TFIIH-p52ΔC defines a ninth xeroderma pigmentosum complementation–group XP-J and restores TFIIH stability to p8-defective trichothiodystrophy

TFIIH is stably formed in patient with XP-J cells expressing C-terminally truncated p52. Malfunctions in the TFIIH-core complex and its associated factors, XPB/p89 and XPD, are known to cause NER-deficient disorders, XP, CS, and TTD, as well as combined conditions (Figure 1, A and B). Congenital mutations in the TFIIH p8 subunit are known to cause TTD-A (52), with loss-of-function variants in particular leading to the most severe form of the disease (53, 54). In the accompanying paper (51), we reported that the patient with XP-J (XP140BR) intrinsically expresses a pathogenic, C-terminally truncated form of p52 (p52ΔC) and exhibits only XP clinical manifestations without features of the TTD phenotype, despite the missing domain (also known as p8L) being essential for the interaction between p52 and p8 (55).

Figure 1 The TFIIH subunits and their associated NER-deficiency disorders. (A) Table showing the TFIIH subunits (molecular weights), their corresponding encoding genes, and associated genetic disorders. (B) Schematic diagram illustrating the interactions among TFIIH subunits, the CAK complex, and the NER-endonucleases. (C) Immunoblots showing expression of the TFIIH subunits in fibroblasts from 1BR (normal), TTD1BR (TTD-A), and XP140BR (XP-J). TFIIH stability is markedly diminished in the p8-deficient TTD-A cells, but remains stable in the p52 C-terminal truncated XP-J cells. PCNA is a loading control. (D) Cryo-EM structure of TFIIH. p52, blue (C-terminal domain truncated in the XP-J patient, white); p8, yellow; XPB/p89, green (pdb:8ebt) (55).

We presumed that the severity of TTD is attributable to a reduction in the TFIIH abundance and functionality due to complex destabilization, which explains the absence of p8 in severe TTD-A patients. In the cells from the patient with XP-J, the TFIIH complex remains stable in vivo and retains its function even without interaction between p52 and p8. Indeed, immunoblot analysis demonstrated a substantial reduction in the steady-state level of the TFIIH-core complex components, including XPB/p89 and p62, in TTD-A cells, whereas these proteins were slightly reduced but stably expressed in the cells from the patient with XP-J (Figure 1C). The missing p52 C-terminal domain (Figure 1D, highlighted in white) is also structurally important for the recruitment of TFIIH to damaged DNA in chromatin, mediated through its interactions with XPC (purple) and XPA (red) (55).

TFIIH recruitment to DNA damage is compromised in cells from the patient with XP-J. NER-deficient cellular phenotypes were observed in the cells from the patient with XP-J (51), attributable to the loss of TFIIH-p52–mediated DNA repair function. To assess the recruitment of TFIIH to DNA damage sites, chromatin coimmunoprecipitation of the TFIIH subunits was performed using extracts from UV-irradiated samples (Figure 2). The p52 C-terminal antibody hardly detects endogenous p52 in whole-cell lysates in normal cells, but the signal becomes detectable after immunoprecipitation. In normal cells, recruitment of all tested TFIIH-core subunits to the chromatin fraction after DNA damage was clearly detectable, whereas in the cells from the patient with XP-J, only the p52ΔC subunit was relocalize (Figure 2A). Chromatin coimmunoprecipitation experiments further confirmed that none of the TFIIH subunits were relocalize to chromatin in UV-irradiated XP-J cells (Figure 2, B–E). This indicates that the recruitment of core-TFIIH to DNA damage via GG-NER is largely compromised when the p52 C-terminal domain is lacking, even though TFIIH subunits have multiple docking interfaces with one another and to XPC. Notably, the total amount of TFIIH complex measured by the XPB/p89 immunoprecipitation was comparable in both normal and cells from the patient with XP-J (Figure 2B). Collectively, the DNA repair deficiency in the patient with XP-J can be solely attributed to the failure of TFIIH translocation after DNA damage, due to the loss of the p52 C-terminal domain, which mediates interactions with other NER factors (55).

Figure 2 TFIIH recruitment to the chromatin fraction after DNA damage is compromised in XP-J cells. (A) TFIIH recruitment to damaged chromatin is only detectable in normal cells (input samples). (B–D) Immunoprecipitation was performed using the following antibodies: anti-XPB/p89 (B), XPD (C), p62 (D), and p52 (N-terminal) (E). TCL, total cell lysate; NucCyt, mixture of nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions; Chr, chromatin fraction. Antibodies used for immunodetection are indicated. The p52 (C) antibody recognizes the C-terminal domain of p52. PCNA serves as a loading control, and H2B is a histone protein localized in the chromatin fraction.

