chromatin immunoprecipitation assays revealed that Bmi-1 transcriptionally downregulated expression of the tumor suppressor PTEN in tumor cells through direct association with the PTEN locus. This in vitro analysis was consistent with the statistical inverse correlation detected between Bmi-1 and PTEN expression in a cohort of human nasopharyngeal carcinoma biopsies. Moreover, ablation of PTEN expression partially rescued the migratory/invasive phenotype of Bmi-1–silenced cells, indicating that PTEN might be a major mediator of Bmi-1–induced EMT. Our results provide functional and mechanistic links between the oncoprotein Bmi-1 and the tumor suppressor PTEN in the development and progression of cancer.
Li-Bing Song, Jun Li, Wen-Ting Liao, Yan Feng, Chun-Ping Yu, Li-Juan Hu, Qing-Li Kong, Li-Hua Xu, Xing Zhang, Wan-Li Liu, Man-Zhi Li, Ling Zhang, Tie-Bang Kang, Li-Wu Fu, Wen-Lin Huang, Yun-Fei Xia, Sai Wah Tsao, Mengfeng Li, Vimla Band, Hamid Band, Qing-Hua Shi, Yi-Xin Zeng, Mu-Sheng Zeng
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2009;119(12):3626–3636. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI39374
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(21):e200436. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200436
The authors became aware that in Figure 3A, the GSK3β blot for the NPEC2 cells was inadvertently duplicated in the CNE2 panel. In addition, in Supplemental Figure 6A, the representative image for 24-hour Bmi1 shRNA#2 + PTEN shRNA#2 (row 3, column 4) was inadvertently duplicated from the representative image for 24-hour Bmi1 shRNA#2 + PTEN shRNA#1 (row 3, column 3). The correct Figure 3A is shown below and an updated version of the supplemental material has been provided.
The authors regret the errors.