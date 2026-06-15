Oligodendrocyte dysfunction contributes to motor deficits and Purkinje cell axonopathy in spinocerebellar ataxia type 1

Oligodendroglial mutant ataxin-1 expression is sufficient to drive SCA1-related motor phenotypes. To directly assess the role of polyQ-expanded ataxin-1 in oligodendroglia and its contribution to SCA1-related phenotypes, we generated an OL-SCA1-cKI mouse model. These mice were developed by crossing SCA1 conditional KI (SCA1fl/+) mice (34) and Cspg4 (NG2)-cre (NG2-cre/+) transgenic mice (35, 36), yielding 4 genotypes: wild-type (WT), NG2-cre, SCA1fl/+, and SCA1fl/+ NG2-cre (Figure 1A). In OL-SCA1-cKI (SCA1fl/+ NG2-cre) mice, Cre recombinase is expressed in OPCs under the control of the Cspg4 (NG2) promoter, excising stop codons flanked by LoxP sites and enabling expression of the mutant Atxn1154CAG allele throughout the oligodendroglial lineage, including mature OLs. In the absence of Cre recombination, the mutant Atxn1 allele in SCA1fl/+ mice remains inactive and silenced, resulting in expression from only the single endogenous WT Atxn1 allele and creating a heterozygous Atxn1 background. To confirm oligodendroglia-specific Cre recombination, we crossed NG2-cre mice with Ai9 Cre-reporter mice, which express RFP in cells undergoing Cre-mediated recombination (37). IHC of cerebellar tissue revealed robust RFP expression in SRY-box transcription factor 10–positive (Sox10+) pan-oligodendroglia and myelin-rich white matter, with minimal expression in nuclear factor 1 A–positive (Nf1a+) astrocytes, calbindin–positive (Calb1+) PCs, or ionized calcium-binding adapter molecule 1–positive (Iba1+) microglia (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195723DS1). Furthermore, RFP expression was sustained throughout differentiation, colocalizing with stage-specific markers including Pdgfra (OPCs), Tcf7l2 (premyelinating OLs), and CC1 (mature OLs) (38) (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). This confirmed the successful generation of an oligodendroglia-specific conditional mouse model expressing mutant ataxin-1 [154Q], providing a system to dissect the role of oligodendroglial dysfunction in SCA1 pathogenesis.

Figure 1 Mutant ataxin-1 expression in oligodendroglia induces SCA1-related motor deficits. (A) Breeding schematic depicting the 4 genotypes: WT, NG2-cre, SCA1fl/+, and OL-SCA1-cKI (SCA1fl/+; NG2-cre). (B–H) Motor coordination performance assessed in OL-SCA1-cKI and control mice at 30 and 50 weeks of age using wire hang tests (B and C), dowel rod tests (D and E), rotarod tests (F), and grip strength tests (G and H). The number of animals (M: male, F: female) is as follows. At 30 weeks of age: WT (21M, 20F), NG2-cre (17M, 19F), SCA1fl/+ (23M, 18F), and OL-SCA1-cKI (23M, 11F). At 50 weeks: WT (20M 20F), NG2-cre (17M, 19F), SCA1fl/+ (23M, 20F), and OL-SCA1-cKI (22M 11F). Data represent mean ± SEM (B–E, G, and H), or weighted mean ± SEM, equally representing male and female mice (F). Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; all other comparisons are nonsignificant. (F) Additional annotations: †P < 0.05 (WT vs. NG2-cre); #P < 0.05 (WT vs. SCA1fl/+); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (SCA1fl/+ vs. SCA1fl/+; NG2-cre).

