N-acetyl-l-leucine lowers α-synuclein levels and improves synaptic function in Parkinson’s disease models

Sex as a biological variable

Our study included both male and female animals, and similar findings were reported for both sexes.

Cells and animals

Human iPSC GBA1 L444P line was a gift from Thomas Gasser, Hertie Institute for Clinical Brain Research, University of Tübingen; German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE), Tübingen, Germany (65); GBA1 N370S line, LRRK2 R1441C line, PRKN A324fsX110 line, and the sporadic PD line were from the Northwestern University Biorepository; LRRK2 G2019S line was generated from the KOLF line (Jax: JIPSC001000); and VPS35 line was a gift from Christine Klein, Institute of Neurogenetics, University of Lübeck and University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Lübeck, Germany (66, 67). The α-syn stable-expression SH-SY5Y cell line was a gift from Joe Mazzulli, Ken and Ruth Davee Department of Neurology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. SH-SY5Y cells were grown in DMEM/F12 with 10% FBS media and transfected with HTRA1 plasmid (GenScript) using the Neon electroporation system, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Three-month-old C57BL/6 (Jax 000664, RRID:IMSR_JAX:000664) and homozygous LRRK2R1441C knockin mice (RRID:IMSR_JAX:009346) were group-housed on a standard 12-hour light/dark cycle with standard feeding. Littermates were randomly assigned to the experimental procedures. Both males and females were used.

iPSC culture and neuronal differentiation

Human iPSCs were cultured and maintained as described previously (68). Directed differentiation toward dopaminergic neurons was conducted as described previously (68–71). Briefly, undifferentiated iPSCs were plated onto Cultrex-coated (BD Biosciences) 6-well plates in mTeSR media (STEMCELL Technologies). Differentiation was started by adding knockout serum replacement medium (Invitrogen) containing Noggin (R&D Systems) and SB431542 (Tocris Bioscience). To help control neuralization variability, cells were passaged by chunking manually (en bloc: size of 1–2 mm) and plated onto 10 cm dishes precoated with poly-d-lysine (Sigma) and laminin (Roche) on day 13. Differentiation into dopaminergic neurons was conducted by adding neuralization growth factors. All the experiments were done between day 80 and day 150, unless otherwise specified. For NALL (Sigma, 441511) treatment, NALL was dissolved in DMSO at 1 M for stock and diluted into cell culture media to get final concentrations as indicated in the figures. Neurons were treated with different concentrations of NALL twice a week for the indicated days. Both 0 mM NALL and nontreated (NT) groups were treated with DMSO at the same concentration of the 10 mM NALL group.

Mouse motor learning

NALL was dissolved in ethanol to prepare 50 mg/mL solution, which was then diluted in water to get 10 mg/mL. A total of 0.25 mL of NALL solution (10 mg/mL) was orally administered in mice at 100 mg/kg/d dose (2.5 mg NALL/25 g mouse) (72). Motor learning was assessed using an accelerating rotarod with 8- to 9-week-old LRRK2R1441C mice. The rotarod apparatus (Panlab) is equipped with a mouse rod (3 cm diameter) and set to 4–40 rpm acceleration over 300 sec. The task consisted of 18 daily sessions (5 trials per session; intertrial interval = 15 s, max trial duration = 300 s) divided into 2 phases. In the first phase — sessions 1–5 — mice were administered either NALL or vehicle via oral gavage 30 min before an i.p. injection of a cocktail of D1 receptor (SCH23390, Sigma D054) and D2 receptor (eticlopride, Sigma E101). Each antagonist was administered a dose of 1 mg/kg for 30 min. After a 72-hour break, the mice were tested over 13 sessions without dopamine antagonists. Instead, they received either NALL or vehicle via oral gavage 60 minutes before the rotarod test.

