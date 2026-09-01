Catecholamine-mediated release of miR-133a-3p from adipocytes regulates the onset of chronic primary pain

Sex as a biological variable. All experiments measured sex or gender as a factor, with 3 exceptions. (a) Females were chosen for the small RNA sequencing study as CPPCs are more prevalent in females than in males (77). (b) The VBD cohort collected samples only from women. (c) Though the FMS cohort included 6 males, it was not powered to detect sex differences. In the absence of a significant main effect or interaction including sex or gender, data were collapsed.

Animal model of primary pain. Animals had ad libitum access to standard laboratory chow and water and were housed in plastic cages with wood shavings in a temperature-controlled facility on a 12-hour light/dark cycle with lights on at 7 am. Adult female Sprague-Dawley rats (N = 20) were bred in-house, weighed 200–400 g, and were housed 2/cage at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC). Adult C57BL/6 mice of both sexes (N = 100) were either bred in-house on a Jackson Laboratory background or ordered directly from The Jackson Laboratory, weighed 16–24 g, and were housed 2–5/cage at Duke University.

As published (12, 38), the animal model of primary pain combined COMT inhibition with OR486 (Tocris Bioscience) with 3 days of repeated swim stress. The acute time point (3–6 hours) utilized a single i.p. injection of 30 mg/kg of OR486. Sustained time points (over 14 days) utilized continuous s.c. delivery of 15 mg/kg/day of OR486 for 14 days via a surgically implanted osmotic minipump (model 2002, Durect Corporation). The small RNA-seq experiment utilized peripheral delivery of 1.67 mg/kg/day of the ADRB2 antagonist ICI-118,511 and the ADRB3 antagonist SR59230A in a second minipump with a catheter terminating in the hind limb. OR486, ICI-118,511, and SR59230A were dissolved in a 5:3:2 ratio of DMSO (DMSOStore), 0.9% saline (Cytiva), and absolute ethanol (Thermo Fisher Scientific) (9).

Surgical procedures. For implantation of osmotic minipumps in rats, a sterile technique was employed throughout the duration of all procedures according to IACUC requirements. Animals were anesthetized by isoflurane inhalation (Covetrus). A small incision was made over the shoulder blades, and pumps were implanted. Stainless steel wound clips (Braintree Scientific) were used to close the wounds. For tissue collection in mice, animals were deeply anesthetized with isoflurane in a non-contact gas chamber and perfused intracardially with 0.1 M PBS. For Western blot and RT-qPCR studies, tissues were isolated, collected, flash-frozen on dry ice, and stored at –80°C. For IHC analysis, PBS perfusion was followed by 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) perfusion in PBS. After 12 hours of postfixation in 4% PFA, adipose and muscle tissue were paraffin-embedded, while spinal cord and DRG were dehydrated in 30% sucrose solution and embedded in OCT compound. Samples collected from the model include whole blood, WAT, brown adipose tissue, DRG, spinal cord, and muscle.

RNA-seq. Whole blood was collected from rats in PAXgene Blood RNA tubes (BD Biosciences). RNA was isolated from blood using the PAXgene blood miRNA kit (Qiagen). The quantity and quality of the RNA were measured using a NanoDrop 1000 (NanoDrop Technologies) and an Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent Technologies), respectively. RNase-free water was used to normalize all samples to approximately 250 ng/μL. RNA samples were then shipped to the Next-Generation Sequencing and Bioinformatics Core at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio for small RNA-seq using the Illumina HiSeq 2000 with the TriLink Small RNA Library Prep Kit. Samples were measured with 3 technical replicates.

Clinical cohorts. As described (21), women with VBD (N = 45) and PFCs (N = 22) were recruited to the UNC Pelvic Pain Clinic. Exclusion criteria included (a) age < 21 or > 45; (b) breastfeeding, pregnant, or menopause at time of participation; (c) medical conditions such as thyroid disorder, diabetes, or epilepsy; and (d) confirmed diagnosis of a comorbid urogenital condition such as interstitial cystitis. Full demographic data can be found in our published work (21).