We next sought to determine whether oligodendroglial expression of mutant ataxin-1 alone is sufficient to induce hallmark SCA1 phenotypes, including weight loss, reduced lifespan, and progressive motor impairments (30). To account for potential sex differences, we calculated weighted means and SEM for both male and female mice. Surprisingly, mice carrying the SCA1fl/+ allele (both SCA1fl/+ and OL-SCA1-cKI animals), which are heterozygous for Atxn1 throughout the body, including most cells in the brain, exhibited increased body weight compared with WT and NG2-cre controls. No significant difference was observed between SCA1fl/+ and OL-SCA1-cKI mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Additionally, survival rates remained unchanged across all genotypes (Supplemental Figure 2B). To evaluate motor coordination and function over time, we performed wire hang (39), dowel rod (39, 40), rotarod (41), and grip strength (42) tests at 30 and 50 weeks of age (Figure 1, B–H, and Supplemental Figure 2, C–F). SCA1fl/+ mice exhibited impaired motor performance compared with WT controls (Figure 1, B–F). This phenotype may reflect both the 50% reduction of WT ataxin-1, which may contribute to motor deficits, given the motor impairment observed in full knockout mice (41, 43), and the increased body weight of SCA1fl/+ mice. To account for these baseline variables, SCA1fl/+ mice were used as the primary comparison group for OL-SCA1-cKI mice in subsequent analyses, allowing us to isolate the effect of mutant ataxin-1 in oligodendroglia. Notably, OL-SCA1-cKI mice performed significantly worse than SCA1fl/+ mice, showing progressive motor deficits across multiple behavioral tasks (Figure 1, B–F). Importantly, grip strength remained unaffected across all genotypes (Figure 1, G and H), indicating that the motor impairments in OL-SCA1-cKI mice arise from CNS dysfunction rather than peripheral muscle weakness. Together, these findings demonstrate that mutant ataxin-1 expression in oligodendroglia alone can induce SCA1-related motor deficits.

Myelin dysregulation and PC axon shrinkage in cerebellum white matter of OL-SCA1-cKI mice. The myelination of PC axons, the sole output of the cerebellum and the primary degenerating cells in SCA1, is critical for precise synaptic transmission onto deep cerebellar nuclei neurons (44). To determine how mutant ataxin-1 expression in oligodendroglia contributes to myelin dysregulation and potentially drives motor deficits observed in OL-SCA1-cKI mice, we performed transmission electron microscopy (TEM) on the cerebellar white matter, which predominantly contains myelinated distal PC axons (Figure 2). SCA1fl/+ control and OL-SCA1-cKI mice were analyzed at 30 and 80 weeks of age to assess potential age-dependent changes. At 30 weeks (Figure 2, A–D), OL-SCA1-cKI mice showed a shift toward smaller axon calibers compared with controls, suggesting PC axon shrinkage (Figure 2C). Because thicker axons have relatively higher g-ratio (Figure 2, B and F), we quantified g-ratios across binned axon diameter groups (Figure 2, D and H). These groups include axons with diameters <0.5 μm (approx. bottom 10%), 0.5–1 μm (approx. bottom 10–50%), 1–2 μm (approx. top 10–50%), and ≥2 μm (approx. top 10%). At this early stage, the g-ratio did not differ significantly between the genotypes across any size groups, showing no evidence of significant myelin loss (Figure 2D). Importantly, the onset of motor impairments at 30 weeks, despite the absence of demyelination, suggests that myelin reduction is unlikely to be the primary driver of oligodendroglia-induced motor dysfunction in the early stages of the disease. Instead, these results suggest that PC axon shrinkage occurs non-cell-autonomously due to mutant ataxin-1 expression in oligodendroglia from the early stages of disease progression, independent of myelin loss, and is likely a key factor in the onset of early motor deficits.

Figure 2 Myelin dysregulation and PC axon shrinkage in OL-SCA1-cKI mice. (A and E) Representative TEM images of PC axons in cerebellar white matter from SCA1fl/+ and OL-SCA1-cKI mice at 30 (A) and 80 weeks (E). Scale bar: 1 μm. (B and F) Scatterplots with linear regression analyses of g-ratio versus axon diameter of individual axons at 30 (B) and 80 weeks (F). n = 3 mice per genotype and time point. Axons from individual animals are denoted by distinct symbols (circle, diamond, triangle). (C and G) Frequency distribution plots of axon diameter at 30 (C) and 80 weeks (G), demonstrating a shift toward smaller axon calibers (shrinkage) in OL-SCA1-cKI mice starting at 30 weeks. (D and H) Quantifications of g-ratios by axon diameter at 30 (D) and 80 weeks (H), revealing significantly thinner myelin (higher g-ratio) in small-caliber axons (<0.5 μm) at 80 weeks. Data represent mean ± SEM with n = 3 mice per genotype. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s test (C, D, G, and H): *P < 0.05.

