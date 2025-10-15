Autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders manifesting with psychosis

Evidence suggests that, aside from well-characterized autoimmune encephalitides and systemic autoimmune diseases affecting the central nervous system, there is no separate autoimmune psychiatric disease, or even syndrome, beneath the broad label of “autoimmune psychosis” (117). This construct has three key limitations, each with important implications for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.

First, the concept and criteria of “autoimmune psychosis” arose from the lack of a distinct psychiatric disease driven by autoantibodies. To be inclusive, these criteria incorporate neurological symptoms and comorbidities from multiple well-defined autoimmune or paraneoplastic encephalitides, ultimately forming a catch-all framework reliant on CSF antibody detection (138). However, when the criteria were proposed, CSF studies in reported series were scarce, and supporting evidence was virtually absent. Later studies have shown that neuronal autoantibodies are rarely tested in the CSF of psychiatric or psychosis patients, and, when tests are performed, they are typically negative, except in cases marking the onset of autoimmune encephalitides (138). Consequently, research on autoimmune psychosis has focused more on serum testing, often prioritizing prevalence over sensitivity and specificity. In practice, the criteria also exhibit limited sensitivity, missing confirmed anti-NMDAR encephalitis cases presenting with psychosis (126).

Second, psychosis can result from diverse biological pathways, each possibly requiring a different treatment approach. Some forms may respond to antipsychotic medication, while others may worsen. These differences likely apply not only to nonautoimmune psychosis, but also to the psychotic manifestations across autoimmune encephalitides. While psychotic features and other psychiatric symptoms are comparatively well characterized in anti-NMDAR encephalitis, they are largely unknown in other autoimmune encephalitides. The underlying mechanisms, whether dopaminergic, glutamatergic, or serotoninergic, also remain unknown, complicating pharmacologic management. For example, in anti-NMDAR encephalitis, where NMDAR hypofunction likely underlies psychosis, benzodiazepines are well tolerated while antipsychotics are poorly tolerated. However, the effects of these drugs on psychotic symptoms caused by other autoimmune encephalitides are unclear.

Third, clinical terminology follows a hierarchy, with well-defined diseases (e.g., anti-NMDAR encephalitis, anti-LGI1 encephalitis, SLE) representing specific diagnoses, while broader syndromes and symptoms (e.g., autoimmune psychosis) may be shared across multiple conditions and are less diagnostically specific. Reclassifying distinct diseases based on nonspecific symptoms, or grouping them by shared features such as psychosis, creates heterogeneous cohorts with differing pathophysiology, comorbidities, treatments, and outcomes. Some studies combine patients with confirmed anti-NMDAR encephalitis and those with primary psychiatric disorders and incidental, clinically ambiguous antibodies (117, 139–141). Such aggregation introduces diagnostic heterogeneity, impairs data interpretation, delays treatment, and complicates disease-specific trial enrollment.

Some of these limitations were highlighted in a study of 164 patients classified as having probable or definite autoimmune psychosis (142). Of the 119 patients with distinct neural autoantibodies, 118 had anti-NMDAR encephalitis and one had anti-LGI1 encephalitis. Three additional patients had neuropsychiatric lupus, while 42 lacked immunological characterization, leaving their specific diagnoses unclear. Unlike patients with anti-NMDAR encephalitis, the 42 unclassified cases exhibited a heterogeneous clinical profile, likely reflecting a broader spectrum of autoimmune, inflammatory, or other conditions (142). Some patients died, raising concern that established disorders were missed due to early labeling as “autoimmune psychosis without NMDAR antibodies” and limited subsequent immunological evaluation.

A clear example of the need for precise terminology and hierarchical classification in autoimmune neurology is the concept of “autoimmune epilepsy” (143). Like autoimmune psychosis, early proposals for autoimmune epilepsy included a broad set of warning signs from various autoimmune encephalitides, often misinterpreting symptomatic seizures as epilepsy (144). Later evidence highlighted the need to distinguish the underlying disease and use precise terms (symptomatic seizures vs. epilepsy) (145) given the implications for treatment decisions, social and occupational outcomes, and the fact that most autoimmune encephalitis patients do not develop epilepsy (146–148). Similar concerns arise with terms like “autoimmune obsessive-compulsive disorder,” “autoimmune depression,” “autoimmune movement disorders,” and “autoimmune dementia,” which, like autoimmune psychosis and autoimmune epilepsy, risk reframing syndromes as primary diagnoses (149, 150).

An important research priority is improving the clinical recognition of autoimmune psychiatric symptoms as manifestations of distinct autoimmune encephalitides, particularly anti-NMDAR encephalitis. This requires a focused approach, combining thorough neurological and psychiatric evaluations with serum and CSF analyses, as well as additional tests (EEG, brain MRI) to uncover the underlying encephalitis or novel autoimmune psychiatric conditions. Special attention should be given to patients with first-onset psychosis who exhibit few or no neurological symptoms but present atypically for schizophrenia, as this warrants consideration of alternative diagnoses, particularly anti-NMDAR encephalitis. These patients, as well as those who fail to respond or show intolerance to antipsychotics, regardless of the initial psychotic presentation, should undergo neurological consultation and be evaluated with EEG, brain MRI, and CSF analysis. A sequential approach, with serum antibody testing followed by CSF only if negative, is not recommended due to the risk of false positives and missed serum-negative cases with serum-only testing (111, 151).

Another priority is to avoid indiscriminate antibody testing, especially for antibodies that can occur in healthy individuals or have unclear relevance outside specific disease contexts (e.g., ANA, TPO, Zic4, recoverin, low-titer GAD, CDR2) (117, 118, 139–141, 152, 153), as they often cause diagnostic confusion, particularly when control data are lacking. Similar issues emerge when clinically relevant antibodies, like GluN1/NMDAR, are improperly tested, for example using serum in CBAs without confirmation from additional tests or CSF analysis, or when marketed diagnostics assays are suboptimal (154). These practices risk misdiagnosis and may lead to unnecessary immunotherapy in patients who would benefit more from standard psychiatric care.

In anti-NMDAR and other autoimmune encephalitides, the antibodies typically target conformational epitopes not detected by conventional ELISA, rendering results from ELISA studies of uncertain clinical significance. Given the limitations of certain antibodies and assays, tests with unclear relevance should not be used in isolation, and testing should be avoided — or results interpreted with caution — in patients with low pretest probability, as recommended for MOG-IgG in individuals meeting criteria for multiple sclerosis (155). In psychiatric patients, low pretest probability includes established chronic psychiatric illnesses or acute psychosis without neurological features or without comorbidities of autoimmune encephalitides, particularly anti-NMDAR encephalitis. Atypical features, especially those listed in Table 3, should prompt further evaluation, including CSF analysis (126).

Beyond their clinical importance, autoimmune encephalitides represent a novel category of diseases that bridge neurology and psychiatry. In these disorders, patients’ autoantibodies serve as powerful tools for investigating how immune attacks on synaptic targets can lead to psychosis and complex neuropsychiatric symptoms. Insights gained from the discovery of these disorders may prove valuable in identifying new diseases that manifest with isolated psychiatric symptoms. Active immunization models currently exist only for anti-NMDAR encephalitis, but similar approaches, paired with clinical research, could advance understanding of the neurobiology and immunobiology of related disorders (80). These models may help clarify disease mechanisms and support development of treatments beyond immunotherapy, such as allosteric modulation of targeted synaptic receptors (72, 77).