Lentivirus

Lentiviral shRNA constructs (MISSION pLKO.1-puro) for nontarget control (scramble) and HTRA1 were obtained from MilliporeSigma. Lentiviral synaptophysin-pHluorin–expressing construct was a gift from Volker Haucke, Leibniz-Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (FMP), Berlin, Germany. For lentiviral packaging, human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293FT cells (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were transfected with lentiviral expression constructs together with psPAX2 (Addgene, 12260) and pLP3 (Invitrogen) using X-tremeGENE HP DNA Transfection Reagent (Roche). A media change was performed the day after transfection. At 48 hours after transfection, virus-containing supernatant was collected and cleared by centrifuge at 500g for 10 min. Virus particles were concentrated using Lenti-X Concentrator (Takara Bio, 631232) following manufacturer’s instructions. The concentration of virus particles was determined by ELISA using RETRO-TEK HIV-1 p24 Antigen ELISA Kit (ZeptoMetrix, 0801111). Neurons were transfected with lentivirus at an MOI of 5 at day 60 or day 90 postdifferentiation for 30 days.

Western blot analysis

Cells were scraped in cold PBS and centrifuged at 300g for 5 min. Pellets were resuspended in Triton buffer (containing 1% Triton X-100) with Halt Protease and Phosphatase Inhibitor Cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and incubated on ice for 30 min followed by homogenization for 2 min. Lysates were cleared by centrifugation at 100,000g for 30 min. Protein concentration of the supernatants, as Triton-soluble fraction, was measured using the Bicinchoninic Acid (BCA) assay (Sigma). Pellets were resolved in 2% SDS buffer, followed by sonication and centrifugation at 150,000g for 30 min. The supernatant was the Triton-insoluble fraction. Both Triton-soluble and insoluble fractions were denatured by heating in 4× Laemmli sample buffer (Bio-Rad). Equal amounts of protein were loaded in 4%–20% Tris-glycine gels. Proteins were transferred onto Nitrocellulose membrane using the Transblot Turbo transfer system (Bio-Rad). Membranes were blocked with 5% milk in TBS-T (50 mM Tris at pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 0.1% Tween 20) and incubated with primary antibody overnight at 4°C. After washing, membranes were incubated with anti-rabbit or anti-mouse secondary antibody for 1 hour at room temperature. Chemiluminescence was assessed using pico or femto chemiluminescence substrates (Thermo Fisher Scientific). ChemiDoc XRS + imaging station with a 16-bit CCD camera was used for imaging. Quantification was done using ImageJ software (NIH). Neuron-enriched proteins, such as α-syn, pS129-syn, and DAT, were normalized with neuronal marker β-III-tubulin. Other proteins were normalized with GAPDH, unless otherwise specified. Antibodies used for immunoblotting include anti-pS129-syn antibody (Cell Signaling Technology: 23706S), anti-SYP antibody (MilliporeSigma: ab9272), anti-α-syn antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology: sc-7011-R), anti-β-III-tubulin antibody (BioLegend: 801202), anti-SYNJ1 antibody (LsBio: 65169), anti-parkin antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology: sc-32282), anti-HTRA1 (R&D Systems: MAB2916), anti-HTRA1 (Proteintech: 55011-1-AP), anti-caspase 3 (Cell Signaling Technology: 9662), anti-cleaved caspase-3 (Cell Signaling Technology: 9661S), anti-DAT antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology: sc-32259), anti-GAPDH antibody (MilliporeSigma: MAB374), Goat Anti-Rat IgG (H+L) (Peroxidase AffiniPure: 112-035-062), Goat Anti-Rabbit IgG (H+L) (Peroxidase-AffiniPure: 111-035-144), and Goat Anti-Mouse IgG (H+L) (Peroxidase-AffiniPure: 115-035-146).

Synaptic membrane enrichment assay

Cells grown in 6-well plates were washed with cold PBS and scraped in Syn-PER Synaptic Protein Extraction Reagent (Syn-PER) (Thermo Fisher Scientific) followed by centrifuging at 1,200g for 10 min at 4°C. Supernatants were collected as homogenates (total) and further centrifuged at 15,000g for 20 min at 4°C. The supernatants from the second spin contained cytosolic proteins (cyto). The pellets were resolubilized in Syn-PER and centrifuged at 70,000g for 45 min at 4°C. The supernatants from this spin were added into the cyto fraction, and the pellets were washed with Syn-PER buffer twice and finally resuspended in Syn-PER as the synaptic membrane fraction, which contained synaptic vesicle membrane and synaptic plasma membrane. Equal amounts of protein from each fraction were loaded and detected by Western blot using indicated antibodies.

