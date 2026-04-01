Splicing factor TRA2B enhances synthesis of androgen receptor variant AR-V7 in prostate cancer cells

Development of dCasRx-APEX2 RNA binding pipeline. We undertook an mRNA-protein capture approach, exploiting the selective RNA-binding and proximal protein biotinylation capacity of a dCasRx-APEX2 fusion, to identify proteins that selectively interact with and potentially regulate the inclusion of AR-V7–encoding CE3 into mature AR-V7 transcripts (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198264DS1). CasRx contains 2 higher eukaryote and prokaryote nucleotide-binding (HEPN) domains responsible for single-stranded RNase activity when activated by gRNA complementary with a target RNA (25–27). This mechanism has been applied in eukaryotic cells for potent, specific RNA knockdown analogous to siRNA approaches (28–31). Crucially, targeted mutation of the HEPN domains to create a catalytically dead CasRx variant (dCasRx), which retains RNA-binding capability without subsequent transcript cleavage, has been exploited to detect transcript-specific RNA-protein interactions (32–35). To that end, 2 stable CWR22Rv1 cell line derivatives expressing either WT CasRx (CWR22Rv1-iCasRx) or the dCasRx-APEX2 fusion (CWR22Rv1-idCasRx-APEX2) under the control of 1 μg/ml doxycycline were first created. Reassuringly, for the purpose of our study, steady-state levels of FL-AR and AR-V7 transcript and protein were not impacted by overexpression of either CasRx or dCasRx-APEX2 (Figure 1, B and C). We next designed and tested gRNAs to enable selective recruitment of dCasRx-APEX2 to the CE3 region of AR transcripts by using the RNA cleavage activity of enzymatically active CasRx as a surrogate for selective mRNA binding. We reasoned that successful downregulation of CE3-containing AR mRNAs upon CE3-targeting gRNA transfection in CWR22Rv1-iCasRx cells would evidence the suitability of our gRNAs to enable discriminate dCasRx-APEX2 binding to AR pre-mRNA and AR-V7 transcripts. To that end, we validated both uptake of fluorescently labeled gRNAs into CWR22Rv1-iCasRx cell gRNAs (Supplemental Figure 1B) and CasRx-mediated transcript degradation using preoptimized p53-targeting gRNAs (gp53 1–3) in HEK293 cells (Supplemental Figure 1C) (32), indicating that our CasRx pipeline was functional. Crucially, transfection of CWR22Rv1-iCasRx cells with 25 nM of a CE3-targeting gRNA (gAR), which anneals to the 5’-end of CE3 (Figure 1D), but not a nontargeting gRNA (gNT), reduced transcript and protein abundance of multiple AR-Vs, including AR-V7 and FL-AR over a period of 24–72 hours (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), indicating that our CE3-binding gRNA enables effective CasRx engagement with AR-V7 mRNA and AR pre-mRNA.

