Alternative splicing–triggered mRNA decay informs splice-switching targets for neurodevelopmental disorders

Identification of AS-NMD events. EANMD identifies NMD exons based on the 50 nt rule and additional transcript-level features (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197271DS1) (48–50). Given the coordinates of an alternative exon and its flanking exons, EANMD retrieves all relevant transcripts, simulates transcript isoforms with or without the alternative exon, and computes the distance from the translational stop codon to the last exon-exon junction (distance junction [DJ]). After filtering out transcripts with non-ATG start codons or mutually exclusive exons (MXEs; see Methods and Discussion), AS events are classified as NMD_in (when the exon is included, poison exon) or NMD_ex (when excluded) when the DJ is greater than 50 nt or as customized. Non-NMD exons are also flagged based on their impact on the ORF and position in the untranslated regions (Supplemental Figure 1B). EANMD reconstructs isoforms in addition to reference transcripts, enabling the identification of previously unannotated AS-NMD events.

Figure 1 Identifying AS-NMD exons with EANMD. (A) An outline of the EANMD pipeline. AS events are identified from long- or short-read data, followed by transcript-level NMD prediction. The XGBoost machine learning model is applied to classify NMD flags and assign NMD scores. (B) Experimental datasets used for AS-NMD validation, including (a) Neuro2a cells with Upf1 KD (n = 2 biological replicates), (b) primary mouse neurons treated with CHX (n = 2), and (c) Upf2 conditional knockout in embryonic mouse neocortex (n = 2) (Lin et al., ref. 20). (C) Violin plots showing ΔPSI (left) and log 2 FC in gene expression (right) for NMD versus non-NMD SE events upon Upf1 KD. Events triggering NMD exhibit increased transcript abundance after NMD inhibition, serving as a proxy for NMD efficiency. NMD_in (n = 43), NMD_ex (n = 63), ORF preserving (n = 90), and ORF changing (n = 4) events (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test). (D) SHAP values of the minimum stop codon position fraction (Min stop Pos F) and the maximum stop codon distance to the last exon-exon junction (Max DJ), highlighting their interaction effect on NMD efficiency. (E) SHAP analysis of 3′-UTR length. NMD efficiency increased when 3′ UTRs were either longer than 1,150 nt or shorter than 180 nt. MFE, minimum free energy. (F) Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for NMD classification. Using the 50 nt rule, the ROC-AUC is 0.680 (gray line). Incorporating the machine learning–predicted NMD score improves classification performance (AUC = 0.752, total SE events, navy blue line). ML, machine learning. (G) Filtering events based on NMD scores enhances AS-NMD detection.

We evaluated a group of NMD-prone exons (25, 51), and EANMD correctly annotated all of them (Supplemental Table 1a). We further evaluated EANMD by blocking NMD with Upf1 knockdown (KD) in Neuro2a cells (Figure 1B). Upf1 KD significantly changed the expression for 732 genes, among which Upf1 was the most significantly downregulated gene (Supplemental Figure 1C, |log 2 fold change [log 2 FC]| > 1, adjusted P < 0.001). Among the 275 differentially spliced SEs upon Upf1 KD (Supplemental Figure 1A; |Δ percent spliced in [ΔPSI]| > 0.1, FDR < 0.05), EANMD flagged 258 events (93.8%), including 44 NMD_in and 65 NMD_ex exons (Figure 1C, Supplemental Figure 1D, and Supplemental Table 1b). Transcripts for 52 out of the 109 EANMD-predicted AS-NMD events were annotated as NMD targets in the GENCODE M25 reference (Supplemental Table 1b). In addition to Upf1 KD, we used 2 additional datasets to evaluate the accuracy of EANMD prediction (Figure 1B): (a) primary neurons treated with cycloheximide (CHX), a translation inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 1E; this study), and (b) E13.5 Upf2-knockout mouse brains (Supplemental Figure 1F; published dataset) (20). Across all 3 conditions, the inclusion of NMD_in exons was increased when NMD was blocked, while the inclusion of NMD_ex exons was decreased; the expression levels for both NMD_in and NMD_ex genes, but not non-NMD genes, were upregulated upon NMD inhibition (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1G). These observations collectively suggest that EANMD is robust in identifying NMD exons.

