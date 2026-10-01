Targeting KIT prevents brain arteriovenous malformations driven by ALK1-deficient angiogenic endothelial cells

Brain endothelial Alk1 deletion induces region-specific AVMs in the postnatal brain. To investigate bAVM formation in a model of HHT2, we used EC-specific and inducible Alk1-knockout (Alk1iECKO) mice. Tamoxifen was injected at P6, and the vascular phenotypes were assessed at P8 to circumvent early lethality observed in this model (29), which we quantified and found to occur approximately 48–50 hours after tamoxifen injection (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197587DS1). This time point corresponds to an active phase of postnatal brain angiogenesis, AV maturation, and vascular remodeling (31, 32), allowing efficient induction of AVM formation upon Alk1 deletion.

Figure 1 Loss of ALK1 signaling induces vascular malformations in the PNVP. (A) Left, experimental timeline of tamoxifen administration and tissue analysis in Alk1iECKO and control mice. Right, representative images showing CD31 and α-SMA immunostaining of the PNVP and INVP at P8, indicating vascular morphology. α-SMA, α–smooth muscle actin; PNVP, perineural vascular plexus; INVP, intraneural vascular plexus; l/l, lox/lox. (B) CD31 immunostaining of the PNVP of Alk1iECKO and control mice at P8. (C) Quantification of vascular area in the PNVP of Alk1iECKO and control mice (n = 4 for each condition). (D and E) Quantification of vessel diameter in the PNVP of Alk1iECKO and control mice at P8 (n = 4 for each condition). (F) CD31 immunostaining showing direct AV connections in the PNVP of Alk1iECKO mice. (G) Quantification of PNVP AV shunts in the PNVP of Alk1iECKO and control mice (n = 13 for each condition). (H) Quantification of PNVP AV shunt diameter in the PNVP of Alk1iECKO and control mice at P8 (n = 11 for each condition). (I) CD31 immunostaining of brain sections from Alk1iECKO and control mice at P8. (J and K) Quantification of vascular area (n = 3 for each condition) (J) and vessel diameter (n = 3 for each condition) (K) in the INVP of Alk1iECKO and control mice at P8. Each dot represents 1 mouse. Data represent means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney test (C–E, G, H, and K), Welch’s t test (D, E, G, and H), or unpaired t test (E, J, and K) was performed.

We analyzed the PNVP and INVP as distinct vascular compartments because of their different vessel compositions and hemodynamic environments (33) (Figure 1A). The PNVP, located at the brain surface, is primarily composed of veins, venules, and arteries and undergoes active remodeling during early postnatal development, including a progressive decrease in vascular density during the first 2 postnatal weeks. It exhibits higher flow patterns compared with the INVP, which is largely composed of capillary beds within the brain parenchyma. Given that AVMs arise from aberrant AV connections and are strongly influenced by flow, we hypothesized that the PNVP would be more susceptible to bAVM formation upon loss of ALK1 signaling.

To examine the vascular network, we performed immunostaining for the endothelial marker CD31 on whole-mount brain preparations to assess the PNVP and on coronal brain sections to examine the INVP (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). To distinguish arteries within the vascular network, we costained with an antibody against α-SMA, a marker of vascular smooth muscle cells (34) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). We observed that loss of ALK1 signaling induced vascular malformations in the PNVP compared with control littermates at P8 (Figure 1B). Specifically, we detected a significant increase in the overall vascular area (Figure 1C). This change was associated with a significant increase in the diameter of arteries, veins, and venules (Figure 1D), along with a marked reduction in the proportion of CD31+ vessels smaller than 10 μm and a corresponding shift toward larger vessel diameters (>10 μm), although these changes did not reach statistical significance (Figure 1E).

In line with previous reports that identified abnormal vein filling with blue latex in the presence of AV shunts (24), we also observed direct AV connections in the mutant PNVP, indicative of early bAVM formation (Figure 1F). This phenotype was accompanied by a significant increase in both the number and diameter of PNVP AV connections (Figure 1, G and H). While we confirmed efficient Alk1 deletion in ECs isolated from both the PNVP and INVP compartments and validated loss of ALK1 protein in INVP vessels (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D), we did not observe marked vascular alterations in the INVP. Specifically, vessel diameter and vascular area remained unchanged in the mutant INVP compared with controls (Figure 1, I–K). These results indicate that a 48-hour loss of endothelial ALK1 signaling predominantly induces vascular malformations and AVMs in the PNVP.

