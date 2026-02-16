UTX coordinates TCF1 and STAT3 to control progenitor CD8+ T cell fate in autoimmune diabetes

Sex as a biological variable. Only females were included in these studies since UTX is X-linked and expression of the Y-linked homolog UTY in males could confound analyses.

Mice. NOD/ShiLtJ (NOD; JAX:001976) and NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid/J (NOD.SCID; JAX:001303) mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. NOD-UTXfl/fl.LckCre+ (NOD-UTXTCD) mice were generated by backcrossing B6-UTXfl/fl LckCre+ mice to NOD mice >10 generations (53). We confirmed that the 26 identified diabetes associated (Idd) loci were derived from recipient NOD strain by congenic fine mapping (MegaMUGA). Cre-negative littermates were used as UTX-sufficient, WT controls (NOD-WT). NOD-TCR 8.3 UTXTCD were generated by crossing NOD-UTXTCD mice with NOD.Cg-Tg (TcraTcrbNY8.3)1Pesa/DvsJ (NOD-TCR 8.3; JAX:005868) mice. All mice were housed in a specific pathogen–free barrier facility at UCLA. Experiments were performed in compliance with UCLA Animal Research Committee regulations.

The NOD.UTXDMD mice were generated at the UNC Animal Models Core. These mice have mutations that result in amino acid alterations at H1146A and E1148A that inactivate the demethylase activity of UTX (54). These mutations were achieved by injecting NOD pronuclei with gRNA:Cas9 complexes that target introns flanking exon24, which encodes the JmjC domain, along with a plasmid donor encoding the mutated exon 24. Single-cell mouse embryos were then surgically implanted into the oviducts of pseudopregnant recipient NOD mice. The resulting pups were further backcrossed to NOD prior to intercrossing to generate female homozygous mice for use in these studies. Mice with the knockin allele were identified by PCR and sequencing using PCR primers: (Utx-Intron23-ScF2: CACGCATTTCCCAGC ACTTG; Utx-Int23-ScR2: CCTACTTTTCACAGAAGTCATTCAAAACAC), and sequencing using primer: (Utx-Int23-SqF1: TAACAAATATATCTTATTGGGCACC). These mice were housed in specific pathogen–free facilities at UNC Chapel Hill, and experiments performed with them were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at UNC Chapel Hill.

Assessment of diabetes. Mice were monitored for diabetes at least once per week using urine glucose strips (Ascensia Diabetes Care). Mice were considered diabetic after 2 consecutive urine tests matched with the color of glucose concentration ≥250 mg/l.

Adoptive T cell transfer. All adoptive transfer experiments used NOD.SCID mice as hosts and were performed by intravenous tail vein injections. For CD8+ T cell transfers, splenic CD8+ T cells of NOD-WT or NOD-UTXTCD mice were isolated by the EasySep Mouse CD8+ T Cell Isolation Kit (STEMCELL Technologies, 19853), and splenic CD4+ T cells from NOD-WT mice were isolated by EasySep Mouse CD4+ T Cell Isolation Kit (STEMCELL Technologies, 19852). 1 × 106 splenic CD8+ T cells were cotransferred with 1 × 106 splenic CD4+ T cells into the host. Diabetes development was assessed twice a week.

For CD8+ T prog transfer, Ly108+ CD39– cells among CD8+ CD44+ T prog cells were sorted from the pLNs of NOD-TCR 8.3 UTXTCD or NOD-TCR 8.3 WT mice. 250,000 CD8+ T prog cells were cotransferred with 1 × 106 splenic WT CD4+ T cells into the hosts. Three weeks after transfer, pLN CD8+ T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry.

Histology and insulitis scoring. H&E staining of pancreas tissues was done by UCLA Translational Pathology Core Laboratory. Insulitis for each pancreatic islet is scored based on the percentage of islet infiltrated by immune cells: 0, no infiltration; 1, 0%–25% infiltration; 2, 25%–50% infiltration; 3, 50%–75% infiltration; 4, 75%–100% infiltration.