We developed a predictive model for NMD efficiency (mRNA level increase upon NMD inhibition) with splicing and transcript features (Supplemental Figure 1H and Supplemental Table 1c). The optimal machine learning model (XGBoost) explained approximately 80% of the variance. SHAP (Shapley additive explanation) analysis revealed that the most predictive feature was the interaction between the relative position of the stop codon in the transcript and the maximal distance between the stop codon and the last splice junction (Max DJ). The AS events were less likely to trigger NMD if the stop codons were closer to the 5′ end of the transcripts (Figure 1D). When the stop codons were located in the last exons (Max DJ < 0), longer 3′-UTRs (>1,150 nt) enhanced the probability of mRNA decay (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1I). Additional features also contributed to NMD efficiency, such as secondary structures in the 3′-UTR and the length of SEs. We determined the optimal cutoff based on NMD scores (the model-predicted NMD efficiency value) and improved NMD prediction (Figure 1, F and G).

We compared EANMD to 2 existing tools, SpliceTools-SETranslateNMD (42) and NMD Classifier (43) (based on Ensembl/NCBI annotations; Supplemental Table 1b), using the Upf1-KD dataset. The NMD Classifier annotated 18.2% of the 275 input events, in contrast to SpliceTools (85.8%) and EANMD (93.8%). While 23 NMD_in and 22 NMD_ex events were correctly predicted by all 3 tools (Supplemental Figure 2A), EANMD identified 2 NMD_in events missed by other methods (Supplemental Figure 2B). SpliceTools had 18 false positives, of which 12 were in-frame and 3 had DJ < 50 nt. EANMD showed the best precision-recall balance (F1 = 0.952 using the 50 nt rule; Supplemental Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). In addition, EANMD identified 32 alternative 5′-splice site, 28 alternative 3′-splice site, and 87 intron retention events that could trigger NMD (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1, d–f). Collectively, these results indicate that EANMD reliably identifies AS-NMD events.

Brain-specific and developmentally regulated AS-NMD. We investigated dynamic AS-NMD events during mouse brain development at the beginning (E11.5), peak (E14.5), and end of neurogenesis (E18.5), together with 20 adult tissues such as the cortex, cerebellum, and non-brain tissues (2 biological replicates for each tissue/stage) (52) (Figure 2A). We identified 22,464 SE events across all samples using rMATS (0.03 <minimum PSI < 0.95 for each sample). Principal component analysis (PCA) of the SE PSI values demarcated different tissues (Figure 2A). The brain samples stood out on PC1, and brain tissues from different developmental time points were further segregated on PC2, suggesting brain-specific and developmentally regulated splicing events (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 2 Dynamic AS-NMD in the developing mouse brain. (A) PCA of PSI values from dynamic SE events (0.03 < minimum PSI of all samples < 0.95, n = 22,464) across the developing and adult mouse brains and other adult tissues (2 biological replicates for each group). (B) Predicted AS-NMD events that were differentially spliced across different embryonic stages or between the adult mouse brain and other adult tissues. (C) UpSet plot summarizing SE-NMD events in developing and adult mouse brains, as well as long read–supported SE-NMD events (E14.5/E18.5), GENCODE M25, and UCSC cassette exons. (D) Heatmap of the top 15 developmentally upregulated (from E11.5 to E18.5 brains) and top 15 downregulated NMD_in SE exons showing their PSI (splicing, left) and TPM (gene expression, right) changes during mouse brain development. CTX, cortex; CB, cerebellum. (E) Gene Ontology and biological process (BP) term enrichment of genes carrying NMD_in exons. (F) RT-PCR validation and quantification of NMD_in events in mouse E11.5 and E18.5 dorsal forebrains. Numbers indicate PSI values. For all shown events, 2-tailed t test P < 0.05, n = 3 biological replicates per group. (G) RT-PCR validation and quantification of NMD_in events in mouse primary neurons treated with CHX. Numbers indicate PSI values. For events, 2-tailed t test P < 0.05, n = 3 biological replicates per group.

