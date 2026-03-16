Overexpression of the ERG oncogene in prostate cancer identifies candidates for PARP inhibitor–based radiosensitization

ERG overexpression does not impair DSB repair and lacks prognostic value after RT in PCa. Dysregulations in DNA DSB repair stimulate the translocation of the ERG gene to chromosome 21 (38). Therefore, ERG-overexpressing (ERG+) cells may harbor DSB repair defects, which could provide new targeting possibilities. To address this hypothesis, our initial analysis was focused on detecting any deficiency in DSB repair in ERG+ cells. To directly analyze the 2 main repair pathways, NHEJ and HRR, we used the plasmid reconstruction assay using pGC and pEJ plasmids stably integrated in the PCa cell line DU145 (Figure 1A). Additionally, DU145-pGC and DU145-pEJ cells were transduced with an ERG-overexpressing (ERG+) plasmid or the empty vector (EV) control (Figure 1A). Quantification of NHEJ and HRR events revealed no difference in either NHEJ (Figure 1B) or HRR (Figure 1C) between ERG overexpression and EV control, suggesting efficient functionality of both NHEJ and HRR pathways in ERG+ cells. We confirmed these data by monitoring the DSB markers γH2AX and 53BP1 at 1 hour and 24 hours after IR with 2 Gy (Figure 1D). γH2AX/53BP1 foci showed similar numbers at 2 hours (EV: 30.8 ± 2.0 vs. ERG+: 31.6 ± 3.2 foci) and at 24 hours (EV: 1.8 ± 0.4 vs. ERG+: 2.7 ± 0.6 foci) (Figure 1E). Likewise, similar numbers of RAD51 foci at 3 hours (EV: 11.6 ± 1.6 vs. ERG+: 12.6 ± 1.6 foci) and 24 hours (EV: 1.8 ± 0.4 vs. ERG+: 1.7 ± 0.5 foci) were reported in both cells (Figure 1, F and G).

Figure 1 ERG overexpression does not alter DSB repair or predict RT outcome in prostate cancer. (A) Upper panel: Schematic representation of the NHEJ reporter pEJ and HRR reporter pGC constructs. Lower panel: Western blot showing ERG overexpression in DU145 cells following ectopic transfection with the ERG expression vector. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (B and C) DU145 cells harboring stably integrated copies of either pEJ or pGC reporter constructs were cotransfected with I-Sce-I–expressing vector and ERG-expressing vector (ERG+) or empty vector (EV). The percentage of GFP-positive cells was measured 24 hours posttransfection, by FACS, as an indication for EJ efficiency (B) or HRR efficiency (C). Shown are the means ± SEM from at least 3 independent experiments. (D–G) DU145 cells transfected with the ERG expression vector (ERG+) or an empty vector (EV) were treated with or without 1 μM olaparib for 2 hours before irradiation with 2 Gy. (D) Representative images of γH2AX and 53BP1 foci 1 hour and 24 hours posttreatment. Scale bar: 20 µm. (E) Quantification of data shown in D. (F) Representative micrographs of RAD51 and γH2AX 3 hours and 24 hours posttreatment. Scale bar: 20 µm. (G) Quantification of data shown in F. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. Comparisons in B, C, G, and E were performed by an unpaired Mann-Whitney t test. (H) Kaplan-Meier survival curves comparing time to PSA progression after RT in patients with PCa with ERG-positive (gray, 759 patients) and ERG-negative (black, 938 patients) tumors, as determined by immunohistochemistry (IHC). Adjusted P value indicates no statistically significant difference in PSA PFA between ERG groups. Concordance index (C-index) suggests limited discriminatory power of the Cox model.

Analysis of PSA PFS of patients who underwent salvage RT (n = 1,770) revealed no difference between patients with ERG-positive (n = 790) and ERG-negative (n = 980) tumors (P = 0.296, Figure 1H). Together these data indicate that ERG overexpression does not cause gross DSB repair defects and is not a prognostic marker for the outcome of RT in PCa.