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals that Alk1 deficiency induces EC transcriptomic aberrancy in PNVP and INVP ECs. To investigate the molecular mechanisms driving AVM formation in the PNVP, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) of ECs isolated from both PNVP and INVP regions of the same brains in P8 Alk1iECKO and control mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). We sequenced 1,195 Alk1l/l and 2,193 Alk1iECKO PNVP ECs and 3,221 Alk1l/l and 1,904 Alk1iECKO INVP ECs, with an average of 4,097 genes per cell.

Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) visualization and unsupervised clustering revealed distinct EC subpopulations in both genotypes and brain regions (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2B). In the INVP of control mice, we identified a typical continuum of arterial to venous ECs, with a predominance of capillary ECs, as well as proliferative and tip cell populations reflecting the active angiogenic phase of postnatal development. In contrast, the PNVP of control brains was mostly composed of venous, venular, and arterial ECs, consistent with a vascular bed undergoing hemodynamic remodeling at this stage (Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, in the PNVP dataset, we also detected capillary and tip ECs resembling those in the INVP, which could reflect partial contamination because of enzymatic overdigestion of the cortical INVP during PNVP EC isolation. Nonetheless, the major EC populations identified across samples were consistent with previously described vascular zones and endothelial subtype identities (35).

Figure 2 ScRNA-seq reveals distinct EC reprogramming in Alk1iECKO brains. (A) UMAP plots of EC clusters from INVP and PNVP of Alk1iECKO and control brains obtained by scRNA-seq. (B) Proportion of EC clusters in indicated conditions. (C) Bar plot of VISION score log2FC (Alk1iECKO vs. control) of ALK1 signaling target gene set in PNVP and INVP ECs. (D) Dot plot of the ALK1 signaling target genes’ expression. (E) UMAP plot of EC clusters from INVP and PNVP of Alk1iECKO and control brains highlighting arterial, venular, and venous ECs. (F) Bar plot of VISION score log2FC (Alk1iECKO vs. control) of arterial (top) and venous (bottom) gene set signatures in PNVP and INVP ECs. (G) Double ERG and EdU immunolabeling of P8 Alk1iECKO and control brains. The white dotted line delineates the boundary between the PNVP and the INVP. The white dotted box indicates the region shown at higher magnification below. (H) Quantification of ERG+EdU+/ERG+ cells in PNVP and INVP from Alk1iECKO (n = 5) and control (n = 4) mice. Each dot represents 1 mouse. Data represent means ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA (H) and Wilcoxon’s rank sum test (C and F) were performed.

To confirm efficient deletion of Alk1, we performed pathway activity score analysis (VISION package) using a custom ALK1 signaling signature gene set (36) (Supplemental Table 1). This revealed a marked reduction in ALK1 target gene expression across all mutant EC clusters, in both PNVP and INVP (Figure 2, C and D). In the PNVP, Alk1iECKO ECs showed a striking loss of arterial, venular, and venous identity, accompanied by the emergence of new arterial-like, venular-like, and venous-like clusters (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Similarly, though less pronounced, loss of AV identities was also observed in the INVP.

Notably, we observed that Alk1 deletion led to increased EC proliferation predominantly in the PNVP, consistent with the vascular malformations seen in vivo (Figure 1, B–K, and Figure 2, A and B). This was supported by EdU (5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine)/ERG1/2/3 (ETS-related gene) colabeling experiments, which showed a significant increase in proliferating ECs specifically in the mutant PNVP (Figure 2, G and H).

Given prior studies suggesting blood-brain barrier (BBB) defects in AVMs (37–39), we also assessed BBB-related gene expression. Using a custom BBB gene set (Supplemental Table 1), pathway activity analysis indicated that while the INVP normally displays a stronger BBB signature than the PNVP, loss of ALK1 signaling resulted in a more pronounced BBB gene downregulation in the PNVP (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F), highlighting region-specific vascular vulnerabilities in P8 Alk1iECKO brain.

Importantly, we performed an independent biological replicate of the scRNA-seq experiment, which yielded consistent endothelial clustering and marker gene expression patterns (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Characterization of PNVP-enriched angiogenic EC clusters in Alk1iECKO brains. BMP9/ALK1 signaling is a key regulator of angiogenic sprouting and tip cell specification (36). Consistent with previous findings in the retina, Alk1 deletion resulted in an increased number of tip ECs in the brain (Figure 3, A–C). In addition, it induced the emergence of 2 angiogenic endothelial clusters in both the INVP and PNVP regions (Figure 2, A and B, and Figure 3A), annotated as angiogenic 1 and angiogenic 2 clusters based on the expression of tip EC markers (Figure 3D), consistent with the heightened angiogenic activity characteristic of AVMs (40).

