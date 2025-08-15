Advertisement

Retraction Open Access | 10.1172/JCI197214

Retraction of Sorting protein VPS33B regulates exosomal autocrine signaling to mediate hematopoiesis and leukemogenesis

Hao Gu, Chiqi Chen, Xiaoxin Hao, Conghui Wang, Xiaocui Zhang, Zhen Li, Hongfang Shao, Hongxiang Zeng, Zhuo Yu, Li Xie, Fangzhen Xia, Feifei Zhang, Xiaoye Liu, Yaping Zhang, Haishan Jiang, Jun Zhu, Jiangbo Wan, Chun Wang, Wei Weng, Jingjing Xie, Minfang Tao, Cheng Cheng Zhang, Junling Liu, Guo-Qiang Chen, and Junke Zheng

Published August 15, 2025 - More info

Published in Volume 135, Issue 16 on August 15, 2025
J Clin Invest. 2025;135(16):e197214. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197214.
© 2025 Gu et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published August 15, 2025 - Version history
Sorting protein VPS33B regulates exosomal autocrine signaling to mediate hematopoiesis and leukemogenesis
Research Article Hematology

Sorting protein VPS33B regulates exosomal autocrine signaling to mediate hematopoiesis and leukemogenesis

Abstract

Certain secretory proteins are known to be critical for maintaining the stemness of stem cells through autocrine signaling. However, the processes underlying the biogenesis, maturation, and secretion of these proteins remain largely unknown. Here we demonstrate that many secretory proteins produced by hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) undergo exosomal maturation and release that is controlled by vacuolar protein sorting protein 33b (VPS33B). Deletion of VPS33B in either mouse or human HSCs resulted in impaired exosome maturation and secretion as well as loss of stemness. Additionally, VPS33B deficiency led to a dramatic delay in leukemogenesis. Exosomes purified from either conditioned medium or human plasma could partially rescue the defects of HSCs and leukemia-initiating cells (LICs). VPS33B co-existed in exosomes with GDI2, VPS16B, FLOT1, and other known exosome markers. Mechanistically, VPS33B interacted with the GDI2/RAB11A/RAB27A pathway to regulate the trafficking of secretory proteins as exosomes. These findings reveal an essential role for VPS33B in exosome pathways in HSCs and LICs. Moreover, they shed light on the understanding of vesicle trafficking in other stem cells and on the development of improved strategies for cancer treatment.

Authors

Hao Gu, Chiqi Chen, Xiaoxin Hao, Conghui Wang, Xiaocui Zhang, Zhen Li, Hongfang Shao, Hongxiang Zeng, Zhuo Yu, Li Xie, Fangzhen Xia, Feifei Zhang, Xiaoye Liu, Yaping Zhang, Haishan Jiang, Jun Zhu, Jiangbo Wan, Chun Wang, Wei Weng, Jingjing Xie, Minfang Tao, Cheng Cheng Zhang, Junling Liu, Guo-Qiang Chen, Junke Zheng

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2016;126(12):4537–4553. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87105

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(16):e197214. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197214

The Editors recently became aware of errors in Figure 1F, Figure 2D, Supplemental Figure 1H, and Supplemental Figure 7J. Although the authors have indicated that original source data support the findings in these figure panels, the Editors are retracting the article due to the number of errors made.

Hao Gu, Chiqi Chen, Xiaoxin Hao, Xiaocui Zhang, Zhen Li, Hongfang Shao, Hongxiang Zeng, Zhuo Yu, Li Xie, Fangzhen Xia, Feifei Zhang, Yaping Zhang, Haishan Jiang, Jun Zhu, Wei Weng, Minfang Tao, Cheng Cheng Zhang, Junling Liu, Guo-Qiang Chen, and Junke Zheng dissent from retraction.

Conghui Wang, Xiaoye Liu, Jiangbo Wan, Chun Wang, and Jingjing Xie could not be reached.

See the related article at Sorting protein VPS33B regulates exosomal autocrine signaling to mediate hematopoiesis and leukemogenesis.

