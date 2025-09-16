Blocking extracellular glycine uptake mediated by GlyT1 mitigates protoporphyria

Two genetic disorders affecting hematopoiesis converge on the pathogenic mechanism that protoporphyrin IX (PPIX), a light-reactive precursor to heme, accumulates in erythrocytes and plasma tissues. Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) is caused by inactivating mutations in ferrochelatase (FECH), the enzyme that catalyzes the addition of iron to PPIX, the final step in heme biosynthesis (1). Thus, in EPP, decreased consumption causes PPIX to accumulate in all cell types, given that FECH expression is not restricted to erythroid cells. On the other hand, X-linked protoporphyria (XLPP) is caused by a mutation that increases the activity of amino-levulinic acid synthase 2 (ALAS2), an erythroid cell–specific enzyme that catalyzes the synthesis of δ-aminolevulinic acid (ALA), the first and rate-limiting step in PPIX and heme biosynthesis (2) (Figure 1). This means that PPIX accumulation in XLPP results from elevated PPIX production exclusively in erythrocytes. After bone marrow, the liver synthesizes the second highest amount of heme per day. However, hepatocytes depend on ALAS1 to synthesize heme instead of ALAS2. Consequently, the liver disease observed in patients with XLPP cannot be the result of a primary alteration of heme biosynthesis in the liver.

Figure 1 EPP and XLPP induce PPIX accumulation by different mechanisms, but blocking glycine import with bitopertin can decrease PPIX accumulation in both forms. ALAS2 catalyzes glycine and succinyl-CoA into ALA in the first reaction of heme biosynthesis in erythroid cells, but not in hepatocytes. In a downstream reaction that occurs in both erythroid cells and hepatocytes, the enzyme FECH converts PPIX into heme. (A) Diminished FECH function in EPP is expected to induce a larger increase in PPIX in hepatocytes due to primary PPIX accumulation in both erythroid cells and hepatocytes. (B) However, in XLPP, ALAS2 gain of function leads to PPIX accumulation in erythroid cells only. (C) Illustration shows how bitopertin-mediated blockade of the glycine transporter limits glycine availability, preventing PPIX accumulation in both conditions. Notably, although limiting glycine availability and decreasing FECH in erythroid cells was predicted to be accompanied by decreased heme biosynthesis if PPIX were to decrease, this was not observed. This points to other mechanisms by which glycine contributes to heme homeostasis and by which erythroid cells can preserve heme content independently of FECH activity.

In this regard, the exact mechanisms by which erythroid-specific defects in heme biosynthesis induce liver damage are not completely understood. The predominant view is that the chronic supply of PPIX released by intact EPP-affected erythrocytes and by splenic and liver macrophages after turning over EPP-affected erythroid cells is the triggering factor that leads to acute cholestatic liver failure. Another possibility is that reactive PPIX derivatives generated by sunlight exposure cause the lysis of erythrocytes, which releases a large amount of these reactive and toxic derivatives into the serum that are then detoxified by the liver. Considering these theories, it is plausible to expect that the development and severity of liver disease will be greater in EPP, in which PPIX accumulates in both erythrocytes and hepatocytes, compared with XLPP, in which PPIX accumulation is restricted to erythrocytes. The hepatocytes of patients with EPP are exposed to primary PPIX accumulation in their cytosol as well as PPIX and its derivatives imported from the serum (Figure 1). The current study by Ducamp et al. reveals evidence from mouse models in support of this expectation, as well as a therapeutic avenue with potential to ameliorate liver disease in EPP and PPIX (3).