TFIIH p8 is dispensable for stable complex formation and TCR in patient with XP-J. Considering the XP-exclusive phenotype without TTD features in the patient with XP-J, we anticipated that the patient’s TFIIH complex would be structurally stable and retain the p8 subunit in vivo, thereby maintaining complex integrity, but lack DNA repair activity. Because the p8 subunit was undetectable by immunoblotting in our hands, we introduced V5-tagged p8 to determine whether it would be incorporated into the TFIIH complex. While V5-p8 immunoprecipitated p52ΔC, which likely exists as free, unfolded protein, no other TFIIH subunits were coimmunoprecipitated, indicating that p8 may not be incorporated into the TFIIH complex in the cells from the patient with XP-J (Figure 3A). Counter coimmunoprecipitation experiments by the TFIIH-core subunits confirmed the lack of p8 in the TFIIH-core complex in the cells from the patient with XP-J (Figure 3B). As measured by UDS, overexpression of V5-tagged p8 did not interfere with DNA repair activity in normal cells, fails to complement the defect in XP140BR, but fully rescued the p8 deficiency in TTD-A cells (Figure 3C). These results indicate that overexpressed V5-tagged p8 retains its repair activity and that the defect in XP140BR extends beyond p8 loss. In cells from patients with TTD-A, the levels of TFIIH subunits that directly interact with p8 (i.e. XPB/p89, p52) were substantially reduced (Figure 1C). To further examine the composition of TFIIH complex, we performed coimmunoprecipitation experiments. In cells from patients with TTD-A, none of the TFIIH subunits were coimmunoprecipitated with XPB/p89 or p52. In contrast, all TFIIH-core components were detected in normal and cells from the patient with XP-J (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 TFIIH-p8 is missing in XP-J cells, but the p52 C-terminal truncation compensates for the complex stability. (A) V5-tagged p8 was expressed in cells and immunoprecipitated using an anti-V5 antibody to detect the TFIIH-core complex by immunoblotting. The full-length and the C-terminal truncated form of p52 are indicated. (B) Counter coimmunoprecipitation was performed using antibodies against TFIIH-subunits to detect V5-tagged p8. (C) V5-tagged p8 does not interfere with DNA repair activity in normal cells and fully rescues p8-deficiency in TTD-A cells. Bars and error bars represent means and SEM, respectively, of experiments (n = 5, as indicated by the colored-circles and their corresponding plots). 20J/m2 UVC-irradiation. (D) TFIIH expression is diminished in p8-deficient TTD-A patient cells (TTD1BR). (E) Normal TCR initiation is observed through the recruitment of TFIIH to DNA damage-stalled RNAPII in TTD-A and XP-J cells. Immunoprecipitation of elongating RNAPII was performed using anti-phospho-Ser2 antibodies (3E10). (F) Schematic representation of the TFIIH stability in XP-J and TTD-A cells. Asterisks indicate nonspecific products.

In TCR-deficient disorders, patients with CS exhibit severe systemic abnormalities, and a model for explaining the CS pathogenesis has been proposed in which persistent stalling of RNAPII at DNA lesions eventually leads to the induction of apoptosis (56). In CS, the initiation of TCR is compromised due to defective ubiquitination of stalled RNAPII and impaired recruitment of TFIIH to sites of DNA damage (40). While cells from patients with XP-J and TTD-A also exhibit TCR deficiency, their clinical manifestations differ substantially from those observed in CS. To further investigate the differences in molecular pathogenesis between these disorders, we analyzed the recruitment of TFIIH to DNA damage-stalled RNAPII by chromatin coimmunoprecipitation assays (Figure 3E). In cells from patients with TTD-A, although CSB recruitment to the chromatin fraction and RNAPII ubiquitination proceed normally, there is a marked reduction in the nuclear-localized, unbound TFIIH pool. Furthermore, TFIIH accumulation in chromatin is not detectable by RNAPII immunoprecipitation, indicating that TCR initiation is specifically impaired. This defect is likely due to the destabilization of the TFIIH complex and a reduced total amount of functional TFIIH. In contrast, in the cells from the patient with XP-J, TFIIH recruitment to DNA damage–stalled RNAPII is proficient, suggesting that the absence of p8, due to truncation of the p52 C-terminal domain, affects only the downstream processes of NER, namely the recruitment of NER incision factors such as XPA, followed by repair DNA synthesis.

Collectively, the TFIIH complex remains stable in vivo when the p52 C-terminal domain is truncated (Figure 3F, normal vs. XP-J), whereas the p8 subunit becomes indispensable when the p52 C-terminal domain is present (Figure 3F, normal versus TTD-A). The TCR-defective cellular phenotype in XP-J did not contribute to the development of notable CS or TTD manifestations, as structurally stable TFIIH is abundantly present and the critical processes for removing stalled RNAPII from the chromatin fraction, which is necessary to prevent apoptosis, remain functionally intact (56).

