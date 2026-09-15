Platelets link coagulation and complement in regulating murine placental vascular development

Microthrombosis and bleeding in the developing placenta. In order for maternal blood to stop flowing around the implantation site and instead be directed through the blood vessels forming in the developing placenta, the blood flow must be blocked locally. Analysis of the boundary layer between trophoblasts and decidua on E8.5 revealed the presence of PMTs in the vicinity of TGCs on the mesometrial side of the placenta (Figure 1A). These PMTs contained coagulation proteins (e.g., FVIII), maternal platelets (detected through platelet factor PF4 and β3 integrin [β3]), and urokinase-type plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR), which is part of the fibrinolytic system. Interestingly, PMTs contained not only platelets and coagulation proteins, but also the complement protein C3. This is shown by reactivity for the C3 activation product C3d (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Coagulation and complement regulate maternal blood flow at the developing placenta. (A) Representative images of FVIII, PF4, β3, uPAR, and C3d immunostaining of placenta sections at E8.5. Arrows point to polyploid TGCs. For the number of individually analyzed implants, see Supplemental Table 1. EPC, ectoplacental cone; D, decidua. Scale bars: 200 μm (top panel) and 20 μm (enlarged insets in bottom panel). (B) Representative images of distribution of maternal erythrocytes (TER-119) at E10.5 in pregnancies of control, C3–/–, and Par4–/– mice. Arrow points to antimesometrial hemorrhage. Scale bars: 500 μm. (C) Hemorrhage score for the images in B, ranging from 1 (none to mild), 2 (intermediate), to 3 (severe). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test. n = 25 controls from 3 pregnancies; n = 12 C3–/– mice from 2 pregnancies; n = 10 Par4–/– mice from 2 pregnancies.

We then investigated the influence of platelets and the complement system on the direction of blood flow at the developing placenta. At E10.5, when maternal blood flow through the placenta is generally established, the placenta of control animals showed few maternal erythrocytes at the implantation site near the antimesometrial area, indicating a functional barrier and established blood flow through the placenta (Figure 1B). In contrast, C3– or PAR4– pregnancies showed increased deposition of erythrocytes, indicating failed guidance of the blood flow. Using a score ranging from 1 (mild) to 3 (severe), we found significantly more hemorrhaging in C3– and PAR4– animals than in the control animals (Figure 1C).

PAR4-mediated platelet activation is crucial for PMT formation. As the absence of both C3 and PAR4 leads to deficits in guidance of maternal blood, we examined the composition of PMTs at the fetal-maternal interface in C3– and PAR4– animals at E8.5. In placentas from PAR4– mothers, FVIII was no longer enriched in clots, but diffusely associated with TGCs (Figure 2, A and C). Moreover, only very few platelets (PF4) and hardly any reactivity for C3d were found (Figure 2, A and C), indicating a complete absence of PMTs. In C3– pregnancies, all the aforementioned components were present except for C3 (Figure 2, B and C). These data imply that PAR4-mediated platelet activation at the fetal-maternal interface is essential for the formation of PMTs, which substantially contribute to regulation of maternal blood flow at the developing placenta. In the absence of C3, PMT formation was observed, but it was unable to sufficiently guide blood flow to the placenta and prevent antimesometrial hemorrhage.

Figure 2 PAR4-mediated platelet activation is crucial for thrombus formation at the placenta. (A) Representative images of FVIII, PF4 and C3d immunostaining of Par4–/– placenta sections at E8.5. Arrows point to polyploid TGCs. Scale bars: 200 μm (top panel) and 20 μm (enlarged insets in bottom panel). (B) Representative images of FVIII, PF4, and C3d immunostaining of C3–/– placenta sections at E8.5. Arrows point to polyploid TGCs. Scale bars: 200 μm (top panel) and 20 μm (enlarged insets in bottom panel). For the number of individually analyzed implants, see Supplemental Table 1. (C) IHC scoring of C3d, FVIII, and PF4 in PMTs from control, Par4–/–, and C3–/– placenta sections at E8.5. The score ranges from 1 to 3 for FVIII and PF4 and from 0 to 3 for C3d. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test (FVIII and PF4) and Mann-Whitney U test (C3d).

