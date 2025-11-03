Neutrophils take center stage in VEXAS syndrome pathogenesis

Vacuoles, E1 enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, somatic (VEXAS) syndrome is a recently described autoinflammatory disorder caused by somatic mutations in the UBA1 gene of hematopoietic stem cells (1). UBA1 is an X-linked gene that encodes the major E1 ubiquitin–activating enzyme. The identification of VEXAS syndrome in 2020 bridged the subspecialties of hematology and rheumatology, illuminating a causal genetic etiology for adult-onset inflammatory disease. Affected individuals are most commonly older men presenting with hematologic abnormalities, such as cytopenias (e.g., macrocytic anemia), vacuoles in erythroid and myeloid precursors, and bone marrow dysplasia. At the same time, systemic inflammation in affected individuals can be particularly severe, affecting multiple organs, including the skin, lungs, vasculature, and cartilaginous structures. Patients with VEXAS syndrome sometimes meet criteria for relapsing polychondritis, polyarteritis nodosa, giant cell arteritis, Sweet syndrome, multiple myeloma, and/or myelodysplastic syndrome, shedding new light on the potential underpinnings of a variety of rheumatologic and hematologic conditions.

Epidemiologic studies suggest that pathogenic and likely pathogenic UBA1 variants are more common than expected, with prevalence estimates near 1 in 4,000 men older than 50 years, albeit with evidence of incomplete clinical penetrance of VEXAS syndrome–associated UBA1 variants (2, 3). Treatment approaches for the inflammatory manifestations of VEXAS syndrome have included broad-acting corticosteroids, as well as specific inhibitors of IL-1, IL-6, and JAK/STAT signaling (4, 5). In patients who are refractory to these therapies or in those with severe hematologic manifestations, hypomethylating agents such as azacitidine have been deployed (4, 5). Despite these varied approaches, patients with VEXAS syndrome are prone to incomplete responses to therapy and frequent relapses, with a 12%–40% mortality rate (6–8).

Although considerable progress has been made in defining the clinical phenotypes associated with VEXAS syndrome, fundamental mechanistic questions remain unresolved. Analyses of patient-derived samples have provided valuable insights but fail to fully capture the nuances associated with clonal hematopoiesis, lineage-specific contributions, and cell-cell interactions. Moreover, VEXAS syndrome cells are fragile, have a limited ability to proliferate, and do not tolerate genetic manipulation (9). As a result, there is a lack of understanding of how UBA1 mutations in hematopoietic stem cells are linked to effector cell dysfunction, inflammation, and bone marrow failure.