At 80 weeks, the higher frequency of small-caliber axons persisted in OL-SCA1-cKI mice (Figure 2G). Furthermore, the g-ratio of the smallest axons (<0.5 μm) was significantly greater in OL-SCA1-cKI, with a similar trend observed in the 0.5–1 μm group, suggesting a preferential demyelination of thin axons (Figure 2H). Western blot analysis of bulk cerebellar tissue further suggested a progressive trending decline in myelin protein levels (Supplemental Figure 3). This later-stage demyelination mirrors previous findings in constitutive SCA1-KI mice (33), indicating that myelin deficits in SCA1 result from the cell-autonomous expression of mutant ataxin-1 in oligodendroglia. Together, these results establish that both myelin dysregulation and PC axon shrinkage are central pathological features in SCA1, driven by oligodendroglial mutant ataxin-1 expression. These findings highlight an underappreciated, direct role of oligodendroglia in cerebellar dysfunction, providing insight into SCA1 pathology.

PC torpedoes and myelin debris in the granular layer are increased in OL-SCA1-cKI mice. To further investigate PC damage in OL-SCA1-cKI mice, in addition to examining axon shrinkage, we assessed whether ataxin-1-induced oligodendroglial defects promote the formation of PC axonal torpedoes (also known as axon swelling or axonal spheroids), a hallmark pathology observed in SCA1 (33, 45). While axonal swelling is increased with normal aging (46–48), it is further exacerbated in various neurological diseases, including AD, MS, Parkinson’s disease, and essential tremor (48–51). In MS, demyelinated regions are strongly associated with increased axon swelling, suggesting a link between myelin health and axon swelling (51). While no Calb1+ PC axonal torpedoes were observed in any genotype at 30 weeks (Supplemental Figure 4), they became evident in the granular layer at 80 weeks across all genotypes (Figure 3A). Quantification of torpedoes (>20 μm2) revealed a significant increase in both size and density in OL-SCA1-cKI mice compared with controls at 80 weeks (Figure 3, B and C). Costaining with the myelin protein proteolipid protein 1 (Plp1) showed that a larger fraction of these torpedoes were unmyelinated in OL-SCA1-cKI mice (Figure 3D). Moreover, unmyelinated torpedoes were significantly larger than myelinated torpedoes in OL-SCA1-cKI mice, whereas no such difference was observed in controls (Figure 3E). Notably, we also observed a significant accumulation of myelin debris in the granular layer near the PC layer in OL-SCA1-cKI mice at 80 weeks but not at 30 weeks (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 4). Such myelin debris accumulation, previously reported in MS (52) and ALS (53), may destabilize axons at the nodes of Ranvier and exacerbate axonal damage (54). The progression from early distal axon shrinkage in the white matter at 30 weeks (Figure 2D) to late-stage proximal axon swelling in the granular layer at 80 weeks (Figure 3) aligns with the current model of spheroid formation (55, 56), supporting the idea that mutant ataxin-1–induced oligodendroglial dysfunction drives progressive axonal damage in SCA1.