Repair switch to the alternative end-joining pathway in ERG-overexpressing cells. Interestingly, sequencing of end-joining repair junctions in DU145-pEJ–repaired EV and ERG+ clones revealed mostly accurate repair in DU145-EV clones, whereas DU145-ERG+ clones displayed inaccurate repair, with more and longer deletions, ranging even up to 90 bp (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194949DS1). We and others have demonstrated that many tumor entities switch their repair to the inaccurate PARP1-dependent alternative EJ repair (PARP1-EJ) pathway (20, 22, 39, 40). We next analyzed this switch in ERG+ DU145 cells using the plasmid reconstruction assay as described previously (18, 20). Strikingly, upon ERG overexpression, approximately 40% of the repair events relied on PARP1-EJ repair (Figure 2B). We have previously demonstrated that cells relying on PARP1-EJ repair can be selectively radiosensitized by PARPi (18–20). Therefore, we sought to investigate whether this extends to ERG-overexpressing cells. To this end, the DU145 (ERG+ vs. EV) cells were treated with 1 μM olaparib for 2 hours before IR with different doses, and survival fractions were measured using colony-forming assay (CFA). Analysis revealed that olaparib significantly selectively radiosensitized ERG+ cells (Figure 2C). In clear concordance with this, we demonstrated a 4.8-fold elevated number of DSB repair foci (γH2AX/53BP1) 24 hours after 2 Gy in ERG+ DU145 cells (Figure 2D). This was further recapitulated using the ERG-overexpressing PCa cell line VCaP, which also showed (a) a switch to PARP1-EJ repair, which was inhibited upon siRNA-mediated ERG knockdown (Figure 2E); (b) a significantly increased number of γH2AX/53BP1 foci upon ERG depletion (Figure 2F); (c) more unrepaired DSBs (Figure 2G); and (d) a sensitization toward IR by inhibition of PARP1 (Figure 2, H and I). Notably, PARPi alone showed no effect on foci level (Supplemental Figure 1B), or on cell survival (Supplemental Figure 1C), which strongly suggests that the olaparib-mediated radiosensitization is not attributed to any deficiency in HRR but rather to the inhibition of the PARP1-EJ repair. Together this validates (a) the switch to PARP1-EJ as well as (b) the selective radiosensitization of ERG-overexpressing cells using the PARPi olaparib.

Figure 2 Repair switch to PARP1-EJ in ERG-overexpressing cells. (A) Distribution of deletion lengths at EJ repair junctions in DU145-pEJ cells transfected with either ERG expression vector (ERG+) or empty vector (EV). (B) Percentage of the PARP1-EJ repair events, measured as olaparib-induced inhibition of EJ, in DU145-pEJ cells transfected with ERG or EV. Significance was determined using an unpaired Mann-Whitney t test. ***P < 0.001. (C) Survival fractions after olaparib pretreatment followed by IR in ERG- or EV-transfected DU145 cells. Differences were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons (*P < 0.05). (D) Representative images (left) and quantification (right) of γH2AX (red) and 53BP1 (green) foci 24 hours after combined olaparib and 2 Gy treatment in DU145 cells expressing ERG or EV. (E) Percentage of PARP1-EJ events in VCaP cells transfected with scrambled (sc) or ERG-targeting siRNA (siERG), analyzed 48–72 hours posttransfection at maximal ERG knockdown. Inset: Western blot confirming ERG knockdown. HSC70 served as loading control. (F) Representative images (left) and quantification (right) of γH2AX and 53BP1 foci 24 hours after 2 Gy IR in ERG-depleted VCaP cells. (G) Representative γH2AX and 53BP1 foci (left) and quantification (right) 24 hours after combined olaparib and 2 Gy treatment in VCaP cells. Scale bars: 20 µm. Significance for E–G was determined by unpaired Mann-Whitney t test (***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001). (H) Representative colony formation images of VCaP cells treated with or without 6 Gy, following PARP inhibition (+Olap) or not (CTR). (I) Survival fractions after indicated treatments in VCaP cells. Differences were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons (*P < 0.05). All data represent means ± SEM from ≥3 independent experiments.

