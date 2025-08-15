Retraction of Sorting protein VPS33B regulates exosomal autocrine signaling to mediate hematopoiesis and leukemogenesis

Retraction Open Access | 10.1172/JCI197214

Certain secretory proteins are known to be critical for maintaining the stemness of stem cells through autocrine signaling. However, the processes underlying the biogenesis, maturation, and secretion of these proteins remain largely unknown. Here we demonstrate that many secretory proteins produced by hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) undergo exosomal maturation and release that is controlled by vacuolar protein sorting protein 33b (VPS33B). Deletion of VPS33B in either mouse or human HSCs resulted in impaired exosome maturation and secretion as well as loss of stemness. Additionally, VPS33B deficiency led to a dramatic delay in leukemogenesis. Exosomes purified from either conditioned medium or human plasma could partially rescue the defects of HSCs and leukemia-initiating cells (LICs). VPS33B co-existed in exosomes with GDI2, VPS16B, FLOT1, and other known exosome markers. Mechanistically, VPS33B interacted with the GDI2/RAB11A/RAB27A pathway to regulate the trafficking of secretory proteins as exosomes. These findings reveal an essential role for VPS33B in exosome pathways in HSCs and LICs. Moreover, they shed light on the understanding of vesicle trafficking in other stem cells and on the development of improved strategies for cancer treatment.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2016;126(12):4537–4553. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87105

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(16):e197214. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197214

The Editors recently became aware of errors in Figure 1F, Figure 2D, Supplemental Figure 1H, and Supplemental Figure 7J. Although the authors have indicated that original source data support the findings in these figure panels, the Editors are retracting the article due to the number of errors made.

Hao Gu, Chiqi Chen, Xiaoxin Hao, Xiaocui Zhang, Zhen Li, Hongfang Shao, Hongxiang Zeng, Zhuo Yu, Li Xie, Fangzhen Xia, Feifei Zhang, Yaping Zhang, Haishan Jiang, Jun Zhu, Wei Weng, Minfang Tao, Cheng Cheng Zhang, Junling Liu, Guo-Qiang Chen, and Junke Zheng dissent from retraction.

Conghui Wang, Xiaoye Liu, Jiangbo Wan, Chun Wang, and Jingjing Xie could not be reached.