As described (78), individuals with FMS (N = 24) and PFCs (N = 24) were recruited to the Alan Edwards Pain Management Unit of the Montreal General Hospital. Exclusion criteria included (a) inability to provide informed consent in English or French, (b) age <40, (c) a diagnosis of a different pain condition that would explain pain, (d) an uncontrolled medical or psychiatric condition, and (e) prior or current history of drug abuse, including alcohol. Full demographic data can be found in Supplemental Table 3.

RT-qPCR. The TaqMan system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used for mRNA quantification, while LNA miRNA PCR assays (Qiagen) were used for miRNA quantification. Refer to Supplemental Table 4 for specific kit and probe catalog numbers. Total RNA was isolated using TRIzol reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA was transcribed to cDNA using either 2 μg (mRNA) or 5 μg (miRNA) of nuclease-free H 2 O (Sigma-Aldrich). In the miRNA procedure, cel-miR-39-3p and UniSp6 templates were added to the reverse transcription mix to serve as an exogenous control. Exogenous controls were selected because no consistent control miRNA was known across the tissue types measured and to control for reverse transcription efficiency. RT-qPCR reactions were performed in triplicate on a QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR System with Design Studio Software v5.1.2 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Ct values were normalized using the 2–ΔΔCt method (79), with 18S and ACTB as reference genes in mRNA analysis and cel-miR-39-3p and UniSp6 in miRNA analysis.

Cell culture. All cells were maintained in a 5% CO 2 incubator at 37°C with complete media replacement every 2 days. For experiments utilizing primary differentiated adipocyte and neuron culture from WT C57BL/6 mice, standard methods were employed (44). Briefly, aseptically removed tissues were incubated with collagenase (40 mg/mL) and dispase-II (200 mg/mL) (Both Roche) diluted in HBSS (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 37°C for 120 minutes. The homogenate was passed through a 70 μm mesh filter into a fresh 50 mL conical tube. Samples were centrifuged at 150 × g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and pelleted cells were resuspended in culture media. Preadipocytes were grown to 95% confluency with DMEM/F12/GlutaMAX-I media (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS and 1× penicillin-streptomycin. After reaching confluency, preadipocytes were differentiated into mature white adipocytes for 4 days by adding 0.5 mM IBMX, 1 μM rosiglitazone, 5 μM dexamethasone, and 0.5 μg/mL insulin to the base medium. Mature adipocytes were then maintained for 4 days with base medium supplemented with 0.5 μg/mL insulin. DRGs were seeded on glass coverslips and grown in base media supplemented with 2% B27 (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

For experiments utilizing HEK293T cells (MilliporeSigma), cells were grown with DMEM + GlutaMAX-I media supplemented with 10% FBS and 1× penicillin-streptomycin. All experiments were performed at passage ≤ 10.

Catecholamine activation. Each well of mature white adipocytes or neurons was treated with 1 μM norepinephrine (Sigma-Aldrich) in distilled H 2 O or vehicle for 3 hours. After media removal, cells were washed twice with 2 mL DPBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific), collected in 0.5 mL TRIzol reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and incubated overnight at 4°C.

EV isolation and particle analysis. Recovered media was passed through a 100 kDa Amicon filter (MilliporeSigma) and centrifuged at 3,500g at 4°C for 30 minutes in a swing bucket rotor. Size-exclusion chromatography was performed with qEV columns (Izon) to isolate EVs. Isolated vesicles underwent several downstream analyses. For miRNA quantification, total RNA was extracted from vesicles with the Total Exosome RNA & Protein Isolation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

For nanoparticle tracking analysis, adipocyte-derived EV size distribution and particle number were measured with a Zetaview instrument (Particle Metrix). Purified adipocyte EVs were diluted 1:25 in PBS before analysis. For accuracy, only EVs ≥ 45 nm were analyzed.

For transmission electron microscopy (EM), 900 μL of purified EVs pooled from 3 samples per group was concentrated down to 20 μL using 100 kDa MWCO centrifugal filters and fixed with 80 μL of 4% PFA (ACROS Organics) overnight. 10 μL of the fixed solution was loaded onto a Formvar/carbon-coated EM grid (200 μm Cu). Following a 10-minute, room temperature incubation and a distilled H 2 O wash, grids were stained with 2% uranyl acetate before EM image acquisition on a JEOL JEM-1400Plus electron microscope.