Figure 3 PC torpedoes and myelin debris in the granular layer are increased in OL-SCA1-cKI mice. (A) IHC of cerebellar sections from OL-SCA1-cKI and control mice at 80 weeks. Arrowheads indicate myelinated torpedoes, arrows indicate unmyelinated torpedoes, and asterisk-headed arrows indicate myelin debris. Scale bar: 100 μm (main) and 20 μm (enlarged). (B and C) Quantifications of PC torpedoes (>20 μm2) in size (B) and density (C) in the granular layer (GL). Data represent mean ± SEM, with n = 3–6 mice per genotype. One-way ANOVA (B) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (C): *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (D and E) Quantifications of PC torpedoes (>20 μm2) based on myelination status (D) and size differences between myelinated and unmyelinated (E) in OL-SCA1-cKI and control mice at 80 weeks. Data represent mean ± SEM, with n = 4–6 mice per genotype. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (E): *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (F and G) Quantifications of Plp1+ myelin debris in size (F) and density (G) in the granular layer at 30 and 80 weeks. Data represent mean ± SEM, with n = 3–4 mice per genotype. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Next, to evaluate the contribution of neurons to the severity of axonal pathology, we performed this experiment in SCA1fl/+ mice crossed with Nestin-cre (SCA1fl/+ Nestin-cre), in which recombination occurs throughout the CNS, including PCs and oligodendroglia (57, 58). These mice exhibited significant PC loss (Supplemental Figure 5A), characteristic intranuclear ataxin-1 inclusions (Supplemental Figure 5B), and reduced Calb1 expression in PC axons at 80 weeks (Supplemental Figure 5C). Notably, intranuclear ataxin-1 aggregates were detected only in PCs and not in the white matter of SCA1fl/+ Nestin-cre mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). Next, we examined PC axonal phenotypes in these mice. Despite the technical limitation of reduced Calb1 expression in PC axons, we observed an increased number of Plp1+ myelinated torpedoes and myelin debris in both OL-SCA1-cKI and SCA1fl/+ Nestin-cre mice (Supplemental Figure 5, C–F). Interestingly, axonal and myelin damage in OL-SCA1-cKI was comparable to that in SCA1fl/+ Nestin-cre mice, whereas PC morphology, density, and Calb1 protein levels remained unchanged at 80 weeks in OL-SCA1-cKI mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5, A and G–I). These results suggest that polyQ-expanded mutant ataxin-1 expression in oligodendroglia is sufficient to drive axonal damage but insufficient to induce PC soma degeneration.

We also examined astrocyte and microglial activation (gliosis) in OL-SCA1-cKI mice and found no evidence of gliosis in the white matter or granular layer at 80 weeks, despite the observed axonal and myelin damage (Supplemental Figure 6). Quantification of glial fibrillary acidic protein–positive (GFAP+) (astrocyte marker) and Iba1+ (microglial marker) signal intensities revealed no significant differences between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). These results suggest that the axonal damage observed in OL-SCA1-cKI mice is a direct consequence of oligodendroglial dysfunction, independent of secondary glial activation. In summary, mutant ataxin-1 expression in oligodendroglia drives progressive axonal pathology in SCA1, characterized by increased PC torpedoes and myelin debris, without inducing gliosis.

The hippocampus exhibits accumulated myelin debris but not axonal swelling. Given that oligodendroglia are ubiquitous throughout the CNS and SCA1 pathology affects multiple brain regions (45), we next investigated whether the myelin and axonal defects observed in the cerebellum also occur in extracerebellar areas. We observed a similar accumulation of myelin debris in the hippocampus of both OL-SCA1-cKI and SCA1fl/+ Nestin-cre mice at 80 weeks compared with controls, whereas the cortex and brainstem showed minimal debris accumulation (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). We then evaluated axon swelling in the hippocampus. Although Plp1+DAPI– myelinated axonal swellings were detected, their density did not differ significantly across genotypes (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). These results indicate that while mutant ataxin-1 expression in oligodendroglia promotes myelin debris accumulation in the hippocampus, PC axons are selectively vulnerable to oligodendroglial dysfunction.