Immune cell isolation. Mice were euthanized by CO 2 . Lymph nodes and spleens were mechanically disrupted with the back of a 1 mL syringe, filtered through a 40 μm strainer, and subjected to ACK lysis for 1 minute. Cells were washed once with PBS. Pancreas digestion was adapted from existing protocols. In brief, 3 mL collagenase type IV solution (2 mg/mL) with DNaseI (10 U/mL) in HBSS (Gibco 14025-092) supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS) and DNaseI (10 U/mL) was injected into the clamped pancreatic duct. Perfused pancreases were then excised and incubated in 4 mL of the collagenase solution at 37°C for 30 minutes. The digested pancreas was then washed using 10 mL HBSS with 10% FBS and spun down at 300g for 3 minutes, 2 times, followed by mechanically breaking up the pancreas. Then, tissue was passed through a 40 μm strainer and washed with HBSS with 10% FBS, and spun down at 400g for 5 minutes. Finally, the pellet was resuspended in FACS buffer for antibody staining.

Flow cytometry and cell sorting. Cells were analyzed for surface markers using fluorophore-conjugated antibodies. Cell surface staining was performed in FACS buffer (2% FBS and 2 mM EDTA in PBS) for 30 minutes at 4°C. Intranuclear protein staining, including UTX, H3K27me3, and TCF1, was performed by fixing and permeabilizing using the eBioscience Foxp3/Transcription Factor kit, followed by the primary rabbit antibody, goat anti-rabbit IgG H&L (Abcam), which was used as the secondary antibody.

H-2Kd/NRP-V7 (KYNKANFL) tetramer was obtained from the NIH Tetramer Core Facility. Tetramer staining was performed with two steps: cells were stained with tetramer in PBS solution (1:200) for 30 minutes at room temperature, followed by staining with surface markers for 30 minutes at 4°C. For intracellular cytokine staining, cells were stimulated with PMA (50 ng/mL), ionomycin (1 μg/mL), Brefeldin A (1×), and monensin (1×) for 4 hours. Cells were stained with surface antigen-targeting antibodies and then fixed and permeabilized using the BD Cytofix/Cytoperm Fixation/Permeabilization Kit (BD Biosciences, 554714) for subsequent cytokine staining. Flow cytometry was performed on an LSRII Fortessa, and FACS sorting was performed on an ARIA or ARIA-H instrument (BD Biosciences) at the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center Flow Cytometry Core. The data were analyzed with FlowJo v10.7.2 (TreeStar). Antibodies used are shown in Supplemental Table 1.

Single-cell RNA analysis. pLN scRNA-seq data were clustered using Seurat package (version 4.4.0). Differential gene markers of each cluster are computed using the FindAllMarkers function of Seurat. Immune cell types are defined based on their canonical markers (Supplemental Data File 1A). CD8+ T cell clusters, including clusters with mixed CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, were reintegrated after updating their list of variable genes, scaled, and reclustered (Supplemental Data File 1B). Clusters containing cells with high mitochondrial, ribosomal, and noncoding RNAs were deemed to be low quality and were removed from our subsequent analyses. The clustering of CD4+ T cells was performed in the same manner (cluster markers in Supplemental Data File 1C).

Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plots, violin plots, dot plots, box plots visualizations were created using functions from the Seurat package or ggplot2 package (version 3.5.1). Cell count frequency was calculated by normalizing cell count from each cluster to the total cell count of a specified cell type (e.g. CD8+ T cells or CD4+ T cells) in each sample. Pseudotime analysis was performed using the Slingshot package (version 2.4.0). Heatmaps are generated using ComplexHeatmap package (2.12.1)

Isolation of human CD8+ T cells. This study was conducted with approval from the institutional review boards of the University of California, Los Angeles; written informed consent was obtained. All donors included in this study were female. For adult donors with T1D, blood was collected through UCLA endocrine clinics. For healthy adult donors, blood was collected through the UCLA Virology Core Laboratory. Collected blood was then performed PBMC isolation, diluted with sterile PBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific). 35 mL of diluted blood was then overlayed with 15 mL of Ficoll-paque (GE Healthcare). The gradient was centrifuged at 400g with no brake for 30 minutes at room temperature. The PBMC interphase layer was collected, washed with FACS buffer, and centrifuged at 400g for 5 minutes, and cryopreserved in liquid nitrogen. For CD8+ T cell stimulation, PBMC CD8+ T cells were enriched with EasySep Human CD8+ T Cell Isolation Kit (STEMCELL Technologies, #17953).