AAV delivery. Mice received an i.v. tail vein injection of a targeted recombinant AAV vector containing either miR-133a-3p or a nonsense sequence on day 7 of the PPC model. rAAV8-mAP2.2-pre-miR-133a-3p-eGFP and rAAV8-mAP2.2-nonsense-eGFP were synthesized from the pAAV-mir-GFP backbone (Abcam). Abcam provided in vitro transduction quality control. When coupled with rAAV8, murine adiponectin (mAP2.2) is a promoter restricted to subcutaneous and visceral fat depots (80). A titer of 2 × 1011 delivered by i.v. tail vein injection 2 weeks before effective adipose transduction was selected based on published results in male mice 9–13 weeks old (81). Tissue transduction was validated by a presence/absence test (Ct < 36) of eGFP and relative quantification of miR-133a by RT-qPCR.

Mechanical allodynia and hyperalgesia. Before baseline assessment, mice were handled and habituated for 3 days in stainless steel mesh testing chambers positioned on a wire mesh table for 1 hour/day. On test days, mice were habituated to the testing chambers for 30 minutes prior to testing. For plantar sites, mechanical allodynia was assessed by applying von Frey filaments (0.008–4 g; Stoelting Co.) to the hind paw plantar surface using the up-down method to calculate 50% paw withdrawal threshold (82–84). Mechanical hyperalgesia was determined by measuring response frequency to a suprathreshold 0.4 g filament applied 10 times (83). For abdominal and back sites, animals were shaved 1–2 days before baseline pinprick testing. For the back, a 1 × 1cm2 area above the posterior superior iliac spine was marked. For the abdomen, a 1 × 1cm2 area surrounding the umbilicus was marked. The inner needle of a spinal needle (25GX3.00N, BD Biosciences) was applied to each site, and the number and type of responses to 15 stimulations were recorded (85). Response categories included normal/innocuous (simple withdrawal), noxious (elevating the area for extended periods of time, flinching, and licking), and null responses (no withdrawal).

Motor function assessment. Mice were randomly assigned to 2 groups. Motor function was assessed at baseline and day 24 using a Rotarod apparatus (IITC Life Science). Each assessment consisted of 3 consecutive trials separated by 10-minute intertrial intervals, during which the rotation speed gradually increased from 4 to 40 rpm over a 5-minute period. The latency to fall was recorded for each trial and averaged for analysis.

Dual-luciferase assay. Dual-luciferase constructs (Gaussia luciferase [GLuc] and secreted alkaline phosphatase [SEAP]; pEZX-MT05) containing the full-length WT 3′UTR of genes of interest were purchased from GeneCopoeia. HEK293T cells at 70%–80% confluency in 96-well plates were transfected with 50 ng construct using Lipofectamine 3000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). 5 hours later, 30 nM miR-133a-3p mimic or scramble control (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was cotransfected into the same wells using INTERFERin (PolyPlus)in serum-free media. Media (50 μL/well) was collected 48 hours after cotransfection and stored at –20°C until use. For the assay, 10 μL of media was mixed with 100 μL of either GLuc or SEAP substrate buffer according to the Secrete-Pair Dual Luminescence Assay Kit (GeneCopoeia) protocol. Luminescence was measured using an Infinite M200 Pro and i-Control software v1.10 (Tecan Group). Individual samples were run in triplicate and measured twice. The average GLuc/SEAP ratio of each scramble control group was used to normalize relative expression differences between groups.