Figure 1 Validating selective dCasRX binding to AR-V7 mRNA. (A) Diagrammatic representation of the strategy to detect splicing regulators of pathogenic AR-Vs. When positioned at CE3 with a relevant gRNA, dCasRx-APEX2 can biotinylate proximal proteins for subsequent enrichment with magnetic streptavidin beads and protein identification by mass spectrometry. Stable doxycycline-inducible CWR22Rv1 derivatives expressing HA-CasRx (CWR22Rv1-iCasRX), an HA-dCasRx-APEX2 fusion (CWR22Rv1-idCasRX-APEX2), or parental control were treated with 1 μg/ml doxycycline for 72 hours prior to (B) Western analysis using anti-HA, -AR, and -α-tubulin antibodies or (C) RT-qPCR to assess relative abundance of FL-AR and AR-V7 transcripts. RT-qPCR data comprise n = 3 independent biological replicates, plotted as mean ± SEM. (D) Diagrammatic representation of the AR gene with position of AR CE3-targeting AR guide RNA (gAR) indicated. (E) CWR22Rv1-iCasRX were transfected with 25 nM of either a nontargeting gRNA (gNT) or gAR and induced with 1 μg/ml doxycycline for 72 hours before RNA was extracted for RT-qPCR and levels of FL-AR and AR-V7, -V1, -V6, and –V9 mRNAs were assessed. A 2-tailed unpaired t test was used for determination of statistical significance (*P < 0.05). (F) The experimental setup in E was repeated, and protein levels of AR-FL, AR-Vs, and AR-V7 were analyzed. α-tubulin was used as a loading control. Western blot is representative of n = 3 independent biological replicates. (G) CWR22Rv1-idCasRx-APEX2 were transfected with either gNT or gAR gRNAs and induced with doxycycline for 72 hours before incubation with biotin analine (BAn) and H 2 O 2 for 2 hours and 2 minutes, respectively. Total RNA was extracted followed by streptavidin enrichment of total RNA extracts. A negative control induced with doxycycline but untreated with BAn/H 2 O 2 was also included. RNA dot blot was performed using streptavidin-HRP. Methylene blue stain was used to confirm presence of RNA in each sample. (H) CWR22Rv1-idCasRx-APEX2 were transfected with either gNT or gAR gRNAs and induced with doxycycline for 72 hours before incubation with biotin analine (BAn) and H 2 O 2 for 2 hours and 2 minutes, respectively. Total RNA was extracted and an RNA pulldown assay was performed with streptavidin prior to RT-qPCR to quantify levels of prespliced and postspliced CE3 mRNA enrichment between gAR and gNT-transfected samples. Data comprise n = 3 independent biological replicates, plotted as mean ± SEM. A 2-tailed unpaired t test was used for determination of statistical significance (*P < 0.05). (I) Western blot depicting levels of AR-FL and AR-V protein in CW22Rv1-idCasRx-APEX2 induced and transfected with the same gRNAs as in H. α-tubulin was used as a loading control.

To further support this, we applied an RNA biotinylation approach, which involves activating the APEX2 peroxidase activity of the dCasRx-APEX2-gAR complex by H 2 O 2 treatment in the presence of biotin aniline (BAn), which preferentially labels RNA molecules (Supplemental Figure 2C) (36, 37). As such, successful recruitment of the dCasRx-APEX2-gAR complex to AR pre- and AR-V7 mRNAs is expected to catalyze selective APEX2-mediated biotinylation of these transcripts, which can then be detected by combined streptavidin-based purification and RT-qPCR approaches. As shown in Figure 1G, biotinylated RNA abundance is increased in CWR22Rv1-idCasRx-APEX2–expressing cells subject to H 2 O 2 and BAn treatment, and biotinylated CE3-containing AR pre-mRNA and AR-V7 mRNAs but not a control B2M transcript (Figure 1H) were selectively captured by streptavidin-based immunoprecipitation, indicating engagement of the CasRx fusion with targeted AR transcripts. Reassuringly, FL-AR and AR-V protein levels were unaffected by expression of the dCasRx-APEX2-gAR complex (Figure 1I). Activation of APEX2-mediated protein biotinylation in our CWR22Rv1-idCasRx-APEX2 cells catalyzed selective biotinylation of nuclear proteins (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), which were subsequently enriched by streptavidin-based immunoprecipitation. Overall, by validating selective dCasRx-APEX RNA binding and concurrent protein biotinylation, our experimental pipeline was optimized to detect splicing regulators of AR-V7 transcripts.