T cell stimulation. Mouse and human CD8+ T cells (1 × 106/mL) were cultured in 10% FBS complete RPMI + human IL-2 (50 U/mL). Medium for mouse CD8+ T cells culture was supplemented with 1x 2-Mercaptoethanol (Gibco, 21985023). CD8+ T cells were plated in 48-well nontissue culture plate for stimulation. Mouse CD8+ T cells were stimulated by Dynabeads Mouse T-Activator CD3/CD28 and human CD8+ T cells were stimulated by Dynabeads Human T-Activator CD3/CD28. After stimulation, mouse and human CD8+ T cells were analyzed by intracellular and surface protein staining. For TWS119 studies, 2 × 105 human CD8+ T cells were stimulated with Dynabeads Human T-Activator CD3/CD28 under the condition of either DMSO or 5 μM TWS119 inhibitors to activate the Wnt/B-catenin pathway. After 3 days of stimulation, T SCM and T TE populations were identified by using flow cytometry with CD45RA and CCR7 markers.

Genome editing in human resting CD8+ T cells by CRISPR. Freshly isolated human CD8+ T cells (2 × 106) were washed twice with PBS and resuspended in 20 μL of buffer T (Thermo Fisher, Neon System). In parallel, synthetic sgRNAs (Synthego) were incubated with recombinant NLS-Cas9 (QB3 MacroLab) for 15 minutes at 37°C, at a ratio of 1:2.5 (40 pmol Cas9 protein per 100 pmol gRNA) to form the CRISPR/Cas9 gRNA RNP complex. CD8+ T cells were then added to the RNP complex and electroporated using the Neon NxT Electroporation System with the following settings: 2,100 volts, 20 ms, and 1 pulse. Afterward, 1 mL prewarmed RPMI was added to the cells to allow recovery for 15 minutes at 37°C. Subsequently, complete RPMI medium supplemented with IL-7 (Peprotech; 200-07) and IL-15 (Peprotech; 200-15) (2 ng/mL each) was added. The sequence of sgRNA targeting the human KDM6A gene is as follows: UUGGAUAAUCUUCCAAUAAG and CAGCAUUAUCUGCAUACCAG. Scramble gRNA (Synthego) was used as a negative control. The sequences of the sgRNA used to target the STAT3 locus are GCAGCUUGACACACGGUACC and AAUGGAGCUGCGGCAGUUUC.

RNA-seq library construction and data processing. Total RNA was isolated from sort-purified CD8+ progenitors (Ly108+CD39–) using the Quick RNA MiniPrep Kit (Zymo). RNA quality was verified using TapeStation analysis. RNA-seq libraries were generated by UCLA Technology Center for Genomics & Bioinformatics (TCGB) and sequenced on a Novaseq X Plus (paired end, 2 × 50 bp). RNA-seq analysis was carried out by first checking the quality of the reads using FastQC. Then, they were mapped with HISAT2 (version 2.2.1) to the mouse genome (mm10). The counts for each gene were obtained by featureCounts package. Differential expression analyses were carried out using DESeq2 (version 1.24.0) with default parameters. Genes with absolute fold change difference of >1.5 with an FDR-adjusted P value < 0.05 were considered significantly differentially expressed.