IF and IHC. Standard methods of fluorescent or colorimetric protein visualization by IF or IHC were used for paraffin-embedded and non-paraffin-embedded, PFA-fixed tissues (86). Briefly, tissues were sliced with an HM 355S apotome (Thermo Fisher Scientific) or CryoStar NX50 cryostat (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and mounted on Superfrost Plus microscope slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Paraffin-embedded tissues were dewaxed with fresh xylene (Sigma-Aldrich) and underwent antigen retrieval with 1× citrate buffer (Sigma-Aldrich). For stains requiring peroxidase, slides were incubated with 3% H 2 O 2 (Sigma-Aldrich) for 60 minutes. All slides were then washed with PBS for 3 × 5 minutes. Blocking was performed with 10% normal donkey serum (NDS; Jackson ImmunoResearch) in PBS for 1 hour. Primary antibodies were diluted in 5% NDS and used to incubate sections for 12 hours at 4°C. Slides were washed for 3 × 15 minutes in fresh PBS with 0.1% Tween 20 (PBST; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Secondary antibodies were diluted in 5% NDS, incubated for 1 hour, and washed for 3 × 15 minutes in fresh PBST. For antibodies requiring amplification, the TSA Plus Cyanine 3 System (Akoya Biosciences) manufacturer protocol was followed. For costaining, when required, additional peroxidase activity was quenched after the final stain by incubating sections with 1× TrueBlack Lipofuscin autofluorescence quencher (Biotium) for 1 minute. Slides were rinsed with PBS and sealed with glass coverslips (VWR) using glycerol mounting medium with DAPI (Abcam). All antibodies and kit components are listed in Supplemental Table 5.

Western blotting. Standard methods of protein detection by immunoblotting were used for cell and tissue lysates (87). Briefly, cells were lysed in RIPA buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) and tissues in T-PER tissue protein extraction reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Sigma-Aldrich). Lysates were cleared by centrifugation at 11,000 × g for 15 minutes. Protein concentration was determined using a BCA assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Equal amounts of protein were mixed with 4× Laemmli sample buffer (Bio-Rad) containing β-mercaptoethanol (Sigma-Aldrich) and denatured at 100°C for 5 minutes. Samples were loaded onto SDS-PAGE gels (Bio-Rad) and separated at 100 V until the bromophenol blue dye front ran out of the gel. Proteins were transferred to PVDF membranes using an iBlot 2 Dry Blotting System (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Membranes were rinsed in TBST (Bio-Rad) and blocked with 5% nonfat dry milk (Bio-Rad) in TBST for 1 hour at room temperature. Primary antibodies were diluted in 3% BSA and incubated with membranes overnight at 4°C. Membranes were then washed 3 × 10 minutes in TBST and incubated with HRP-conjugated rabbit or mouse secondary antibodies (Cell Signaling Technology) diluted in blocking buffer for 1 hour at room temperature. Following incubation, membranes were washed 3 × 10 minutes in fresh TBST. Bands were visualized with the SuperSignal West Pico PLUS Chemiluminescent Substrate (Sigma-Aldrich) on a ChemiDoc MP Imaging System (Bio-Rad) and quantified using ImageJ (NIH). Relative target protein levels were normalized to GAPDH expression for each sample and averaged per mouse (N = 3–4 wells per mouse, 4–5 mice per group). The vehicle control group average was used to normalize relative expression differences between groups. When necessary, membranes were stripped using stripping buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and reprobed. All antibodies and reagents are listed in Supplemental Table 5.

Confocal microscopy. Images were captured at ×20 magnification using a Zeiss 980 confocal microscope. For AAV validation images, acquisition settings were as follows: 405 nm (0.2% power, 750 V gain, 6.33 s frame time), 488 nm (1% power, 750 V gain, 6.33 s frame time), and 594 nm (3% power, 750 V gain, 6.33 s frame time), collected with 5 Z-stack slices at 4 μm intervals. For ISH with IF/IHC images, acquisition settings were as follows: 405 nm (5% power, 655 V gain, 1.89 s frame time), 488 nm (7% power, 650 V gain, 1.89 s frame time), 561 nm (5% power, 650 V gain, 1.89 s frame time), and 639 nm (8% power, 745 V gain, 1.89 s frame time), collected with 13 Z-stack slices at 9.6 μm intervals.

RNAscope ISH standard. Using published methods of RNAscope ISH combined with IHC (42), colorimetric probes targeting miR-133a-3p and mRNA transcripts were hybridized. Briefly, sections underwent progressive dehydration (50%, 70%, 100% ethanol), H 2 O 2 , and protease IV treatment. Probes diluted in dilutant buffer were added to sections for 2 hours at 40°C to hybridize. Signal was amplified sequentially using Amp1, Amp2, and Amp3 reagents with wash buffer rinses between steps. HRP-C1 was applied to the sections for 15 minutes at 40°C, followed by washing. Cy3 and/or Cy5 fluorescent dye reagent in TSA buffer was then added before a final wash. ISH staining was performed prior to IHC. All antibodies and kit components are listed in Supplemental Table 5.