We performed pairwise comparisons and identified differential SE events (|ΔPSI| > 0.1, FDR < 0.05). MXEs were frequently annotated as SEs and were filtered out by imbalanced upstream and downstream junction coverages (see Methods and Discussion). Overall, 3,078 SE events exhibited significant dynamic changes in embryonic brains (E11.5, E14.5, and E18.5), among which EANMD identified 307 (10.0%) NMD_in and 391 (12.7%) NMD_ex events (Figure 2B). Among the 7,275 differential SEs between adult brain (cortex, frontal lobe, and cerebellum) and non-brain tissues, EANMD predicted 798 (11.0%) NMD_in and 1,118 (15.4%) NMD_ex events. Altogether, 889 NMD_in and 1,262 NMD_ex events were predicted out of 8,144 SEs (Figure 2B). We further analyzed PacBio long-read sequencing from the E14.5 and E18.5 mouse brains and found that 14.4% (8,636/59,680) and 10.4% (4,790/45,868) of coding sequence–containing isoforms, respectively, were predicted to be NMD targets. We found that more than half (50.4%, 637/1,262) of the EANMD-predicted NMD_ex exons from short reads were also supported by long reads (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 2a). Compared with previously reported AS-NMD events (25, 53–56), we nominate 1,360 additional SE-NMD events in the mouse brain (Supplemental Table 2a).

We filtered the AS-NMD events using predicted NMD scores (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C) and found a negative correlation between NMD_in exon inclusion and gene expression levels between E11.5 and E14.5; in contrast, NMD_ex events exhibited a positive correlation (Supplemental Figure 4D). Comparisons between E14.5 and E18.5 brain samples showed the same trend (Supplemental Figure 4E). We classified the splicing events into 12 clusters for downstream analysis (see Methods). The majority of NMD_in (67%) and non-NMD events (ORF preserving, 68%; ORF changing, 63%), but not NMD_ex (35%), showed increasing PSI values during brain development (Supplemental Figure 4F). In Upf1-KD, CHX-treated, and Upf2 conditional knockout samples, we observed a clear trend of increased PSI values for embryonic NMD_in events and decreased PSI values for NMD_ex events (Supplemental Figure 4G). These results suggest that the predicted NMD events were subjected to mRNA decay.

Dynamic NMD events spanning E11.5 to E18.5 illustrated that inclusion of NMD_in exons in neuronal genes (Supplemental Figure 5A) such as Gad1 were downregulated (Figure 2D), and the inclusion of NMD_ex exons in neuronal genes such as Scn3a were upregulated during brain development (Supplemental Figure 5B). Gene Ontology enrichment analysis showed that developmentally downregulated (Down) NMD_in exons were associated with chemical synaptic transmission and developmentally upregulated (Up) NMD_in exons were associated with terms such as basement membrane and mitotic cell cycle (Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 2, b–e). By contrast, NMD_ex (Up) events were enriched in chemical synaptic transmission (Supplemental Figure 5C). RT-PCR experiments validated dynamic AS-NMD events between E11.5 and E18.5 (Figure 2F), which anticorrelated with mRNA levels of their host genes (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). We treated primary cortical neurons with CHX and found the predicted NMD_in exons were upregulated (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 5, F–H) while the NMD_ex events were downregulated (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). These results indicate that neuronal genes, especially genes encoding synaptic proteins, are suppressed by AS-NMD during brain development (Supplemental Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 2).

Cis-regulatory sequences for AS-NMD exons. To identify potential splicing regulatory sequences that may be under selection pressure, we compared the conservation score (UCSC PhastCons 60) of the SE-NMD exons and their flanking introns and exons (Supplemental Figure 7). The upstream and downstream introns of SE-NMD_in events showed higher conservation than those in non-NMD SE events (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E), suggesting the presence of regulatory elements. Next, we performed motif enrichment analyses by contrasting NMD and non-NMD SE events using rMAPS2 (57). By comparing NMD_in Up/Down, NMD_ex Up/Down, ORF_preserving Up/Down, and nonsignificantly changed SEs between E11.5 and E18.5, we discovered 114 significant RBP motifs (Supplemental Figure 8; P < 0.05). These motifs corresponded to 93 distinct RBPs, the majority of which exhibited dynamic gene expression during mouse brain development (Figure 3A) and were hierarchically clustered into 6 groups based on expression patterns. Notably, most RBPs were downregulated during embryonic brain development (Figure 3A). These observations suggest that different combinations of RBPs may fine-tune gene expression through AS-NMD.