Loss of placental complement regulation results in excessive thrombosis. Since excessive complement activation is associated with human pregnancy complications and mouse models with impaired complement regulation show severe placental developmental deficits, we asked if platelet activation contributes to complement-mediated placental malformations. As we have previously demonstrated, loss of sialoglycans, due to impaired activation of sialic acid (Cmas–/–), results in excessive activation of the maternal complement system and pregnancy loss (7) (Figure 3A). Investigation of coagulation proteins at the fetal-maternal interface of Cmas–/– mice revealed that FVIII+ thrombi form around the implantation site with increased numbers and size (Figure 3B). Likewise, the implantation site of Cmas–/– animals revealed a pronounced infiltration with maternal platelets (Figure 3, C and D). To determine whether this pathological thrombosis depends on activation of the complement system, we analyzed Cmas–/– embryos on a C3– background. C3 deficiency rescued the placental developmental deficit (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200372DS11). The formation of PMTs, the deposition of FVIII, and maternal platelets were similar to what we observed in normal controls again (Supplemental Figure 1). These data demonstrate that loss of complement regulation can cause excessive thrombosis, which can be corrected by C3 deletion.

Figure 3 Loss of placental complement regulation results in excessive thrombosis. (A–D) Representative images of C3d (A), FVIII (B), PF4 (C), and β3 (D) immunostaining of control and Cmas–/– placenta sections at E8.5. Arrows point to polyploid TGCs. Scale bars: 200 μm (top panel) and 20 μm (enlarged insets in bottom panel). For the number of individually analyzed implants, see Supplemental Table 1.

C5b-9 and anaphylatoxin signaling do not contribute to thrombosis in Cmas–/– pregnancies. Formation of the membrane attack complex (MAC or C5b-9) is the terminal step in the complement cascade, and several studies have demonstrated procoagulant properties of C5b-9 (11, 12). However, interruption of the complement cascade already at the step of C5 activation had no effect on excessive thrombosis and pregnancy loss in Cmas–/– pregnancies (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Of note, the pronounced mesometrial C3d and PF4 reactivity in controls under C5 blockade indicate that C5b-9 was not involved in PMT formation, further strengthening the point that platelet activation and C3 are the main drivers of clot formation at the developing placenta.

We also addressed the potential role of the anaphylatoxins C3a and C5a, as these inflammatory mediators can contribute to a procoagulant environment (13). However, Cmas–/– mice on a C3aR/C5aR1– background showed no improvement in complement activation, thrombosis, or placental development (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C).

Together, neither the terminal complement cascade nor anaphylatoxin signaling was involved in the excessive thrombosis observed in CMAS-deficient pregnancies. The activation of platelets and C3 was sufficient to cause thrombosis.

Complement activation decreases trophoblastic TM. Another potential link between dysregulated complement activation and thrombosis might be the endothelial surface protein TM, which activates protein C, which then inactivates the coagulation factors Va and VIIIa. TM is expressed on TGCs and — similar to Cmas–/– embryos — TM-deficient embryos die at E8.5 (14). TM forms a complex with thrombin on the cell surface. At first, we aimed to determine whether desialylated TM (ΔSia-TM), as it occurs on the cell surface of CMAS– TGCs, has impaired capacities in activated protein C (APC) generation. To generate ΔSia-TM, recombinant TM was incubated with neuraminidase-coupled beads (Supplemental Figure 4A), and we confirmed its enzymatic activity in a colorimetric assay (Supplemental Figure 4B). TM and ΔSia-TM were then used together with thrombin in an APC generation kinetic assay that measures the proteolytic activity of APC according to published methods (Figure 4A) (15). Both TM glyco-variants yielded very similar amounts of APC, indicating that the sialylation status of TM did not affect its activity in the generation of APC (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4, C and E). Since TM shedding is known to occur in the context of inflammatory processes (16), we next performed IHC to analyze the presence of TM in Cmas–/– trophoblasts. While the implants in control mice showed pronounced levels of TM in TGCs along the entire fetal-maternal interface, CMAS– mice had decreased reactivity for TM, especially on the antimesometrial site (Figure 4C). Also, the presence of TM– TGCs was significantly higher in CMAS– implants compared with controls (Figure 4D). This suggests that complement-related inflammatory processes decreased the levels of TM on the surface of trophoblastic cells, which in turn promoted thrombosis at the fetal-maternal interface.

