Selective targeting of HIV-infected clones by cognate peptide stimulation and antiproliferative drugs

Sex as a biological variable. The study focused on cells from a single male patient based on a previously described clinical observation (20). Our findings are expected to be relevant for more than one sex.

Study participant. The study patient is a middle-aged African American male, who has been anonymized as ES24. He was diagnosed HIV-1 positive in 2009 and was treated with chemoradiation followed by immunotherapy in 2019 through 2020 for metastatic lung cancer, as previously described. The participant’s PBMCs were obtained from whole blood by Ficoll-based density separation, and CD4+ T cells were isolated by magnetic bead–based negative selection (Miltenyi Biotec).

Clonal expansion assay. PBMCs were obtained from blood via a standard Ficoll-based density separation. PBMCs were then cultured in RPMI (Gibco) with 10% fetal calf serum (Gibco) and 10 units/mL of IL-2 at a concentration of 2 million cells/mL. The antiretroviral drug raltegravir was added to inhibit viral replication. The cells were cultured with DMSO or stimulated with Gag peptides 42 and 61 at a concentration of 5 μg/mL each for 20 hours. The cells were then washed twice and resuspended in the same media. On day 4, half of the volume of the media was removed and replaced with fresh media with either DMSO or paclitaxel (final concentration of 50 ng/mL or 58 nM) and/or carboplatin (final concentration of 5 μg/mL or 6.7 μM) or MMF (5 μg/mL or 11 μM). On day 7, half of the volume of the media was removed and replaced with fresh media and raltegravir. On day 10, CD4 isolation was performed by magnetic bead–based negative selection (Stemcell Technologies).

Digital PCR assay. Genomic DNA was isolated using either the method described by Bruner et al. (59) or with the QIAamp DNA Mini Kit (Qiagen). To quantify the ZNF721i provirus, we used a competition assay that exploits the 11 nt deletion present in the PBS of Chr7.d11sc. The assay allows discrimination between Chr7.d11sc from other variants with an intact U5-PBS, consisting mainly of the ZNF721i provirus, as previously determined (20). Digital PCR reactions were run using the Qiacuity Eight Platform System (Qiagen) with an initial denaturation step of 95°C for 2 minutes, followed by 45 cycles each including 95°C for 10 seconds and 58°C for 30 seconds. To quantify the ZNF470i and ZNF721i proviruses, we used a specific assay designed on the host-U3 junction, as previously described (20), using the same thermocycling conditions described above. Primers and probes are described in Supplemental Table 1. Ribonuclease P protein subunit p30 quantification was used to normalize copies of targets of interests over the total cell equivalents screened, as previously described (60).

Flow cytometry. PBMCs were cultured either with DMSO or Gag peptides 42 and 61 (10 μg/mL each) as described above. On day 4, DMSO or paclitaxel (58 nM) was added to the corresponding wells, and on day 7, the cells were washed, replated in media, and rested for 8 hours at 37°C prior to stimulation. Restimulation was performed with DMSO, Gag peptides 42 and 61 (10 μg/mL), or anti-CD3/CD28 in the presence of protein transport inhibitors (GolgiPlug and GolgiStop, BD Biosciences) and costimulatory antibodies against CD28 and CD49d. After a 16-hour incubation at 37°C, cells were washed and surface-stained with a live/dead marker and then antibodies against CD3 (clone UCHT1, Pacific Blue, BD Biosciences), CD4 (clone RPA-T4, PerCP-Cy5.5, BioLegend), and CD8 (clone SK1, BV-605, BioLegend). The cells were fixed and permeabilized with the Cytofix/Cytoperm fixation/permeabilization kit (BD Biosciences) and subsequently stained intracellularly with antibodies against TNF-α (clone Mab11, PE-Cy7, BD Biosciences) and IFN-γ (clone 4S.B3, APC, BioLegend). Flow cytometry was performed using a BD FACS LSRFortessa flow cytometer (BD Biosciences), and at least 100,000 events were collected within the lymphocyte gate. Data were analyzed using FlowJo software (version 10.10.0) to quantify cytokine-producing, antigen-specific T cells.

