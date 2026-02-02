Dominant intragraft plasma cells targeting bilirubin implicate local heme catabolism in human cardiac allograft vasculopathy

Composition of immune infiltrates in CAV. To characterize the composition of immune cells associated with CAV, we isolated CD45+ cells from dissociated cardiac tissue surrounding the coronary arteries from 5 explanted allografts obtained at time of retransplantation. All 5 patients experienced heart failure due to CAV, justifying retransplant. Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNAseq) cluster analysis and pseudotemporal trajectory analysis of infiltrating cells identified 5 main subsets present in all 5 explants, as illustrated in Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194138DS1). CD4+ (40%) and CD8+ (23%) T cells were the most abundant cells followed by monocytes/macrophages (18.9%), NK (11.3%) cells, B cells (5.4%), and PCs (0.7%) (Figure 2B). A comparison of graft infiltrate composition with peripheral blood B cell subsets revealed a significant enrichment of PCs within the graft (8.82%) compared with blood PCs (1.22%), supporting the hypothesis of localized antibody responses in CAV (Figure 2C). Immunoglobulin isotype analysis demonstrated the predominance of IgG1-producing cells within intragraft PCs, with IgG3 being the second-most abundant isotype (Figure 2D). Gene expression profiling also revealed differences between graft and blood B cell and PCs, as shown in Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2. Specifically, intragraft B cells expressed higher levels of 8 out of 10 genes characteristic of B1 B cell signatures in mice or innate-like B cells in humans (Figure 2F) (7, 8). In addition, expression of the AHNAK gene was upregulated in graft B cells and PCs compared with circulating cells, as was reported for innate-like B cells in rejected kidney transplants. Furthermore, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) identified a series of enriched pathways distinguishing infiltrating B cells and PCs combined from their blood counterparts (Supplemental Figure 3). In particular, several pathways associated with B cell proliferation and differentiation were upregulated in the graft B cells and plasmablasts (Pb)/PCs, including B cell receptor signaling, NF-κB signaling, several chemokine/cytokine signaling pathways, and apoptosis, suggestive of local B cell involvement in CAV through B cell differentiation into antibody-secreting plasma cells. Additionally, subcluster analysis of the Pb/PC population revealed 2 distinct clusters, one expressing early PC genes, found in both graft and PBMCs, and the other displaying a late PC gene expression signature, predominantly found in the graft (Supplemental Figure 4) (9, 10).

Figure 2 Innate-like IgG-switched plasmablasts/PCs are enriched in graft-infiltrates in CAV. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) embedding of integrated scRNAseq data obtained for graft-infiltrating CD45+ cell populations in 5 explants with CAV. (B) Composition of intragraft immune cell populations in 5 explants with CAV. (C) Proportion of intragraft B cells and plasmablasts/plasma cells in CAV and healthy donor PBMC. (D) Distribution of immunoglobulin heavy chain isotypes of B cells and plasmablast/plasma cells in CAV. (E) Expression signatures of B cell and plasmablast-specific markers in CAV and healthy donor PBMC. (F) Expression signatures of specific innate-like B cell markers in CAV and healthy donor PBMC. Statistical analysis was performed by Fisher’s exact test and significance depicted as ***P < 0.001.

Clonal composition of graft-infiltrating B cell subsets. To analyze the clonal composition of intragraft B cell and PC subsets, we carried out BCR profiling using the 5’ single cell V(D)J’ barcoded scRNAseq libraries generated from dissociated CD45+ cells from the 5 explants (Figure 3A). Productive paired immunoglobulin heavy and light chain rearrangements were obtained for B cells and PCs, as illustrated in Figure 3B. This analysis confirmed the predominance of IgG+ PCs within infiltrates (Figure 3C) and verified that virtually all PC clones had undergone somatic mutation (Figure 3D). To complement the BCR repertoire analysis, we sequenced rearranged IGHV genes using DNA extracted from a separate fragment of the 5 graft specimens used for scRNAseq/BCRseq as well as from the patients’ PBMC collected at time of retransplantation. As illustrated in Figure 3E, there was no or only minimal overlap between productive rearrangements found in the graft and those identified in the blood, corroborating our previous report that the clonotypic composition of infiltrating B cells was distinct from that of circulating B cells (5). The IGHV repertoires of intragraft and blood B cells were largely divergent. Analysis of immunoglobulin VH usage showed a predominance of rearrangements comprising IGHV3, IGHV4, or IGHV1 families in both graft and blood B cells (Figure 3F). Analysis of the top 20 sequenced gene segments revealed generally similar gene usage in both compartments. Moderate differences were observed with certain alleles elevated in the graft (IGHV5-51, IGHV3-49, IGHV1-03*01) while others were more prominent in blood B cells (IGHV3-23, IGHV1-02, IGHV3015, IGHV4-34, IGHV4-39) (Figure 3G). Moreover, we analyzed the clonal relationship between intragraft B cells, Pb/PC, and blood B cells. We considered BCR sequences sharing the same IGHV and IGHJ segment usage to be clonally related if they had the same CDR3 length and greater than 85% CDR3 sequence identity (11). Among 239 infiltrating PC and PBMC B cells sharing the same IGHV and IGHJ, only 1 exhibited a clonal relationship between blood and graft (Supplemental Table 2). In addition, among the 1,384 intragraft B cell and PBMC B cell BCR sequences with shared V-J usage, only 6 were clonally related. In contrast, within the graft compartment, 62 of 164 BCR sequences sharing V-J usage between intragraft B cells and PCs were also clonally related. While these results do not rule out the recruitment of fully differentiated PCs from the circulation into the graft, they suggest that a substantial proportion of intragraft PC differentiated in situ.