Label-free quantitative proteomics

Sample preparation. iPSC-derived midbrain dopaminergic neurons were treated with 0, 5, or 10 mM of NALL twice a week for 4 weeks. Cells were harvested for label-free quantitative proteomic analysis. Briefly, neurons were harvested in 1× PBS and pelleted at 3,000g for 5 min at 4°C. RIPA buffer containing complete protease inhibitor cocktail was added to the pellet at a volume of 1 mL of lysis buffer per 250 μL cell pellet volume. Samples were homogenized using a tip sonicator 3 times for 30 sec with rests of 1 min in between. Lysates were centrifuged at 10,000g for 10 min at 4°C. Supernatant was collected for protein quantification using the BCA assay. Protein pellets were resuspended in 8 M urea (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 29700) prepared in 100 mM ammonium bicarbonate solution (Fluka, catalog 09830). DTT (DOT Scientific Inc, catalog DSD11000) was applied to a final concentration of 5 mM. After incubation at room temperature (RT) for 20 min, iodoacetamide (IAA, Sigma-Aldrich, catalog I1149) was added to a final concentration of 15 mM and incubated for 20 min at RT in the dark. Excess IAA was quenched with DTT for 15 min. Samples were diluted with 100 mM ammonium bicarbonate solution and digested for 3 hours with Lys-C protease (1:100, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 90307_3668048707) at 37°C. Trypsin (1:100, Promega, catalog V5280) was then added for overnight incubation at 37°C with intensive agitation (1,000 rpm). The next day, the reaction was quenched by adding 1% trifluoroacetic acid (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog O4902-100). The samples were desalted using Peptide Desalting Spin Columns (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 89852). All samples were vacuum-centrifuged to dry.

TMT labeling. Our protocol was based on previously reported methods (73–75). C18 column–desalted peptides were resuspended with 100 mM HEPES pH 8.5, and the concentrations were measured by micro BCA kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog PI23235). For each sample, 100 mg of peptide was labeled with TMT reagent (0.4 mg, dissolved in 40 mL anhydrous acetonitrile, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A44520) and made at a final concentration of 30% (v/v) acetonitrile (ACN). Following incubation at RT for 2 hours with agitation, hydroxylamine (to a final concentration of 0.3% [v/v]) was added to quench the reaction for 15 min. TMT-tagged samples were mixed at a 1:1:1:1:1:1:1:1:1 ratio. Combined sample was vacuum-centrifuged to dryness, resuspended, and subjected to Peptide Desalting Spin Columns (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 89852).

Peptide fractionation. We used a high-pH reverse-phase peptide fractionation kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 84868) to get 8 fractions (10.0%, 12.5%, 15.0%, 17.5%, 20.0%, 22.5%, 25.0%, and 50% of ACN in 0.1% triethylamine solution). The high-pH peptide fractions were directly loaded into the autosampler for MS analysis without further desalting.

Tandem MS. Two micrograms of each fraction or sample were autosampler-loaded with a Thermo Fisher Scientific Vanquish Neo UHPLC system onto a PepMap Neo Trap Cartridge (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 174500; diameter, 300 μm; length, 5 mm; particle size, 5 μm; pore size, 100 Å; stationary phase, C18) coupled to a nanoViper analytical column (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 164570; diameter, 0.075 mm; length, 500 mm; particle size, 3 μm; pore size, 100 Å; stationary phase, C18) with a stainless-steel emitter tip assembled on the Nanospray Flex Ion Source with a spray voltage of 2,000 V. An Orbitrap Ascend (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to acquire all the MS spectral data. Buffer A contained 99.9% H 2 O and 0.1% formic acid, and buffer B contained 80.0% ACN, 19.9% H 2 O, with 0.1% formic acid. For each fraction, the chromatographic run was for 4 hours in total with the following profile: 0%–7% for 7, 10% for 6, 25% for 160, 33% for 40, 50% for 7, 95% for 5, again 95% for 15 min, respectively.