Quantitative proteomic analysis of ERG-overexpressing cells. Bottom-up quantitative proteomics of PCa cells (VCaP, DU145, and BPH1) was performed using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). A total of 4,421 proteins were identified across all PCa cell lines (Supplemental Table 1). Principal component analysis (PCA) demonstrated distinct differences among the 3 cell lines, with a high grade of similarity between the biological replicates based on the low Euclidean distances in the PCA scatterplot (Figure 3A). For proteomic experiments, 1 μg protein was loaded per run. Column-median normalization reduced technical variance, enabling reliable relative abundance comparisons across replicates and cell lines. ANOVA (q < 0.05) identified 1,829 proteins with unchanged expression across cell lines, serving as robust internal controls (Supplemental Table 2). ANOVA test revealed 2,592 significantly differentially abundant proteins among different cell lines (FDR q value < 0.01) (Supplemental Table 3). The proteome profiles showed clear distinctions with 3 major proteome clusters corresponding to the 3 cellular groups (Figure 3B). Direct comparisons between the ERG+ VCaP and the ERG– DU145 and BPH1 cells revealed significant proteomic profile differences (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Quantitative proteomics reveals the upregulation of PARP1-EJ proteins in ERG-overexpressing cells. (A) PCA in scatterplot visualization of all tested samples of the 3 cell lines, BPH1 (blue), DU145 (orange), and VCaP (pink). (B) Hierarchical clustering of significantly changed proteins between the 3 measured cell lines (ANOVA, FDR q value < 0.01). Samples (n = 6) were annotated by the following colors above the heatmap: VCaP (pink), DU145 (orange), and BPH1 (blue). Each row indicates the expression of a single protein. Increased intensity of red color indicates a higher relative abundance of proteins, while blue color indicates lower relative abundance of proteins. (C) Volcano plots of proteins derived from PCa cell lines, VCaP against DU145 in the upper plot and VCaP against BPH1 in the lower plot. Proteins with FDR q value < 0.05 are above the horizontal line, while those with fold change ≥ 1.5 are outside the vertical lines (red dots represent significantly elevated abundance, blue dots represent significantly reduced abundance, and black dots indicate no significant changes). Notably, PARP1-dependent EJ-related proteins (PARP1, LIG3, XRCC1, and MRE11) are highlighted in black, showing higher abundance in VCaP compared with DU145 and BPH1. (D) Western blot showing the expression of the indicated proteins in VCaP, DU145, and BPH1 cells. HSC70 was used as a loading control. Quantification of the expression levels of the indicated proteins in the specified cell lines, based on band intensities from at least 3 independent Western blots. (E) Western blot showing the expression of the indicated proteins following siRNA-mediated ERG depletion.

A comprehensive proteomic profiling and statistical approach were used to differentiate significantly regulated proteins from those with invariant levels across PCa cell lines. Protein abundance of all quantified proteins across the different cell line replicates were median-normalized to account for potential technical variation in total protein loading or injection amount (Supplemental Figure 2). This normalization ensures unbiased comparative analysis of protein levels between BPH1, DU145, and VCaP cells, highlighting proteins with and without significant abundance changes to distinguish between proteins with constant abundance and those with differential regulation across cell lines. This rigorous normalization and large-scale statistical filtering revealed a significantly higher abundance (P < 0.05, fold change > 1.5) for PARP1, LIG3, and XRCC1, all involved in PARP1-EJ, as well as for MRE11, a key factor in DNA end resection, in VCaP compared with DU145 and BPH1 cells. These findings were validated by Western blot, revealing that PARP1, XRCC1, Lig3, and MRE11 proteins showed 4.1-fold, 3.1-fold, 5.6-fold, and 4.5-fold higher expression, respectively, in ERG-positive VCaP cells than ERG-negative BPH1 and DU145 cells (Figure 3D). Furthermore, siRNA-mediated ERG depletion resulted in a marked reduction in the expression of PARP1-EJ components PARP1 and LIG3 and to a lesser extent XRCC1 in VCaP cells (Figure 3E). Together, proteomic analysis along with immunoblotting data indicate that the repair switch to the PARP1-EJ repair pathway in ERG+ PCa cells is likely attributed to the overexpression of the aforementioned proteins. The data further suggest that ERG overexpression can serve as a biomarker for the response to PARPi as radiosensitizer.