Identification of epitope-specific TCRs. The functional expansion of specific T cell (FEST) assay was used as previously described (61). This quantitative, reproducible assay sequences the CDR3 region of the β chain of the TCR of cells that have been cultured with peptide antigens and therefore can identify expanded antigen-specific clones (62). TCR-Seq of DNA extracted from cultured CD8+ T cell–depleted PBMCs from the clonal expansion assays described above was performed by the Johns Hopkins FEST and TCR Immunogenomics Core Facility using the AmpliSeq for Illumina TCR beta-SR panel. A T cell expansion was considered antigen specific based on (a) a mean frequency threshold of greater than 0.1% for each of the 3 replicates, (b) at least 2 replicates having a frequency greater than 0.1%, and (c) the mean frequency being at least 5-fold greater than the mean frequency of wells containing DMSO alone.

Single-cell gene expression and T cell repertoire sequencing. PBMCs were cultured with peptides 42 and 61 for 20 hours and then washed and cultured as described above. On day 4, paclitaxel (58 nM) was added; on day 7, CD4 isolation was performed on these samples and on freshly obtained PBMCs. An annexin V column was used to remove dead cells. Cells were counted and viability assessed (90%–94%) using a Countess 3 cell counter (Invitrogen). Cell suspensions were loaded onto the 10x Genomics Chromium X controller using the 5′ V2 Gel bead kit. Cell capture, gel beads-in-emulsion generation, cDNA amplification, and library preparation were performed according to manufacturer protocol and as previously described (63) by the University of Maryland Institute for Genome Sciences. The resulting 5′ gene expression and VDJ libraries were assessed for concentration and fragment size using the DNA High Sensitivity Assay on a GX Touch (Revity). The libraries were pooled, assessed by qPCR using the KAPA Library Quantification Kit (Complete, Universal) (Kapa Biosystems), and sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 using 150 bp paired-end reads (Illumina).

Single-cell data processing and quality control. Single-cell RNA-seq data were obtained from 5 samples. The 10x Genomics Cell Ranger v9.0.0 was used to demultiplex the FASTQ reads, align them to the GRCh38 human transcriptome, and extract their cell and unique molecular identifier (UMI) barcodes (63). The output of this pipeline is a digital gene expression matrix for each sample, which records the number of UMIs for each gene that are associated with each cell barcode. The quality of cells was then assessed based on (a) the number of genes detected per cell and (b) the proportion of mitochondrial gene/ribosomal gene counts. Low-quality cells were filtered if the number of detected genes was below 250 or above 3× the median absolute deviation away from the median gene number of all cells. Cells were filtered out if the proportion of mitochondrial gene counts was higher than 10% or the proportion of ribosomal genes was less than 10%. For single-cell VDJ sequencing, only cells with full-length sequences were retained. Mitochondrial genes (annotated with the prefix “MT-”), genes linked with poorly supported transcriptional models (annotated with the prefix “RP-”), and TCR (annotated with the prefix “TR-”) genes (TRA/TRB/TRD/TRG, to avoid clonotype bias) were removed from further analysis. In addition, genes that were expressed in less than 5 cells were excluded.

Single-cell data integration and clustering. Seurat (5.1.0) was used to normalize the raw count data, identify highly variable features, scale features, and integrate samples (64). Principal component analysis was performed based on the 3,000 most variable features identified using the vst method implemented in Seurat. Dimension reduction was done using the Run Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection function. Cell markers were identified using a 2-sided Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. Genes with adjusted P < 0.05 were retained. Cluster cell types were annotated using a combination of differentially expressed markers, identified using the Seurat FindAllMarkers, and the expression of canonical immune cell markers. Global clustering was performed on all PBMCs, followed by refined clustering of CD4+ T cells based on high CD4 and low CD8A expression. A reintegrated object was then used for further downstream analyses. Differential expression analysis was performed using the FindMarkers function in Seurat to identify differentially expressed genes between groups. Differentially expressed genes were visualized via volcano plots generated by VolcaNoseR (65). For downstream analysis of single-cell VDJ sequencing, only TCR chains annotated as “productive” were considered. Cells with more than 2 TRA or TRB chains were excluded. Clonal size was defined as the number of cells sharing an identical TRB amino acid sequence.

Statistics. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance using GraphPad Prism v8.0. A χ2 test was performed in Excel. One-way ANOVA was used to determine differences among 3 groups. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant, unless otherwise stated.

Study approval. The study was approved by the Johns Hopkins University Institutional Review Board. Written informed consent was obtained from the study participant.

Data availability. TCRβ sequencing data are available at the National Center for Biotechnology Information Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO; GSM7577878–GSM7577889) database. RNA-seq data from sorted CD4+ T cells reported in this paper have been deposited in GEO (GSM9187145–GSM9187154). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.