CUT&Tag library preparation and data processing. CD8+ islet-specific progenitors (Ly108+CD39–) was sorted by AIRA sorting, and 300,000 progenitors were used as input for UTX CUT&Tag library preparation. After sorting, nuclei were isolated with cold nuclear extraction buffer (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.9, 10 mM KCl, 0.1% Triton X-100, 20% glycerol, 0.5 mM spermidine in 1× protease inhibitor buffer) and incubated with activated concanavalin A–coated magnetic beads (Polysciences, 86057-3) in PCR strip tubes at room temperature for 10 minutes. A 1:100 dilution of primary antibody (anti-UTX Cell Signaling Rabbit monoclonal antibody no. 33510 or IgG isotype control: Cell Signaling Technology, 3900S) in antibody buffer (20 mM HEPES pH 7.5; 150 mM NaCl, 0.5 mM spermidine, 1× protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche), 0.05% digitonin, 2 mM EDTA, 0.1% BSA) was added, and nuclei were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. The next day, the strip tubes were incubated on a magnetic tube holder, and supernatants were discarded. Secondary antibody (guinea pig anti-rabbit IgG; Fisher Scientific, NBP172763) was added diluted at 1:100 in Dig-Wash (20 mM HEPES pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 0.5 mM spermidine, 1× protease inhibitor cocktail, 0.05% digitonin), and nuclei were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Nuclei were washed 4 times in Dig-Wash and then incubated with a 1:20 dilution of pAG–Tn5 adaptor complex (EpiCypher) in Dig-300 buffer (1× protease inhibitor cocktail, 20 mM HEPES pH 7.5, 300 mM NaCl, 0.5 mM spermidine) for 1 hour at room temperature. To stop tagmentation, 25 μL Dig-300 buffer with 10 μL 1 M MgCl, 7.5 μL 0.5 M EDTA, 2.5 μL 10% SDS, and 5 μL 10 mg ml−1 proteinase K was added to each reaction and incubated at 55°C for 1 hour. DNA was extracted by phenol:chloroform:isoamyl alcohol separation. DNA was barcoded and amplified using the following conditions: a PCR mix of 25 μL NEBNext 2× mix, 2 μL each of barcoded forward and reverse 10 μM primers, and 21 μL of extracted DNA was amplified at 58°C for 5 minutes, 72°C for 5 minutes, 98°C for 45 seconds, 16× 98°C for 15 seconds followed by 63°C for 10 seconds, and 72°C for 1 minute. Amplified DNA libraries were purified by adding a 1.3× volume of KAPA pure SPRI beads (Roche) to each sample and incubating for 10 minutes at 23°C. Samples were placed on a magnet, and unbound liquid was removed. Beads were rinsed twice with 80% ethanol, and DNA was eluted with 25 μL TE buffer. All individually i7-barcoded libraries were mixed at equimolar proportions for sequencing on an Illumina Novaseq X Plus sequencer with 50 bp pair-end sequencing.

The UTX CUT&Tag, Stat3-ChIP (GEO GSE217374), and TCF1-ChIP (GEO GSE73240) data analyses were carried out using the raw fastq data file. The sequencing quality of libraries was assessed by FastQC. Ends of sequencing reads were trimmed by Cutadapt. Bowtie2 (version 2.4.2) was used to align the sequencing reads to the mouse genome, mm10. PCR duplicates were removed using Picard MarkDuplicates. The uniquely mapped reads were used to call peaks with MACS2 using a P value cutoff of 0.01. ChIPseeker was used for peak annotation. Figures of coverage tracks were exported from bigwig read alignment files using the UCSC Genome Browser.

Coimmunoprecipitation and Western blot. For the in vitro binding assay, 3.6 × 106 of HEK-293T cells (ATCC) were plated on a 10 cm plate 24 hours before transfection. Transfection was performed by mixing plasmids expressing Flag-tag UTX (Addgene plasmid 17438) and HA-Tag TCF1 (Addgene plasmid 40620) with the transfection reagent, TransIT-293 (Mirus), at a 1:2 (DNA–transfection reagent) ratio. For the STAT3 interaction, Flag-tag STAT3 (Addgene plasmid 8709) (55) or empty Flag construct was cotransfected with HA-UTX (Addgene plasmid 24168) (56). Twenty-four hours after transfection, cells were harvested and processed with Nuclear Complex Co-IP Kit (Active Motifs). 500 μg of total protein was used for coimmunoprecipitation, and anti-FLAG M2 magnetic beads (Millipore) were added to the samples for overnight incubation. After incubation, samples were washed 6 times with wash buffer and eluted in 2x LDS sample buffer, boiled at 95°C for 5 minutes. Pulldown samples were stored at –80°C, and a Western blot was performed for analysis.

For the in vitro binding assay with Jurkat cells (gift from Christopher Seet, UCLA), 8 × 106 Jurkat cells were used to isolate nuclear protein lysate with the Nuclear Complex Co-IP Kit. 500 μg of total protein was used for coimmunoprecipitation. 7 μg of UTX antibodies were added to pull down the protein complex, and rabbit IgG antibodies (7 μg) served as negative controls for overnight incubation at 4°C. After overnight incubation, 20 μL Protein A (Cell Signaling Technology) for rabbit IgG was added to the protein lysate and incubated at 4°C for 1 hour. After incubation, samples were washed 6 times with wash buffer and then eluted in 2× LDS sample buffer. They were subsequently boiled at 95°C for 5 minutes. Pulldown samples were stored at –80°C, and a Western blot was performed for analysis.