Figure 3 RBPs and sequence motifs associated with AS-NMD exons. (A) Heatmap showing expression levels of 93 RBPs, binding motifs of which were significantly enriched in flanking sequences of SE-NMD events (Supplemental Figure 8). RBPs were grouped into 6 clusters based on their expression patterns during brain development. (B) PTBP binding motifs were significantly enriched within the SEs compared with the ORF_preserving Up exons. Red, test group; blue, background; dashed line, –log 10 (P) from Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. (C) Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes upon Ptbp1/2 double KD in Neuro2a cells (n = 2 biological replicates for each condition, |log 2 FC| ≥ 1, adjusted P < 0.001). (D) UpSet plot illustrating the AS-NMD events that were differentially spliced in the developing mouse brain and significantly affected upon Ptbp1/2 KD. (E) The AS-NMD_in exon in Iqgap1 (chr7:80729643–80729691, mm10) showed higher inclusion in E18.5 and in shPtbp1/2 cells. (F) The AS-NMD_ex Rock1 exon 28 (chr18:10073656–10073700) showed higher inclusion in shPtbp1/2 cells, Ptbp1/2 binding motifs, and Ptbp1/2 CLIP-seq tags.

In the comparison of NMD_in Up to ORF_preserving Up exons, the most significantly enriched RBP motif in the upstream intron was A[AG]AG[AG][AG][AG] for SRSF10 (58) (Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Figure 9A). The most significantly enriched motif in the downstream intron across all comparisons was [AT]C[AT][AT]C for SRSF3 (58) (Supplemental Figure 9B). These observations suggest that SR proteins synergistically regulate AS-NMD exons during brain development. The comparison of NMD_in Up to Down events indicated significant enrichment of the CUCUYY motif for PTBPs (Supplemental Figure 8). NMD_in Up events displayed a higher density of the PTBP1 motif upstream of SEs (Supplemental Figure 9C). PTBP1 expression decreased during brain development (Figure 3A) and may act as a suppressor of certain NMD_in Up exons. Comparison of NMD_in Up to ORF_preserving Up exons showed that the PTBP1 motifs were significantly enriched inside SEs (Figure 3B; P < 0.01), suggesting that PTBPs may directly bind to and repress the target NMD_in exons. We also found enrichment of other motifs, such as ACAG, in the upstream intron (Supplemental Figure 9, D–F), implying additional sequence features in regulating NMD exons.

AS-NMD exons regulated by Ptbp1 and Ptbp2. Given their enriched motifs, we performed Ptbp1/2 shRNA KD and RNA-seq in Neuro2a cells to evaluate their functions in regulating AS-NMD (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 10A). Differential gene expression analysis confirmed that Ptbp1 and Ptbp2 were significantly decreased after KD (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Ptbp1/2 double KD caused more genes to decrease expression than to increase. Several known Ptbp1/2 target AS-NMD genes such as Flna were recapitulated (Figure 3C). We identified 604 differential SEs in Ptbp1 KD, 16 SEs in Ptbp2 KD, and 727 SE events in Ptbp1/2 double KD, totaling 986 SE events across all comparisons (Figure 3D). The Ptbp binding motifs were significantly enriched for differentially spliced exons (Supplemental Figure 10D). We reanalyzed the Ptbp1/2 cross-linking immunoprecipitation sequencing (CLIP-seq) datasets (see Methods) and found that Ptbp1/2 CLIP peaks were significantly enriched in the upstream regions of these 986 differential exons (Supplemental Figure 10E). Applying EANMD to the Ptbp1/2 shRNA KD samples uncovered 132 NMD_in and 88 NMD_ex events (Figure 3D). We examined the Ptbp1/2-responsive AS-NMD events in the Upf1 KD dataset and found 137 of them showed increased transcripts per million reads (TPM) and consistent PSI changes when NMD was blocked (Supplemental Figure 10F and Supplemental Table 3a; NMD_in, 76; NMD_ex, 61). Among these, there were 22 AS-NMD genes associated with the synapse (Supplemental Table 3b). Overall, we observed more NMD_in exons than NMD_ex in Ptbp1/2 KD (Supplemental Figure 10G). These results suggest that Ptbp1/2 tends to promote NMD_in. We examined CLIP peaks within the 100 nt upstream or on the SE using the FIMO tool (59) and identified 57 NMD_in and 10 NMD_ex events that were associated with both Ptbp1/2 motifs and CLIP peaks (Supplemental Table 3a). Ptbp1/2-regulated NMD_in events were illustrated in Iqgap1 (Figure 3E) and Rock1 (Figure 3F), as well as the NMD_ex exon in Gabbr1 (Supplemental Figure 10H). In summary, we identified dozens of AS-NMD events that were directly regulated by Ptbp1/2 proteins.