Defining the CE3-containing transcript interactome using dCasRx-APEX2. To expedite splicing factor identification, CWR22Rv1-idCasRx-APEX2 transfected with either gNT or gAR were subject to proximal protein biotinylation, and streptavidin-based enrichment, as outlined in Figure 2A. An additional experimental arm, utilizing mock transfected cells and lacking APEX2 activation, was used to control for detection of endogenously biotinylated proteins. Successful in-cell protein biotinylation in both dCasRx-APEX2-gNT and -gAR experimental arms was validated prior to mass spectrometry analysis (Figure 2B). Utilizing an optimized mass spectrometry analysis workflow we have published previously (21), in which intensity-based absolute quantification (IBAQ) values were calculated for each protein, we sought to identify proteins demonstrating significant enrichment in our gAR-transfected experimental arm, which we classify as CE3-interacting proteins, over those detected in the control gNT samples. Critically, peptide quantities from each sample were normalized prior to MS/MS analysis from 4 independent experiments, which resulted in a greater degree of parity in our Log2-transformed iBAQ intensities between the gNT and gAR samples (Supplemental Figure 4) and, in doing so, would provide greater confidence in detecting proteins selectively binding CE3. As shown in Figure 2C, 669 proteins demonstrated differential enrichment in the dCasRx-APEX2-gAR experimental arm compared with the dCasRx-APEX2-gNT control, with 203 demonstrating a significantly enhanced enrichment, as determined using limma analysis of protein IBAQ values (P value, unadjusted, < 0.05 and linear fold enrichment > 1.5; Supplemental Table 4). Encouragingly, by separating our total enriched proteins into 2 categories representing false discovery rates (FDRs) of either less than 0.25 (high-confidence CE3 interactors) or greater than 0.25 (low-confidence CE3 interactors), we found a substantially greater representation of proteins related to the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) spliceosome in the less than 0.25 group using STRING analysis (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Table 3). Further analysis of our high-confidence CE3 protein interactors identified significant functional clustering related to mRNA processing, including 3′-end processing, while the low-confidence CE3 interactors (FDR > 0.25) were more associated with ribosomal biogenesis (Supplemental Figure 4B). These results likely reflect the expected functional enrichment of proteins seen upon dCasRx-APEX2-gAR complex targeting to an actively spliced 3′ terminal exon, such as CE3.

Figure 2 Positional proximal biotinylation at CE3 identifies numerous characterized AR-V7 splicing factors. (A) Summary of the label-free proteomics workflow used to detect splicing regulators involved in AR-V7 synthesis. CWR22Rv1-idCasRX-APEX2 were transfected with either nontargeting gRNA (gNT), AR gRNA (gAR), or no gRNA in the presence of 1 mg/μl doxycycline for 72 hours prior to biotin phenol (BP)/H 2 O 2 treatment, streptavidin-based protein enrichment, and subsequent detection by mass spectrometry. (B) After applying the experimental setup detailed in A, a portion of extracted nuclear protein was retained for Western blot for biotinylated proteins to confirm APEX2 labeling compared with the unlabeled (-BP/H 2 O 2 ). Ponceau was used to confirm equal protein loading. (C) Volcano plot of limma-analyzed protein iBAQ (derived from MaxQuant) value enrichment between gAR and gNT arms. Protein enrichment was calculated between AR g2 and NT gRNA arms using iBAQ values with the limma package. Enrichment cutoffs for visualization are limma P value (unadjusted) < 0.05 and linear fold enrichment > 1.5 (log 2 0.585). (D) KEGG analysis, performed using STRING, was applied to proteins enriched by gAR at a limma FDR < 0.25. The top 5 most significant KEGG terms are displayed and ranked by –log 10 STRING FDR. KEGG spliceosome is highlighted by a red asterisk. (E) KEGG spliceosome –log 10 STRING FDR comparison between high- (FDR < 0.25) and low- (FDR > 0.25) confidence CE3 interactors. (F) Protein enrichment results as in C were filtered for previously published AR-V7 regulators and are shown in the filtered plot. (G) ROAST was performed using the curated list of AR-V7 splicing factors as input (Supplemental Table 4). FDR represents ROAST-calculated significance of statistical enrichment for this list. Barcode plot represents ranking of –log 10 FDR values for this list among all proteins from limma analysis.

We next cross-referenced our full list of identified proteins from dCasRx-APEX2-gNT and -gAR experimental arms with those previously found to control AR-V7 splicing (Supplemental Table 5). Importantly, we identified a considerable number of our significantly enriched CE3-interacting proteins have established roles in AR-V7 splicing regulation, including SF3B1-3 and SFPQ (Figure 2F) (22, 38–40). Subsequent rotation gene set testing (ROAST) analysis was conducted (41), in which enrichment values of each published AR-V7 splicing regulator detected in our assay were presented as a barcode plot, representing FDR, and subject to statistical significance testing against all detected proteins in our list, similar to gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). Crucially, ROAST demonstrated that published AR-V7 regulators have a statistically significant distribution toward our high-confidence CE3 interactors in our dataset (FDR = 0.035) (Figure 2G), supporting the use of our contemporary approach to successfully identify proteins that are potentially involved in AR-V7 splicing.