Figure 3 Characterization of PNVP-enriched angiogenic EC clusters in Alk1iECKO brains. (A) UMAP plots of EC clusters from INVP and PNVP of Alk1iECKO and control brains highlighting angiogenic clusters. (B) CD93 immunostaining showing an increase in tip cell number in the INVP of Alk1iECKO mice. (C) Quantification of tip cell numbers in Alk1iECKO (n = 7) and control (n = 5) INVP. Each dot represents 1 mouse. (D) Dot plot of tip cell markers’ expression. (E and F) Dot plot of top 15 angiogenic 1 (E) and angiogenic 2 (F) cluster markers. (G) Bar plot of VISION score log2FC in angiogenic 2 ECs against all other clusters for the top 10 most significant pathways from the hallmark MSigDB gene sets. (H) ISH for Stc1 mRNA confirming increased expression in Alk1iECKO PNVP ECs. (I) Trajectory analysis of ECs from control and Alk1iECKO mice at P8. Data represent means ± SEM. *P < 0.05. Mann-Whitney test (C) and Wilcoxon’s rank sum test (G) were performed.

While the angiogenic 1 ECs exhibited strong transcriptomic similarity to canonical tip cells, angiogenic 2 ECs displayed a divergent expression profile marked by genes such as Slc16a3, Pgf, and Stc1 (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3B). Differential pathway activity analysis revealed that angiogenic 1 ECs displayed upregulation of pathways involved in cardiac contraction and regulation of blood circulation, whereas angiogenic 2 ECs were enriched in pathways related to glycolysis and hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Focusing on the hallmark pathways from Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB), the angiogenic 2 cluster also exhibited increased enrichment for several bAVM-related gene signatures compared with other EC clusters, particularly relative to the angiogenic 1 cluster (Figure 3G). These included pathways previously reported in human bAVMs, such as inflammatory response, epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition, complement, angiogenesis, and PI3K/mTOR signaling (27). We also noted dysregulation of KRAS and NOTCH signaling, both implicated in AVM pathogenesis (14). Moreover, angiogenic 2 ECs expressed genes previously reported to be upregulated in Alk1-deficient ECs, such as Itgb1 and Itgav (22), and genes recently identified as candidate drivers in HHT, including Jak2, Angptl4, and Foxo1 (41) (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data support functionally divergent angiogenic states shaped by tissue context: angiogenic 1 ECs predominated in the INVP, replacing capillary ECs, whereas angiogenic 2 ECs were selectively enriched in the PNVP.

Given that AVMs predominantly form in the PNVP at P8, we hypothesized that the angiogenic 2 cluster represents ECs within AVMs. Supporting this, in situ hybridization (ISH) for Stc1 confirmed increased expression in PNVP ECs of Alk1iECKO mice (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 4D), consistent with angiogenic 2 ECs comprising the AVM endothelium.

Because AVMs are believed to originate from the venous vascular bed (22, 23), we used vein cluster as a root for single-cell trajectory analysis, allowing pseudotime inference based on transcriptomic variations across cells, which can then be visualized on UMAP dimensions. In control brains, venous ECs transitioned toward proliferative or capillary ECs, which then gave rise to arterial ECs, consistent with known postnatal vascular maturation (Figure 3I). In contrast, in Alk1iECKO ECs, venous ECs progressed to angiogenic 1 ECs and subsequently gave rise to tip cells and angiogenic 2 ECs (Figure 3I).

These data support a venous origin for AVMs and suggest that angiogenic 1 ECs represent an early reprogrammed state that can evolve into angiogenic 2 ECs. Together, our results point to angiogenic 2 ECs as a transcriptomic signature of AVM-forming endothelium.

Mouse Alk1iECKO angiogenic 2 and human bAVM endothelial clusters share AVM molecular markers, including KIT. To explore the transcriptional overlap between the angiogenic 2 cluster in Alk1iECKO brains and endothelial clusters identified in human bAVMs by Winkler E. et al. (27), we next examined shared molecular markers. Cross-species comparison revealed common upregulated genes involved in angiogenesis, including PGF, STC2, APLN, and KIT (Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We also found these markers enriched in angiogenic capillary ECs from another human bAVM dataset published by Wälchli et al. (28) (Supplemental Figure 5C), suggesting conserved human AVM-associated endothelial reprogramming in mouse Alk1iECKO brains.