Figure 4 Complement activation results in decreased TM levels. (A) Schematic representation of the APC generation assay. The TM-thrombin complex proteolytically activates protein C to APC. APC then proteolytically cleaves a chromogenic reporter molecule. Created with BioRender. (B) APC generation kinetics of thrombin in a 1:1 ratio with TM and ΔSia-TM. Data are presented as the mean ± SD of duplicates. (C) Representative images of TM immunostaining of control and Cmas–/– placenta sections at E8.5. Inset: asterisks mark TM+ and arrowheads point to TM– TGCs. M, mesometrial region of the decidua; AM, antimesometrial region of the decidua. Scale bars: 100 μm. Insets: original magnification ×3.66. For the number of individually analyzed implants, see Supplemental Table 1. (D) Quantification of TM– TGCs in control and Cmas–/– pregnancies at E8.5. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed t test.

Platelet activation stimulates C3 deposition of Cmas-deficient trophoblasts. As PAR4-mediated platelet activation was required for PMTs and complement activation, we also investigated the role of PAR4 in CMAS– pregnancies. Indeed, we found that C3d deposition on the cell surface of CMAS– TGCs was absent in PAR4– pregnancies (Figure 5, A and E). However, a diffuse reactivity of C3d could still be observed in the vicinity of these cells. Analysis of the alternative complement pathway stabilizer properdin revealed a very similar picture. Properdin was localized to the cell surface of CMAS– TGCs in Par4+/+, but not in Par4–/–, pregnancies (Figure 5B). Instead, we observed diffuse deposition of properdin, similar to C3d, in Cmas–/– Par4–/– animals. IHC analysis for PF4 and β3 showed that Par4–/– maternal thrombocytes were still recruited to the fetal-maternal boundary layer in Cmas–/– Par4–/– pregnancies (Figure 5C). Although we found no FVIII+ thrombi, we observed generally increased reactivity to FVIII in Cmas–/– Par4–/– pregnancies (Figure 5C). Notably, despite the reduced complement activation on the cell surface, there was no improvement in placental development in Cmas–/– Par4–/– pregnancies, as evidenced by the absence of the chorionic plate (CP) (Figure 5D). It can be concluded that the absence of PAR4-mediated platelet activation prevented the deposition of C3 on the surface of Sia– cells; however, Par4–/– platelets and coagulation factors were still abundant in the Cmas–/– pregnancies/implants, and placental development remained severely disturbed.

Figure 5 PAR4-mediated platelet activation drives C3 deposition on trophoblasts, but is not solely responsible for platelet recruitment to the fetal-maternal interface. (A and B) Representative images of C3d (A) and Properdin (B) immunostaining of Cmas–/– and Cmas–/– Par4–/– placenta sections at E8.5. Arrows point to polyploid TGCs. Scale bars: 200 μm (top panels in A and B) and 20 μm (enlarged insets in bottom panel in A); 10 μm (enlarged insets in bottom panel in B). (C) Representative images of PF4, β3, and FVIII immunostaining of Cmas–/– Par4–/– placenta sections at E8.5. Arrows point to polyploid TGCs. Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) H&E staining of Cmas–/– implants at E8.5 in Par4–/– mothers. Scale bars: 200 μm. For the number of individually analyzed implants, see Supplemental Table 1. (E) IHC scoring of C3d, Properdin and β3 of control, Cmas–/–, Par4–/–, and Cmas–/– Par4–/– placenta sections at E8.5. The score ranges from 0 to 3 for C3d and from 1 to 3 for properdin and β3. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ***P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test.