Cross-referencing high-confidence CE3 interactors with clinical data identifies TRA2B as a potential AR-V7 splicing regulator. Given the wide range of functional annotations associated with our 203 significant CE3-interacting proteins, it was important to refine the list to only those with functional and clinical relevance to the formation of AR-V7 in advanced PC. We first chose to select only those proteins annotated to be directly involved in splicing (Supplemental Figure 5A), of which 63 fulfilled this criteria and were taken forward. We next hypothesized that expression of splicing factor genes that correlated with AR-V7 transcript abundance in patients with advanced CRPC (n = 208), contained within the SU2C/Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) dataset (42), may be involved in AR-V7 synthesis. Of the 63 CE3-interacting protein candidates, 27 were shown to correlate with AR-V7, including U2AF2 and SFPQ, which have been previously implicated in AR-V7 splicing (39) (Supplemental Figure 5B). Similarly, we also compared transcript abundance of the 63 splicing factors to 3 independent AR-V7 transcriptional signatures, derived from cell lines (termed AR_V7_UP) (43) and patient samples (11, 44), with the assumption that splicing factors demonstrating correlative expression with AR-V7-driven genes would further evidence a potential role in AR-V7 generation. Using mean Pearson’s correlation analysis, in which splicing factor genes were ranked on the basis of mean correlation with AR_V7_UP genes (Supplemental Figure 5C) and AR-V7 signatures (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D) in the SU2C/PCF CRPC cases, the expression of several splicing factors strongly correlated with AR-V7 transcriptional activity in at least 2 of the 3 gene sets, including TRA2B and THRAP3. Surprisingly, THRAP3 depletion elevated AR-V7 transcript abundance (Supplemental Figure 5E), which ruled this target out of our validation pipeline. As such, TRA2B was taken forward based on its expression correlating with (a) AR-V7 activity scores in 2 studies (43, 44); (b) AR-V7 transcript in the SU2C/PCF cohort; and (c) AR-V7 expression in enzalutamide- and abiraterone-treated patients with CRPC in the SU2C/PCF dataset (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 TRA2B and its paralog TRA2A regulate AR-V7 synthesis in PC. (A) Mean AR-V7 SRPM was compared between AA/ENZ naive and exposed patients from the SU2C/PCF mCRPC cohort (42). AA/ENZ naive comprised n = 106 patients, AA/ENZ exposed comprised n = 89 patients. Individual patient AR-V7 SRPM values are plotted. Significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired t test (***P < 0.001). (B) TRA2B FPKM expression was correlated with AR-V7 SRPM in AA/ENZ naive and exposed patients. (C) CWR22Rv1 were transfected with 25 nM siRNA targeting TRA2A (siTRA2A), TRA2B (siTRA2B), or both (siTRA2A/B) for 72 hours before RT-qPCR and Western analysis of TRA2A and TRA2B transcript and protein levels, respectively. (D) Samples described in C were subsequently assessed for FL-AR and AR-V7 transcript and protein. (E) VCaP cells grown in serum-containing media were transfected with TRA2A and TRA2B siRNA and treated ± 10 μM enzalutamide (Enz) for 72 hours before RT-qPCR and Western analysis of AR-FL and AR-V7 transcript and protein levels. All qPCR data comprise n = 3 independent biological replicates, plotted as mean ± SEM, with a 1-way ANOVA used for determination of statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01).

TRA2B and its ortholog TRA2A regulate AR isoform abundance in PC. Transformer 2 (TRA2) was first characterized as an alternative splicing regulator involved in sex determination in Drosophila melanogaster, before 2 mammalian homologs, TRA2A (TRA2α) and TRA2B (TRA2β), were discovered (45, 46). TRA2A and TRA2B share approximately 75% sequence homology and are members of the serine-arginine (SR) protein family of splicing factors, which recruit spliceosome components at nascent transcript splice sites (47). Structurally, both homologs have an RNA-recognition motif (RRM) flanked by N- and C-terminal arginine/serine rich (RS) domains responsible for protein-protein interactions (48).