Identification of AS-NMD exons in developing and adult human brains. We applied EANMD to 32 human forebrain samples (European Nucleotide Archive, PRJEB26969) across 14 time points (gestation week 4 [GW4] to GW19, infant, toddler, school-age child, adolescent, young adult, middle-aged adult, and elderly). In total, 88,976 SEs were detected, and PCA of the PSI values suggested developmentally regulated splicing profiles in the human brain (Supplemental Figure 11A). After filtering out MXE events, we identified 6,861 dynamic SEs (Figure 4A; |ΔPSI| > 0.1, FDR < 0.01). EANMD flagged 785 NMD_in and 1,298 NMD_ex events in the dynamic SEs (Figure 4B, Supplemental Figure 11B, and Supplemental Table 4a). We identified 1,737 NMD-sensitive events based on NMD scores (cutoff: 0.131; Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). Comparing GW11–13 with infant-toddler groups, developmentally downregulated SE-NMD host genes (NMD_in ΔPSI < –0.1 or NMD_ex ΔPSI > 0.1) were enriched in the synapse (48 out of 333 genes, P < 0.001), particularly integral components of pre- or postsynaptic membranes (Figure 4C), such as GRIA1, GRIA2, GRIA3, GRIK2, KCNC3, KCNC4, KCNN2, PTPRS, TRPC1, ABCC8, and CACNA1A. The SynGO enrichment analysis suggested that synaptic genes were suppressed by AS-NMD in early brain development (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Developmentally regulated AS-NMD in the human brain. (A) Heatmap showing the number of differentially spliced SEs across 14 developmental time points in the human forebrain (numbers of samples are indicated in parentheses; see Methods). (B) A pie chart showing over 2,000 dynamic AS-NMD events detected in the human brain. (C) SynGO enrichment of NMD suppressed genes (ΔPSI < –0.1) in the GW11–13 group compared with the infant-toddler group. Developmentally downregulated NMD_in and upregulated NMD_ex targets were enriched in synapse, especially the presynaptic and postsynaptic membranes. (D) UpSet plot showing conserved SE-NMD_in events between human and mouse datasets. (E) Enriched biological processes for human-mouse conserved SE-NMD genes. GO, Gene Ontology; BP, biological process. (F) Venn diagram showing the intersection of human and mouse brain SE-NMD–targeted genes with neuronal genes (GO), Gene4Epilepsy-annotated genes, and autism spectrum disorder genes (SFARI). (G) Sashimi plot showing a representative AS-NMD_in exon in FOXP1 (GRCh38, chr3:70972010–70972180).

We analyzed human brain samples in the GTEx v7 dataset (60), and EANMD identified 183 NMD transcripts that were annotated as protein-coding transcripts in GENCODE 38; conversely, 21 transcripts classified as NMD by GENCODE were predicted to be protein-coding transcripts by EANMD (Supplemental Figure 11D and Supplemental Table 5). Manual inspection showed that the majority (18/21) failed to meet the 50 nt rule, with the DJ ranging from 17 to 46 nt (33 ± 10). We annotated brain region–specific SEs and identified 1,574 NMD_in and 1,462 NMD_ex events (Supplemental Figure 11D and Supplemental Table 5a). We further investigated AS events detected by SUPPA2 from GENCODE v43 annotation and identified 10,277 SE-NMD_in and 6,479 SE-NMD_ex events (Supplemental Table 6). In total, we identified 1,653 SE-NMD targeted genes that had not been annotated as NMD targets in the GENCODE reference (Supplemental Figure 11E).