Figure 3 Clonal composition of graft-infiltrating B cells and plasmablasts/PCs in CAV. (A) UMAP embedding of intragraft B cells and plasmablast/plasma cells in CAV. (B) Expression of BCR heavy and light chains in CAV intragraft B cells and plasmablast/plasma cells. (C) Expression of immunoglobulin heavy chain isotypes IgM, IgG, IgD, and IgA in CAV B cells and plasmablast/plasma cells. (D) Frequency of complementarity-determining region 3 mutations in CAV intragraft B cells and plasmablast/plasma cells. (E) Comparison of shared BCR repertoires between CAV patient explants and autologous PBMCs. (F) Immunoglobulin heavy chain variable region gene usage of graft-infiltrating and circulating B cells and plasmablast/plasma cells. (G) The top 20 heavy chain variable gene segments between CAV and circulating B cells are shown. Statistical analyses were performed using Fisher’s exact test and P values depicted by *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Generation of recombinant monoclonal antibodies for intragraft PC. To interrogate the antigen specificity of infiltrating PCs, we next generated recombinant monoclonal antibodies (mAb) as replicas of immunoglobulins produced in situ. To this aim, we isolated CD27+CD138+ PC clones expressing the tissue retention marker CD69 by single-cell sorting from cells dissociated from one of the 5 heart explants with CAV (explant 1). Additionally, CD27+CD138+ PCs were also isolated from PBMC from a healthy subject as controls. RNA extracted from individual PCs were then used as templates to clone paired immunoglobulin heavy and light chain cDNA in expression vectors and produce recombinant mAb. Nine mAb were generated from explant 1 and 24 mAb from a healthy participant using this method. The main characteristics of the 9 mAb derived from explant 1, including IGH gene segment usage and sequence comparison to germline, are listed in Table 1. The clone IGH CDR3 sequences are provided in Supplemental Table 1. To assess the abundance of the PC clones from which the 9 mAb were derived, we analyzed the frequency of their unique clonotypic CDR3 sequences in both scRNA-seq–derived V(D)J profiles and bulk repertoire sequencing data. Remarkably, none of the 9 clonotypic sequences could be found in the 2 datasets (Table 1), indicating that the corresponding PC clones were not among the most abundant clones in the graft infiltrate. As an alternate strategy to generate recombinant mAb, we used paired IGH/IGL sequences identified by V(D)J scRNAseq, focusing primarily on rearrangements detected in multiple copies and thus corresponding to PC clones expanded in situ. We selected 28 paired IGH/IGL sequences from the most dominant IgG1+ PC clones in the remaining 4 explants (explants 2–5) and generated recombinant monoclonal antibodies (mAb) by expression cloning. All 28 mAb were engineered as IgG1, matching the original antibodies secreted by the infiltrating PC, except for mAb9, which was secreted as IgG3 in the graft. The main characteristics of these 28 mAb, including IGH and IGL gene segments usage, are listed in Table 1, together with the frequency of the corresponding PC clones in the graft observed in both sRNAseq and bulk sequencing IGHV repertoire analyses. Of the 28 clonotypic sequences, 19 were detected either in multiple copies or in both scRNAseq and bulk IGHV repertoire datasets, indicating that they were derived from expanded PCs. The remaining 9 paired rearrangements were found at a single copy, although evidence of somatic mutations implied that the corresponding PC clones had undergone affinity maturation. The IGH and IGL CDR3 sequences are also reported in Supplemental Table 1.

