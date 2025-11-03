TET3-overexpressing macrophages are a unifying pathogenic feature with therapeutic potential in chronic inflammatory diseases

The nucleotide-binding domain, leucine-rich repeat and pyrin domain–containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome is a multifunctional intracellular protein complex, the activation of which is primarily observed in immune cells, including macrophages, thus leading to the production of proinflammatory cytokines, such as IL-1β, and induction of pyroptosis through the activation of caspase-1 (1). The above process plays a critical role in the initiation and development of several chronic inflammatory diseases, such as metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH) (2), non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (3), and endometriosis (4). NLRP3 and IL-1β inhibitors have been used to treat diseases caused by inflammasome activation, but their immunosuppressive effect has been a major concern because they increase the risk of infection (5). Therefore, there is a need for the development of treatments with fewer immunosuppressive effects.

Recently, pathogenic macrophages, such as those positive for the innate immune receptor TREM2, have been described across several chronic inflammatory diseases (2). Therapeutic targeting of pathogenic macrophages might enable cross-disease strategies applicable to related pathologies in which these cell types are implicated. However, therapeutic targeting of pathogenic macrophages has been challenging, given their functional heterogeneity in the disease microenvironment (DME) (6), as well as the overlapping surface markers expressed among various populations of macrophages and the lack of specific markers to facilitate accurate identification of the macrophage subtype. Moreover, macrophages alter their surface markers and functional properties in response to disease-specific environments (7). Indeed, currently available therapies designed to eliminate pathogenic macrophages, such as a CSF1 receptor inhibitor, predominantly modulate broad myeloid axes rather than directly target these defined subsets, and such interventions have been reported to deplete homeostatic macrophages (8). Accordingly, identification of molecular features specifically associated with pathogenic macrophages and development of strategies for their selective elimination are of paramount importance.

TET3 belongs to the three-member TET family dioxygenases, which also include TET1 and TET2. TET proteins facilitate DNA demethylation by oxidizing 5-methylcytosine to 5-hydroxymethylcytosine. TET proteins can also function by directly recruiting chromatin-modifying complexes independently of catalytic activity (9). For instance, TET2-deficient macrophages display elevated NLRP3 activity with increased secretion of proinflammatory cytokines (10). A recent study by Lv et al. identified pathogenic macrophages characterized by TET3 expression in human endometriosis lesions; transformation of these macrophages was driven by TGF-β1 and MCP1 derived from the DME (11). Pathogenic TET3-expressing macrophages have also been correlated with increased production of cytokines and metastasis in prostate cancer (12).