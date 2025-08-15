Advertisement

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI197925

Corrigendum to RAS interaction with PI3K p110α is required for tumor-induced angiogenesis

Miguel Manuel Murillo, Santiago Zelenay, Emma Nye, Esther Castellano, Francois Lassailly, Gordon Stamp, and Julian Downward

Published August 15, 2025 - More info

Published in Volume 135, Issue 16 on August 15, 2025
J Clin Invest. 2025;135(16):e197925. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197925.
© 2025 Murillo et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published August 15, 2025 - Version history
Research Article Angiogenesis Cardiology Cell biology Oncology Vascular biology

Abstract

Direct interaction of RAS with the PI3K p110α subunit mediates RAS-driven tumor development: however, it is not clear how p110α/RAS-dependant signaling mediates interactions between tumors and host tissues. Here, using a murine tumor cell transfer model, we demonstrated that disruption of the interaction between RAS and p110α within host tissue reduced tumor growth and tumor-induced angiogenesis, leading to improved survival of tumor-bearing mice, even when this interaction was intact in the transferred tumor. Furthermore, functional interaction of RAS with p110α in host tissue was required for efficient establishment and growth of metastatic tumors. Inhibition of RAS and p110α interaction prevented proper VEGF-A and FGF-2 signaling, which are required for efficient angiogenesis. Additionally, disruption of the RAS and p110α interaction altered the nature of tumor-associated macrophages, inducing expression of markers typical for macrophage populations with reduced tumor-promoting capacity. Together, these results indicate that a functional RAS interaction with PI3K p110α in host tissue is required for the establishment of a growth-permissive environment for the tumor, particularly for tumor-induced angiogenesis. Targeting the interaction of RAS with PI3K has the potential to impair tumor formation by altering the tumor-host relationship, in addition to previously described tumor cell–autonomous effects.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2014;124(8):3601–3611. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI74134

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(16):e197925. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197925

In Figure 5D of the original article, the VEGF-A, WT/– image was incorrect. The authors determined that it was an image of the FGF-2, MUT/fl sample. The corrected figure panel, based on the original source data, is provided below. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated.

Figure 5D

The authors regret the error.

See the related article at RAS interaction with PI3K p110α is required for tumor-induced angiogenesis.

Version history
  • Version 1 (August 15, 2025): Electronic publication