Functional ex vivo analysis of PCa tissue cultures. To further address the hypothesis that ERG overexpression can serve as a biomarker for selective radiosensitization by PARPi, we sought to directly analyze human PCa tissue samples. Therefore, we used our previously described functional ex vivo assay (41). Briefly, we collected 53 PCa punch biopsies from 40 patients with high-risk PCa who underwent RP at the Martini-Klinik, Hamburg (Supplemental Table 4); generated tissue slice cultures (TSCs); and determined first the ERG status and analyzed second unrepaired DSBs after ex vivo treatment with IR ± PARPi as previously described (41). For ERG status determination, an immunofluorescence-based ERG score was developed ranging from 0–3 including the amount (a) as well as the intensity (i) of ERG-positive cells (Figure 4A). The ERG score is a modified score of the Allred scoring system, which also combines percentage and intensity of positive cells (42). The patient samples were independently stained and scored at least twice and sorted by the mean of amount and intensity (a+i) scores in descending order. Since the maximum score of 3 was never reached for the mean of the replicative measurements, the maximum a+i was set to 2.6, and a heatmap was generated according to the quantified ERG scores (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 3). Next, we examined the effect of olaparib on the repair of IR-induced DSBs by monitoring γH2AX and 53BP1 foci as surrogate markers (Figure 4C). The PARPi-induced enhancement ratio (PiER) was calculated in the TSCs established from PCa patient samples, as previously described (41). Twenty-two samples from 17 patients with PCa were classified as responders within this cohort, showing a PiER > 1.3 for both γH2AX and 53BP1 markers (Figure 4D). Additionally, tissue from an ERG-positive patient–derived xenograft (C5) (43) was included in the analysis. We analyzed the γH2AX/53BP1 foci in ex vivo–treated (IR ± PARPi) TSC as well as patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tissue after in vivo treatment (Supplemental Figure 3). The PiER values of these samples were calculated and confirmed to fall within the responder group (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 5). No remarkable correlation was observed between Gleason score and treatment response when comparing responders and nonresponders (Supplemental Figure 4). However, it is important to note that our patient cohort was preselected to include high-risk individuals, which may limit the generalizability of this conclusion. Collectively, these data confirm our previous results, showing that approximately 40% of the analyzed PCa tissues responded positively to the combined treatment regimen (41).

Figure 4 ERG as a predictive marker for the response to PARPi as a radiosensitizing agent. (A) ERG scoring system. ERG score was developed based on a modified version of the Allred scoring system, which combines the percentage and intensity of positive cells. The ERG score ranges from 0 to 3, reflecting both the amount and intensity of ERG-positive cells within patient samples. Staining was performed at least twice. (B) Representative heatmap for ERG scores of all samples, arranged in descending order. (C) Representative images of γH2AX (red) and 53BP1 (green) 24 hours after treatment with (Olap) or without olaparib prior to 2 Gy. DAPI (blue) was used to counterstain nuclei. (D) Plot showing the correlation between the PARPi enhancement ratio (PiER) of residual γH2AX (x axis) and 53BP1 (y axis) 24 hours after 2 Gy for each tumor slice. Black dots represent PCa patient tumor slice cultures, while yellow dots represent C5 PDX samples, either in vivo (iv) or ex vivo (ev) treated. (E) Based on the PiER, patients were classified as responders (red) and nonresponders (gray). Most responders were found to have higher ERG scores (>1.0).