We used a multiNotch MS3-based TMT method to analyze all the TMT samples (75–77). The scan sequence began with an MS1 spectrum (Orbitrap analysis, resolution 120,000, 400–1,400 Th, automatic gain control target 2 × 105, maximum injection time 200 ms). The parameters for MS2 analysis were “top speed” (2 s), collision-induced dissociation (quadrupole ion trap analysis, automatic gain control 4 × 103, normalized collision energy 35, maximum injection time 150 ms). The parameters for MS3 analysis were top 10 precursors, fragmented by higher-energy collisional dissociation prior to Orbitrap analysis (normalized collision energy 55, max automatic gain control 5 × 104, maximum injection time 250 ms, isolation specificity 0.5 Th, resolution 60,000).

MS data analysis and quantification. Protein identification/quantification and analysis were performed with Integrated Proteomics Pipeline - IP2 using ProLuCID (78, 79), DTASelect2 (80, 81), and Census and Quantitative Analysis (for TMT-MS experiments). Spectrum raw files were extracted into MS1, MS2, and MS3 (for TMT experiments) files using RawConverter (http://fields.scripps.edu/downloads.php). The tandem mass spectra were searched against UniProt human (downloaded on January 1, 2014) protein databases (82) and matched to sequences using the ProLuCID/SEQUEST algorithm (ProLuCID version 3.1) with 5 ppm peptide mass tolerance for precursor ions and 600 ppm for fragment ions. The search space included all fully and half-tryptic peptide candidates within the mass tolerance window with no-miscleavage constraint, assembled, and filtered with DTASelect2 through IP2. To estimate peptide probabilities and FDRs accurately, we used a target/decoy database containing the reversed sequences of all the proteins appended to the target database (82). Each protein identified was required to have a minimum of 1 peptide of minimal length of 6 amino acid residues; however, this peptide had to be an excellent match with an FDR < 1% and at least 1 excellent peptide match. After the peptide/spectrum matches were filtered, we estimated that the peptide FDRs were ≤1% for each sample analysis. Resulting protein lists include subset proteins to allow for consideration of all possible protein forms implicated by at least 2 given peptides identified from the complex protein mixtures. Then, we used Census and Quantitative Analysis in IP2 for protein quantification of TMT-MS experiments, and protein quantification was determined by summing all TMT report ion counts. For TMT experiments, we used static modification: 57.02146 C for carbamidomethylation, 304.2071 for 16-plex TMT tagging; differential modifications: 304.2071 for N-terminal 16-plex TMT tagging, 42.0106 for N-terminal acetylation. Resulting protein lists include subset proteins to allow for consideration of all possible protein isoforms implicated by at least 2 given peptides identified from the complex protein mixtures. Each possible protein isoform was quantified individually (83).

Spyder (MIT, Python 3.7, libraries, ‘pandas,’ ‘numpy,’ ‘scipy,’ ‘statsmodels,’ ‘bioinfokit’) was used for data statistical analyses. RStudio (version, 2024.09.1 Build 394, packages, ‘tidyverse,’ ‘pheatmap’) was used for data virtualization. The Database for Annotation, Visualization and Integrated Discovery was used for protein functional annotation analysis.

pHluorin fluorescence

Live imaging. Neurons grown on glass coverslips were transfected with synaptophysin-pHluorin–expressing lentivirus for 4 weeks, and cells were treated with 0 or 10 mM of NALL for 2 weeks before the experiment. Cells were transferred to an imaging chamber equipped with field stimulation (RC-49MFSH, Warner Instruments) and mounted on an inverted epifluorescence microscope (Nikon TE300) with a 40×/1.35 NA oil-immersion objective. The imaging chamber was perfused with artificial cerebrospinal fluid containing the following: 125 mM NaCl, 3 mM KCl, 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 25 mM NaHCO 3 , 1 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM CaCl 2 , 25 mM D(+)-glucose, pH 7.4, osmolality 310 mOsm/L, at a flow rate of 0.5 mL/min. Recording chamber temperature was maintained at 31°C–33°C. pHluorin fluorescence was excited at 475–485 nm by Polychrome V (TILL Photonics), and emissions were captured with a cooled CCD camera (Hamamatsu ImagEM) controlled by Slidebook imaging software (Intelligent Imaging Innovations), with a 495dcxru dichroic mirror and a 530/50 emission filter (Chroma). Time-lapse images (512 × 512 pixels) of pHluorin fluorescence were captured at 1 Hz. Each capture consisted of an average of two 50 ms exposures. Electrical field stimulation was generated by a constant current isolated stimulator (Digitimer DS3) controlled by a pulse stimulator (AMPI). A 10-second, 20 Hz train of 1 ms, 20 mA pulse was delivered to evoke exocytosis at the synapses.