We lifted the mouse brain SE event coordinates (mm10) to the human genome hg38 (7,280, 89.4%) and identified conserved human SEs for 3,295 (45.3%) of the lifted mouse SE events (Supplemental Figure 11F). Notably, the majority of lifted SEs retained their AS-NMD annotation across species: 130 out of 151 NMD_in and 178 out of 191 NMD_ex SEs in humans were consistent with annotations in mice (Figure 4D, Supplemental Figure 11G, and Supplemental Table 4a). These human-mouse conserved AS-NMD events were enriched for genes associated with mRNA splicing (Figure 4E and Supplemental Table 5b). Human-specific SE-NMD genes were enriched for DNA repair and other processes (Supplemental Figure 11H and Supplemental Table 5c). In total, we identified 3,571 SE-NMD–regulated genes: 2,607 in the human brain (Supplemental Table 5d) and 1,697 in the mouse brain (Supplemental Table 2f), including 595 genes as neuronal genes, 308 genes with Gene4Epilepsy annotations, 96 genes associated with autism spectrum disorders (SFARI, score = 1 or syndromic = 1), and 353 genes associated with neurodevelopmental disorders (Figure 4F).

Suppressing naturally occurring AS-NMD exons has been shown to be a promising strategy to treat haploinsufficient diseases (37, 40). To identify AS-NMD in haploinsufficient genes, we first utilized the probability of loss-of-function intolerance (pLI) score, which measures the probability of being loss of function-intolerant based on large-scale whole-exome and whole-genome data (61, 62). For genes with pLI > 0.9, we identified 194 NMD_in and 217 NMD_ex events from human brain dynamic SEs (Supplemental Table 4a), including 83 events in 61 genes, such as FOXP1 and GRIA2, that are causal for neurodevelopmental disorders (Supplemental Table 4b). The FOXP1 NMD_in exon was expressed in early brain development and downregulated in later stages (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 11I), and 3 intronic FOXP1 mutations may influence the NMD_in exon inclusion (Supplemental Figure 11J).

Validation of AS-NMD exons in human iPSC-derived neurons. We used iPSC-derived neurons to validate AS-NMD events identified in the human brain. Human iPSCs were induced to glutamatergic neurons (iNeurons) by NGN2 expression using an established protocol (63), treated with CHX, and subjected to RNA-seq (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Among the 1,620 differentially spliced SEs upon CHX treatment, 66% of them were predicted to trigger NMD, showed higher mRNA levels (Figure 5B), and were enriched in mRNA processing, RNA splicing, and other processes (Supplemental Figure 12C). The predicted NMD events in CHX-treated iNeurons in general showed higher gene expression levels than host genes of ORF-preserving exons, and the trends of PSI value changes were as expected (Supplemental Figure 12D).

Figure 5 Validation of AS-NMD exons in human iPSC-derived neurons. (A) Human iPSC-derived neurons (iNeurons) were treated with DMSO (n = 3 biological replicates) or CHX (n = 3) for splicing analyses. (B) A pie chart showing differentially spliced SEs and the fractions of predicted AS-NMD exons when iNeurons were treated with CHX. (C) Violin plot of PSI and TPM for EANMD-predicted human brain SEs with significantly changed SEs (FDR < 0.05, minimum NMD score > 0.132) in iNeurons (NMD_in, n = 175; NMD_ex, n = 321; ORF preserving, n = 145; ORF changing, n = 18; 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test); 141 NMD_in and 302 NMD_ex events had expected changes in CHX-treated iNeurons. (D) DisGeNET enrichment analysis for haploinsufficient genes (pLI > 0.9) regulated by SE-NMD exons in the human brain. Solid dots indicate that AS-NMD exons were validated with RNA-seq and/or RT-PCR. (E) Sashimi plots showing validated NMD_in exons in FOXP1 and SNRPB (hg38). (F) Sashimi plot showing the NMD_ex exon in DLG4 had decreased PSI in CHX-treated iNeurons (hg38).

