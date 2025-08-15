Retraction of Sorting protein VPS33B regulates exosomal autocrine signaling to mediate hematopoiesis and leukemogenesis

Advertisement
Retraction Open Access | 10.1172/JCI197214
Find articles by Gu, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chen, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hao, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wang, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Shao, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zeng, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yu, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Xie, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Xia, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Liu, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Jiang, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhu, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wan, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wang, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Weng, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Xie, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Tao, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Liu, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chen, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zheng, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Published August 15, 2025 - More info
Certain secretory proteins are known to be critical for maintaining the stemness of stem cells through autocrine signaling. However, the processes underlying the biogenesis, maturation, and secretion of these proteins remain largely unknown. Here we demonstrate that many secretory proteins produced by hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) undergo exosomal maturation and release that is controlled by vacuolar protein sorting protein 33b (VPS33B). Deletion of
Hao Gu, Chiqi Chen, Xiaoxin Hao, Conghui Wang, Xiaocui Zhang, Zhen Li, Hongfang Shao, Hongxiang Zeng, Zhuo Yu, Li Xie, Fangzhen Xia, Feifei Zhang, Xiaoye Liu, Yaping Zhang, Haishan Jiang, Jun Zhu, Jiangbo Wan, Chun Wang, Wei Weng, Jingjing Xie, Minfang Tao, Cheng Cheng Zhang, Junling Liu, Guo-Qiang Chen, Junke Zheng
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2016;126(12):4537–4553. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87105
Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(16):e197214. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197214
The Editors recently became aware of errors in Figure 1F, Figure 2D, Supplemental Figure 1H, and Supplemental Figure 7J. Although the authors have indicated that original source data support the findings in these figure panels, the Editors are retracting the article due to the number of errors made.
Hao Gu, Chiqi Chen, Xiaoxin Hao, Xiaocui Zhang, Zhen Li, Hongfang Shao, Hongxiang Zeng, Zhuo Yu, Li Xie, Fangzhen Xia, Feifei Zhang, Yaping Zhang, Haishan Jiang, Jun Zhu, Wei Weng, Minfang Tao, Cheng Cheng Zhang, Junling Liu, Guo-Qiang Chen, and Junke Zheng dissent from retraction.
Conghui Wang, Xiaoye Liu, Jiangbo Wan, Chun Wang, and Jingjing Xie could not be reached.