Image analysis. Time-lapse images were deconvolved using Slidebook software. Active synapses were identified by comparing images immediately after and before a stimulus train. Ellipse ROIs encompassing the active synapses were then drawn and analyzed. For each ROI, baseline fluorescence calculated by averaging the 10 frames immediately before stimulus was subtracted for all time points. Peak pHluorin fluorescence intensity following stimulation was identified using a 3-frame window. To calculate the recovery time constant of pHluorin fluorescence, ROI data from peak intensity to the end of recording were imported into GraphPad Prism software and fitted (least squares regression) with a 1-phase decay model with plateau constrained to 0.

Seahorse respirometry

Neurons were plated at full confluence on XF24 microplates (Agilent 100777-004). Cells were treated with 0 (DMSO only) or 10 mM of NALL for 10 days before analysis, with 6 technical replicates performed for each biological replicate of the experiment. Experiments were conducted on day 60 differentiated neurons, before any signs of neuronal clumping appeared. The night before respirometry measurements, an XF24 Extracellular Flux Assay Kit (Agilent 100850-001) was equilibrated with 1 mL XF Calibrant (Agilent 100840-000) in each well at 37°C without CO 2 . The following morning, 50 mL Seahorse medium was prepared using XF DMEM (Agilent 103575-100), supplemented with 10 mM glucose (Agilent 103577-100), 1 mM pyruvate (Gibco 11360-070), and 2 mM l-glutamine (Gibco 25030-081), with pH adjusted to 7.4. After heating to 37°C, the Seahorse medium was used for 1 wash (800 μL) and medium replacement (500 μL) of the neurons, which were then incubated at 37°C for 1 hour without CO 2 . While incubating, a Mito Stress Test assay was initiated on a Seahorse XF24 Analyzer (Agilent 100736) and calibrated with the Extracellular Flux Assay Kit. The Mito Stress Test assay was then performed, using final concentrations of 2 μM oligomycin, 2 μM FCCP, and 0.75 μM each of antimycin A and rotenone, freshly prepared from an XF Cell Mito Stress Test Kit (Agilent 103015-100).

After respirometry measurements, protein content for each technical replicate was measured by gently removing the medium from each well and resuspending the contents in 30 μL RIPA buffer. Samples were then stored for 10 minutes at –80°C, thawed, transferred to Eppendorf tubes, and centrifuged for 18,000g for 10 min at 4°C. Supernatant was collected from the tubes, and total protein content was measured by BCA assay (Pierce 23225), using a Molecular Devices SpectraMax i3 plate reader with SoftMax Pro 6.3. Software used in collecting and analyzing the respirometry data included XFReader (v1.8.1.1), Wave (v2.6.3.5), and R (v4.5.1).

Statistics

Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 9. Two-group comparisons were conducted using 2-tailed t tests. For datasets with more than 2 groups, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was applied unless otherwise specified. For multiple comparisons, each group was compared with the designated control group (0 mM, NT, or vehicle, unless indicated). Behavior tests were analyzed using 2-way repeated measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval

All research complied with regulatory committees for research safety (Safety Protocol ID: BIO20230025). All mouse experiments were performed in compliance with Northwestern University Animal Care and Use Committee guidelines. Northwestern University Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (Chicago, Illinois, USA) approved the study.

Data availability

The MS data presented in this study were deposited in Mass Spectrometry Interactive Virtual Environment under the identifier MSV000097594 (https://massive.ucsd.edu/ProteoSAFe/dataset.jsp?task=67a299d5b94249d888c48b1cfb0cff4a) and ProteomeXchange under the identifier PXD062821 (https://proteomecentral.proteomexchange.org/cgi/GetDataset?ID=PXD062821).

Values for all data points represented in graphs and reported as means throughout the manuscript and supporting material are included in the Supporting Data Values file.