Importantly, 445 predicted AS-NMD events (NMD_in, 141; NMD_ex, 304) in the human brain were validated in the iNeuron dataset: the PSI values of NMD_in and NMD_ex exons were significantly increased or decreased, respectively, and host genes of the 445 exons showed higher mRNA levels in CHX-treated iNeurons (Figure 5C). Similarly, a subset of NMD events identified in the GTEx brain samples was validated (Supplemental Figure 12E). SE-NMD events in disease-associated genes (enriched in DisGeNet) were validated in human and/or mouse RNA-seq datasets or RT-PCR of independent samples (Figure 5D and Supplemental Table 4c). For instance, the NMD_in exons in FOXP1, SNRPB (Figure 5E), and other genes (Supplemental Figure 12F) showed increased inclusion in CHX-treated iNeurons; the NMD_ex exon in DLG4 (Figure 5F) and additional disease-associated genes (Supplemental Figure 12G) showed higher exon skipping in CHX-treated iNeurons. We have deployed EANMDnet, an interactive online web portal, to make the results of this study accessible (Supplemental Figure 12H).

Upregulation of GRIA2 by suppressing a poison exon. The GRIA2 gene encodes the glutamate ionotropic receptor AMPA type subunit 2, and de novo GRIA2 mutations have been reported to cause intellectual disability and neurodevelopmental deficits (64). Our analysis of the developing brains uncovered the developmentally regulated AS-NMD exon 14N, which is upstream of the flip-flop exons 14a/14b and introduces premature translational termination codons (Figure 2, F and G, Figure 6A, and Supplemental Figure 13, A–C). We constructed a stable cell line, HEK293T-GRIA2, that expressed the GRIA2 minigene and recapitulated exon 14N inclusion (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 13, D and E). The exon 14N inclusion was increased upon CHX treatment, suggesting exon 14N inclusion triggers mRNA decay (Figure 2G and Figure 6).

Figure 6 Upregulation of GRIA2 expression by suppressing a poison exon. (A) Sashimi plots showing the GRIA2 AS-NMD exon 14N inclusion in human brains (hg38). (B) Schematic of the GRIA2 AS-NMD exon 14N locus, the minigene construct spanning exons 13–15, and the splice-switching ASOs. Exons 14a and 14b are the MXEs. (C) Effects of ASOs on GRIA2 exon 14N inclusion in the HEK293T-GRIA2 stable cell line. Bar plots show FCs of PSI for NMD_in and non-NMD isoforms (with CHX treatment). Data represent mean ± SE, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum tests (control, n = 8; ASO, n = 3 biological replicates). The bottom tracks illustrate the positions of ASOs, PTBP1/2 binding motifs, and PTBP2 eCLIP tags. (D and E) RT-PCR (D) and quantification (E) results showing that ASO1137 and ASO1150 significantly increased the expression of the non-NMD GRIA2 isoform. Data represent mean ± SE, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test, n = 3 biological replicates per group. (F) qPCR results showing that ASO1137 and ASO1150 significantly increased levels of functional GRIA2 transcripts, for both exon 13-14a– and exon 13-14b–containing isoforms. Data represent mean ± SE, n = 3 biological replicates per group (3 technical replicates for each biological replicate), 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Because multiple pathogenic GRIA2 mutations cause loss of function (64), we sought to restore its expression by suppressing the AS-NMD exon 14N splicing/inclusion with antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs; Supplemental Table 7). Using window-sliding and BWA alignment filtering (65), we designed and screened 24 ASOs that uniquely mapped to the human genome (Figure 6B). ASOs 1136, 1137, 1149, and 1150 reduced exon 14N inclusion and increased the ratio of non-NMD transcripts in the stable cell line (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 13E). ASOs 1136 and 1137 targeted the upstream intron of exon 14N and overlapped with core PTBP motifs, suggesting the ASOs may interfere with PTBP1/2 binding. The top 2 ASOs, 1137 and 1150, were further validated in the HEK293T-GRIA2 stable cells and the SH-SY5Y cell line, where both ASOs suppressed exon 14N inclusion and significantly increased the ratio of non-NMD isoforms (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 13F). The RT-qPCR results showed that the functional non-NMD isoforms were increased up to 3.8-fold (ASO1150), with the non-NMD isoforms using more exon 14a than exon 14b (Figure 6F). Additionally, ASOs 1137 and 1150 showed dose-dependent effects: higher ASO doses resulted in higher ratios of functional isoforms in both HEK293T-GRIA2 stable cells and SH-SY5Y cells (Supplemental Figure 13, G–J). These results suggest that ASOs 1137 and 1150 redirect GRIA2 splicing to functional isoforms and can potentially alleviate GRIA2 haploinsufficient conditions.