Interestingly, TRA2 proteins typically bind exonic rather than intronic splicing enhancer elements (49, 50), which supports the detection of TRA2B at CE3 of the AR-V7 transcript in our Cas13d proteomics pipeline. Given that TRA2A expression does not correlate with AR-V7 transcript abundance (SU2C cohort) (Supplemental Figure 6), TRA2B may represent the more functionally dominant ortholog in relation to AR splicing regulation. Consistent with a previously reported feedback loop, in which downregulated TRA2B expression resulted in a reciprocal change in TRA2A mRNA abundance, we observed that individual depletion of either TRA2A and TRA2B upregulated transcript and protein levels of the alternative ortholog in CWR22Rv1 cells (Figure 3, C and D), but not in VCaP cells (Supplemental Figure 7A), suggesting this mode of regulation is not ubiquitous, but nonetheless an important consideration for assessing TRA2 protein function. Furthermore, although these proteins are not functionally redundant (51), evidence from breast cancer cell lines has indicated knockdown of both TRA2A and TRA2B was required for splicing changes across a number of genes, including CHEK1, ATRX, GLYR1, and CEP95 (52), suggesting that for at least some target RNAs, TRA2 paralogs can compensate adequately. As such, we chose to study the effect of both individual and combined TRA2 protein knockdown on AR isoform mRNA abundance in PC cells, as the effects of knocking down just TRA2B alone could be masked by the reciprocal upregulation of TRA2A.

While single depletion of TRA2A or TRA2B proteins had no effect on AR-V7, dual knockdown reciprocally diminished AR-V7 and upregulated FL-AR mRNA and protein levels in CWR22Rv1 cells (Figure 3D), suggesting the existence of a splicing switch in this cell line. Although no change in FL-AR was observed upon dual TRA2A and TRA2B knockdown in VCaP cells, enzalutamide-induced AR-V7 overexpression was significantly reduced (Figure 3E). Furthermore, individual depletion of TRA2B and dual knockdown of both TRA2 orthologs resulted in a marked reduction to AR-V7 levels in VCaP cells grown in steroid-depleted media supplemented with enzalutamide (Supplemental Figure 7B), supporting a critical role of TRA2B, and, to a lesser extent TRA2A, in controlling AR-V7 transcript levels in conditions reflecting CRPC.

TRA2 proteins facilitate CE3 inclusion into mature AR-V7 transcripts. To investigate more broadly the role of TRA2 proteins in transcription and splicing, RNA-seq was conducted in CWR22Rv1 cells depleted of TRA2A, TRA2B, or both. Initial quality control by principal component analysis (PCA) and hierarchical clustering demonstrated robust overlap within each experimental triplicate, with individual and dual TRA2A/B-depleted samples displaying largely distinct expression profiles (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Subsequent differential gene expression analysis across each experimental contrast revealed that dual depletion of TRA2 orthologs generated an appreciably greater number of differentially expressed genes (DEGs; n = 2,941) at a cutoff of FDR < 0.05 and linear fold change ± 1.5, compared with individual knockdown of TRA2A (n = 1,604) and TRA2B (n = 742) (Supplemental Figure 8D and Supplemental Tables 6–8). Interestingly, markedly fewer DEGs were detected in cells depleted of TRA2B compared with TRA2A, which could be a consequence of effective transcriptional buffering by augmented TRA2A expression in response to lowered TRA2B levels. Moreover, 706 genes were uniquely altered by lone TRA2A knockdown compared with just 88 for TRA2B, further potentiating a role for TRA2A-mediated transcriptional compensation in the absence of TRA2B (Figure 4A). Notably, 1,879 genes were uniquely differentially expressed by combined TRA2A/B knockdown, which was far in excess of unique DEG identities from individual ortholog knockdowns, suggesting TRA2 proteins likely regulate both unique and shared RNA targets.