Figure 4 Mouse Alk1iECKO angiogenic 2 and human AVM endothelial clusters share AVM molecular markers, including KIT. (A) Venn diagram of marker genes (log2FC ≥ 0.25, adjusted P value ≤ 0.05) from human brain nidus and Alk1iECKO angiogenic 2 cluster. (B and C) Dot plot of top 10 common markers’ expression in human (B) and mouse (C) ECs. (D) Circos plot representation of enriched ligand-receptor interactions in mouse (min.pct 0.5, min.z 0.5) and human (min.pct 0.2, min.z 0.5) EC clusters. (E) Bar plot of VISION score log2FC of KIT signaling between mouse EC clusters. (F) Dot plot of Kit and Kitl expression. (G) ISH for Kit mRNA using brain coronal sections of P8 Alk1iECKO and control mice. (H) ISH for Kit mRNA and CD31 immunostaining of PNVP ECs. (I) Double KIT and podocalyxin (PODXL) immunostaining of brain vessels from control and HHT2 patients. Wilcoxon’s rank sum test (A and D–F) was performed.

To characterize the vascular communication profile of these AVM-associated clusters, we performed ligand–receptor connectome analysis based on ligand–receptor expression levels using the Connectome R package (42), examining signaling interactions of the Alk1iECKO angiogenic 2 cluster and the human AVM nidus cluster with other EC populations (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5D). Both clusters exhibited widespread interactions with other EC types, primarily through angiogenic, integrin, and ECM-related signals, such as Itgb1, Pgf, and Kit (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5D). Surprisingly, we detected very few ligand–receptor interactions between angiogenic 2 and proliferative EC clusters, despite both being present in the mouse AVM dataset (Winkler et al. [ref. 27] did not annotate proliferative clusters in their human AVM dataset).

Taken together, the prominence of Kit among the shared angiogenic genes, and its predicted ligand–receptor interactions, collectively highlight KIT as a compelling and targetable vulnerability of the angiogenic 2 state. Kit encodes an RTK activated by its ligand, stem cell factor (encoded by Kitl), which regulates cell migration and proliferation in immune and cancer contexts (43, 44). KIT is also an attractive candidate for therapeutic targeting, as KIT inhibitors are widely used in oncology, suggesting potential for drug repurposing if KIT signaling contributes to bAVM pathogenesis (45).

Pathway activity analysis revealed robust enrichment of KIT signaling in the angiogenic 2 cluster, with a lower increase in angiogenic 1, consistent with a potential progression from angiogenic 1 to angiogenic 2 ECs (Figure 4E). In our dataset, Kitl was broadly expressed across EC clusters, with highest levels in arterial ECs and lowest in venous ECs, while Kit showed an inverse gradient, low in venous ECs and absent in arterial ECs (Figure 4F). In control ECs, Kit expression was largely restricted to tip cells, whereas in mutant ECs, it was broadly upregulated in angiogenic EC populations, with predominant enrichment in the angiogenic 2 cluster. Notably, both Kit and Kitl were coexpressed in angiogenic 2 ECs, supporting the possibility of cell-autonomous KIT activation, consistent with their predicted Connectome interactions (Figure 4, D–F).

We then validated the upregulation of Kit mRNA in Alk1iECKO ECs using ISH, which confirmed strong expression in INVP tip cells and a mosaic increase in a subset of PNVP ECs, consistent with its specific enrichment in the angiogenic 2 cluster (Figure 4, G and H). This upregulation appeared brain specific, as Kit expression remained unchanged in lung ECs isolated from Alk1iECKO mice (Supplemental Figure 5E). Importantly, KIT protein expression was confirmed by immunostaining in human HHT2 bAVM endothelium (Figure 4I) and was also enriched in ECs from sporadic human bAVMs (Supplemental Figure 6).

ALK1 signaling suppresses KIT and angiogenic 2 gene expression in vitro. We next investigated whether BMP9/ALK1 signaling directly regulates KIT expression in ECs. HUVECs were transfected with either control or ALK1 (Acvrl1) siRNA, treated for 24 hours with 5 ng/mL BMP9, and analyzed for KIT expression at both the protein and mRNA levels using Western blotting and RT-qPCR, respectively. Efficient ALK1 knockdown in HUVECs was first confirmed by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 7A). In control-transfected cells, KIT was expressed at high levels under basal conditions, but BMP9 treatment robustly induced phosphorylated (p-) SMAD1/5/9 and led to a strong reduction of KIT expression at both the protein and mRNA levels (Figure 5, A–C). Silencing ALK1 prevented BMP9-induced SMAD1/5/9 phosphorylation and rescued KIT expression, confirming the requirement of ALK1 for BMP9-mediated KIT repression (Figure 5, A–C).