To determine the cutoff value that accurately discriminates between ERG-positive and ERG-negative cases, the ERG values (a+i) from both responders and nonresponders were used for calculation using cutpointr package (Version 1.1.2) in R (Version 4.3.0). The cutoff for ERG positivity was set to an a+i ≥ 1 (Figure 4E), resulting in 45% of the samples being classified as ERG positive and 55% as ERG negative (24 samples from 18 patients vs. 29 samples from 22 patients). This distribution generally reflects the percentage of ERG-positive PCa tumors previously reported (25, 26). Importantly, except for one (#1a/b), all responders were indeed located within the group of ERG-positive tumors (Figure 4E). Two patient samples (#19a/b, #32) were ERG positive but classified as nonresponders. One patient sample was ERG positive in both biopsies (#18a/b) but showed opposing results concerning the PARPi+IR response. Only in one patient sample (#10a/b) did the ERG status differ between biopsies. The biopsy that tested positive for ERG responded to PARPi+IR and the ERG-negative biopsy did not. All other samples where 2 specimens were available displayed similar results in both response to PARPi and ERG status (44). ERG and AR are tightly interconnected, co-occupying thousands of enhancers to cooperatively drive oncogenic transcriptional programs in PCa (45, 46). To exclude any confounding effect of AR on ERG-mediated DNA repair and radiosensitivity, we analyzed AR expression in our patient cohort (Supplemental Table 6 and Supplemental Figure 5). Consistent with a prior report (31), most ERG-positive tumors were also AR positive (76%), yet 63% of ERG-negative tumors also showed AR positivity. Since selective radiosensitization was observed in ERG-positive tumors only, AR status alone cannot account for this phenotype. Thus, our data identify ERG as the principal determinant of PARP inhibitor–induced radiosensitization, supporting its potential as a robust biomarker for response to IR plus olaparib irrespective of AR expression.

Olaparib-mediated inhibition of DSB repair in ERG-negative cells embedded in ERG-positive tissue via bystander effect. In accordance with various studies, our findings also display intratumor variability in ERG positivity. Amount and intensity of ERG are distributed rather heterogeneously within the tumor (44), which is also reflected in Figure 4B. Consequently, this raises the concern that selectively targeting ERG-positive cells could lead to the development of ERG-negative tumors from ERG-positive ones through clonal selection, thus impeding effective tumor control. Although no considerable correlation between the quantity or intensity of ERG and the PiER score was detected (r2 = ~0.4, Supplemental Figure 6), employing the ERG cutoff level was sufficient to predict the response to IR+PARPi. This indicates that even within ERG-positive tumors, ERG-negative cells might exhibit an enhanced response to IR+PARPi. To address this possibility, we sought to analyze the effect of PARP inhibition on the repair of IR-induced DSBs in ERG-positive and ERG-negative cells separately in 3 ERG-positive scored responders (Figure 5, A and B: #7, #28, #40). ERG and 53BP1 were costained in these samples to monitor DSB foci in ERG-negative versus ERG-positive cells at 2 hours and 24 hours after IR. Strikingly, ERG-negative cells also displayed increased number of residual 53BP1 foci (P < 0.01) to levels comparable to those of ERG-positive cells upon IR+PARPi (Figure 5, A and B). This effect might be explained by the previously described bystander response (47–49), which may involve direct cell-cell communication (gap-junction intercellular communication) or release of secreted factors into the medium reaching more distant cells. To test the latter hypothesis, we incubated TSCs from ERG-negative (nos. 42, 43, and 44) or ERG-positive (no. 41) patients with either the medium of ERG-positive VCaP cells or their regular medium as control for 24 hours prior to IR. Subsequently, we treated the samples as described above to analyze foci upon IR ± PARPi. As expected, TSC from the ERG+ tumor displayed an increased number of residual 53BP1 foci following the double treatment, with no detected difference between the VCaP medium and the regular medium (Figure 5C). Remarkably, the ERG-negative TSCs showed an elevated amount of residual 53BP1 foci after preincubation with the VCaP medium (Figure 5D), strongly supporting the idea that bystander responses may explain the homogeneous PiER in a heterogeneous ERG background.

Figure 5 DSB analysis in ERG-positive and ERG-negative cells within PCa TSCs. (A) Representative images of 53BP1 foci (red) in ERG-positive (green) and ERG-negative cells within the TSCs of an ERG-positive PCa patient (#4). DAPI was used to counterstain nuclei. Scale bar: 20 µm. (B) Quantification of 53BP1 foci numbers per DAPI+ area in ERG-negative versus ERG-positive cells within the TSCs of the indicated patients with PCa. (C) Quantification of 53BP1 foci in the TSCs of ERG-positive PCa patient (#8) cultivated in DMEM (highlighted in blue) or conditional medium collected from the ERG-positive VCaP cells (highlighted in red). (D) Representative micrographs of 53BP1 foci (red) in TSC from ERG-negative PCa patient (#42) cultivated in either RPMI or VCaP conditional medium. Scale bar: 20 µm. (E) Quantification of 53BP1 foci per DAPI+ area in TSCs from the indicated patients with PCa following cultivation in either RPMI or VCaP conditional medium. Significance in all experiments was determined by unpaired Mann-Whitney t test (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001). All data are presented as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments for each TSC.