Table 1 Recombinant monoclonal antibody characteristics

Reactivity profile of intragraft PC-derived mAb. We first tested the reactivity of recombinant mAb to HLA, using complement-dependent cytotoxicity. None were reactive to HLA (Supplemental Figure 5). This lack of HLA reactivity in the mAbs generated from the infiltrating PCs was previously observed in immortalized graft-derived B cell clones. We previously reported that a majority of B cells found around coronary arteries with documented CAV lesions have a polyreactive profile characteristic of innate-like B cells (1). This initial observation aligned with the gene expression signature observed in our present study (Figure 2F). In addition, we recently uncovered that polyreactivity, the capacity of an antibody to bind multiple apparently unrelated antigens (i.e., different proteins, DNA), can often be explained by specificity to chemical adducts shared by the recognized antigens (6). Here, we reasoned that intragraft PCs may also target specific chemical moieties in the context of CAV. To test this hypothesis, we used a unique high-dimensional ELISA platform developed in our lab to assess the reactivity of the 37 mAb generated from intragraft PC clones as well as the 24 control mAb derived from peripheral blood of a healthy donor to 93 chemical adducts. Our panel comprises 60 posttranslational modifications and 33 metabolites and cofactors binding covalently or noncovalently to proteins or other macromolecules. A list of all 93 adducts is provided in Supplemental Table 3. As shown in Figure 4, a majority of mAbs generated from graft PC (21 of 37) recognized bilirubin, a degradation product of heme catabolism affixed to lysine residues. In contrast, the 24 mAb derived from healthy blood PCs reacted to multiple adducts but not bilirubin. These results indicated that bilirubin was a dominant target of local PC responses associated with CAV. As additional controls, we generated mAb from the blood of 2 of the 5 patients for whom intragraft PC were characterized (patients 2 and 3). As no CD138+ PCs could be detected in the patient PBMCs, we derived recombinant mAb from single cell–sorted memory CD20+ CD27+ memory B cell clones. A total of 96 (N = 61 for patient 2 and N = 35 for patient 3) were generated and tested for their reactivity to bilirubin. Only 1 of 96 mAb reacted to this metabolite, indicating that the frequency of B cells with this specificity in PBMC is low (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 4 Reactivity profiles of graft-infiltrating PCs in CAV. Reactivity of 61 recombinant mab generated from 37 intragraft PCs obtained from 5 separate cardiac explants with CAV (left) and 24 peripheral blood PCs (right) to 93 common adducts. The source of the PC is indicated below the heatmap. The consensus target adduct, bilirubin, is recognized by a majority (21 of 37) of mab secreted by intragraft PC but none of the peripheral blood PCs. Reactivity to individual adducts is depicted as min-max normalized z-score values.

Bilirubin deposition in graft infiltrates in CAV. The observation that infiltrating PCs, including dominant clones, reacted to bilirubin in 5 out of 5 explants with CAV, suggested that accumulation of this metabolite in situ could have triggered these local antibody responses. To test this proposition, we stained graft tissue surrounding diseased coronaries with evidence of intimal hyperplasia for the presence of bilirubin. Intense staining was detected in immune infiltrates in graft tissue collected from 16 out of 16 heart transplant recipients with CAV, including the 5 cases we analyzed by scRNAseq (Supplemental Table 4). In contrast, no bilirubin could be detected in healthy heart autopsy tissue from 5 participants who died from noncardiac causes as well as cardiac grafts without CAV (Supplemental Figure 7). An example of bilirubin staining of a representative immune infiltrate is depicted in Figure 5, A and B, together with control healthy heart tissue (Figure 5C) and positive control tissue from obstructed bile ducts (Figure 5D). Bilirubin appeared to be deposited unevenly in areas showing dense infiltrates of CD138+ PCs (Example in Figure 5E) but not CD68+ macrophages (Figure 5F). Higher magnification revealed nuclear dots of bilirubin in virtually all immune cells; however, homogenous cytoplasm staining for this metabolite was observed in only 2 cell types: CD19+ B cells and CD138+ PCs (Figure 5, G and H). Notably, only a fraction of B cells and PCs stained positively for bilirubin in the cytoplasm. This exclusive cytoplasm accumulation of bilirubin in a fraction of B cells and PCs concurred with their gene expression signature. As depicted in Figure 6, gene set enrichment analysis identified “heme metabolism” as one of the top 15 gene sets from the Hallmark molecular signatures dataset in activated/memory B cells from grafts with CAV (Figure 6, A and B) but not in blood activated/memory B cells (Figure 6, A and C). Likewise, “scavenging of heme from plasma” was the second-top gene set from the Reactome dataset identified in graft PCs (Figure 6B) but not circulating PCs (Figure 6C). Genes involved in heme degradation were expressed in CAV B cells and included BLVRA, BLVRB, HMOX1, HMOX2, ABCC1, and GUS1.