Figure 5 ALK1 signaling suppresses KIT and angiogenic 2 markers’ expression in vitro. (A) Immunoblot detection of p-SMAD1/5/9, total SMAD1, KIT, and β-actin in HUVECs treated or not with BMP9 (5 ng/mL, 24 hours) and transfected with control or ALK1 siRNA. (B) Quantification of p-SMAD1/5/9/SMAD1 (left) and KIT/β-actin (right) protein levels of immunoblots corresponding to A (n = 6). (C) RT-qPCR analysis of KIT expression in HUVECs treated with ALK1 siRNA compared with control (n = 6 derived from 3 independent experiments). (D) Immunoblot analysis of p-SMAD1/5/9, total SMAD1, KIT, and β-actin in HBECs transfected with control or ALK1 siRNA. (E) Quantification of p-SMAD1/5/9/SMAD1 (left) and KIT/β-actin (right) corresponding to D (n = 6 derived from 3 independent experiments). (F) RT-qPCR analysis of KIT expression in HBECs following ALK1 knockdown (n = 8 derived from 4 independent experiments). (G) RT-qPCR analysis of KIT expression in HUVECs treated with SMAD4 siRNA compared with control (n = 6 derived from 2 independent experiments). (H) RT-qPCR analysis of selected angiogenic 2 markers in HUVECs treated with ALK1 siRNA compared with control (n = 9 derived from 5 independent experiments). Each dot represents 1 experiment. Data represent means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Brown-Forsythe and Welch ANOVA (B, C, E, and F) and Welch’s t test (G and H) were performed.

We found similar results in human brain endothelial cells (HBECs), which showed consistent regulation of SMAD signaling and KIT expression upon ALK1 knockdown (Figure 5, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C), although higher BMP9 concentrations were required to elicit comparable responses (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Moreover, knockdown of SMAD4 significantly increased KIT levels as well (Figure 5G). These in vitro findings are consistent with recent RNA-seq data showing that brain ECs from Alk1 and Smad4 mutant mice exhibit increased Kit expression (46) (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E).

In addition to KIT, loss of BMP9/ALK1 signaling also increased the expression of several angiogenic 2 markers in vitro, including PGF and STC1 (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 7F). Together, our data indicate that BMP9/ALK1/SMAD4 signaling directly regulates the angiogenic 2 transcriptional program and KIT expression in ECs, rather than acting through secondary changes in cell identity associated with malformation. These findings suggest aberrant KIT signaling may contribute to the initiation of bAVM pathogenesis in Alk1iECKO mice.

Pharmacological KIT inhibition reduces angiogenic reprogramming and vascular malformation in Alk1iECKO mice. To investigate the functional role of KIT signaling in the initiation of bAVMs, we treated Alk1iECKO and control littermate mice with KIT inhibitors (45, 47, 48) or vehicle controls at the time of tamoxifen administration, and we analyzed the PNVP vascular network at P8 (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Pharmacological KIT inhibition prevents EC proliferation and brain vascular malformations in Alk1iECKO mice. (A) Experimental timeline of tamoxifen and KIT inhibitor administration in Alk1iECKO and control mice. (B) CD31 immunostaining of the PNVP of P8 Alk1iECKO mice injected with KIT-blocking antibody or control (CT). (C and D) Vascular area (C) and vessel diameter (D) quantifications in the PNVP of P8 Alk1iECKO mice (n = 5). (E) EdU incorporation and ERG123 immunostaining in the PNVP of control and KIT-blocking antibody–treated Alk1iECKO mice. (F) EdU+/ERG+ EC quantification in control (n = 4) and KIT-blocking antibody– (n = 6) treated Alk1iECKO mice. (G) Survival curve of Alk1iECKO mice treated with KIT-blocking antibody (n = 6) or control (n = 4). (H) Heatmap showing scaled gene expression of angiogenic markers assessed by RNA-seq in mouse brain endothelial cells (mBECs) from Alk1iECKO and control mice treated with KIT-blocking antibody or control (n = 3). (I) RNAscope detection of Stc1 mRNA with CD31 immunostaining in the PNVP of Alk1iECKO mice treated with KIT-blocking antibody or control. (J) Drug-repurposing analysis applied to the Alk1iECKO angiogenic 2 EC cluster. Left: Network-based inhibition weight of angiogenic 2 cluster compared with all control EC clusters. Right: Top candidate drugs ranked by predicted drug score. (K) CD31 immunostaining of the PNVP of P8 Alk1iECKO mice injected with imatinib or control. (L) Vascular area quantification in the PNVP of P8 Alk1iECKO mice treated with imatinib (n = 8) or control (n = 10). (M) Vessel diameter quantification in the PNVP of P8 Alk1iECKO mice treated with imatinib (n = 8) or control (n = 10). (N) Survival curve of Alk1iECKO mice treated with imatinib or control. Data represent means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Unpaired t test (C, D, L, and M), Welch’s t test (M), ordinary 1-way ANOVA (F), and limma-voom moderated t test (H) were performed. Each dot represents 1 mouse. For survival curves Kaplan-Meier methods were performed, using log-rank test. For the heatmap batch-corrected limma-voom test was performed, and non-significant values correspond to comparison between Alk1iECKO KIT-blocking antibody vs. CT mice.