Protein lysates were prepared in LDS sample buffer with 10 mM DTT. Samples were loaded and run onto precast gels, NuPAGE Bis-Tris Mini Protein Gels, 4–12%. Thereafter, gels were transferred to PVDF membrane with 10% methanol transferring buffer at 30 V for 60 minutes. Membranes were blocked in 5% skim milk in TBS-T buffer for 1 hour at room temperature on a rocking platform. After blocking, membranes were incubated overnight with the following antibodies: HA-Tag (C29F4) rabbit mAB (CST, 3724) and Monoclonal ANTI-FLAG M2 antibody (CST 8146 or 14793). Diluent and dilutions were determined following the manufacturer’s instructions. The following day, membranes were incubated with Goat anti-Rabbit IgG (H+L) Secondary Antibody, HRP (Abcam, ab205718) or Anti-mouse IgG, HRP-linked Antibody (CST, 7076) or infrared conjugated secondaries (IRdye 800CW Goat anti-Mouse IgG: LICOR 926-32210 or Goat anti-Rabbit 680LT: LICOR 926-68021) for 1 hour at room temperature on a rocking platform.

ATAC-seq library construction and data processing. CD8+ progenitors (Ly108+CD39–) isolated from the pLNs of NOD-TCR 8.3 WT (n = 3) and NOD-TCR 8.3 UTXTCD (n = 3) mice were purified by cell sorting. Each genotype has 3 biological replicates. 50,000 cells were used for ATAC-seq library preparation based on published Omni-ATAC protocol (57). In brief, the sorted cells were treated with lysis buffer for 3 minutes on ice, and the extracted nuclei were resuspended in the transposition mix containing 2.5 μL transposase (Illumina) and incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes with 1,000 rpm shaker. The products were purified with DNA Clean and Concentrator-5 Kit (Zymo Research) and then amplified with PCR for 11 cycles using barcoding primers provided by previous literature. PCR products were assessed for size selection using AMPure XP Bead (Beckman coulter) to purify DNA fragments from 150–1,000 bp. The concentration and quality control were measured by Qubit and Tapestation. The libraries were pooled based on molar concentrations and sequenced on Novaseq X Plus (paired-end, 2 × 50 bp).

The sequencing quality of the libraries was assessed by FastQC (0.11.9), followed by the trimming process using Cutadapt (4.6). Bowtie2 (2.4.2) was used to align the sequencing reads to the mm10 mouse genome, and only uniquely mapped reads (MAPQ30) were retained for downstream analyses. SAMtools (1.15.0) was used to convert SAM files into BAM files and sort BAM files. Picard MarkDuplicates (2.25) was used to remove duplicate reads in the BAM files. MACS2 (2.2.9) was used for ATAC-seq peak calling (paired-end mode, FDR-adjusted q < 0.01). For differential binding analysis, we used the Diffbind (3.20) package to determine differentially bound peaks found in all replicates for WT versus UTXTCD with the DESeq2 method. Peaks/regions identified as differentially accessible were annotated using the annotatepeaks.pl function from the HOMER analysis package. FeatureCounts Package (2.0.3) was used to count the number of reads that overlap each peak per sample. Chromatin regions were considered as significantly differentially accessible at a threshold of absolute log 2 fold change difference in accessibility >0.5 and FDR-adjusted P < 0.05. Count-per-million-normalized bigwig files were generated for visualization using Deeptools’ (3.5.6) BamCoverage function. Figures of coverage tracks were exported from bigwig read alignment files using the UCSC Genome Browser.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 9 or R for scRNA sequencing analysis. Unpaired 2-tailed t tests were used to compare 2 groups while 2-tailed paired t tests were used for matched samples. For T1D incidence curves, a log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used. Benjamini-Hochberg–adjusted (also known as FDR method) P values were reported for differentially expressed genes, Pathway Analysis by Enrichr, and gene set enrichment analysis by GSEA. Fold changes were calculated as (B-A)/A, where A and B represent expression values of a particular gene in the two conditions being compared, and A is the control. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant, and data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Study approval. All experiments with mice were approved by the UCLA Animal Research Committee.

Data availability. Bulk RNA-seq (GEO GSE282227), bulk ATAC-seq (GEO GSE282227), and scRNA-seq (GEO GSE283268) data were deposited in the National Center for Biotechnology Information GEO database. Values for all data points in the graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. The paper did not include any original code. Software and packages are listed in the key resources table and Methods. All the bioinformatic analyses scripts are available upon request from MAS.