Olaparib-induced selective radiosensitization in ERG-positive PCa patient–derived organoids. Using ex vivo TSCs, we measured the effect of olaparib on the repair capacity of IR-induced DSBs, which is indeed an indirect measure for radiosensitivity or radiosensitization. To directly measure the effect of PARPi on radiosensitivity using clinical samples, 3 (1 ERG+ and 2 ERG–) patient-derived tumor organoids (PDOs) were established as previously described (50) (Figure 6A). Determination of ERG score as well as immunoblot analysis validated the ERG status and notably revealed higher expression levels of XRCC1, LIG3, and PARP1 in ERG-positive PDOs compared with ERG-negative PDOs (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 Combined treatment with olaparib and IR delays the tumor growth selectively in ERG-positive PCa PDOs. (A) Representative histopathological images of H&E and AMACR staining in organoids derived from the indicated patients with PCa. Inserts show 4× zoomed selected regions. (B) Representative IF image of ERG staining in PDOs from the indicated patients. Scale bar: 20 µm. (C) Representative heatmap for the ERG scores in the indicated PDOs. (D) Western blot showing the expression of PARP1-EJ–related proteins (PARP1, LIGIII, XRCC1) along with ERG in organoids derived from the indicated patients with PCa. GAPDH was used as a loading control. (E) Schematic of the treatment protocol for the PDOs. Organoids were cultured under optimum conditions for 5 days before undergoing 5 cycles of treatment. Each cycle consisted of 1 μM olaparib for 2 hours, followed by 2 Gy with a 24-hour recovery period between cycles. Images were captured at various time points (0, 4, 7, 10, 16, 23, and 30 days) to track changes in the size and number of organoids. Image analysis was conducted using REBEL Microscopy (ECHO). (F) Representative images of organoid cultures from patient #45 (left) and patient #46 (right) showing the effects of the indicated treatments over the specified time intervals. Shown are mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments for each PDO. (G) Growth curves showing the effects of combined effect of olaparib and irradiation on organoid area (μm2) over time for 2 independent ERG-negative PCa organoid cultures, #45 and #16, as well as 2 independent ERG-positive PCa organoid cultures, C5 and #46. Organoids were treated with vehicle control (CTR), olaparib (Olap), irradiation (IR), or a combination of olaparib and irradiation (Olap+IR). Differences were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons (****P < 0.0001). Data are presented as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments.

Next we explored whether the combination of IR and PARPi exerts an inhibitory effect on tumor growth compared with the single treatments. Following the 3R (replacement, reduction, refinement) principle, we employed a tumor spheroid growth control assay as a substitute for animal models to measure tumor growth control. To that end, PDOs were grown as previously described for 5 days before being either untreated or treated daily for 5 consecutive days with 1 μM olaparib for 2 hours followed by 2 Gy IR (Figure 6D). The size of the spheroids was measured every 4–6 days using ImageJ-based (NIH) evaluation. Organoids established from the ERG-positive C5-PDX model (43) were included in the analysis (Figure 6, B and C). Indeed, we observed that all untreated organoids exhibited growth in size and volume over the 30-day period. IR or PARPi alone showed only moderate effects on organoid volumes, regardless of whether they were ERG positive or ERG negative (Figure 6, E–G). Strikingly, the combination of olaparib and IR showed a significant inhibitory effect on tumor cell growth exclusively in ERG-positive (no. 46) as well as C5-PDX PDOs (Figure 6, D–G). Follow-up survival analysis using the 3D clonogenic assay corroborated these findings, demonstrating a marked reduction in SFs in ERG-positive, but not ERG-negative, PDOs after combined treatment (Supplemental Figure 7).

Together, data indicate that (a) ERG-positive PCa cells undergo a repair switch to the PARP1-EJ pathway, (b) the combination of IR along with PARPi provides an innovative treatment option for ERG-positive PCa, and (c) ERG overexpression can serve as a predictive marker for patient selection, adding an exciting dimension to personalized PCa therapy.