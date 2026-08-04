Research ArticleDevelopmentGeneticsNeuroscience Open Access | 10.1172/JCI198229

Biallelic inactivating variants in the chromatin remodeler DMAP1 cause a syndromic neurodevelopmental disorder

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Wang, Q. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Sobering, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Tirrito, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Haghshenas, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Hjortshøj, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Platzer, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Redler, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by March, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Matsuoka, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Xi, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Zoodsma, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Chen, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Mori, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Leung, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Couque, N. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Verloes, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Pouzet, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Giesbertz, N. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Simon, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Yearwood, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Assing, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Hsieh, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Li, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Levy, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Kerkhof, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by McConkey, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Rzasa, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Lauzon-Young, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Sulaiman, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Abdulwahab, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Shamseldin, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Almontashiri, N. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Afqi, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Vedanarayanan, V. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Guillen Sacoto, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Wentzensen, I. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Damseh, N. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Birnbaum, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by van Ommeren, B. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Hopman, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Zaki, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Elmakkawy, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Afzal, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Kim, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Efthymiou, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Houlden, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Nusrat, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Toft, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Abdullah, U. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Iqbal, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Terek, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Alkuraya, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Bhoj, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Maroofian, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Sadikovic, B. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Hakonarson, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Song, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 2Department of Basic Sciences, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, Athens, Georgia, USA. 3Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation, True Blue, St. George’s, Grenada. 4Department of Biochemistry, St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. 5Biology Graduate Group, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, London Health Sciences Centre, London, Ontario, Canada. 7Department of Clinical Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. 8Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 10Center for Applied Genomics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 12The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 13Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 14Genetics Department, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 15Multi-site Medical Biology Laboratory SeqOIA-FMG2025, Paris, France. 16French National Reference Centre for Developmental Anomalies and Malformative Syndromes of Île de France, Robert Debré University Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France. 17Department of Genetics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 19Department of Radiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Institute for Genomic Statistics and Bioinformatics, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 21Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. 22Department of Medical Genomics, Center for Genomic Medicine, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 24College of Applied Medical Sciences and Center for Genetics and Inherited Diseases, Taibah University, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 25Research Department, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 26Unit of Genetic Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Almadinah Almunwarah, Saudi Arabia. 27The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas, USA. 28GeneDx Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 29Department of Pediatrics & Genetics, Makassed Hospital & Al-Quds Medical School, E. Jerusalem, Palestine. 30Department of Genetics, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 31Clinical Genetics Department, Human Genetics and Genome Research Institute, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt. 32Human Genetics Department, Medical Research Institute, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. 33Department of Development Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Pakistan. 343billion Inc., Seoul, Korea. 35Department of Neuromuscular Disease, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, United Kingdom. 36Aero Hospital, Wah Cantt, Pakistan. 37Department of Neurology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 38Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 39University Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 40Ambry Genetics, Aliso Viejo, California, USA. 41Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 42Division of Human Genetics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 44Department of Genetics and 45Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Dong Li or Yuanquan Song, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Room 1016I, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 267.649.1269; Email: lid2@chop.edu (DL); songy2@chop.edu (YS). Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Li, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Authorship note: QW, AKS, and CT contributed equally to this work and have been designated as co–first authors. YS and DL contributed equally to this work.



J Clin Invest. 2026;136(15):e198229.

© 2026 Wang et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 136, Issue 15 on August 3, 20262026;136(15):e198229. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198229 © 2026 Wang et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.