Figure 5 Bilirubin accumulates in immune graft-infiltrates in CAV. (A) H&E staining of a representative heart explant with CAV, showing dense immune infiltrates around and in the adventitia of a coronary artery showing evidence of intimal hyperplasia. (B) Bilirubin, CD3, and DAPI staining of the same explanted allograft with CAV section shown in A. Bilirubin staining is observed in lymphoid aggregates. (C) Bilirubin and DAPI staining of healthy heart tissue. (D) Bilirubin and DAPI staining of obstructed bile ducts. (E) Bilirubin, CD138 and DAPI staining of a representative lymphoid aggregate in an explanted allograft with CAV. (F) Bilirubin, CD68, and DAPI staining of a lymphoid aggregate in an explanted allograft with CAV. (G) Bilirubin, CD19, CD138, and DAPI staining of a lymphoid aggregate in an explanted allograft with CAV. (H) Bilirubin, CD3, CD19, and DAPI staining of a lymphoid aggregate in an explanted allograft with CAV Images were obtained with a Leica DMI 6000 microscope or a Zeiss LSM 900 confocal microscope. Magnification, ×10 (B, C, D, E, and F) or ×63 (G and H). Scale bars: 2 mm (A); 100 μm (B).

Figure 6 Bilirubin-related (heme) pathways are enriched in B cell subsets in CAV. (A) UMAP embeddings of B cell subsets in CAV and healthy donor peripheral blood mononuclear cells. (B and C) Results of gene set enrichment analysis of ranked differentially expressed genes in B cell subsets (activated/memory B cells or PC) in CAV and healthy donor PBMC revealed enrichment of heme-related pathways in human Hallmark and Reactome gene sets in CAV.

To assess the presence of bilirubin deposits prior to CAV, we also examined 16 serial clinical biopsies collected up to 20 years before graft explantation from patient 2. Immunofluorescence staining showed the presence of immune infiltrates, including for CD19+ B cells, CD138+ plasma cells, CD3+ T cells, as well as bilirubin deposits in 4 of 16 biopsies at different time points posttransplant and before retransplantation (Supplemental Table 5 and Supplemental Figure 8). These biopsies were classified as ACR ISHLT 0, 1R, or 2R.

Bilirubin deposition in the tunica media of coronary arteries in CAV. In addition to immune infiltrates, intense bilirubin staining was also observed in transplant coronary arteries with evidence of intimal hyperplasia, as illustrated in Figure 7A. Bilirubin accumulated primarily in smooth muscle cells of the tunica media but was also found, to a lesser extent, in the intima layer where these cells migrated. Such bilirubin deposition in coronary arteries was observed in 8 out of the 16 CAV cases we examined but none of the 5 control healthy heart tissue. As shown in Figure 7, B–D, bilirubin was detected as dots in both the cytoplasm and nuclei of smooth muscle cells identified by α-smooth muscle actin.

Figure 7 Bilirubin deposition is observed primarily in the tunica media of coronary arteries with CAV. (A) Superimposed pictures of immunofluorescence staining for bilirubin (green) and Van Gieson elastin staining of a transplanted heart tissue with CAV. (B–D) Immunofluorescence staining for bilirubin (green) and α-smooth muscle cell actin (α-SMA, red) in cardiac tissue with CAV. Images were obtained with a Leica DMI 6000 microscope or a Zeiss LSM 900 confocal microscope, magnification, × 10 (B and C) or × 63 (D). Scale bars: 100 μm (A and B).

