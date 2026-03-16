TMPRSS2:ERG–directed radiosensitization: exploiting DNA repair rewiring in gene fusion–positive prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed malignancy in men worldwide and a leading cause of cancer-related mortality (1). While localized disease is often curable, outcomes for patients with high-risk localized or locally advanced prostate cancer remain suboptimal despite multimodal therapy (2). Radiotherapy (RT), frequently combined with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), remains a cornerstone of treatment across disease stages (3). However, the therapeutic index of RT is limited by its toxicity in normal tissue, motivating the development of tumor-selective radiosensitization strategies (4). In this context, tumor-intrinsic genomic alterations that reprogram DNA damage responses offer a compelling framework for precision RT.

Among genomic alterations identified in prostate cancer, rearrangements involving ETS family transcription factors are the most prevalent. Fusion of the androgen-responsive TMPRSS2 promoter to the ERG oncogene occurs in approximately 50% of prostate cancers in patients of European ancestry (5–7). Although the prognostic significance of TMPRSS2:ERG has remained controversial, growing evidence indicates that ERG overexpression imposes distinct biological states and therapeutic dependencies. The study by Köcher et al. (8) provides compelling mechanistic and translational evidence that ERG overexpression reprograms DNA double-strand break (DSB) repair pathway choice, creating a selective vulnerability to poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibition (PARPi) in the context of RT. Collectively, these findings reposition TMPRSS2:ERG from a debated prognostic marker to a functional biomarker for tumor-selective radiosensitization (Figure 1).