Depletion of maternal platelets mitigates excessive thrombosis and improves placental development in Cmas–/– pregnancies. To investigate this hypothesis further, maternal platelets were depleted in the maternal circulation by anti-GPIbα injections during pregnancy. Platelet depletion abolished the deposition of C3d on TGCs and reactivity with properdin (Figure 6, A and B). The diffuse C3d and properdin reactivity still observed in PAR4– pregnancies was markedly reduced upon platelet depletion (Figure 6, A and B). Similar to controls (Figure 1A and Figure 3B), FVIII reactivity in Cmas–/– mice was only found in PMTs at the mesometrial side of the fetal-maternal interface (Figure 6C). Moreover, the development of the placenta was also markedly improved in CMAS– implants in platelet-depleted mothers (Figure 6D). Improvements in extraembryonic tissues were also accompanied by improved development of the embryo proper. The insufficient supply caused by extraembryonic defects in CMAS– pregnancies resulted in increased apoptosis (cleaved caspase 3+ staining) in the fetus (Figure 6, E and F). Even a single depletion of maternal platelets during pregnancy resulted in fewer apoptotic cells, a reduction that was further improved by a second depletion.

Figure 6 Platelet depletion mitigates excessive thrombosis and developmental deficits of the placenta. (A–C) Representative images of C3d (A), properdin (B), and FVIII (C) immunostaining of Cmas–/– implant sections at E8.5 in anti-GPIbα–treated mothers. Platelets were depleted by i.p. injection of 200 μg anti-GPIbα (R300 Emfret Analytics) at E2.5 and E5.5 in 3 individual experiments. Arrows point to polyploid TGCs. Scale bars: 200 μm (top panels in A–C), 20 μm (enlarged insets in bottom panels in A and C), and 10 μm (bottom panel in B). (D) H&E staining of Cmas–/– implants at E8.5 in anti-GPIbα–treated mothers. Scale bar: 200 μm. For the number of individually analyzed implants, see Supplemental Table 1. (E) Representative images of cleaved caspase 3 immunostaining of control and Cmas–/– implant sections at E8.5 in anti-GPIbα–treated mothers. Platelets were depleted by i.p. injection of 200 μg anti-GPIbα (R300, Emfret Analytics) at E4.5 or E2.5 and E5.5 in 3 individual experiments. Arrows point to representative cleaved caspase 3+ cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Quantification of cleaved caspase 3+ cells/μm2 of the embryo proper. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons.

These data strongly suggest that — despite the importance of PAR4 activation of platelets in the formation of PTMs — platelets provided a surface for ongoing activation of complement and coagulation on the Cmas–/– background that was only rescued with platelet depletion.

PAR4-deficient platelets can still be activated and contribute to thrombosis in Cmas–/– pregnancies. The substantial improvement in phenotype observed in pregnancies involving platelet depletion, compared with PAR4– animals, suggests that platelet activation may still be occurring in the latter. To investigate this, we analyzed the presence of serotonin (5-HT), which is stored in platelet-dense granules and released upon activation. In control animals, we found small 5-HT+ particles that were approximately the size of platelets (Figure 7). These were most likely nonactivated platelets in which 5-HT was still stored in dense granules. Interestingly, a few TGC nuclei were also positive for 5-HT. We observed a very high reactivity for 5-HT in Cmas–/– embryos along the entire implantation site, suggesting release from activated platelets. A strong presence of 5-HT was also still evident at the fetal-maternal interface in Par4–/– animals. A completely different picture emerged in platelet-depleted pregnancies. Apart from the 5-HT+ TGC cell nuclei, which were also observed in the control animals, 5-HT was virtually absent. These data indicate that Par4– platelets were still being activated at the fetal-maternal interface of CMAS– pregnancies. To analyze which routes of activation are functional in Cmas+/– Par4–/– platelets, we conducted platelet aggregation and activation studies. As expected, thrombin induced aggregation of Cmas+/–, but not Cmas+/– Par4–/–, platelets. However, collagen and adenosine diphosphate induced the aggregation of both Cmas+/– and Cmas+/– Par4–/– platelets. Activation of integrin αIIbβ3, a key step in platelet activation, was induced by thrombin only in Cmas+/– platelets, while its induction by ADP was preserved in Cmas+/– Par4–/– platelets (Figure 2C, Supplemental Figure 5). These data reflect the well-known functional redundancy in platelet activation pathways and explain why PAR4 deficiency was less effective than platelet depletion in preventing complement activation and thrombosis during placental development in the CMAS-KO.