ASOs designed to induce GTF2H4 alternative splicing promote p52ΔC expression and stabilize the TFIIH complex. Since p8 is dispensable for TFIIH functionality in the patient with XP-J, who exhibits neither CS nor TTD manifestations, we anticipated that inducing p52 C-terminal truncation in p8-deficient cells from patients with TTD-A may facilitate TFIIH stabilization. To achieve this, we designed ASOs to deliberately disrupt proper splice site recognition required for the removal of intron 13, thereby inducing its inclusion in GTF2H4 mRNA transcripts and mimicking the XP-J patient’s frameshift pathogenic mutation located in its exon 13 (Figure 4A and Table 1). To identify effective ASOs for this purpose, we conducted a screening using a set of systematically designed ASOs, each expected to exert steric blocking effects at either the 5’ or 3’ spliceosome binding sites (Figure 4, A and B). We first introduced individual ASOs separately into p8-null TTD-A cells (TTD1BR) to test their effects on the induction of p52ΔC, using it as a marker for the efficacy of steric-blocking ASOs targeting GTF2H4 intron 13 splicing (Figure 4B). Twenty-four hours after ASO treatment, several faster-migrating bands appeared in each sample, which may correspond to C-terminal truncated forms of p52 protein. Notably, when 2 ASOs were combined — 1 designed to target the 5’ splice site (pink) and the other targeting the 3’ (green) — the intensity of the faster-migrating p52 products increased. We further tested the stability of TFIIH by measuring the accumulation of XPB/p89. The amount of XPB/p89 increased the most when 2 specific ASOs (E13I13-1 and I13E14-11) were used, indicating that these ASOs function as steric blockers at the 5’ and 3’ spliceosome binding sites of GTF2H4 intron 13 (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Artificial antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) designed to induce GTF2H4 alternative splicing facilitate p52 C-terminal truncation and promote TFIIH stability. (A) Schematic representation of the GTF2H4 gene structure and the design of ASOs to induce intron 13 inclusion, leading to a frameshift and a C-terminal truncation of p52. In-frame stop codons in intron 13 (orange). (B) Induction of p52 C-terminal truncation in TTD-A cells treated with ASOs (24 hours). (C and D) Simultaneous blocking of the 5’ and 3’ splice sites of intron 13 facilitates efficient induction of the p52 truncation and TFIIH stabilization in TTD-A cells. In D, immunoprecipitation of XPB/p89 was performed. Asterisks indicate nonspecific products. (E) ASO treatment mostly rescues transcription in TTD cells. Transcription activity was measured by EU incorporation. Bars and error bars represent means and SEM, respectively, of experiments (n = 3, as indicated by the colored-circles and their corresponding plots). 20J/m2 UVC-irradiation. wo, without treatment; control, control-ASO treatment.

Table 1 LNA-ASOs used in this study

To further optimize the ASO treatment conditions, we examined the treatment duration on the p52ΔC induction and XPB/p89 accumulation, as a marker of the TFIIH stability, using the most effective ASO pair identified in Figure 4B. The effect was enhanced in a treatment time–dependent manner; marked induction of the truncated forms of p52 protein, and, correspondingly, increased levels of XPB/p89 were both clearly observed after up to 96 hours of treatment (Figure 4C). We further investigated whether any of the observed truncated p52 products correspond to the C-terminal truncated form caused by the pathogenic variants in the patient with XP-J and whether they can properly form the TFIIH complex. Coimmunoprecipitation was performed using XPB/p89 antibodies on samples treated for 96 hours with the ASO pair used in Figure 4C. A distinct product was detected that migrated at the same size as the known truncated form in the cells from the patient with XP-J, and a substantial increase in XPB/p89 levels was also clearly detected (Figure 4D).

To determine whether the ASO-mediated TFIIH stabilization improves transcriptional function, basal transcription levels were measured in the ASO-treated cells. The ASO treatment mostly rescued transcription activity in TTD-A cells (Figure 4E), although complementation experiments to assess transcription recovery by p8 expression in TTD-A cells were not feasible due to the transcriptional impact of viral transduction. Given that prior reports suggest normal TFIIH transcriptional activity without p8 in vitro (57, 58), this issue remains controversial.

Collectively, these data indicate that an induction of p52 C-terminal truncation by ASO treatment facilitates TFIIH complex stability in p8-deficient cells from patients with TTD-A. This suggests that modulating the p52-p8 interaction and promoting TFIIH complex formation may serve as a potential therapeutic strategy for TTD-A cases.