Non-cell-autonomous PC response to oligodendroglial dysfunction in SCA1. To dissect the early molecular mechanisms by which mutant ataxin-1 disrupts OPC and OL, as well as how these alterations propagate across cerebellar cell types, particularly PC, we performed snRNA-seq on the cerebella of OL-SCA1-cKI mice and their SCA1fl/+ littermate controls at 30 weeks. After applying stringent quality control pre-processing, we identified distinct clusters of nuclei corresponding to major neuronal and glial populations based on established marker gene expression (33) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). Notably, the proportions of OPCs, OLs, PCs, and other cerebellar cell types remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 8E), indicating that oligodendroglial expression of mutant ataxin-1 in OL-SCA1-cKI mice is insufficient to trigger PC death. Furthermore, consistent with the snRNA-seq results, in vivo assessment of proliferation using 5-ethynyl 2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) labeling revealed no differences in the proliferation rate of Pdgfra+ OPCs across the CNS (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that OPC proliferative capacity is unaffected.

Figure 4 Non-cell-autonomous molecular and cellular PC response to OL-induced dysfunction in SCA1. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plot of annotated cerebellar cell types from OL-SCA1-cKI and SCA1fl/+ littermate control mice at 30 weeks (n = 4 mice per genotype. SCA1fl/+, n = 28,908; OL-SCA1-cKI, n = 35,396 nuclei). (B) Bar graphs depicting the number of downregulated (Down), upregulated (Up), and total DEGs across cerebellar cell types. DEGs were considered significant with P corrected < 0.05 and imputed |EMD| > 0.1. GC, granule cell; DCN, deep cerebellar nuclei neuron; UBC, unipolar brush cell; PC, Purkinje cell; MLI1, molecular layer interneuron 1; MLI2, molecular layer interneuron 2; GoC, Golgi cell; AS, astrocyte; BG, Bergmann glia; OPC, oligodendrocyte progenitor cell; OL, oligodendrocyte; MG, microglia; PER, pericyte; END, endothelial cell; EMD, Earth Mover’s distance. (C) Venn diagrams illustrating the overlap of PC DEGs between OL-SCA1-cKI and constitutive SCA1-KI datasets (33). Representation factors (RF; observed/expected number of overlapping genes) and P values were calculated using a hypergeometric test. (D) Volcano plot of PC DEGs from OL-SCA1-cKI mice, highlighting genes overlapping with those in constitutive SCA1-KI. DOWN, downregulated genes; UP, upregulated genes. (E) GO analysis of 62 upregulated PC DEGs, highlighting cellular components associated with postsynaptic function. (F) Representative IHC images of cerebellar lobules (L5 and L6) in 80-week-old OL-SCA1-cKI and control mice. (G) Quantification of molecular layer (ML) thickness in anterior (L3 and L4), medial (L5 and L6), and posterior (L9 and L10) cerebellar regions. Data represent mean ± SEM with n = 3 mice per genotype. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To pinpoint cell type–specific gene expression changes, we identified differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 1). Notably, the non-cell-autonomously induced DEGs in OL-SCA1-cKI PCs exhibited significant overlap with those in constitutive SCA1-KI mice (33) (Figure 4, C and D), highlighting a shared pathological molecular signature. Gene Ontology (GO) analysis revealed an upregulation of pathways related to postsynaptic organization (Figure 4E), while no significant enrichment was observed in downregulated genes, suggesting aberrant synaptic remodeling as an early transcriptomic response to oligodendroglial dysfunction. At the structural level, this was mirrored by increased PC dendritic length, as inferred from molecular layer thickness in the medial cerebellar lobules at 80 weeks (Figure 4, F and G) but not at 30 weeks (Supplemental Figure 8F). These findings are consistent with the previous report of increased parallel fiber-PC dendritic synapses in SCA1-KI (33) and the established role of OL in modulating dendritic spine turnover (59) and PC dendritic arborization (60). Interestingly, this compensatory PC dendritic arborization was not observed in the posterior lobules, which are preferentially and more severely affected in SCA1 (61–64). Collectively, our results highlight a crucial, non-cell-autonomous role of OL dysfunction in driving PC gene dysregulation in SCA1. The observed dendritic compensation in PCs likely represents an adaptive response to axonal dysfunction, reinforcing the central role of OPCs and OLs in cerebellar pathology.