ISH and IHC quantification. Images were quantified in 1 of 2 ways: signal intensity or signal colocalization using FIJI v. 2.14.0/1.54f. Signal intensity was determined 1 channel at a time using percent area coverage of signal from an average intensity Z-projected image in adjust threshold mode. Signal colocalization was determined by comparing 2 channels at a time using the coloc2 plug-in to quantify Mander’s coefficient of correlation and co-occurrence (88). Additional analyses included a standard Pearson’s correlation between miRNA and mRNA target signal intensity.

In vitro calcium imaging. Using established methods (38), primary neuron activity from Pirt-GCaMP3 mice grown on glass coverslips was assessed in 2 calcium imaging experiments. In the first experiment, primary adipocytes were stimulated with norepinephrine or vehicle for 3 hours. During the final 30 minutes, neuron cultures were treated with or without 5 μM phentolamine (Sigma-Aldrich). Phentolamine pretreatment was necessary to block inhibition from residual norepinephrine acting through α receptors and unmask the excitatory properties of conditioned adipocyte media (Supplemental Figure 12) (89, 90). Adipocyte media was then used to completely replace the neuron culture media for 3 hours before imaging. Calcium influx was measured every 3 seconds using a ×20 lens at an excitation wavelength of 488 nm. Baseline recordings were collected for 60 seconds in imaging buffer (pH 7.4) containing CaCl 2 (2 mM), NaCl (140 mM), KCl (5 mM), MgCl 2 (1 mM), HEPES (10 mM), and d-(+)-glucose (10 mM). Capsaicin (200 nM) in imaging buffer was applied for 141 seconds. Relative calcium influx was calculated as ΔF/F 0 , the ratio of change in fluorescence intensity (F t –F 0 ) to baseline (F 0 ). Percent responders was calculated as the percentage of neurons that had at least a 20% increase in fluorescence from baseline during the capsaicin challenge.

In the second experiment, no primary adipocytes were used. Only primary neurons were transfected with 30 nM miR-133a mimic or scramble control for 48 hours prior to imaging.

Statistics. All graphs representing statistical analyses were created using GraphPad Prism 11 (GraphPad Software). For small RNA-seq of rat samples, miRNA expression was quantified using a previously described small RNA-seq read mapping pipeline (91). This pipeline, which utilizes the Bowtie (92) and SHRiMP (93) software packages, allows for identification of both established and putative miRNAs that may act as regulatory hubs in disease. All miRNAs with Benjamini-Hochberg–adjusted P < 0.05 are reported in this study.

For non-bioinformatic experiments, statistical analyses within each experiment began with a single omnibus ANOVA appropriate for the experimental design (e.g., 1-, 2-, or 3-way ANOVA) to minimize type I error. When significant interactions were observed, data were further analyzed using lower-order ANOVAs and appropriate post hoc testing. Repeated-measures ANOVA was used for longitudinal behavioral assessments. Tukey’s HSD or Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test was applied when necessary. In the absence of significant interactions, only main treatment effects were evaluated. Experiments containing a single factor and 2 groups were analyzed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. When necessary, P values reported in Results were adjusted for multiple comparisons (Tukey’s test unless otherwise specified).

For some experiments, data transformation was justified. In RT-qPCR, OpenArray, and dual-luciferase experiments, fold change values were log transformed to balance under- and overexpression. In mechanical hyperalgesia assays, noxious responses were converted to a percentage of total responses.

Study approval. All rodent work conformed to the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (94) and the Animal Research: Reporting of In Vivo Experiments guidelines (95). Rodents were selected because nociceptive pathways and behaviors are well characterized in these species, and validated pain behavior assays are widely available (96–98). All rat procedures were approved by the IACUC at UNC. All mice procedures were approved by the IACUC at Duke University. The VBD study was approved by the UNC IRB, and the FMS study was approved by the McGill University IRB.

Data availability. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. Data are presented as mean ± SD, except for RNA-seq data. The RNA-seq data have been deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus under accession number GSE338452. Full, uncropped Western blots (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10) are available in the supplemental materials.