Figure 4 TRA2 proteins facilitate CE3 inclusion into mature AR-V transcripts. (A) RNA-seq was performed on CWR22Rv1 cells depleted of TRA2A, TRA2B, or both for 72 hours. Overlapping differentially expressed genes (FDR < 0.05 and linear fold change ± 1.5) for knockdown of TRA2A (siTRA2A), TRA2B (siTRA2B), or both (siTRA2A/B) versus scrambled control are shown in the Venn diagram. (B) Global splicing analysis was conducted using SUPPA2 (53) to assess altered splicing events between individual and dual TRA2 ortholog knockdown. Events that passed cutoffs of ΔPSI ± 0.6 and FDR < 0.05 were plotted as an upset plot. (C) Differential splicing events between control and dual TRA2A/B depletion that passed cutoffs of ΔPSI ± 0.6 and FDR < 0.05 are shown as volcano plots with significantly altered genes shown in red and annotated with corresponding IDs. (D) Global splicing patterns of CWR22Rv1 cells depleted of combined TRA2A/B knockdown were quantified by category (e.g., alternative first exon and skipping exon). Events that passed a significant Δ proportion spliced in (ΔPSI) value ± 0.2 (P < 0.05) were plotted as a pie chart including event quantification. (E and F) DEU analysis of RNA-seq BAM files was performed using JunctionSeq. Mean normalized exon counts for each siRNA treatment are plotted ±SEM for the AR exons. (G) Mean JunctionSeq-normalized exon counts for AR exons 1–3 and 4–8 were pooled. Mean normalized exon counts ± SEM are plotted across samples for the exons. Asterisks denote JunctionSeq FDR of DEU contrasts between indicated samples (***FDR < 0.00001). Not all samples have significance denoted for visualization ease.

Given the roles of TRA2A and TRA2B in RNA processing, we next performed global splicing analysis in cells depleted of individual and dual knockdown of TRA2 proteins using SUPPA (53) which calculates a ‘Δ proportion spliced in’ value that represents the quantity of alternatively spliced transcripts between experimental arms. Consistent with the more pronounced effect of dual TRA2A/B depletion on gene expression, we observed 1,101 significantly altered splicing events (P < 0.05) in response to combined TRA2 protein knockdown compared with 286 and 227 for individual TRA2A and TRA2B depletion, respectively (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Interestingly, of the altered splicing events detected upon TRA2B knockdown, there was only a 37% overlap with those controlled by TRA2A, which again supports the notion of functional redundancy between the TRA2 orthologs. Next, by examining transcript composition, we found Alternative first exon and exon skipping as the most common changes to mRNA splicing in response to individual and dual TRA2 protein knockdown (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Functional annotation of genes associated with the significant splicing alterations (Supplemental Tables 9–11) using Enrichr pathway analysis (54) identified several cellular processes impacted by individual and dual TRA2 ortholog depletion, including enrichment for RNA binding activity (Supplemental Figure 9, E–G).

To discover how TRA2 proteins control the fate of AR/AR-V7 transcripts, we overlapped read alignment Binary Alignment Map (BAM) files with annotated exons to calculate normalized differential exon usage (DEU) across experimental arms using the JunctionSeq R Bioconductor package (55). Consistent with our earlier observations, AR transcript DEU was selectively altered by dual TRA2A/B knockdown in CWR22Rv1 cells in which inclusion of FL-AR-encoding exons 4–8 was significantly upregulated at the expense of AR-V7-encoding CE3 (Figure 4F). Crucially, mean coverage of constitutive exons 1–3, which encode the N-terminal transactivation and DNA-binding domains common in FL-AR and AR-V isoforms, was unchanged, supporting the concept that TRA2 proteins promote AR-V7 splicing events to enhance AR-V7 transcript synthesis without impacting de novo AR gene transcription or mature mRNA turnover (Figure 4G). Remarkably, DEU revealed that CE3 and exon 4 were among some of the most differentially utilized exons across the entire annotated transcriptome (Supplemental Figure 10A), with CE3 being the 11th most negatively differentially used exon upon TRA2A/B depletion. Furthermore, inclusion of CE1 and CE4, which encode the respective clinically relevant AR-Vs, AR-V1 and AR-V3 (56, 57), was also diminished by loss of TRA2 protein expression (Supplemental Figure 10B), supporting the concept that TRA2B and its paralog TRA2A are key splicing regulators of multiple AR-Vs in this model of CRPC.

