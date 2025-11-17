Expanding the landscape of nucleotide excision repair disorders: from discovery to therapy

Nucleotide excision repair (NER) is a versatile DNA repair pathway that excises base pair-disrupting and transcription-stalling lesions, such as UV-photoproducts and numerous chemical adducts (1). The NER pathway comprises two subpathways: Global Genome NER (GG-NER) (2), which removes distorting damage anywhere in the genome, and Transcription-Coupled NER (TC-NER) (3), which eliminates DNA lesions when they are physically stalling transcription. Rare genetic defects in NER give rise to remarkably different disorders, all sharing sun (UV) hypersensitivity. Xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) results from deficiencies primarily affecting GG-NER and is characterized by extreme cancer predisposition (4), with patients exhibiting striking photosensitivity, freckling and early pigmentary changes, ocular abnormalities (e.g., photophobia), and a greater than 1000-fold risk of developing skin cancers (e.g., basal and squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma). In contrast to XP, Cockayne syndrome (CS) arises from compromised TC-NER and is marked by photosensitivity and many severe progressive manifestations of premature aging, including neurodegeneration, early cessation of development and growth, brain abnormalities (e.g., calcification, demyelination), ophthalmological problems (e.g., cataracts), hearing loss, and microcephaly, but does not exhibit cancer predisposition (5). Trichothiodystrophy (TTD) is a more heterogeneous disorder caused by defects involving the basal process of gene expression and, when caused by defects in the dual functional transcription-repair complex TFIIH, both GG- and TC-NER are affected as well (6), adding XP and CS symptoms to the TTD spectrum. TTD-specific features include developmental delay, growth failure, and microcephaly, in addition to the typifying hallmarks of brittle hair and nails, and cutaneous manifestations (e.g., ichthyosis, scaly skin).

The multifunctional 10-subunit TFIIH complex locally unwinds the DNA for RNA-polymerase II binding in transcription initiation and for lesion verification and excision in both NER subpathways (7). Because of the multiple engagements of TFIIH, different mutations in a single TFIIH subunit can trigger any of the clinical entities described above (TTD, XP and CS), depending on the mutation’s effect on, respectively, gene transcription, GG-NER, or TC-NER (or its combined effects). Hence, TFIIH defects are associated with an exceptionally wide and heterogenous spectrum of clinical symptoms. This makes strict classification into XP, CS, and TTD often difficult, supporting NER disorders as a continuum (7, 8).

In this issue of the JCI, Fassihi et al. (9) report discovering a ninth XP complementation group, XP-J, caused by mutations in the p52 subunit of TFIIH, encoded by GTF2H4. The C-terminal truncating variant is designated in the study as p52ΔC. Remarkably, XP-J’s discovery comes 50 years after the prior XP gene discovery. The group extended these findings in a second paper in this issue, in which Nakazawa et al. (10) uncovered that p52ΔC opens unexpected opportunities for therapy of a defect in another TFIIH subunit, p8 (encoded by GTF2H5), which causes the clinical entity TTD-A. TTD-A is associated with a more severe phenotype than XP-J because the pathogenic p8 variant destabilizes the entire TFIIH complex. Paradoxically, introducing the p52ΔC mutation in p8-defective cells stabilized TFIIH again, which — if successfully translated at the patient level — may convert the severe phenotype associated with TTD-A defect to the milder XP-J phenotype, although there are still unknowns.