Oligodendrocyte subtype imbalance and dysfunction drive SCA1 pathogenesis. OLs showed downregulation of key genes involved in myelin formation and axon maintenance, including Plp1, Mbp, Aspa, Grm7 (65), and Fgfr2 (66) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 1). Given that myelin proteins have long half-lives of approximately 6 months and slow turnover rates (67, 68), this transcriptional downregulation, despite the observed intact myelination at the ultrastructural level (Figure 2, A–D), suggests that a reduction in myelin production is initiated around this stage, ultimately contributing to demyelination at later time points (Figure 2, E and G). Importantly, GO analysis also highlighted downregulation of axon development (Figure 5B), consistent with the observed axon shrinkage (Figure 2, D and H). These results implicate early transcriptional dysregulation of myelin- and axon-supporting genes in driving both cell-autonomous demyelination and non-cell-autonomous PC axonal pathology in SCA1.

Figure 5 OL subtype imbalance and dysfunction drive SCA1 pathogenesis. (A) Volcano plot of pan-OL DEGs from OL-SCA1-cKI mice, highlighting genes overlapping with those in constitutive SCA1-KI. (B) GO analysis of pan-OL DEGs, highlighting downregulation of axon development pathway and upregulation of axo-myelinic synapse-related pathways. (C) UMAP plots illustrating oligodendroglial populations by identified subtype (top) and by genotype and time point (bottom) across datasets: (left, OL-SCA1-cKI; middle, SCA1-KI; right, SCA1 human samples). (D) Bar graphs quantifying oligodendroglial subtype proportions in OL-SCA1-cKI (left; n = 4 mice per genotype), SCA1-KI at 24 weeks (middle; n = 3 mice per genotype), and SCA1 human (n = 9) and healthy control (n = 10) samples (right). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (E) GO analysis of upregulated DEGs in OL1-3 across SCA1-KI, OL-SCA1-cKI, and human SCA1 datasets. Upregulated genes in OL3 are associated with axonogenesis and axonal support, a compensatory response that declines over disease progression.

Intriguingly, GO analysis further revealed an upregulation of synapse-related pathways in OLs, suggesting potential compensatory alterations in neuron-OL communication at axo-myelinic synapses (69, 70) (Figure 5B). Recent studies have demonstrated that oligodendroglia exhibit distinct transcriptomic subtypes (71, 72), each with unique responses to disease (23, 73, 74). We hypothesized that OL subpopulations in SCA1 may exhibit divergent responses, including contributions to neurotoxic and neuroprotective effects. To investigate this, we subclustered OPCs and OLs to identify transcriptionally distinct subtypes within the OL lineage. In addition to the OL-SCA1-cKI dataset, we reanalyzed previously generated human SCA1 and constitutive SCA1-KI mouse snRNA-seq datasets (33) using an updated analysis pipeline. Subclustering across all datasets identified 2 OPC subtypes (Caln1[CALN1]lo OPC1 and Caln1[CALN1]hi OPC2), committed OPC (COP), newly formed OL (NFOL), and 3 mature OL subtypes (OL1, OL2, OL3) (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Notably, Ptgds(PTGDS)hi OL1 and Klk6(KLK6)hi OL2 corresponded to mature OL subtypes found throughout the CNS (MOL5/6 and MOL2, respectively) (23, 72). In contrast, Caln1(CALN1)hi OPC2 and Fgf14(FGF14)hi Rbfox1(RBFOX1)hi OL3 exhibited significant cerebellum-specific enrichment compared with the cortex and striatum (Supplemental Figure 11, A and C). Further analysis of an independent mouse cerebellum snRNA-seq dataset (75) confirmed an even distribution of these OL subpopulations across cerebellar subregions (Supplemental Figure 11, B–D). GO analysis of the top 100 genes per subtype, derived from WT mice or control human samples, revealed distinct functional specializations: OL2 was highly enriched in myelin formation pathways, while OL3 was associated with synaptic signaling, implicating OL3’s role in axo-myelinic synapses (Supplemental Figure 10C). These findings underscore the transcriptomic heterogeneity of cerebellar oligodendroglia, providing a crucial foundation for downstream analyses.