Both TRA2 orthologs selectively bind RNA at consensus AGAA motifs. These theoretically occur once every 256 nucleotides (49, 53, 58), and an elevated tetramer frequency of greater than 1.5-fold has been previously used to select and validate TRA2 binding sites (59). Crucially, CE3 and the 3′-UTR of AR-V7 mRNA contains an elevated AGAA frequency of 2.4-fold above average (Figure 5A). Moreover, TRA2 proteins bind exon splicing enhancer (ESE) elements composed of the hexameric GAAGAA sequence (60, 61), one of which is proximal to the sgAR-bound dCasRx-APEX2 binding site in CE3 and has been shown to be critical for AR-V7 synthesis (62). Together, these observations further support the detection of TRA2B at the CE3 region of the AR-V7 transcript in our proteomics pipeline. Consistent with this, RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) using an anti-TRA2B antibody in CWR22Rv1 cells demonstrated significantly higher binding of TRA2B to AR-V7 transcripts compared with control RPL13A mRNAs (Figure 5B). Interestingly, TRA2A was also found to interact with AR-V7 mRNA (Supplemental Figure 11), albeit 20-fold less than TRA2B, which suggests that each ortholog has the capacity to control AR-V7 splicing and likely explains the need to deplete both TRA2A and TRA2B proteins to downregulate AR-V7 synthesis.

Figure 5 TRA2B binding to CE3 is required for AR-V7 synthesis. (A) Diagrammatic representation of TRA2B binding sites (AGAA) and the upstream exonic splicing enhancer (ESE) sequence in mRNA encompassing AR-V7-encoding CE3. (B) CWR22Rv1 cells were subject to RNA immunoprecipitation using either anti-TRA2B or control antibodies prior to qRT-PCR to quantify percentage input of TRA2B interaction with AR-V7 and control RPL13A transcripts (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, as calculated using a 1-way ANOVA from at least 3 independent experiments). (C) Diagrammatic representation of TRA2B binding sites encompassing AR-V7-encoding CE3 and the phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers (PMOs) targeting a region encompassing the ESE of the AR pre-mRNA transcript (red dotted line). (D) 10× original magnification live-cell imaging of CWR22Rv1 cells transfected with and without 10 μM fluorescein-labeled CE3-targeting PMO for 48 hours to validate the transfection pipeline. (E) Cells transfected as in D with control or CE3-targeting PMOs were subject to RNA immunoprecipitation using either anti-TRA2B or control antibodies before RT-qPCR analysis to assess AR-V7 transcript enrichment by TRA2B in the presence and absence of control or CE3-targeting PMOs (**P < 0.01 as calculated from 3 independent replicates using a 1-way ANOVA). CWR22Rv1 (F) and VCaP (G) were transfected with 10 μM CE3-targeting or control PMO for 48 hours prior to RT-qPCR analysis expression of the indicated mRNAs. qPCR data comprise n = 3 independent biological replicates, plotted as mean ± SEM and subject to a 1-way ANOVA (***P < 0.001).

To define more specifically the site(s) of TRA2B interaction(s) on AR-V7 mRNAs, we designed a fluorescein-labeled phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) complementary to the 5′ region of CE3 mRNA, encompassing the GAAGAA-containing ESE (termed CE3 PMO), which we predicted to selectively engage TRA2B. As such, we hypothesized that the PMO would sterically hinder the binding of TRA2B to CE3-containing AR-V7 mRNAs (Figure 5C). Upon transfection of the fluorescein-labeled CE3-targeting PMO (Figure 5D), we found a marked reduction in the interaction between TRA2B and AR-V7 transcripts, which did not occur in the presence of the control PMO, suggesting that the GAAGAA-containing region of CE3 is a site of TRA2B engagement (Figure 5E). Importantly, compared with the scrambled PMO control, the CE3-targeting PMO selectively diminished AR-V7 mRNAs in CWR22Rv1 and VCaP cells without impacting FL-AR, TRA2 ortholog, or AR-V5 and AR-V6 expression (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 12, A and B), supporting the concept that TRA2 proteins facilitate selective splicing of AR-V7 transcripts by engaging with the AGAA-rich CE3.

TRA2 ortholog depletion diminishes AR-V signaling to impact PC growth. Our findings have provided evidence that siRNA-mediated TRA2 ortholog knockdown reprograms alternative splicing to diminish synthesis of clinically relevant AR-V transcripts and, for CWR22Rv1 cells, concurrently upregulates FL-AR mRNAs. It was therefore important to assess impact of dual TRA2A/B knockdown on AR signaling. Consistent with our observations of reciprocal alterations to AR isoform mRNAs in response to dual TRA2 ortholog knockdown, differential gene expression analysis incorporating 2 independent 25-gene expression signatures, AR_V7_UP and AR_FL_UP (43), demonstrated diminished AR-V7 signaling coincident with augmented FL-AR activity (Figure 6, A and B). Subsequent GSEA confirmed significant negative and positive enrichments in combined TRA2 protein knockdowns for AR_V7_UP and AR_FL_UP, respectively (Figure 6, C and D), as well as respective negative and positive enrichments for a 41-gene AR-V7 signature (44) and Hallmark_AR response (Supplemental Figure 13).