Masitinib, a selective RTK inhibitor with its lowest IC 50 against KIT, significantly reduced vascular area and vessel diameter and prevented vascular malformations induced by ALK1 signaling loss (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C).

Using a KIT-blocking antibody, we observed a marked improvement in PNVP vascular architecture (Figure 6B), accompanied by a significant reduction in vascular area and vessel diameter (Figure 6, C and D). This was associated with a reduction in EC proliferation, as assessed by EdU/ERG colabeling, without evidence of increased apoptosis (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 8D). Despite these vascular improvements, KIT inhibition did not improve the survival of Alk1iECKO mice (Figure 6G).

To further investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying these effects, we performed bulk RNA-seq analysis of fresh brain ECs isolated from Alk1iECKO and Alk1l/l mice treated with KIT-blocking antibody or control antibody (3 mice per condition from 2 independent litters). We first confirmed efficient Alk1 deletion, as well as reduced expression of canonical downstream targets Id1 and Id3 in mutant ECs, in both KIT-blocking antibody– and control-treated conditions (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 9A). Consistent with our scRNA-seq findings, we observed an increase in angiogenic 2 cluster markers in Alk1iECKO compared with Alk1l/l mice, both treated with control antibody (Figure 6H).

Moreover, transcriptomic analyses revealed reductions in KIT signaling–related pathways in Alk1iECKO mice treated with KIT-blocking antibody (Supplemental Figure 9B). Importantly, we found a strong modulation of angiogenic 2 cluster–associated genes, such as Pgf, Stc1, and Angpt2 (Figure 6H), with only limited changes in control ECs, and RNAscope analysis further validated decreased Stc1 expression in Alk1iECKO PNVP ECs following KIT inhibition (Figure 6I). Broader pathway analysis further supported these trends across hallmark gene sets increased in the angiogenic 2 cluster, such as HYPOXIA, PI3K-AKT-MTOR signaling, and KRAS signaling (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 9, C and D).

Next, we leveraged a single-cell drug-repurposing approach (scDrugLink), which integrates gene expression, drug targets, and perturbation signatures to prioritize therapeutic candidates. This analysis revealed that angiogenic 2 ECs displayed high inhibition weights and drug sensitivity scores for several KIT inhibitors, including dasatinib and imatinib (Figure 6J). Given the broad kinase-inhibitory profile of dasatinib, which strongly targets SRC and ABL family kinases in addition to KIT, we prioritized imatinib for in vivo validation to better assess the therapeutic potential of clinically relevant KIT inhibition. Accordingly, mice were treated with imatinib (Gleevec), an FDA-approved multi-kinase inhibitor with activity against KIT. Imatinib treatment improved PNVP vascular architecture (Figure 6, K–M), but it did not significantly affect survival (Figure 6N).

Importantly, neither masitinib, a KIT-blocking antibody, nor imatinib significantly altered the number or diameter of PNVP AV shunts (Supplemental Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), suggesting that KIT inhibition primarily affects endothelial proliferation and angiogenic reprogramming but is not sufficient to reverse established AV connections under these conditions.

Finally, these drugs had no detectable effect on PNVP vascular architecture, proliferation, apoptosis, or changes in angiogenic 2 marker expression in control mice (Supplemental Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 10, C–J).