To determine whether SCA1 disrupts OL subtype composition, we examined the relative abundance of OL subtypes in both human and mouse SCA1 samples. The myelin gene–enriched OL2 subtype was significantly reduced in human SCA1 and SCA1-KI datasets, whereas it showed a nonsignificant decrease in the OL-SCA1-cKI dataset (Figure 5D), implicating its loss as a key driver of SCA1-associated demyelination (33). In contrast, the cerebellum-specific OL3 was significantly increased in both OL-SCA1-cKI and SCA1-KI datasets, suggesting that this expansion represents an early compensatory response to disease progression. Collectively, these findings indicate that an imbalance in OL subtypes underlies SCA1-related OL dysfunction in the cerebellum.

To uncover the functional dysregulation of oligodendroglial subtypes and their specific contributions to SCA1, we identified DEGs for each subtype (Supplemental Table 2). In mouse OL subtypes, Atxn1 expression varied among subtypes, with minimal DEG overlaps across mature OLs. In contrast, human OL subtypes exhibited more uniform ATXN1 expressions and greater DEG overlap (Supplemental Figure 12). GO pathway analysis further highlighted distinct dysregulated biological processes across SCA1 OL subtypes (Supplemental Figure 13 and Supplemental Table 3). OL1 and OL2 showed a pronounced reduction in genes critical for small GTPase-mediated intracellular signal transduction (e.g., DOCK3, PREX1, PREX2, FGD4, RHOU, etc.) in human SCA1. This signaling pathway is essential for oligodendroglia to respond to neuronal activity and provide proper myelination (76). Given that impaired neuronal activity detection can also compromise metabolic support to neurons (77), our findings suggest that OL1 and OL2 become less responsive to neuronal signals, leading to widespread deficits in myelination and axonal support in SCA1. In contrast, OL3 showed a striking upregulation of genes involved in axonogenesis, axon guidance, synaptic organization, and neuron projection guidance across all datasets (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 13), suggesting a compensatory neuroprotective response, via enhanced axonal support or increased OL3 abundance (Figure 5D). Notably, longitudinal constitutive SCA1-KI mouse data revealed that this upregulation is most pronounced at early disease stages but declines over time (Figure 5E), indicating a progressive loss of compensatory capacity of cerebellum-specific OL3, which may contribute to disease exacerbation. Together, these findings reveal a dual mechanism underlying OL dysfunction in SCA1: impaired OL1/OL2-mediated myelination and axonal support, coupled with OL3’s diminishing neuroprotective response over disease progression.

TCF7L2 and HTT as potential early drivers of dysregulated OL-neuron communication in SCA1. To identify upstream transcriptional regulators driving gene expression changes and OL subtype imbalances in SCA1, we performed QIAGEN Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) using both upregulated and downregulated DEGs from pan-OPC and pan-OL populations (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). This analysis highlighted TCF7L2 and HTT as key regulators across all datasets (Figure 6, A and B). TCF7L2 (also known as TCF4) is a critical mediator of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway and plays a central role in OL differentiation and (re)myelination (78). Our previous work demonstrated Wnt/β-catenin signaling dysregulation in SCA1 Bergmann glia and a physical interaction between polyQ-expanded ataxin-1 and TCF7L2 (61). Interestingly, while TCF7L2 transcriptional activity is predicted to be suppressed in OLs (Figure 6C), its gene expression is upregulated in COP/NFOL and OL1-3 populations (Supplemental Figure 14), suggesting that polyQ-expanded ataxin-1 may interfere with TCF7L2 function, triggering a compensatory increase in TCF7L2 mRNA levels. Similarly, HTT, well known for its role in HD, has been implicated in OL dysfunction, demyelination, and impaired differentiation (79). Although further studies are needed to define the precise molecular interactions, the identification of TCF7L2 and HTT as potential molecular intermediaries highlights these pathways as promising targets for restoring OL function in SCA1.