Figure 6 TRA2 depletion diminishes AR-V signaling and PC cell growth. Normalized RNA-seq counts were filtered for genes found in the AR_V7_UP (A) and AR_FL_UP (B) 25-gene signature (43). Heatmap displays z-score scaled normalized counts for each gene in this signature across each sample. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of AR_V7_UP (C) and AR_FL_UP (D) for the siTRA2A/B versus siScr experimental contrast. For heatmaps, red and blue indicate positive and negative z-scores, respectively. NES, normalized enrichment score for GSEA; FDR, GSEA false discovery rate. CWR22Rv1 (E) and VCaP (F) cells grown in serum-containing media were transfected with the indicated siRNAs, then treated with 0.1% DMSO, and proliferation was measured using SRB assays over the indicated time points. (G) CWR22Rv1 cells were treated and assayed as in E with addition of increasing doses of enzalutamide. Relative proliferation is plotted as a heatmap. (H) VCaP cells were transfected with the indicated siRNAs, treated with 0.1% DMSO or 10 μM enzalutamide, and proliferation was measured as in G. All SRB data were normalized to respective day 0 samples, before being scaled within each biological replicate to the NT/DMSO experimental arm. A 1-way ANOVA was used for determination of statistical significance between day 6 data points. Only results significant at α 0.05 or lower have significance denoted (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). (I) CWR22Rv1 cells were transfected for 5 days with either scrambled (Scr) or CE3-targeting (CE3) phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers (PMOs) prior to SRB-based growth assays. Data are the mean of N = 3 experiments ± SD (*P < 0.05 as calculated using a 2-tailed paired t test). (J and K) Kaplan-Meier analysis (log-rank test) of OS in the SU2C/PCF mCRPC cohort according to TRA2A (J) and TRA2B (K) mRNA expression levels. High (yellow) and low (blue) groups were defined using the median expression level for each gene across all analyzed biopsies.

As a potential consequence of diminished AR signaling, CWR22Rv1 and VCaP cells demonstrated reduced growth in response to dual TRA2 protein depletion by approximately 50% and 70%, respectively (Figure 6, E and F). Interestingly, while individual TRA2A and TRA2B knockdown decreased growth of VCaP cells, the opposite was observed for CWR22Rv1 cells, which showed enhanced growth. Although unclear, the growth reduction in VCaP cells may be due to a modest reduction in AR-V7 levels (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 7B), while the upregulation of CWR22Rv1 growth could be attributed to reciprocal upregulation of TRA2 orthologs and increased FL-AR (Figure 3D). Interestingly, dual depletion of TRA2A and TRA2B in CWR22Rv1 enhanced the antiproliferative effect of enzalutamide (Figure 6G), while individual or dual TRA2A/B knockdown potentiated the effect of enzalutamide in VCaP cells (Figure 6H). Furthermore, using the selective PMO, which diminishes both TRA2B-CE3 interaction and AR-V7 synthesis, we demonstrate a significant reduction in proliferation of CWR22Rv1 cells (Figure 6I). Finally, high TRA2B mRNA levels associate with shorter overall survival (OS) from CRPC biopsies in the SU2C/PCF (P = 0.015) and TCGA PRAD (P = 0.0067) cohorts, which is mirrored by TRA2A in the TCGA PRAD (P = 0.0072) cohort, but not in SU2C/PCF (P = 0.91) dataset (Figure 6, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 14, A and B), suggesting that aberrant AR splicing driven by upregulated TRA2 orthologs may lead to a poorer prognosis. Together, our findings suggest aberrant AR-V generation in advanced PC is driven, in part, by altered activity of TRA2 orthologs, and their blockade may offer a therapeutic opportunity to resensitize patients with CRPC to FL-AR-targeting agents.