MAbs derived from intragraft PCs react to explant tissue with CAV. We next assessed the capacity of the 28 mAbs engineered from the IGH/L sequences of dominant infiltrating PCs to directly bind cardiac tissue from patients with CAV. Figure 8A shows the staining of a mAb highly reactive to bilirubin by ELISA (mAb9) as well as one that did not react (mAb1) to control healthy heart, obstructed bile ducts, autologous tissue, i.e., tissue obtained from the same patient from whom the mAb was derived, as well as allogeneic tissue i.e., tissue from a different patient. As expected, mAb9 reacted to autologous and allogeneic cardiac tissue with CAV as well as bile duct tissue, but not that of healthy heart devoid of bilirubin. These results show that antibilirubin mAb react to this metabolite in graft tissue regardless of the source of the specimen. Staining of all remaining mAbs is reported in Supplemental Figure 9. MAb9 also recognized bilirubin deposited in the coronary artery media (Figure 8B). Overall, we observed a moderate correspondence between reactivity to bilirubin measured by ELISA and staining of CAV explant tissue (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Monoclonal antibodies derived from intragraft PCs react to cardiac tissue with CAV. (A) Immunofluorescence staining of tissue obtained from healthy heart, obstructed bile ducts, autologous and allogeneic heart explants with CAV with a representative bilirubin-reactive mAb (mAb9) and non-reactive mAb (mAb1). Both mAb were generated from a graft-infiltrating PC expanded in situ and reactive to bilirubin. (B) Immunofluorescence co-staining of tissue from a heart transplant with CAV with a representative bilirubin-reactive mAb (mAb9) as well as anti-bilirubin antibodies. (C) Correlation between mAb reactivity to bilirubin assessed by ELISA and reactivity to heart explant with CAV assessed by immunofluorescence (N = 28). The spearman rank correlation coefficient was calculated after MFI and ELISA data were z-transformed to ensure scale-independent comparability (r = 0.4336, P = 0.0211). Images were obtained with a Leica DMI 6000 microscope, magnification, × 10. Scale bars: 75 μm (A, left-most image); 100 μm.

CAV associates with heme degradation in coronary arterial walls. The abundance of bilirubin in the graft suggested that this metabolite was produced through heme catabolism in situ during CAV. To verify this hypothesis, we used Prussian blue staining to test for the presence of ferrous ion, Fe2+, another degradation product of heme, in cardiac graft tissue with CAV. As shown in Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 10, Fe2+ was readily detectable in the tunica media of coronary arteries with evidence of intimal thickening. Fe2+ was found in areas richly infiltrated with CD68+ macrophages where heme oxygenase–1 (HO-1), the main enzyme responsible for breaking down heme was also detected (Figure 9B). ScRNAseq analysis confirmed robust expression of HO-1 gene (HMOX-1) as well as biliverdin reductase A and B genes (BLVRA and BLVRB), predominantly in graft-infiltrating macrophages, but in other graft cells too (Figure 9, C and D).

Figure 9 Heme degradation is prominent in the tunica media of coronary arteries with CAV. (A) Prussian blue staining of heart transplant tissue with CAV showing Fe2+ iron deposits in an affected artery. (B) Immunofluorescence staining for HO-1 (red) and CD68 (yellow) in a heart transplant artery with CAV lesion. (C and D) ScRNA-seq–integrated analysis of CD45+ cells isolated from 5 explanted cardiac grafts showing high expression of HMOX1, BLVRA, and BLVRB genes by infiltrating macrophages. Images were obtained with a Leica DMI 6000 microscope; magnification, ×10. Scale bar: 100 μm.

Serum levels of anti-bilirubin IgG decrease in heart transplant recipients with advanced CAV. While bilirubin was deposited in the transplanted heart during CAV, this was not accompanied by hyperbilirubinemia. The 16 heart transplant recipients whose explants showed bilirubin deposition had total bilirubin levels within normal range (mean 1.14 mg/dL). In previous studies, we reported on the development during early life and the maintenance across the lifespan of humoral immunity to a broad spectrum of chemical adducts, including bilirubin (6). Here, we tested serum levels of anti-bilirubin IgG in heart transplant recipients with CAV (N = 44) or without this complication (N = 40) treated at 2 separate institutions, the Bellvitge University Hospital and the Columbia University Medical Center. The main characteristics of patients in the 2 cohorts are listed in Supplemental Table 6. As depicted in Figure 10A, patients with CAV showed reduced levels of circulating anti-bilirubin IgG compared with patients without this form of rejection. Moreover, serum anti-bilirubin IgG levels were only decreased in transplant recipients with a moderate to severe form of CAV (ISHLT grade 2 to 3, Figure 10B). No difference in total bilirubin levels was observed between CAV and non-CAV groups in the 2 cohorts (Supplemental Figure 11). Lastly, to investigate whether decreased IgG levels was due to adsorption of circulating anti-bilirubin antibodies in the graft, we eluted IgG from cardiac tissue with CAV (N = 5) and from control non-CAV tissue (N = 5) and tested their reactivity to bilirubin. Overall, IgG eluted from CAV tissue were less reactive to bilirubin than IgG eluted from control healthy heart tissue, matching the results obtained with serum samples (Supplemental Figure 12).